No. 6 Florida shuts out No. 4 Florida State in Sunshine Showdown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — No. 6 Florida shut out No. 4 Florida State, 4-0, in the second installment of Fresh from Florida Sunshine Showdown at JoAnne Graf Field Wednesday night.
The Gators (37-9) picked up a complete-game performance in the circle from senior right-hander Kelly Barnhill (25-6). The Marietta, Ga. native only gave up a pair of hits to the Seminoles (38-8) in the effort.
The scoring began in the fourth. UF struck for three runs thanks to Jordan Matthews (1-for-3) and Hannah Adams (3-for-3), who produced RBI base hits that were initially set up by a Kendyl Lindaman walk and Jordan Roberts (2-for-4) single.
After the bases were loaded once more in the inning, FSU's Makinzy Herzog (6-2) was relieved by Kathryn Sandercock. Sandercock managed to get the Seminoles out of the jam and stop the Gators rally after she forced an unconventional 6-2-5 double play, but the damage was already done.
Florida went on to tack on one more run in the seventh to extend the lead out to 4-0 and secure the game.
|Inning
|Score
|Play
|T–4th
|1-0
|Matthews broke open the scoring with a double off the center field wall. Pinch-runner Amanda Beane scored on the play.
|T–4th
|3-0
|Adams extended the Gators lead with a two-run double driven to the left center field gap. Pinch-runner Haven Sampson and Matthews scored on the play.
|T–7th
|4-0
|Roberts pushed the lead out with an RBI single off the ankle of Sandercock, which allowed Lorenz to score from third. Lorenz led off the inning with a triple to left field.
Notable Notes
- Florida improved to 26-17 all-time against Florida State and 15-9 when on the road.
- UF picked up it's 13th win and seventh shutout against a ranked opponent this season.
- Tonight was only the third time this season that Florida State has been shutout and it's the second lowest hit total the Seminoles have recorded in a game.
- The program is now 6-3 on the season when on network television.
- Barnhill picked up nine strikeouts in the game against the Seminoles.
- The Marietta, Ga. native now has 1,101 for her career and is just 15 from the all-time record of 1,116 held by Stacey Nelson.
- Barnhill struck out the Seminole side in the third inning of play and now has struck out the opposing side 23 times this season.
- With multi-hit performances from Adams, Reynoso and Roberts tonight, the Gators have produced 75 multi-hit performances on the year.
- Adams picked up her eighth multi-hit game of the season, while Reynoso and Roberts tallied their sixth.
- It's the fourth consecutive game that multiple Gators have recorded multi-hit performances.
- With her leadoff triple in the seventh inning, Lorenz moved into a tie with Aja Paculba for fourth all-time in UF history with 10 for her career.