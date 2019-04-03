NCAA softball bracket 2019: Printable Women's College World Series bracket .PDF

The college softball season is inching closer to the excitement of the 2019 Women's College World Series. Here is your first look at the printable bracket of the 2019 NCAA DI softball tournament.

You can click or tap right here to open up a printable version of the DI softball tournament and Women's College World Series bracket pictured below in a new tab or window.

2019 Women's College World Series Bracket

NCAA.org

The selection show

The selection show for the 2019 DI softball tournament will be on Sunday, May 12 at 9 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN2.

RANKINGS: USA Today/ NFCA top 25 | Softball America | RPI

So, who gets selected?

Building a softball bracket

The 2019 Division I softball tournament begins with a 64-team field. Of those 64 teams, half will earn an automatic bid. That makes 32 teams earning their ticket to the 2019 DI softball tournament by winning one of the 32 conferences in Division I. The remaining 32 teams will be selected by the committee as at-large bids.

What are some of the criteria the committee will be looking at?

Won-lost record

Strength of schedule

Eligibility and availability of student-athletes

RPI

Head-to-head competition

DI softball tournament format

Once the field is selected on May 12, 16 teams will be awarded seeds and host the 16 regional sites. There, four teams play a double-elimination regional tournament to see which team advances to the Super Regionals.

The 16 teams that advance will play a head-to-head best of three super regionals at eight selected sites. The Super Regionals will occur either Thursday to Saturday, May 23-25 or Friday to Sunday, May 24-26. The eight remaining teams advance to the 2019 Women's College World Series to be played in Oklahoma City for the 23rd consecutive season. Games will be played from Thursday, May 30 to Wednesday, June 5 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium-OGE Energy Field.

SCHEDULE: Dates and times for the 2019 Division I softball tournament

Important dates

Date Event Time (ET) How to watch May 12 Selection show 9 p.m. ESPN2 May 17-19 Regional tournaments* TBD TBD May 23-25 Super Regionals TBD TBD May 24-26 Super Regionals TBD TBD May 30-June 5 Women's College World Series TBD TBD

*Regional tournaments can be played Thursday, May 16 to Saturday, May 20 for schools with a no-competition-on-Sunday policy.

WCWS NEWS AND INFO: Tickets, schedule, and everything you need to know for the 2019 WCWS

History of the Women's College World Series

UCLA defeated Fresno State to bring home the first WCWS title in 1982. Since then, there have been 36 more titles claimed, with the Bruins winning 12 themselves. Arizona isn't far behind with 10 of its own. Florida State won its first-ever DI softball championship last year.

Here is the complete history of the Women's College World Series winners and runners-up.