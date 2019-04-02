CHAMPS:

Men's Final Four preview

View bracket

Roads to the Final Four

Get ready for Women's Final Four

Frozen Four set

softball-d1 flag

NFCA Release | April 2, 2019

College softball rankings: UCLA stays red-hot, sits at No. 1 for a fourth-straight week

Check out the glove work in this weeks' softball top plays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Unanimous No. 1 UCLA extended its winning streak to 16 games as the Bruins (32-1) enter their fourth week atop the 2019 USA Today / NFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll. Arizona returns to the top-10 for the first time since February 18, while No. 16 and No. 18 Ole Miss picked up big conference series wins over top-10 programs to make significant moves into the top-20.

UCLA enjoyed a 5-0 week at home. The Bruins opened the week with a pair of triumphs over UC Santa Barbara and Cal State Fullerton before taking all three matchups from the Bears, including two one-run victories.

NCAA SOFTBALL NEWS: Stats | Rankings | Scores

The ninth-ranked Wildcats (27-7) put in a dominant performance over the weekend blanking then-No. 17 Arizona State in a three-game Pac-12 sweep. The Wildcat pitching duo of Taylor McQuillin and Alyssa Denham held the NCAA’s top scoring (9.12), home run hitting (64) and slugging (.696) team scoreless and surrendered just six hits over 17 innings.

The No. 16 Cowgirls (26-10) and No. 18 Rebels (24-9) each took two-of-three from then No. 9 Texas and then-No. 6 Florida, respectively. Oklahoma State catapulted five spots after it blanked the Longhorns (31-8) in the first two games (1-0, 8-0) before falling in game three, 4-3. 

Ole Miss, which moved up four positions, bounced back from a 15-inning game one defeat to knock off the Gators (29-8) 8-4 in eight innings on an Abbey Latham walk-off grand slam and 3-1 in the series finale. 

No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 3 Florida State posted 3-0 marks, while No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Tennessee both suffered one defeat in Southeastern Conference play. The Sooners (32-2) captured three non-conference wins, upping their winning streak to 22 games, and the Seminoles (35-3) swept Virginia in Charlottesville. 

The Crimson Tide (36-2) topped Georgia Tech and took two-of-three from Mississippi State, while the Lady Vols (27-6) split an SEC doubleheader with RV Missouri on Sunday.

Washington and LSU each moved up one spot each to No. 6 and 7, respectively. The Huskies (29-6) swept Oregon State at home, shutting out the Beavers in games two and three. The Tigers (31-7) took two-of-three from then-No. 16 South Carolina and defeated Nicholls State in mid-week action.

No. 10 Louisiana (29-4) holds steady at No. 10 following a three-game Sun Belt road sweep of Georgia Southern.

Rank School Points Record Previous
1 UCLA (32) 800 32-1 1
2 Oklahoma 763 32-2 2
3 Florida State 737 35-3 3
4 Alabama 693 36-2 4
5 Tennessee 660 27-6 5
6 Washington 650 29-6 7
7 LSU 575 31-7 8
8 Florida 565 29-8 6
9 Arizona 544 27-7 11
10 Louisiana 532 29-4 10
11 Texas 469 31-8 9
12 Georgia 416 28-10 12
13 Auburn 349 30-7 14
14 Arkansas 330 25-11 13
15 Texas Tech 321 29-6 15
16 Oklahoma State 282 26-10 21
17 South Carolina 276 25-10 16
18 Ole Miss 254 24-9 22
19 Minnesota 250 25-9 19
20 James Madison 216 23-6 20
21 Arizona State 174 25-11 17
22 Kentucky 152 22-13 18
23 Michigan 99 23-10 23
24 Virginia Tech 84 30-5 24
25 Wisconsin 76 27-5 25