NCAA.com | May 6, 2019

2019 NCAA Division III Softball Committee announces championship bracket

DIII Softball: 2019 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS —The NCAA Division III Softball Committee has announced the 62 teams that will compete in the Division III Softball Championship.

The regional round will be held May 10-12.  Four teams will compete at 14 regional sites and three teams will compete at two regional sites.  The team advancing from each regional will compete in the super regional round May 17 and 18.  The finals, hosted by Texas-Tyler, will be held May 23-28 at Suddenlink Field in Tyler, Texas.  All rounds will use a double-elimination format.

Forty-two conferences received an automatic qualification (Pool A).  Two institutions were selected from Pool B, which includes independent institutions and institutions from conferences that do not meet the automatic qualification criteria.  The 18 remaining teams were selected on an at-large basis from automatic qualifying conferences and the remaining institutions in Pool B.

The conferences and teams that received automatic qualification were:

Conference School
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Mount Aloysius
American Rivers Conference Central (Iowa)
American Southwest Conference East Texas Baptist
Capital Athletic Conference Christopher Newport 
Centennial Conference Dickinson
City University of New York Athletic Conference Staten Island
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Illinois Wesleyan
Colonial States Athletic Conference Wilson
Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott
Empire 8 St. John Fisher
Great Northeast Athletic Conference U of St. Joseph (Connecticut)
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania
Landmark Conference Scranton
Liberty League Ithaca
Little East Conference Eastern Connecticut State
Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Framingham State
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Calvin
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Arcadia
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Manhattanville
Midwest Conference Lake Forest
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Thomas (Minnesota)
New England Collegiate Conference Eastern Nazarene  
New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts 
New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Worcester Polytechnic Institute
New Jersey Athletic Conference The College of New Jersey
North Atlantic Conference Husson
North Coast Athletic Conference DePauw
North Eastern Athletic Conference Penn State-Berks
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Milwaukee School of Engineering
Northwest Conference Linfield
Ohio Athletic Conference Otterbein
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Virginia Wesleyan 
Presidents' Athletic Conference Saint Vincent
Skyline Conference Farmingdale State
Southern Athletic Association Birmingham-Southern
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Whittier
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Texas Lutheran
St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Eureka 
State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Cortland
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Northwestern-St. Paul
USA South Athletic Conference Maryville (Tennessee)
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-La Crosse

The institutions selected from Pool B were:

Emory
Thomas More

The 18 institutions selected from Pool C were:

Brandeis
Carthage
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Coe
Emory & Henry
Kean
Lynchburg
MIT
Piedmont
Randolph-Macon
Rowan
Saint Benedict
SUNY Geneseo
Trine
Wartburg
Williams
Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Wisconsin-Whitewater

REGIONAL SITES AND HOST INSTITUTIONS (16):

Atlanta, Georgia - Emory
*Bloomington, Illinois – Illinois Wesleyan
Cambridge, Massachusetts – MIT
Claremont, California – Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Cortland, New York – SUNY Cortland
Crestview Hill, Kentucky – Thomas More
Ewing, New Jersey – The College of New Jersey
Greencastle, Indiana – DePauw
Ithaca, New York – Ithaca
Marshall, Texas – East Texas Baptist
Medford, Massachusetts - Tufts
Pella, Iowa – Central (Iowa)
*St. Paul, Minnesota – St. Thomas (Minnesota)
Union, New Jersey - Kean
Virginia Beach, Virginia – Virginia Wesleyan
Whitewater, Wisconsin – Wisconsin-Whitewater

* The regional sites at Bloomington, Illinois and St. Paul, Minnesota will be conducted Thursday-Saturday, May 9-11.

In 2018, Virginia Wesleyan defeated Illinois Wesleyan in the championship series to win its second consecutive NCAA softball championship.  For more information about the Division III Softball Championship, log on to ncaa.com.

