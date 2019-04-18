Softball: 25 candidates in the running for 2019 NFCA Freshman of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Twenty-five student-athletes are in the running for the 2019 Schutt Sports / NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year award, announced the Association on Thursday afternoon. The winner will be presented prior to the start of the 2019 NCAA Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

On May 9, the list will be trimmed down to the top 10 and the top three finalists will be released on May 21. The Schutt Sports / NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year trophy will be presented during a live ceremony at the Women’s College World Series banquet on May 28.

RANKINGS: Oklahoma replaces UCLA as the new No. 1

The Schutt Sports / NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year award was created in 2014 to honor outstanding athletic achievement among Division I freshmen softball student-athletes.

Schutt Sports/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year

2018 – Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma

2017 – Rachel Garcia, UCLA

2016 – Amanda Lorenz, Florida

2015 – Paige Parker, Oklahoma

2014 – Annie Aldrete, Tennessee & Kasey Cooper, Auburn

2019 NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year Top 25

Jayme Bailey, UT, Virginia Tech

Kelsey Bennett, 3B, Virginia Tech

Lexie Blair, OF, Michigan

Peyton Cody, C, St. John's

Courtney Coppersmith, P, UMBC

Chenise Delce, P, Tulsa

Natalie DenHartog, OF, Minnesota

Kalita Dennis, 2B, Howard

Megan Faraimo, P, UCLA

Lacey Fincher, 1B, Georgia

Montana Fouts, P, Alabama

Meghan Giordano, 3B, Hofstra

Kelli Godin, OF, UCLA

Grace Green, 1B, Oklahoma

Katie Keller, 1B, Northern Illinois

Emma Nedley, OF, Penn

Shealyn O'Leary, P, Texas

Lexi Orozco, SS, Utah State

Autumn Owen, C, Gardner-Webb

Calista Phippen, P, Marist

Ashley Rogers, P, Tennessee

Jazmyn Rollin, SS, Missouri

Kassidy Wilbur, P, Stephen F. Austin

Danielle Williams, P, Northwestern

McKenzie Wilson, OF, Fresno State