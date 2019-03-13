3 takeaways from the latest DII softball top 25 rankings

There was a big shakeup in the DII softball poll. The NFCA top 25 welcomed three new teams to the rankings and crowned yet another new team No. 1.

Let’s take a look at this week’s DII softball rankings.

Concordia Irvine is the new No. 1

The Eagles made program history this week, earning their first-ever No. 1 spot in the poll. Concordia actually lost its first game of the season, not able to make up for a three-run first from Northwest Nazarene. The Eagles haven’t lost since, winners of 15 in a row and literally one bad inning away from a perfect start.

Concordia has a signature win against nationally-ranked Chico State, and they will need it. It has been a rough 2019 start for No. 1s as Southern Indiana, Angelo State, Saint Anselm, and Southern Arkansas have all had a taste of the top ranking only to see it slip away a week later. The Eagles hope their historic run can continue and break the trend.

Cedarville, Mississippi College and Winona State all enter the top 25

The NFCA top 25 welcomed three teams this week. The biggest surprise may be the Cedarville Yellow Jackets, who jumped from the unranked to crack the top 20 at No. 19. It is the highest ranking ever for the Lady Jackets, winners of five straight after dropping one to Saint Anselm. They have a big matchup against No. 10 Grand Valley State this coming weekend that will be a tremendous test.

The Choctaws struggled last week against No. 2 West Florida, but then again, who hasn’t? Mississippi College rebounded quickly with a series win over then-No. 5 Valdosta State giving them enough to jump to No. 23 this week. Winona State has two losses this season, both of which are to current top 25 teams. The Warriors have reeled off eight in a row and find themselves the new No. 25 team in DII.

Watch out for Wayne State (MI)

The Warriors jumped into the poll at No. 24 last week and shot up eight spots to No. 16 just one week later, the most spots any team climbed in the poll this week. Wayne State has done it behind handling its competition.

That sounds obvious, but the Warriors already have four wins against teams that have been in the top 25 this season. Wayne State has one more weekend in Florida before heading home to open GLIAC play.