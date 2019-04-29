CHAMPS:

DI MTEN team bracket

DI WTEN team bracket

Women's water polo bracket

DII WGOLF qualifiers

NC beach volleyball bracket

softball-d2 flag

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | April 29, 2019

Track the automatic qualifiers for the 2019 DII softball championship

Southern Indiana wins the 2018 DII Softball Championship

The DII softball regular season is just about in the books. That means it's conference championship time, in which 24 teams will lock up their bid to the 2019 DII softball tournament. 

Below, we're keeping track of automatic qualifiers for the tournament. Twenty-four teams will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA DII softball tournament by winning their respective conferences. Twenty-two of those will be decided in conference tournament play, while two conferences — the PacWest and Sunshine State Conference — decide its winners based on the regular season champion.

The selection show is May 6 at 10 a.m. and can be streamed right here on NCAA.com. You can get your first look at the brackets, see the schedule, and find out more on the selection process by clicking here.

2019 automatic qualifier tracker

Conference Location Championship Date Winner
CCAA Monterey Bay, CA May 5 TBD
CACC Lakewood, NJ May 4 TBD
CIAA Salem, VA May 1 TBD
Conference Carolinas Burlington, NC April 28 Lees-McRae (21-17)
ECC Highest seed May 4 TBD
GAC Bentonville, AR May 4 TBD
GLIAC Sandusky, OH May 5 TBD
GLVC East Peoria, IL May 4 TBD
G-MAC Akron, OH May 4 TBD
GNAC Portland, OR May 4 TBD
GSC TBD May 5 TBD (No. 1 seed)
Heartland Conference Highest seed May 4 TBD
LSC TBD (No. 1 seed) May 4 TBD
MIAA Edmond, OK May 4 TBD
MEC Salem, VA May 5 TBD
NE10 TBD May 4 TBD
NSIC Rochester, MN May 4 TBD
PacWest No Tournament N/A Regular season winner
PBC Dahlonega, GA May 4 TBD
PSAC Quakertown, PA May 4 TBD
RMAC TBD (No. 1 seed) May 4 TBD
SAC Salisbury, NC April 28 Anderson (13-11)
SIAC Albany, GA May 4 TBD
SSC No Tournament April 26 Florida Tech (39-10)

DII SOFTBALL HISTORY: Programs with the most titles 

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners

Championships