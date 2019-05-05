Teams selected to the 2019 NCAA Division II softball championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Softball Committee has selected the 64 teams that will participate in the 2019 NCAA Division II Softball Championship. Four teams will participate at each of the 16 regional sites in double-elimination tournaments, held May 9-11. Winners will advance to the super regionals, slated for May 16-17. The finals will be held May 23-27 at the Regency Athletic Complex in Denver and will be hosted by Metropolitan State University of Denver.

SITES/PAIRINGS:

*Denotes host institution.

Atlantic 1 Region at West Liberty, West Virginia

1. *West Liberty (36-17)

2. Shepherd (38-16)

3. Concord (38-19)

4. Lock Haven (31-17-1)

Atlantic 2 Region at Institute, West Virginia

1. *West Virginia State (33-14)

2. West Chester (34-19)

3. Gannon (30-14)

4. Winston-Salem State (32-11)

Central 1 Region at Edmond, Oklahoma

1. *Central Oklahoma (45-5)

2. Arkansas Tech (44-13)

3. Southern Arkansas (45-11)

4. Minnesota Duluth (33-20)

Central 2 Region at Winona, Minnesota

1. *Winona State (50-7)

2. Augustana (South Dakota) (51-9)

3. Missouri Western (37-16)

4. St. Cloud State (43-16)

East 1 Region at Manchester, New Hampshire

1. *Saint Anselm (37-8)

2. Georgian Court (45-9)

3. Southern New Hampshire (36-13)

4. Bridgeport (33-14)

East 2 Region at New Castle, Delaware

1. LIU Post (46-10)

2. *Wilmington (Delaware) (39-13)

3. Adelphi (31-18)

4. New Haven (31-14)

Midwest 1 Region at Allendale, Michigan

1. *Grand Valley State (44-8)

2. Southern Indiana (33-19)

3. Wayne State (Michigan) (33-23)

4. Hillsdale (23-26)

Midwest 2 Region at St. Louis, Missouri

1. *Missouri-St. Louis (35-17)

2. UIndy (45-14)

3. Truman State (31-17)

4. Illinois Springfield (27-24)

South 1 Region at Pensacola, Florida

1. *West Florida (47-8)

2. Valdosta State (35-16)

3. Tampa (32-11)

4. Spring Hill (30-19)

South 2 Region at Melbourne, Florida

1. *Florida Tech (39-10)

2. Alabama Huntsville (38-15)

3. Saint Leo (31-16)

4. Mississippi College (38-14)

South Central 1 Region at Kingsville, Texas

1. *Texas A&M Kingsville (43-8)

2. West Texas A&M (31-13)

3. Colorado Mesa (45-9)

4. Oklahoma Christian (38-14)

South Central 2 Region at Commerce, Texas

1. *Texas A&M-Commerce (38-12)

2. Tarleton State (39-13)

3. Cameron (33-15)

4. Dixie State (42-11)

Southeast 1 Region at Dahlonega, Georgia

1. *North Georgia (42-11)

2. Coker (31-17)

3. Young Harris (37-17)

4. Lees-McRae (21-17)

Southeast 2 Region at Jefferson City, Tennessee

1. *Carson-Newman (28-10)

2. Lincoln Memorial (35-13)

3. Wingate (32-17)

4. Anderson (South Carolina) (31-20)

West 1 Region at Irvine, California

1. *Concordia (California) (44-6)

2. San Francisco State (38-18)

3. Western Oregon (31-16)

4. Concordia Portland (31-21)

West 2 Region at La Jolla, California

1. *UC San Diego (31-14)

2. Chico State (29-15)

3. Sonoma State (35-18)

4. Central Washington (33-18)

In the 2018 championship, Southern Indiana was crowned champions after sweeping Saint Anselm in two games in a best-of-three series. The complete 2019 NCAA Division II Softball Championship bracket is available online at ncaa.com.

Links to selection criteria data for each region are listed below.

