Women's College World Series 2019 schedule

The 2019 Women’s College World Series begins on Thursday, May 30 with play lasting through June 4/5. It will be played in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma for the 23rd consecutive season and 29th time in the past 30 years. The USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium-OGE Energy Field will play host.

The eight teams that survive first the regionals and then the Super Regionals head to Oklahoma City in two double-elimination brackets. The winners of each bracket will play a best-of-three championship series for the 2019 title.

Here’s a look at the 2019 WCWS schedule. All times are local and subject to change. Broadcast information will be released closer to the start of the WCWS in May.

Date Session Games Time TV Thu., May, 30 Session One Games 1 and 2 11 am, 1:30 pm TBD Thu., May, 30 Session Two Games 3 and 4 6 pm, 8:30 pm TBD Fri., May 31 Session Three Games 5 and 6 6 pm, 8:30 pm TBD Sat., June 1 Session Four Games 7 and 8 Noon, 1:30 pm TBD Sat., June 1 Session Five Games 9 and 10 6 pm, 8:30 pm TBD Sun., June 2 Session Six Games 11 and 12 Noon, 2:30 pm TBD Sun., June 2 Session Seven * Games 13 and 14* 6 pm, 8:30 pm TBD Mon., June 3 Session Eight Championship Game 1 6:00 PM TBD Tue., June 4 Session Nine Championship Game 2 7:00 PM TBD Wed., June 5 Session Ten* Championship Game 3* 7:00 PM TBD

* = if necessary games.

