Track the automatic qualifiers for the 2019 DII softball championship

The DII softball regular season is just about in the books. That means it's conference championship time, in which 24 teams will lock up their bid to the 2019 DII softball tournament.

Below, we're keeping track of automatic qualifiers for the tournament. Twenty-four teams will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA DII softball tournament by winning their respective conferences. Twenty-two of those will be decided in conference tournament play, while two conferences — the PacWest and Sunshine State Conference — decide its winners based on the regular season champion.

The selection show is May 6 at 10 a.m. and can be streamed right here on NCAA.com. You can get your first look at the brackets, see the schedule, and find out more on the selection process by clicking here.

2019 automatic qualifier tracker

Conference Location Championship Date Winner CCAA Monterey Bay, CA May 5 TBD CACC Lakewood, NJ May 4 TBD CIAA Salem, VA May 1 TBD Conference Carolinas Burlington, NC April 28 Lees-McRae (21-17) ECC Highest seed May 4 TBD GAC Bentonville, AR May 4 TBD GLIAC Sandusky, OH May 5 TBD GLVC East Peoria, IL May 4 TBD G-MAC Akron, OH May 4 TBD GNAC Portland, OR May 4 TBD GSC TBD May 5 TBD (No. 1 seed) Heartland Conference Highest seed May 4 TBD LSC TBD (No. 1 seed) May 4 TBD MIAA Edmond, OK May 4 TBD MEC Salem, VA May 5 TBD NE10 TBD May 4 TBD NSIC Rochester, MN May 4 TBD PacWest No Tournament N/A Regular season winner PBC Dahlonega, GA May 4 TBD PSAC Quakertown, PA May 4 TBD RMAC TBD (No. 1 seed) May 4 TBD SAC Salisbury, NC April 28 Anderson (13-11) SIAC Albany, GA May 4 TBD SSC No Tournament April 26 Florida Tech (39-10)

