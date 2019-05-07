CHAMPS:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | May 7, 2019

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, teams

This will get you excited for this year's WCWS

The 2019 NCAA Softball Tournament bracket will be revealed during the Selection Show on Sunday, May 12. Find the bracket, schedule and teams information below.

Florida State is the defending national champion. There will be 64 teams in the tournament, with 32 teams qualifying automatically as conference champions.

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Bracket

Click here for a printable bracket | Interactive bracket version

The 2019 NCAA Softball Tournament bracket has 64 teams.

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Schedule

Sunday, May 12 — Selection Show

The official 64-team bracket will be revealed at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Sixteen teams will be seeded as the top team in the field and will be placed at the 16 regional sites.

Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19 — Regionals

The tournament starts with 16 Regionals played on campus sites. Each site will have four teams playing in a double-elimination tournament.

RANKINGS: USA Today/NFCA top 25 | Softball America | RPI

Thursday, May 23 to Sunday, May 26 — Super Regionals

The 16 winners of the Regionals advance to the Super Regionals, which will be held at eight campus sites. Each site will have two teams playing in a best-of-three series.

Thursday, May 30 to Wednesday, June 5 — Women's College World Series

Eight teams will advance to USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium - OGE Energy Field in Oklahoma City. The teams will play in double-elimination format, with the last two teams then playing in a best-of-three championship series.

  • Game 1: 12 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN
  • Game 2: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN
  • Game 3: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN2
  • Game 4: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN2
  • Game 5 (elimination game): 7 p.m. Friday, May 31 on ESPN
  • Game 6 (elimination game): 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 31 on ESPN
  • Game 7 (elimination game): 12 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on ESPN
  • Game 8 (elimination game): 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA
  • Game 9: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA
  • Game 10: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA
  • Game 11: 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN
  • Game 12: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN
  • Game 13 (if necessary): 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN2
  • Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN2
  • Championship Series Game 1: 7 or 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 3 on ESPN
  • Championship Series Game 2: 8 or 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 on ESPN
  • Championship Series Game 3 (if necessary): 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 on ESPN

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Teams

Of the 64 teams that make up the bracket, 32 will qualify automatically. All but four of those teams will earn those AQ bids by winning conference tournaments. Four conferences (Big West, Mountain West, Pac-12 and West Coast) will award their AQ spots to the regular-season champion.

Conference (BRACKET) Location Dates Champion
America East West Hartford, CT May 8-11 TBD
American Athletic Houston May 9-11 TBD
ACC Tallahassee, FL May 8-11 TBD
Atlantic Sun Fort Myers, FL May 8-11 TBD
Atlantic 10 Amherst, MA May 8-11 TBD
Big East Rosemont, IL May 10-11 TBD
Big South Buies Creek, NC May 8-11 TBD
Big Sky Sacramento, Calif. May 8-11 TBD
Big Ten Bloomington, IN May 9-11 TBD
Big 12 Oklahoma City May 10-11 TBD
Big West No Tournament N/A Regular Season winner
Colonial Harrisonburg, VA May 9-11 TBD
Conference USA Birmingham, AL May 8-11 TBD
Horizon Chicago May 8-11 TBD
Ivy TBD May 10-11 TBD
Metro Atlantic Marist May 8-11 TBD
Mid-American Akron, OH May 8-11 TBD
Mid-Eastern Ormond Beach, FL May 8-11 TBD
Missouri Valley Peoria, IL May 8-11 TBD
Mountain West No Tournament N/A Regular Season winner
Northeast LIU Brooklyn May 9-11 TBD
Ohio Valley Oxford, AL May 8-11 TBD
Pac-12 No Tournament N/A Regular Season winner
Patriot Boston University May 9-11 TBD
SEC College Station, TX May 8-11 TBD
Southern Chattanooga, TN May 8-11 TBD
Southland Natchitoches, LA May 7-10 TBD
SWAC Montgomery, AL May 8-11 TBD
Summit Fargo, ND May 8-11 TBD
Sun Belt San Marcos, TX May 8-11 TBD
WAC Phoenix May 8-11 TBD
West Coast No Tournament N/A Regular Season winner

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: History, champions

Florida State won its first national title last year, defeating Washington 1-0 and then 8-3 to sweep the championship series. Oklahoma had won consecutive national titles the previous two years.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 *Florida State (58-12) Lonni Alameda 8-3 Washington Oklahoma City
2017 *Oklahoma (61-9) Patty Gasso 5-4 Florida Oklahoma City
2016 Oklahoma (57-8) Patty Gasso 2-1 Auburn Oklahoma City
2015 Florida (60-7) Tim Walton 4-1 Michigan Oklahoma City
2014 *Florida (55-12) Tim Walton 6-3 Alabama Oklahoma City
2013 *Oklahoma (57-4) Patty Gasso 4-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2012 Alabama (60-8) Patrick Murphy 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2011 *Arizona State (60-6) Clint Myers 7-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2010 *UCLA (50-11) Kelly Inouye-Perez 15-9 Arizona Oklahoma City
2009 Washington (51-12) Heather Tarr 3-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2008 *Arizona State (66-5) Clint Myers 11-0 Texas A&M Oklahoma City
2007 Arizona (50-14-1) Mike Candrea 5-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2006 Arizona (54-11) Mike Candrea 5-0 Northwestern Oklahoma City
2005 Michigan (65-7) Carol Hutchins 4-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
2004 UCLA (47-9) Sue Enquist 3-1 California Oklahoma City
2003 UCLA (54-7) Sue Enquist 1-0 California Oklahoma City
2002 California (56-19) Diane Ninemire 6-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
2001 *Arizona (65-4) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
2000 *Oklahoma (66-8) Patty Gasso 3-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1999 *UCLA (63-6) Sue Enquist 3-2 Washington Oklahoma City
1998 Fresno State (52-11) Margie Wright 1-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1997 Arizona (61-5) Mike Candrea 10-2 UCLA Oklahoma City
1996 *Arizona (58-9) Mike Candrea 6-4 Washington Columbus, Ga.
1995 *UCLA (50-6) Sharron Backus 4-2 Arizona Oklahoma City
1994 *Arizona (64-3) Mike Candrea 2-0 Cal State Northridge Oklahoma City
1993 Arizona (44-8) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
1992 *UCLA (54-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1991 Arizona (56-16) Mike Candrea 5-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1990 UCLA (62-7) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Oklahoma City
1989 *UCLA (48-4) Sharron Backus 1-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1988 UCLA (53-8) Sharron Backus 3-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1987 Texas A&M (56-8) Bob Brock 4-1 UCLA Omaha, Neb.
1986 *Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1) Judi Garman 3-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1985 UCLA (41-9) Sharron Backus 2-1 Nebraska Omaha, Neb.
1984 UCLA (45-6-1) Sharron Backus 1-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1983 Texas A&M (41-11) Bob Brock 2-0 Cal State Fullerton Omaha, Neb.
1982 *UCLA (33-7-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Omaha, Neb.

*Indicates undefeated teams in final series.

