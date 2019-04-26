Track the automatic qualifiers for the 2019 DII softball championship

The DII softball regular season is just about in the books. That means it's conference championship time, in which 24 teams will lock up their bid to the 2019 DII softball tournament.
Here are the second regional rankings for #D2SB: https://t.co/On2ijpb1IG. pic.twitter.com/o60Gut8FxT— NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) April 24, 2019
Below, we're keeping track of automatic qualifiers for the tournament. Twenty-four teams will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA DII softball tournament by winning their respective conferences. Twenty-two of those will be decided in conference tournament play, while two conferences — the PacWest and Sunshine State Conference — decide its winners based on the regular season champion.
The selection show is May 6 at 10 a.m. and can be streamed right here on NCAA.com. You can get your first look at the brackets, see the schedule, and find out more on the selection process by clicking here.
2019 automatic qualifier tracker
|Conference
|Location
|Championship Date
|Winner
|CCAA
|Monterey Bay, CA
|May 5
|TBD
|CACC
|Lakewood, NJ
|May 4
|TBD
|CIAA
|Salem, VA
|May 1
|TBD
|Conference Carolinas
|Burlington, NC
|April 28
|TBD
|ECC
|Highest seed
|May 4
|TBD
|GAC
|Bentonville, AR
|May 4
|TBD
|GLIAC
|Sandusky, OH
|May 5
|TBD
|GLVC
|East Peoria, IL
|May 4
|TBD
|G-MAC
|Akron, OH
|May 4
|TBD
|GNAC
|Billings, MT
|May 4
|TBD
|GSC
|TBD
|May 5
|TBD (No. 1 seed)
|Heartland Conference
|Highest seed
|May 4
|TBD
|LSC
|TBD (No. 1 seed)
|May 4
|TBD
|MIAA
|Edmond, OK
|May 4
|TBD
|MEC
|Salem, VA
|May 5
|TBD
|NE10
|TBD
|May 4
|TBD
|NSIC
|Rochester, MN
|May 4
|TBD
|PacWest
|No Tournament
|N/A
|Regular season winner
|PBC
|Dahlonega, GA
|May 4
|TBD
|PSAC
|Quakertown, PA
|May 4
|TBD
|RMAC
|TBD (No. 1 seed)
|May 4
|TBD
|SAC
|Salisbury, NC
|April 28
|TBD
|SIAC
|Albany, GA
|May 4
|TBD
|SSC
|No Tournament
|April 26
|Florida Tech (39-10)
