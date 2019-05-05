2019 NCAA Division III Softball Committee announces championship bracket

INDIANAPOLIS —The NCAA Division III Softball Committee has announced the 62 teams that will compete in the Division III Softball Championship.

DIII SOFTBALL CHAMP: Regional brackets | Regional rankings | Season stats

The regional round will be held May 10-12. Four teams will compete at 14 regional sites and three teams will compete at two regional sites. The team advancing from each regional will compete in the super regional round May 17 and 18. The finals, hosted by Texas-Tyler, will be held May 23-28 at Suddenlink Field in Tyler, Texas. All rounds will use a double-elimination format.

Forty-two conferences received an automatic qualification (Pool A). Two institutions were selected from Pool B, which includes independent institutions and institutions from conferences that do not meet the automatic qualification criteria. The 18 remaining teams were selected on an at-large basis from automatic qualifying conferences and the remaining institutions in Pool B.

The conferences and teams that received automatic qualification were:

Conference School Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Mount Aloysius American Rivers Conference Central (Iowa) American Southwest Conference East Texas Baptist Capital Athletic Conference Christopher Newport Centennial Conference Dickinson City University of New York Athletic Conference Staten Island College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Illinois Wesleyan Colonial States Athletic Conference Wilson Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott Empire 8 St. John Fisher Great Northeast Athletic Conference U of St. Joseph (Connecticut) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania Landmark Conference Scranton Liberty League Ithaca Little East Conference Eastern Connecticut State Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Framingham State Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Calvin Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Arcadia Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Manhattanville Midwest Conference Lake Forest Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Thomas (Minnesota) New England Collegiate Conference Eastern Nazarene New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Worcester Polytechnic Institute New Jersey Athletic Conference The College of New Jersey North Atlantic Conference Husson North Coast Athletic Conference DePauw North Eastern Athletic Conference Penn State-Berks Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Milwaukee School of Engineering Northwest Conference Linfield Ohio Athletic Conference Otterbein Old Dominion Athletic Conference Virginia Wesleyan Presidents' Athletic Conference Saint Vincent Skyline Conference Farmingdale State Southern Athletic Association Birmingham-Southern Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Whittier Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Texas Lutheran St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Eureka State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Cortland Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Northwestern-St. Paul USA South Athletic Conference Maryville (Tennessee) Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-La Crosse

The institutions selected from Pool B were:

Emory

Thomas More

The 18 institutions selected from Pool C were:

Brandeis

Carthage

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Coe

Emory & Henry

Kean

Lynchburg

MIT

Piedmont

Randolph-Macon

Rowan

Saint Benedict

SUNY Geneseo

Trine

Wartburg

Williams

Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Wisconsin-Whitewater

REGIONAL SITES AND HOST INSTITUTIONS (16):

Atlanta, Georgia - Emory

*Bloomington, Illinois – Illinois Wesleyan

Cambridge, Massachusetts – MIT

Claremont, California – Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Cortland, New York – SUNY Cortland

Crestview Hill, Kentucky – Thomas More

Ewing, New Jersey – The College of New Jersey

Greencastle, Indiana – DePauw

Ithaca, New York – Ithaca

Marshall, Texas – East Texas Baptist

Medford, Massachusetts - Tufts

Pella, Iowa – Central (Iowa)

*St. Paul, Minnesota – St. Thomas (Minnesota)

Union, New Jersey - Kean

Virginia Beach, Virginia – Virginia Wesleyan

Whitewater, Wisconsin – Wisconsin-Whitewater

* The regional sites at Bloomington, Illinois and St. Paul, Minnesota will be conducted Thursday-Saturday, May 9-11.

In 2018, Virginia Wesleyan defeated Illinois Wesleyan in the championship series to win its second consecutive NCAA softball championship. For more information about the Division III Softball Championship, log on to ncaa.com.

NCAA.COM CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL | SPRING SELECTION SHOW SCHEDULE