2019 DIII softball championship selection show: Time, date, how to watch on NCAA.com

The 2019 NCAA Division III softball championship bracket will be announced Monday, May 6 at 1 p.m. ET in a selection show on NCAA.com.

The championship bracket will consist of 62 teams across 16 regional sites. Forty-two teams will be given automatic bids as conference champions while the remaining 20 will be selected at large.

Regional competition will be played May 10-12. The 16 advancing schools will then play at eight two-team best-of-three super regionals beginning May 17. The eight super regional winners will move on to play in Tyler, Texas for a double-elimination tournament from May 23-28.

The final two teams standing will play a best-of-three championship series to decide the national champion on May 27 & 28. All final site games will be live streamed right here on NCAA.com.

Virginia Wesleyan won its second consecutive national title in 2018, defeating Illinois Wesleyan in three games. Below is the complete championship history for DIII softball.

NCAA DIII SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY