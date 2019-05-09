The 2019 NCAA softball tournament will have 64 teams playing for a national championship. Of the 64 teams, 32 qualify automatically. Stay here for updated all week during conference tournaments.

Four AQs will be awarded to the regular-season champions of the Big West, Mountain West, Pac-12 and West Coast. The rest will be tournament champions. In the table below, click on the conference to find the bracket from the most recently completed day of games.

2019 NCAA Softball: Conference tournament brackets, automatic qualifiers

NCAA Softball Tournament: Schedule

Selection Show

Sunday, May 12: The 64-team bracket will be revealed

Regionals

Friday, May 17 through Sunday, May 19: 16 campus sites will have a four-team, double-elimination tournament.

View the 2019 interactive bracket

Super Regionals

Thursday, May 23 through Sunday, May 26: Eight campus sites will have two teams play in a best-of-3 series.

Women's College World Series

Thursday, May 30 through Wednesday, June 5: Eight teams will play in a double-elimination bracket, with the final two teams playing a best-of-3 championship series. Games at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium - OGE Energy Field in Oklahoma City.

Buy tickets and schedule your trip to the 2019 Women's College World Series

NCAA Softball: Champions, Women's College World Series winners

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2018 *Florida State (58-12) Lonni Alameda 8-3 Washington Oklahoma City 2017 *Oklahoma (61-9) Patty Gasso 5-4 Florida Oklahoma City 2016 Oklahoma (57-8) Patty Gasso 2-1 Auburn Oklahoma City 2015 Florida (60-7) Tim Walton 4-1 Michigan Oklahoma City 2014 *Florida (55-12) Tim Walton 6-3 Alabama Oklahoma City 2013 *Oklahoma (57-4) Patty Gasso 4-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City 2012 Alabama (60-8) Patrick Murphy 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City 2011 *Arizona State (60-6) Clint Myers 7-2 Florida Oklahoma City 2010 *UCLA (50-11) Kelly Inouye-Perez 15-9 Arizona Oklahoma City 2009 Washington (51-12) Heather Tarr 3-2 Florida Oklahoma City 2008 *Arizona State (66-5) Clint Myers 11-0 Texas A&M Oklahoma City 2007 Arizona (50-14-1) Mike Candrea 5-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City 2006 Arizona (54-11) Mike Candrea 5-0 Northwestern Oklahoma City 2005 Michigan (65-7) Carol Hutchins 4-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 2004 UCLA (47-9) Sue Enquist 3-1 California Oklahoma City 2003 UCLA (54-7) Sue Enquist 1-0 California Oklahoma City 2002 California (56-19) Diane Ninemire 6-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 2001 *Arizona (65-4) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City 2000 *Oklahoma (66-8) Patty Gasso 3-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 1999 *UCLA (63-6) Sue Enquist 3-2 Washington Oklahoma City 1998 Fresno State (52-11) Margie Wright 1-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 1997 Arizona (61-5) Mike Candrea 10-2 UCLA Oklahoma City 1996 *Arizona (58-9) Mike Candrea 6-4 Washington Columbus, Ga. 1995 *UCLA (50-6) Sharron Backus 4-2 Arizona Oklahoma City 1994 *Arizona (64-3) Mike Candrea 2-0 Cal State Northridge Oklahoma City 1993 Arizona (44-8) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City 1992 *UCLA (54-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Arizona Oklahoma City 1991 Arizona (56-16) Mike Candrea 5-1 UCLA Oklahoma City 1990 UCLA (62-7) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Oklahoma City 1989 *UCLA (48-4) Sharron Backus 1-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif. 1988 UCLA (53-8) Sharron Backus 3-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif. 1987 Texas A&M (56-8) Bob Brock 4-1 UCLA Omaha, Neb. 1986 *Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1) Judi Garman 3-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb. 1985 UCLA (41-9) Sharron Backus 2-1 Nebraska Omaha, Neb. 1984 UCLA (45-6-1) Sharron Backus 1-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb. 1983 Texas A&M (41-11) Bob Brock 2-0 Cal State Fullerton Omaha, Neb. 1982 *UCLA (33-7-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Omaha, Neb.

*Indicates undefeated teams in final series.