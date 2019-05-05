CHAMPS:

DII softball regional brackets

DIII softball selections

DI women's lacrosse

DI men's lacrosse

DI MTEN

DI WTEN

softball-d2 flag

NCAA.com | May 6, 2019

Teams selected to the 2019 NCAA Division II softball championship

DII Softball: 2019 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Softball Committee has selected the 64 teams that will participate in the 2019 NCAA Division II Softball Championship. Four teams will participate at each of the 16 regional sites in double-elimination tournaments, held May 9-11.  Winners will advance to the super regionals, slated for May 16-17. The finals will be held May 23-27 at the Regency Athletic Complex in Denver and will be hosted by Metropolitan State University of Denver. 

2019 CHAMPIONSHIP: Regional Brackets| Season stats

SITES/PAIRINGS:

*Denotes host institution.

Atlantic 1 Region at West Liberty, West Virginia

1. *West Liberty (36-17)
2. Shepherd (38-16)
3. Concord (38-19)
4. Lock Haven (31-17-1)

Atlantic 2 Region at Institute, West Virginia

1. *West Virginia State (33-14)
2. West Chester (34-19)
3. Gannon (30-14)
4. Winston-Salem State (32-11)

Central 1 Region at Edmond, Oklahoma

1. *Central Oklahoma (45-5)
2. Arkansas Tech (44-13)
3. Southern Arkansas (45-11)
4. Minnesota Duluth (33-20)

Central 2 Region at Winona, Minnesota

1. *Winona State (50-7)
2. Augustana (South Dakota) (51-9)
3. Missouri Western (37-16)
4. St. Cloud State (43-16)

East 1 Region at Manchester, New Hampshire

1. *Saint Anselm (37-8)
2. Georgian Court (45-9)
3. Southern New Hampshire (36-13)
4. Bridgeport (33-14)

East 2 Region at New Castle, Delaware

1. LIU Post (46-10)
2. *Wilmington (Delaware) (39-13)
3. Adelphi (31-18)
4. New Haven (31-14)

Midwest 1 Region at Allendale, Michigan

1. *Grand Valley State (44-8) 
2. Southern Indiana (33-19)
3. Wayne State (Michigan) (33-23)
4. Hillsdale (23-26)

Midwest 2 Region at St. Louis, Missouri

1. *Missouri-St. Louis (35-17)
2. UIndy (45-14)
3. Truman State (31-17)
4. Illinois Springfield (27-24)

South 1 Region at Pensacola, Florida

1. *West Florida (47-8)
2. Valdosta State (35-16)
3. Tampa (32-11)
4. Spring Hill (30-19)

South 2 Region at Melbourne, Florida 

1. *Florida Tech (39-10)
2. Alabama Huntsville (38-15)
3. Saint Leo (31-16)
4. Mississippi College (38-14)

South Central 1 Region at Kingsville, Texas

1. *Texas A&M Kingsville (43-8)
2. West Texas A&M (31-13)
3. Colorado Mesa (45-9)
4. Oklahoma Christian (38-14)

South Central 2 Region at Commerce, Texas

1. *Texas A&M-Commerce (38-12)
2. Tarleton State (39-13)
3. Cameron (33-15)
4. Dixie State (42-11)

Southeast 1 Region at Dahlonega, Georgia

1. *North Georgia (42-11)
2. Coker (31-17)
3. Young Harris (37-17)
4. Lees-McRae (21-17)

NCAA.COM CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL | SPRING SELECTION SHOW SCHEDULE

Southeast 2 Region at Jefferson City, Tennessee

1. *Carson-Newman (28-10)
2. Lincoln Memorial (35-13)
3. Wingate (32-17)
4. Anderson (South Carolina) (31-20)

West 1 Region at Irvine, California

1. *Concordia (California) (44-6) 
2. San Francisco State (38-18)
3. Western Oregon (31-16)
4. Concordia Portland (31-21)

West 2 Region at La Jolla, California

1. *UC San Diego (31-14)
2. Chico State (29-15)
3. Sonoma State (35-18)
4. Central Washington (33-18)

Conferences Receiving Automatic Qualification Berths
California Collegiate Athletic Association Sonoma State University
Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Wilmington University (Delaware)
Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Winston-Salem State University
Conference Carolinas Lees-McRae College
East Coast Conference University of Bridgeport
Great American Conference Arkansas Tech University
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Grand Valley State University
Great Lakes Valley Conference University of Missouri-St. Louis
Great Midwest Athletic Conference Hillsdale College
Great Northwest Athletic Conference Concordia University Portland
Gulf South Conference University of West Florida
Heartland Conference Oklahoma Christian University
Lone Star Conference Texas A&M University-Kingsville
Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association University of Central Oklahoma
Mountain East Conference West Liberty University
Northeast-10 Conference Saint Anselm College
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Augustana University (South Dakota)
Pacific West Conference Concordia University Irvine
Peach Belt Conference University of North Georgia
Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Dixie State University
South Atlantic Conference Anderson University (South Carolina)
Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Spring Hill College
Sunshine State Conference Florida Institute of Technology

In the 2018 championship, Southern Indiana was crowned champions after sweeping Saint Anselm in two games in a best-of-three series. The complete 2019 NCAA Division II Softball Championship bracket is available online at ncaa.com.

Links to selection criteria data for each region are listed below.

Atlantic | Central | East | Midwest | South Central | South | Southeast | West 

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners

Championships