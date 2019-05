2019 DII softball tournament: Brackets, schedules, scores

The 2019 NCAA DII softball tournament is set. Sixty-four teams will battle in 16 regionals.

The eight regions are broken into two four-team regional tournaments held from May 9-11. The winner of each regional bracket will advance to the Super Regionals the following weekend and take on the respective winner from the region. The last eight teams standing will head to Denver, Colorado, for the DII softball championship from May 23-27.

Note: All times Eastern

Atlantic Region 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: West Liberty 1 May 9, noon No. 1 West Liberty vs. No. 8 Lock Haven Live stats 2 May 9, 2:30 p.m. No. 4 Shepherd vs. No. 5 Concord Live stats 3 May 10, 11 a.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 Live stats 4 May 10, 1:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 Live stats 5 May 10, 4 p.m. Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 Live stats 6 May 11, noon Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 Live stats 7 May 11, 2:30 p.m. If necessary Live stats

ATLANTIC REGION 2 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: West Virginia State 1 May 9, noon No. 2 West Virginia State vs. No. 7 Winston-Salem Live stats 2 May 9, 2:30 p.m. No. 3 West Chester vs. No. 6 Gannon Live stats 3 May 10, 11 a.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 Live stats 4 May 10, 1:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 Live stats 5 May 10, 4 p.m. Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 Live stats 6 May 11, noon Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 Live stats 7 May 11, 2:30 p.m. If necessary Live stats

Central REGION 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Central Oklahoma 1 May 9, 1 p.m. No. 4 Arkansas Tech vs. No. 5 Southern Arkansas Live stats 2 May 9, 3:30 p.m. No. 1 Central Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Minnesota-Duluth Live stats 3 May 10, 1 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 Live stats 4 May 10, 3:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 Live stats 5 May 10, 6 p.m. Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 Live stats 6 May 11, 1 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 Live stats 7 May 11, 3:30 p.m. If necessary Live stats

Central REGION 2 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Winona State 1 May 9, 2 p.m. No. 2 Winona State vs. No. 7 St. Cloud St. Live stats 2 May 9, 4:30 p.m. No. 3 Augustana (SD) vs. No. 6 Missouri Western Live stats 3 May 10, 2 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 Live stats 4 May 10, 4:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 Live stats 5 May 10, 7 p.m. Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 Live stats 6 May 11, 2 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 Live stats 7 May 11, 4:30 p.m. If necessary Live stats

EAST REGION 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: St. Anselm 1 May 9, Noon No. 1 St. Anselm vs. No. 8 Bridgeport Live stats 2 May 9, 2:30 p.m. No. 4 Georgian Court vs. No. 5 Southern New Hampshire Live stats 3 May 10, 11:30 a.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 Live stats 4 May 10, 2 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 Live stats 5 May 10, 4:30 p.m. Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 Live stats 6 May 11, 12:30 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 Live stats 7 May 11, 3 p.m. If necessary Live stats

East REGION 2 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Wilmington (DE) 1 May 9, 11 a.m. No. 3 Wilmington (DE) vs. No. 6 Adelphi Live stats 2 May 9, 1:30 p.m. No. 2 LIU Post vs. No. 7 New Haven Live stats 3 May 10, 10 a.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 Live stats 4 May 10, 12:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 Live stats 5 May 10, 3 p.m. Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 Live stats 6 May 11, noon Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 Live stats 7 May 11, 2:30 p.m. If necessary Live stats

Midwest REGION 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Grand Valley State 1 May 9, Noon No. 1 GVSU vs. No. 8 Hillsdale Live stats 2 May 9, 2:30 p.m. No. 4 Southern Indiana vs. Wayne St. (MI) Live stats 3 May 10, 11 a.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 Live stats 4 May 10, 1:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 Live stats 5 May 10, 4 p.m. Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 Live stats 6 May 11, noon Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 Live stats 7 May 11, 2:30 p.m. If necessary Live stats

