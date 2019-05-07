2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, teams

This will get you excited for this year's WCWS

The 2019 NCAA Softball Tournament bracket will be revealed during the Selection Show on Sunday, May 12. Find the bracket, schedule and teams information below.

Florida State is the defending national champion. There will be 64 teams in the tournament, with 32 teams qualifying automatically as conference champions.

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Bracket

Click here for a printable bracket | Interactive bracket version

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Schedule

Sunday, May 12 — Selection Show

The official 64-team bracket will be revealed at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Sixteen teams will be seeded as the top team in the field and will be placed at the 16 regional sites.

Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19 — Regionals

The tournament starts with 16 Regionals played on campus sites. Each site will have four teams playing in a double-elimination tournament.

RANKINGS: USA Today/NFCA top 25 | Softball America | RPI

Thursday, May 23 to Sunday, May 26 — Super Regionals

The 16 winners of the Regionals advance to the Super Regionals, which will be held at eight campus sites. Each site will have two teams playing in a best-of-three series.

Thursday, May 30 to Wednesday, June 5 — Women's College World Series

Eight teams will advance to USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium - OGE Energy Field in Oklahoma City. The teams will play in double-elimination format, with the last two teams then playing in a best-of-three championship series.

Game 1 : 12 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN

: 12 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN Game 2 : 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN

: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN Game 3 : 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN2

: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN2 Game 4 : 9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN2

: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN2 Game 5 (elimination game) : 7 p.m. Friday, May 31 on ESPN

: 7 p.m. Friday, May 31 on ESPN Game 6 (elimination game) : 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 31 on ESPN

: 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 31 on ESPN Game 7 (elimination game) : 12 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on ESPN

: 12 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on ESPN Game 8 (elimination game) : 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA

: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA Game 9 : 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA

: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA Game 10 : 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA

: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA Game 11 : 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN

: 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN Game 12 : 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN

: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN Game 13 (if necessary) : 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN2

: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN2 Game 14 (if necessary) : 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN2

: 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN2 Championship Series Game 1 : 7 or 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 3 on ESPN

: 7 or 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 3 on ESPN Championship Series Game 2 : 8 or 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 on ESPN

: 8 or 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 on ESPN Championship Series Game 3 (if necessary): 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 on ESPN

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Teams

Of the 64 teams that make up the bracket, 32 will qualify automatically. All but four of those teams will earn those AQ bids by winning conference tournaments. Four conferences (Big West, Mountain West, Pac-12 and West Coast) will award their AQ spots to the regular-season champion.

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: History, champions

Florida State won its first national title last year, defeating Washington 1-0 and then 8-3 to sweep the championship series. Oklahoma had won consecutive national titles the previous two years.