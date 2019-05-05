Here are the 24 automatic qualifiers for the 2019 DII softball championship

The DII softball season has come to an end. Conference championships have been decided and 24 teams locked up their bid to the 2019 DII softball tournament.
Here are the second regional rankings for #D2SB: https://t.co/On2ijpb1IG. pic.twitter.com/o60Gut8FxT— NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) April 24, 2019
Here are your 2019 automatic qualifiers for the NCAA DII tournament. Twenty-two of the 24 teams were decided in conference tournament play, while two conferences — the PacWest and Sunshine State Conference — decided its winners based on the regular season champion.
The selection show is May 6 at 10 a.m. and can be streamed right here on NCAA.com. You can get your first look at the brackets, see the schedule, and find out more on the selection process by clicking here.
2019 automatic qualifier tracker
|Conference
|Location
|Championship Date
|Winner
|CCAA
|Monterey Bay, CA
|May 5
|Sonoma State (30-19)
|CACC
|Lakewood, NJ
|May 4
|Wilmington (Del.) (39-13)
|CIAA
|Salem, VA
|May 1
|Winston-Salem State (32-11)
|Conference Carolinas
|Burlington, NC
|April 28
|Lees-McRae (21-17)
|ECC
|Highest seed
|May 4
|Bridgeport (33-14)
|GAC
|Bentonville, AR
|May 5
|Arkansas Tech (44-13)
|GLIAC
|Sandusky, OH
|May 5
|Grand Valley State (44-8)
|GLVC
|East Peoria, IL
|May 5
|UMSL (35-17)
|G-MAC
|Akron, OH
|May 5
|Hillsdale (23-26)
|GNAC
|Portland, OR
|May 4
|Concordia-Portland (31-21)
|GSC
|TBD
|May 5
|West Florida (47-8)
|Heartland Conference
|Highest seed
|May 4
|Oklahoma Christian (38-14)
|LSC
|TBD (No. 1 seed)
|May 4
|Texas A&M-Kingsville (43-8)
|MIAA
|Edmond, OK
|May 5
|Central Oklahoma (45-5)
|MEC
|Salem, VA
|May 5
|West Liberty (36-17)
|NE10
|TBD
|May 4
|Saint Anselm (37-8)
|NSIC
|Rochester, MN
|May 4
|Augustana (S.D.) (51-9)
|PacWest
|No Tournament
|N/A
|Concordia (CA) (44-6)
|PBC
|Dahlonega, GA
|May 4
|North Georgia (42-11)
|PSAC
|Quakertown, PA
|May 4
|Lock Haven (31-17-1)
|RMAC
|TBD (No. 1 seed)
|May 4
|Dixie State (42-11)
|SAC
|Salisbury, NC
|April 28
|Anderson (13-11)
|SIAC
|Albany, GA
|May 4
|Spring Hill (30-19)
|SSC
|No Tournament
|April 26
|Florida Tech (39-10)
