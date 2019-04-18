Softball: 25 candidates in the running for 2019 NFCA Freshman of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Twenty-five student-athletes are in the running for the 2019 Schutt Sports / NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year award, announced the Association on Thursday afternoon. The winner will be presented prior to the start of the 2019 NCAA Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.
On May 9, the list will be trimmed down to the top 10 and the top three finalists will be released on May 21. The Schutt Sports / NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year trophy will be presented during a live ceremony at the Women’s College World Series banquet on May 28.
RANKINGS: Oklahoma replaces UCLA as the new No. 1
The Schutt Sports / NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year award was created in 2014 to honor outstanding athletic achievement among Division I freshmen softball student-athletes.
Dear Softball,— NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) April 17, 2019
You are not who I am. You are what I do. Though you are not who I am, you have made me who I am through the experiences and opportunities you have given me.@PAIGELOWARY | @OU_Softball#NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/ePm1wTAnJr
Schutt Sports/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year
2018 – Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma
2017 – Rachel Garcia, UCLA
2016 – Amanda Lorenz, Florida
2015 – Paige Parker, Oklahoma
2014 – Annie Aldrete, Tennessee & Kasey Cooper, Auburn
2019 NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year Top 25
Jayme Bailey, UT, Virginia Tech
Kelsey Bennett, 3B, Virginia Tech
Lexie Blair, OF, Michigan
Peyton Cody, C, St. John's
Courtney Coppersmith, P, UMBC
Chenise Delce, P, Tulsa
Natalie DenHartog, OF, Minnesota
Kalita Dennis, 2B, Howard
Megan Faraimo, P, UCLA
Lacey Fincher, 1B, Georgia
Montana Fouts, P, Alabama
Meghan Giordano, 3B, Hofstra
Kelli Godin, OF, UCLA
Grace Green, 1B, Oklahoma
Katie Keller, 1B, Northern Illinois
Emma Nedley, OF, Penn
Shealyn O'Leary, P, Texas
Lexi Orozco, SS, Utah State
Autumn Owen, C, Gardner-Webb
Calista Phippen, P, Marist
Ashley Rogers, P, Tennessee
Jazmyn Rollin, SS, Missouri
Kassidy Wilbur, P, Stephen F. Austin
Danielle Williams, P, Northwestern
McKenzie Wilson, OF, Fresno State