Midwest REGION 2 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Missouri-St. Louis 1 May 9, 1 p.m. No. 3 Indianapolis vs. No. 6 Truman Live stats 2 May 9, 3:30 p.m. No. 2 UMSL vs. No. 7 Illinois-Springfield Live stats 3 May 10, 1 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 Live stats 4 May 10, 3:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 Live stats 5 May 10, 6 p.m. Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 Live stats 6 May 11, 1 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 Live stats 7 May 11, 3:30 p.m. If necessary Live stats

South REGION 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: West Florida 1 May 9, 2 p.m. No. 1 West Florida vs. No. 8 Spring Hill Live stats 2 May 9, 4:30 p.m. No. 4 Valdosta State vs. No. 5 Tampa Live stats 3 May 10, 2 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 Live stats 4 May 10, 4:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 Live stats 5 May 10, 7 p.m. Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 Live stats 6 May 11, 2 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 Live stats 7 May 11, 4:30 p.m. If necessary Live stats

South REGION 2 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Florida Tech 1 May 9, 1 p.m. No. 2 Florida Tech vs. No. 7 Mississippi College Live stats 2 May 9, 3:30 p.m. No. 3 Alabama Huntsville vs. No. 6 Saint Leo Live stats 3 May 10, 10 a.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 Live stats 4 May 10, 12:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 Live stats 5 May 10, 3 p.m. Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 Live stats 6 May 11, 1 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 Live stats 7 May 11, 3:30 p.m. If necessary Live stats

Southeast REGION 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: North Georgia 1 May 9, 2 p.m. No. 4 Coker vs. No. 5 Young Harris Live stats 2 May 9, 4:30 p.m. No. 1 North Georgia vs. No. 8 Lees-McRae Live stats 3 May 10, noon Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 Live stats 4 May 10, 2:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 Live stats 5 May 10, 5 p.m. Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 Live stats 6 May 11, noon Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 Live stats 7 May 11, 2:30 p.m. If necessary Live stats

Southeast REGION 2 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Carson-Newman 1 May 9, 1 p.m. No. 2 Carson-Newman vs. No. 7 Anderson (SC) Live stats 2 May 9, 3:30 p.m. No. 3 Lincoln Memorial vs. No. 6 Wingate Live stats 3 May 10, 10 a.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 Live stats 4 May 10, 12:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 Live stats 5 May 10, 3 p.m. Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 Live stats 6 May 11, noon Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 Live stats 7 May 11, 2:30 p.m. If necessary Live stats

South Central REGION 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Texas A&M-Kingsville 1 May 9, 4:30 p.m. No. 4 West Texas A&M vs. No. 5 Colorado Mesa Live stats 2 May 9, 7 p.m. No. 1 Texas A&M-Kingsville vs. No. 8 Oklahoma Christian Live stats 3 May 10, 3 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 Live stats 4 May 10, 5:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 Live stats 5 May 10, 8 p.m. Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 Live stats 6 May 11, 2:30 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 Live stats 7 May 11, 5 p.m. If necessary Live stats

South central REGION 2 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Texas A&M-Commerce 1 May 9, 4 p.m. No. 3 Tarleton vs. No. 6 Cameron Live stats 2 May 9, 6:30 p.m. No. 2 Texas A&M-Commerce vs. No. 7 Dixie St. Live stats 3 May 10, 1 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 Live stats 4 May 10, 3:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 Live stats 5 May 10, 6 p.m. Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 Live stats 6 May 11, 1 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 Live stats 7 May 11, 3:30 p.m. If necessary Live stats

West REGION 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Concordia (CA) 1 May 9, 2 p.m. No. 4 San Francisco State vs. No. 5 Western Oregon Live stats 2 May 9, 4:30 p.m. No. 1 Concordia (CA) vs. No. 8 Concordia Portland Live stats 3 May 10, 1 p.m. Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 Live stats 4 May 10, 3:30 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 Live stats 5 May 10, 6 p.m. Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 Live stats 6 May 11, 2 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 Live stats 7 May 11, 4:30 p.m. If necessary Live stats