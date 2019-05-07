2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, teams

The 2019 NCAA Softball Tournament bracket will be revealed during the Selection Show on Sunday, May 12. Find the bracket, schedule and teams information below.
Florida State is the defending national champion. There will be 64 teams in the tournament, with 32 teams qualifying automatically as conference champions.
2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Bracket
2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Schedule
Sunday, May 12 — Selection Show
The official 64-team bracket will be revealed at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Sixteen teams will be seeded as the top team in the field and will be placed at the 16 regional sites.
Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19 — Regionals
The tournament starts with 16 Regionals played on campus sites. Each site will have four teams playing in a double-elimination tournament.
Thursday, May 23 to Sunday, May 26 — Super Regionals
The 16 winners of the Regionals advance to the Super Regionals, which will be held at eight campus sites. Each site will have two teams playing in a best-of-three series.
Thursday, May 30 to Wednesday, June 5 — Women's College World Series
Eight teams will advance to USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium - OGE Energy Field in Oklahoma City. The teams will play in double-elimination format, with the last two teams then playing in a best-of-three championship series.
- Game 1: 12 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN
- Game 2: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN
- Game 3: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN2
- Game 4: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN2
- Game 5 (elimination game): 7 p.m. Friday, May 31 on ESPN
- Game 6 (elimination game): 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 31 on ESPN
- Game 7 (elimination game): 12 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on ESPN
- Game 8 (elimination game): 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA
- Game 9: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA
- Game 10: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA
- Game 11: 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN
- Game 12: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN
- Game 13 (if necessary): 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN2
- Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN2
- Championship Series Game 1: 7 or 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 3 on ESPN
- Championship Series Game 2: 8 or 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 on ESPN
- Championship Series Game 3 (if necessary): 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 on ESPN
2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Teams
Of the 64 teams that make up the bracket, 32 will qualify automatically. All but four of those teams will earn those AQ bids by winning conference tournaments. Four conferences (Big West, Mountain West, Pac-12 and West Coast) will award their AQ spots to the regular-season champion.
|Conference (BRACKET)
|Location
|Dates
|Champion
|America East
|West Hartford, CT
|May 8-11
|TBD
|American Athletic
|Houston
|May 9-11
|TBD
|ACC
|Tallahassee, FL
|May 8-11
|TBD
|Atlantic Sun
|Fort Myers, FL
|May 8-11
|TBD
|Atlantic 10
|Amherst, MA
|May 8-11
|TBD
|Big East
|Rosemont, IL
|May 10-11
|TBD
|Big South
|Buies Creek, NC
|May 8-11
|TBD
|Big Sky
|Sacramento, Calif.
|May 8-11
|TBD
|Big Ten
|Bloomington, IN
|May 9-11
|TBD
|Big 12
|Oklahoma City
|May 10-11
|TBD
|Big West
|No Tournament
|N/A
|Regular Season winner
|Colonial
|Harrisonburg, VA
|May 9-11
|TBD
|Conference USA
|Birmingham, AL
|May 8-11
|TBD
|Horizon
|Chicago
|May 8-11
|TBD
|Ivy
|TBD
|May 10-11
|TBD
|Metro Atlantic
|Marist
|May 8-11
|TBD
|Mid-American
