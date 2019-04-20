College softball scores: No. 19 Arkansas shuts down No. 9 LSU 11-1 in five innings for upset win

FAYETTEVILLE – Sophomore Hannah McEwen went 4-for-4 at the plate on Friday night (April 19), as No.19 Arkansas needed only five innings to defeat No.9 LSU, 11-1. McEwen recorded four singles in the victory, driving in three runs as the Razorbacks recorded their eighth consecutive win.

THE LATEST: Scoreboard | Stats

McEwen was a part of an offense that scored seven runs in the first inning alone, the most in a single inning by the Razorbacks this season. It’s the second time this season McEwen recorded a four-hit performance and the 14th time she finished with multiple hits.

Arkansas (34-14, 8-9) rolled into the bottom of the inning already trailing by one, but the Razorback bats came live quickly and early, taking the lead with a home run by senior Ashley Diaz to go ahead, 2-1.

Diaz sparked a rally that included runs scored by Kayla Green, Sydney Parr, Haydi Bugarin, Nicole Duncan, and Keely Edwards.

The lineup stayed hot throughout the night, as four more Hogs scored when Arkansas batted around for the second time in three innings. Sophomore Danielle Gibson connected on the 1-1 pitch and sent it over the right-field wall for her 11th home run of the season.

THE FIRST SERIES GAME: Ashley Diaz records 200th hit in No. 25 Arkansas' upset over No. 6 LSU

After allowing the single run in the first, junior Autumn Storms and the Razorback defense held strong, keeping LSU scoreless. In fact, not a single Tiger would make it safely to third base for the remainder of the contest.

Notables

Hannah McEwen reached based for the 44th time this season and extended her on-base streak to 10 games.

Nicole Duncan was hit-by-pitch for the 16th time this season, tying the single-season record of 16.

🚨 HISTORY WAS MADE TONIGHT AT BOGLE PARK 🚨@danielleeee41’s HR cycle is only the second accounted for in NCAA DI history- she’s the ONLY to do it in four innings #TusksOut #WPS https://t.co/DW4tUE2hco — Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) February 24, 2019

The win marks the first time in the series history that Arkansas has defeated LSU in back-to-back meetings.

Arkansas’ 11 runs was the most by an LSU opponent since 2014.

Keep Up with the Hogs

Game 3 | Watch | Live Scoring

Up Next

AWARD SEASON: 25 candidates in the running for 2019 NFCA Freshman of the Year​​​​​​

The Hogs and Tigers will play on Saturday for the series finale at 1 p.m. (CT). The game will air live on ESPNU and stream on the WatchESPN app. Jenn Hildreth and Jenny Dalton-Hill on the call. Arkansas has only three conference series remaining, with a road series to follow next weekend (April 27-29) at Texas A&M and the final home series of the season against Auburn (May 3-5).