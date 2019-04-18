No. 6 Florida shuts out No. 4 Florida State in Sunshine Showdown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — No. 6 Florida shut out No. 4 Florida State, 4-0, in the second installment of Fresh from Florida Sunshine Showdown at JoAnne Graf Field Wednesday night.



The Gators (37-9) picked up a complete-game performance in the circle from senior right-hander Kelly Barnhill (25-6). The Marietta, Ga. native only gave up a pair of hits to the Seminoles (38-8) in the effort.

TOP FIVE: Here are the toughest games left for the top softball teams



The scoring began in the fourth. UF struck for three runs thanks to Jordan Matthews (1-for-3) and Hannah Adams (3-for-3), who produced RBI base hits that were initially set up by a Kendyl Lindaman walk and Jordan Roberts (2-for-4) single.



After the bases were loaded once more in the inning, FSU's Makinzy Herzog (6-2) was relieved by Kathryn Sandercock. Sandercock managed to get the Seminoles out of the jam and stop the Gators rally after she forced an unconventional 6-2-5 double play, but the damage was already done.

SCHEDULE: Dates and times for the 2019 Women's College World Series



Florida went on to tack on one more run in the seventh to extend the lead out to 4-0 and secure the game.

How It Happened – No. 4 Florida State – W, 4-0

Inning Score Play T–4th 1-0 Matthews broke open the scoring with a double off the center field wall. Pinch-runner Amanda Beane scored on the play. T–4th 3-0 Adams extended the Gators lead with a two-run double driven to the left center field gap. Pinch-runner Haven Sampson and Matthews scored on the play. T–7th 4-0 Roberts pushed the lead out with an RBI single off the ankle of Sandercock, which allowed Lorenz to score from third. Lorenz led off the inning with a triple to left field.

#Gators WIN‼ No. 6 Florida SHUTS OUT No. 4 Florida State in the Fresh from Florida Sunshine Showdown #GoGators🐊 pic.twitter.com/Gmh4bWQSv2 — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) April 18, 2019

Notable Notes