|Akron, OH
|May 8-11
|TBD
|Mid-Eastern
|Ormond Beach, FL
|May 8-11
|TBD
|Missouri Valley
|Peoria, IL
|May 8-11
|TBD
|Mountain West
|No Tournament
|N/A
|Regular Season winner
|Northeast
|LIU Brooklyn
|May 9-11
|TBD
|Ohio Valley
|Oxford, AL
|May 8-11
|TBD
|Pac-12
|No Tournament
|N/A
|Regular Season winner
|Patriot
|Boston University
|May 9-11
|TBD
|SEC
|College Station, TX
|May 8-11
|TBD
|Southern
|Chattanooga, TN
|May 8-11
|TBD
|Southland
|Natchitoches, LA
|May 7-10
|TBD
|SWAC
|Montgomery, AL
|May 8-11
|TBD
|Summit
|Fargo, ND
|May 8-11
|TBD
|Sun Belt
|San Marcos, TX
|May 8-11
|TBD
|WAC
|Phoenix
|May 8-11
|TBD
|West Coast
|No Tournament
|N/A
|Regular Season winner
2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: History, champions
Florida State won its first national title last year, defeating Washington 1-0 and then 8-3 to sweep the championship series. Oklahoma had won consecutive national titles the previous two years.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|*Florida State (58-12)
|Lonni Alameda
|8-3
|Washington
|Oklahoma City
|2017
|*Oklahoma (61-9)
|Patty Gasso
|5-4
|Florida
|Oklahoma City
|2016
|Oklahoma (57-8)
|Patty Gasso
|2-1
|Auburn
|Oklahoma City
|2015
|Florida (60-7)
|Tim Walton
|4-1
|Michigan
|Oklahoma City
|2014
|*Florida (55-12)
|Tim Walton
|6-3
|Alabama
|Oklahoma City
|2013
|*Oklahoma (57-4)
|Patty Gasso
|4-0
|Tennessee
|Oklahoma City
|2012
|Alabama (60-8)
|Patrick Murphy
|5-4
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma City
|2011
|*Arizona State (60-6)
|Clint Myers
|7-2
|Florida
|Oklahoma City
|2010
|*UCLA (50-11)
|Kelly Inouye-Perez
|15-9
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|2009
|Washington (51-12)
|Heather Tarr
|3-2
|Florida
|Oklahoma City
|2008
|*Arizona State (66-5)
|Clint Myers
|11-0
|Texas A&M
|Oklahoma City
|2007
|Arizona (50-14-1)
|Mike Candrea
|5-0
|Tennessee
|Oklahoma City
|2006
|Arizona (54-11)
|Mike Candrea
|5-0
|Northwestern
|Oklahoma City
|2005
|Michigan (65-7)
|Carol Hutchins
|4-1
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|2004
|UCLA (47-9)
|Sue Enquist
|3-1
|California
|Oklahoma City
|2003
|UCLA (54-7)
|Sue Enquist
|1-0
|California
|Oklahoma City
|2002
|California (56-19)
|Diane Ninemire
|6-0
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|2001
|*Arizona (65-4)
|Mike Candrea
|1-0
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|2000
|*Oklahoma (66-8)
|Patty Gasso
|3-1
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1999
|*UCLA (63-6)
|Sue Enquist
|3-2
|Washington
|Oklahoma City
|1998
|Fresno State (52-11)
|Margie Wright
|1-0
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|1997
|Arizona (61-5)
|Mike Candrea
|10-2
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1996
|*Arizona (58-9)
|Mike Candrea
|6-4
|Washington
|Columbus, Ga.
|1995
|*UCLA (50-6)
|Sharron Backus
|4-2
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|1994
|*Arizona (64-3)
|Mike Candrea
|2-0
|Cal State Northridge
|Oklahoma City
|1993
|Arizona (44-8)
|Mike Candrea
|1-0
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1992
|*UCLA (54-2)
|Sharron Backus
|2-0
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|1991
|Arizona (56-16)
|Mike Candrea
|5-1
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1990
|UCLA (62-7)
|Sharron Backus
|2-0
|Fresno State
|Oklahoma City
|1989
|*UCLA (48-4)
|Sharron Backus
|1-0
|Fresno State
|Sunnyvale, Calif.
|1988
|UCLA (53-8)
|Sharron Backus
|3-0
|Fresno State
|Sunnyvale, Calif.
|1987
|Texas A&M (56-8)
|Bob Brock
|4-1
|UCLA
|Omaha, Neb.
|1986
|*Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1)
|Judi Garman
|3-0
|Texas A&M
|Omaha, Neb.
|1985
|UCLA (41-9)
|Sharron Backus
|2-1
|Nebraska
|Omaha, Neb.
|1984
|UCLA (45-6-1)
|Sharron Backus
|1-0
|Texas A&M
|Omaha, Neb.
|1983
|Texas A&M (41-11)
|Bob Brock
|2-0
|Cal State Fullerton
|Omaha, Neb.
|1982
|*UCLA (33-7-2)
|Sharron Backus
|2-0
|Fresno State
|Omaha, Neb.
*Indicates undefeated teams in final series.