2019 DII softball championship selection show: Time, date, how to watch on NCAA.com

The 2019 DII softball championship bracket will be announced Monday, May 6 at 10 a.m. ET in an NCAA.com selection show.
2019 CHAMPIONSHIP: View the interactive bracket | Regional rankings | Season stats
Twenty-four teams will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA DII softball tournament by winning their respective conferences. Twenty-two of those will be decided in conference tournament play, while two conferences — the PacWest and Sunshine State Conference — decide its winners based on the regular season champion. There will be 64 teams competing for the title overall.
The Regency Athletic Complex at MSU Denver in Colorado will serve as the final site for the DII softball championship, and games will be played there between May 23-27. Regional play begins on May 9. All final site games will be live streamed right here on NCAA.com.
Southern Indiana won the title in 2018 with a two-game sweep over runner-up Saint Anselm. A team has not won back-to-back championships since California (Pa.) did so in 1997 and 1998. Below is the full DII softball championship history.
DII SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|*Southern Indiana (40-23)
|Sue Kunkle
|8-3
|Saint Anselm
|Salem, Va.
|2017
|*Minnesota State (64-7)
|Lori Meyer
|5-1
|Angelo State
|Salem, Va.
|2016
|North Alabama (60-7)
|Ashley Cozart
|4-1
|Humboldt State
|Denver
|2015
|North Georgia (54-8)
|Mike Davenport
|5-0
|Dixie State
|Oklahoma City
|2014
|*West Texas A&M (60-7)
|Kevin Blaskowski
|3-2
|Valdosta State
|Salem, Va.
|2013
|*Central Oklahoma (51-11)
|Genny Stidham
|5-2
|Kutztown
|Salem, Va.
|2012
|Valdosta State (58-5)
|Thomas Macera
|4-1
|UC San Diego
|Louisville, Ky.
|2011
|UC San Diego
|Patti Gerckens
|10-3
|Alabama-Huntsville
|Salem, Va.
|2010
|*Hawaii Pacific (50-8)
|Bryan Nakasone
|4-3
|Valdosta State
|Saint Joesph, Mo.
|2009
|Lock Haven (51-6)
|Kelly Green
|8-0
|Alabama-Huntsville
|Salem, Va.
|2008
|*Humboldt State (57-18)
|Frank Cheek
|1-0
|Emporia State
|Houston
|2007
|*SIU Edwardsville (49-8)
|Sandy Montgomery
|3-2
|Lock Haven
|Akron, Ohio
|2006
|*Lock Haven (56-4)
|Kelly Green
|3-0
|Emporia State
|Salem, Va.
|2005
|* **Lynn (54-7)
|Thomas Macera
|5-3
|Kennesaw State
|Salem, Va.
|2004
|Angelo State (47-11
|Travis Scott
|7-3
|Florida Southern
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2003
|*UC Davis (53-15)
|Kathy DeYoung
|7-0
|Georgia College
|Salem, Ore.
|2002
|St. Mary's (Texas) (58-11)
|Donna Fields
|4-0
|Grand Valley State
|Salem, Va.
|2001
|Nebraska-Omaha (54-6)
|Jeanne Tostenson
|4-0
|Lewis
|Salem, Va.
|2000
|North Dakota State (68-10)
|Mitch Hanson
|3-1
|Kennesaw State
|Columbus, Ga.
|1999
|Humboldt State (55-7-1)
|Frank Cheek
|7-2
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Salem, Va.
|1998
|California (Pa.) (49-7)
|Rick Bertagnolli
|2-1
|Barry
|Pensacola, Fla.
|1997
|*California (Pa.) (53-5)
|Rick Bertagnolli
|2-1
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|Salem, Va.
|1996
|Kennesaw State (49-8)
|Scott Whitlock
|6-4
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Emporia, Kan.
|1995
|Kennesaw State (53-5)
|Scott Whitlock
|3-2
|Bloomsburg
|Salem, Va.
|1994
|Merrimack (45-4)
|Michele Myslinski
|6-2
|Humboldt State
|Shawnee, Kan.
|1993
|Florida Southern (45-11)
|Chris Bellotto
|11-5
|Augustana (S.D.)
|Shawnee, Kan.
|1992
|Missouri Southern State (50-7)
|Pat Lipira
|1-0
|Cal State East Bay
|Shawnee, Kan.
|1991
|*Augustana (SD) (61-4-1)
|Sandy Jerstad
|3-2
|Bloomsburg
|Midland, Mich.
|1990
|Cal State Bakersfield (44-11)
|Kathy Welter
|6-2
|Cal State Northridge
|Midland, Mich.
|1989
|Cal State Bakersfield (38-23)
|Kathy Welter
|8-5
|Sacramento State
|Sacramento, Calif.
|1988
|Cal State Bakersfield (54-9-1)
|Kathy Welter
|4-3
|Lock Haven
|Sacramento, Calif.
|1987
|Cal State Northridge (58-7)
|Gary Torgeson
|4-0
|Florida Southern
|Quincy, Ill.
|1986
|*Stephen F. Austin (38-15-1)
|Dianne Baker
|1-0
|Cal State Northridge
|Akron, Ohio
|1985
|*Cal State Northridge (62-19)
|Gary Torgeson
|2-1
|Akron
|Northridge, Calif.
|1984
|*Cal State Northridge (51-12-2)
|Gary Torgeson
|1-0
|Akron
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|1983
|*Cal State Northridge (35-20-2)
|Gary Torgeson
|1-0
|Sam Houston State
|Orange, Calif.
|1982
|Sam Houston State (40-6)
|Wayne Daigle
|3-2
|Cal State Northridge
