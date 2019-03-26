UCLA softball is unanimous No. 1 in NFCA poll as Virginia Tech earns ranking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UCLA continues its firm hold on the top spot as the unanimous No. 1 program in this week’s 2019 USA Today / NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll.
The Bruins (27-1), who collected all 32 first-place votes and 800 points, extended their winning streak to 11 games with run-rule wins over Saint Mary’s (9-1) and CSUN (14-2) on Sunday in Northridge, Calif.
There was little movement in the top 10 as the first eight spots remained the same with Texas and Louisiana, switching the No. 9 and 10 positions. Joining the poll this week at No. 24 is a streaking Virginia Tech squad, which has won 10 straight and 16 of their last 17 games. The Hokies (27-4) are ranked in the poll for the first time since March 19, 2013.
No. 2 and No. 3 Florida State went a combined 9-0 last week. The Sooners (29-2) are rolling, topping North Texas and sweeping its Big 12-opening series at then-No. 14 Texas Tech. OU has won 19 straight this season and extended its conference winning streak to 28 contests. The Seminoles (32-3) scored at least eight runs in all five wins last week, including a ACC sweep of North Carolina State.
The last remaining undefeated team, No. 4 Alabama, suffered its first defeat of the season on the road in College Station, Texas. The Crimson Tide (33-1) picked up back-to-back 10-run wins over Texas A&M before suffering a 4-3 walk-off defeat in the SEC-series finale.
No. 5 Tennessee posted a 4-1 week, earning two non-conference shutouts at Liberty and at North Carolina before picking up an SEC-series win over then No. 14 Arkansas. No. 6 Florida defeated then-No. 20 Minnesota and took two from Mercer in non-conference action, while No. 7 Washington opened its Pac-12 series with 6-3 and 14-2 triumphs at Oregon.
No. 8 LSU had a big weekend sweeping No. 12 Georgia in SEC play. After a mid-week win over Lamar, the Tigers (27-6) plated 24 runs in their first sweep of the Bulldogs in Athens since 2001.
Texas leapfrogged Louisiana for the No. 9 spot following a 4-0 week. The Longhorns knocked off Lipscomb on the road before returning home for a Big 12 sweep of Iowa State. The Ragin’ Cajuns (26-4) suffered a mid-week defeat against McNeese State at home, but rebounded in a big way, trumping South Alabama on the road by a combined score of 35-9 in a Sun Belt sweep.
Dropping out of the poll for the first time since week one was then-No. 22 Indiana.
The 2019 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, one representing each conference. The records reflect games played through March 24, 2019.
|
Rank
|
School
|
Points
|
Record
|
Previous
|
1
|
UCLA (32)
|
800
|
27-1
|
1
|
2
|
Oklahoma
|
761
|
29-2
|
2
|
3
|
Florida State
|
732
|
32-3
|
3
|
4
|
Alabama
|
701
|
33-1
|
4
|
5
|
Tennessee
|
669
|
26-5
|
5
|
6
|
Florida
|
631
|
27-6
|
6
|
7
|
Washington
|
597
|
24-6
|
7
|
8
|
LSU
|
589
|
28-6
|
8
|
9
|
Texas
|
533
|
29-6
|
10
|
10
|
Louisiana
|
503
|
26-4
|
9
|
11
|
Arizona
|
502
|
24-7
|
11
|
12
|
Georgia
|
373
|
25-9
|
12
|
13
|
Arkansas
|
349
|
22-9
|
15
|
14
|
Auburn
|
340
|
28-5
|
17
|
15
|
Texas Tech
|
317
|
27-5
|
14
|
16
|
South Carolina
|
315
|
23-8
|
16
|
17
|
Arizona State
|
297
|
25-8
|
18
|
18
|
Kentucky
|
269
|
21-10
|
13
|
19
|
Minnesota
|
224
|
22-9
|
20
|
20
|
James Madison
|
199
|
19-6
|
19
|
21
|
Oklahoma State
|
129
|
23-9
|
21
|
22
|
Ole Miss
|
115
|
22-8
|
24
|
23
|
Michigan
|
102
|
19-10
|
25
|
24
|
Virginia Tech
|
81
|
27-4
|
RV
|
25
|
Wisconsin
|
43
|
22-5
|
23