Here are the 24 automatic qualifiers for the 2019 DII softball championship

The DII softball season has come to an end. Conference championships have been decided and 24 teams locked up their bid to the 2019 DII softball tournament.

Here are your 2019 automatic qualifiers for the NCAA DII tournament. Twenty-two of the 24 teams were decided in conference tournament play, while two conferences — the PacWest and Sunshine State Conference — decided its winners based on the regular season champion.

The selection show is May 6 at 10 a.m. and can be streamed right here on NCAA.com. You can get your first look at the brackets, see the schedule, and find out more on the selection process by clicking here.

2019 automatic qualifier tracker

Conference Location Championship Date Winner CCAA Monterey Bay, CA May 5 Sonoma State (30-19) CACC Lakewood, NJ May 4 Wilmington (Del.) (39-13) CIAA Salem, VA May 1 Winston-Salem State (32-11) Conference Carolinas Burlington, NC April 28 Lees-McRae (21-17) ECC Highest seed May 4 Bridgeport (33-14) GAC Bentonville, AR May 5 Arkansas Tech (44-13) GLIAC Sandusky, OH May 5 Grand Valley State (44-8) GLVC East Peoria, IL May 5 UMSL (35-17) G-MAC Akron, OH May 5 Hillsdale (23-26) GNAC Portland, OR May 4 Concordia-Portland (31-21) GSC TBD May 5 West Florida (47-8) Heartland Conference Highest seed May 4 Oklahoma Christian (38-14) LSC TBD (No. 1 seed) May 4 Texas A&M-Kingsville (43-8) MIAA Edmond, OK May 5 Central Oklahoma (45-5) MEC Salem, VA May 5 West Liberty (36-17) NE10 TBD May 4 Saint Anselm (37-8) NSIC Rochester, MN May 4 Augustana (S.D.) (51-9) PacWest No Tournament N/A Concordia (CA) (44-6) PBC Dahlonega, GA May 4 North Georgia (42-11) PSAC Quakertown, PA May 4 Lock Haven (31-17-1) RMAC TBD (No. 1 seed) May 4 Dixie State (42-11) SAC Salisbury, NC April 28 Anderson (13-11) SIAC Albany, GA May 4 Spring Hill (30-19) SSC No Tournament April 26 Florida Tech (39-10)

DII SOFTBALL HISTORY: Programs with the most titles