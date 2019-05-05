CHAMPS:

NCAA.com | May 5, 2019

2019 DIII softball championship selection show: Time, date, how to watch on NCAA.com

Virginia Wesleyan wins the 2018 DIII Softball Championship

The 2019 NCAA Division III softball championship bracket will be announced Monday, May 6 at 1 p.m. ET in a selection show on NCAA.com.

The championship bracket will consist of 62 teams across 16 regional sites. Forty-two teams will be given automatic bids as conference champions while the remaining 20 will be selected at large.

DIII SOFTBALL CHAMP: View the 2019 interactive bracket | Regional rankings | Season stats

Regional competition will be played May 10-12. The 16 advancing schools will then play at eight two-team best-of-three super regionals beginning May 17. The eight super regional winners will move on to play in Tyler, Texas for a double-elimination tournament from May 23-28.

The final two teams standing will play a best-of-three championship series to decide the national champion on May 27 & 28. All final site games will be live streamed right here on NCAA.com.

Virginia Wesleyan won its second consecutive national title in 2018, defeating Illinois Wesleyan in three games. Below is the complete championship history for DIII softball.

NCAA DIII SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Virginia Wesleyan Brandon Elliott 3-1 Illinois Wesleyan Oklahoma City, Okla.
2017 Virginia Wesleyan Brandon Elliott  1-0 St. John Fisher Oklahoma City, Okla.
2016 Texas-Tyler (49-5) Mike Reed 7-0 Messiah Salem, Va.
2015 Tufts (51-0) Cheryl Milligan 7-4 Texas-Tyler Salem, Va.
2014 Tufts (47-4) Cheryl Milligan 6-0 Salisbury Tyler, Texas
2013 *Tufts (46-3) Cheryl Milligan 6-5 Cortland State Eau Claire, Wis.
2012 *Pacific Lutheran (45-11) Erin Van Nostrand 3-0 Linfield Salem, Va.
2011 Linfield (51-3) Jackson Vaughan 6-2 Christopher Newport Salem Va.
2010 East Texas Baptist (40-12) Janae Schlabs-Shirley 5-4 Linfield Eau Claire, Wisc.
2009 *Messiah (43-4) Amy Weaver 2-0 Coe Montclair, N.J.
2008 *Wisconsin-Eau Claire (36-11) Leslie Huntington 4-3 Wisconsin-Whitewater Salem Va.
2007 Linfield (45-7) Jackson Vaughan 10-2 Washington-St. Louis Salem Va.
2006 *Rutgers-Camden (47-5) Carl Taylor 3-2 St. Thomas (Minn.) Raleigh, N.C.
2005 *St. Thomas (Minn.) (43-6) John Tschida 9-3 Salisbury Raleigh, N.C.
2004 St. Thomas (Minn.) (46-3) John Tschida 2-0 Moravian Salem Va.
2003 Central (Iowa) (39-5-1) George Wares 5-3 Salisbury Salem Va.
2002 Ithaca (37-13) Deb Pallozzi 1-0 Lake Forest Eau Claire, Wisc.
2001 *Muskingum (47-6) Donna Newberry 4-1 Central (Iowa) Eau Claire, Wisc.
2000 *Saint Mary (Minn.) (40-6) John Tschida 5-0 Chapman Salem Va.
1999 Simpson (47-4-1) Henry Christowski 6-0 Chapman Eau Claire, Wisc.
1998 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (43-15) Dean Shuda 3-1 Chapman Salem Va.
1997 Simpson (39-7) Henry Christowski 2-1 Montclair State Eau Claire, Wisc.
1996 *TCNJ (41-3) Sally Miller 7-2 Chapman Salem Va.
1995 *Chapman (43-5) Lesle Lloyd 4-2 TCNJ Storm Lake, Iowa
1994 *TCNJ (48-4) June Walker 6-5 Bridgewater State Salem Va.
1993 *Central (Iowa) (38-2) George Wares 7-3 TCNJ Decatur, Ill.
1992 *TCNJ (48-2) June Walker 4-0 Buena Vista Pella, Iowa
1991 *Central (Iowa) (42-6) George Wares 4-0 Eastern Connecticut State Willimantic, Conn.
1990 Eastern Connecticut State (34-5) Jeff Anderson 1-0 TCNJ Storm Lake, Iowa
1989 *TCNJ (46-3) June Walker 8-7 Eastern Connecticut State Ewing, N.J.
1988 Central (Iowa) (35-10) George Wares 3-2 Allegheny Elmherst, Ill.
1987 *TCNJ (46-3) June Walker 1-0 Wisconsin-Whitewater Willimantic, Conn.
1986 Eastern Connecticut State (36-11) Clyde Washburne 1-0 Central (Iowa) Storm Lake, Iowa
1985 Eastern Connecticut State (39-9) Clyde Washburne 1-0 TCNJ Willimantic, Conn.
1984 *Buena Vista (29-8-1) Marge Willadsen 3-1 TCNJ De Pere, Wisc.
1983 TCNJ (41-7) June Walker 7-0 Buena Vista Willimantic, Conn.
1982 *Eastern Connecticut State (27-10) Clyde Washburne 2-0 TCNJ Ewing, N.J.

*Indicates undefeated teams in finals series

