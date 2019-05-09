The 2019 NCAA softball tournament will have 64 teams playing for a national championship. Of the 64 teams, 32 qualify automatically. Stay here for updated all week during conference tournaments.
Four AQs will be awarded to the regular-season champions of the Big West, Mountain West, Pac-12 and West Coast. The rest will be tournament champions. In the table below, click on the conference to find the bracket from the most recently completed day of games.
2019 NCAA Softball: Conference tournament brackets, automatic qualifiers
|Conference (BRACKET)
|Location
|Dates
|Champion
|America East
|West Hartford, CT
|May 8-11
|TBD
|American Athletic
|Houston
|May 9-11
|TBD
|ACC
|Tallahassee, FL
|May 8-11
|TBD
|Atlantic Sun
|Fort Myers, FL
|May 8-11
|TBD
|Atlantic 10
|Amherst, MA
|May 8-11
|TBD
|Big East
|Rosemont, IL
|May 10-11
|TBD
|Big South
|Buies Creek, NC
|May 8-11
|TBD
|Big Sky
|Sacramento, Calif.
|May 8-11
|TBD
|Big Ten
|Bloomington, IN
|May 9-11
|TBD
|Big 12
|Oklahoma City
|May 10-11
|TBD
|Big West
|No Tournament
|N/A
|Regular Season winner
|Colonial
|Harrisonburg, VA
|May 9-11
|TBD
|Conference USA
|Birmingham, AL
|May 8-11
|TBD
|Horizon
|Chicago
|May 8-11
|TBD
|Ivy
|Cambridge, MA
|May 10-11
|TBD
|Metro Atlantic
|Marist
|May 8-11
|TBD
|Mid-American
|Akron, OH
|May 8-11
|TBD
|Mid-Eastern
|Ormond Beach, FL
|May 8-11
|TBD
|Missouri Valley
|Peoria, IL
|May 8-11
|TBD
|Mountain West
|No Tournament
|N/A
|Regular Season winner
|Northeast
|LIU Brooklyn
|May 9-11
|TBD
|Ohio Valley
|Oxford, AL
|May 8-11
|TBD
|Pac-12
|No Tournament
|N/A
|Regular Season winner
|Patriot
|Boston University
|May 9-11
|TBD
|SEC
|College Station, TX
|May 8-11
|TBD
|Southern
|Chattanooga, TN
|May 8-11
|TBD
|Southland
|Natchitoches, LA
|May 7-10
|TBD
|SWAC
|Montgomery, AL
|May 8-11
|TBD
|Summit
|Fargo, ND
|May 8-11
|TBD
|Sun Belt
|San Marcos, TX
|May 8-11
|TBD
|WAC
|Phoenix
|May 8-11
|TBD
|West Coast
|No Tournament
|N/A
|Regular Season winner
NCAA Softball Tournament: Schedule
Selection Show
Sunday, May 12: The 64-team bracket will be revealed
Regionals
Friday, May 17 through Sunday, May 19: 16 campus sites will have a four-team, double-elimination tournament.
View the 2019 interactive bracket
Super Regionals
Thursday, May 23 through Sunday, May 26: Eight campus sites will have two teams play in a best-of-3 series.
Women's College World Series
Thursday, May 30 through Wednesday, June 5: Eight teams will play in a double-elimination bracket, with the final two teams playing a best-of-3 championship series. Games at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium - OGE Energy Field in Oklahoma City.
Buy tickets and schedule your trip to the 2019 Women's College World Series
NCAA Softball: Champions, Women's College World Series winners
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|*Florida State (58-12)
|Lonni Alameda
|8-3
|Washington
|Oklahoma City
|2017
|*Oklahoma (61-9)
|Patty Gasso
|5-4
|Florida
|Oklahoma City
|2016
|Oklahoma (57-8)
|Patty Gasso
|2-1
|Auburn
|Oklahoma City
|2015
|Florida (60-7)
|Tim Walton
|4-1
|Michigan
|Oklahoma City
|2014
|*Florida (55-12)
|Tim Walton
|6-3
|Alabama
|Oklahoma City
|2013
|*Oklahoma (57-4)
|Patty Gasso
|4-0
|Tennessee
|Oklahoma City
|2012
|Alabama (60-8)
|Patrick Murphy
|5-4
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma City
|2011
|*Arizona State (60-6)
|Clint Myers
|7-2
|Florida
|Oklahoma City
|2010
|*UCLA (50-11)
|Kelly Inouye-Perez
|15-9
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|2009
|Washington (51-12)
|Heather Tarr
|3-2
|Florida
|Oklahoma City
|2008
|*Arizona State (66-5)
|Clint Myers
|11-0
|Texas A&M
|Oklahoma City
|2007
|Arizona (50-14-1)
|Mike Candrea
|5-0
|Tennessee
|Oklahoma City
|2006
|Arizona (54-11)
|Mike Candrea
|5-0
|Northwestern
|Oklahoma City
|2005
|Michigan (65-7)
|Carol Hutchins
|4-1
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|2004
|UCLA (47-9)
|Sue Enquist
|3-1
|California
|Oklahoma City
|2003
|UCLA (54-7)
|Sue Enquist
|1-0
|California
|Oklahoma City
|2002
|California (56-19)
|Diane Ninemire
|6-0
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|2001
|*Arizona (65-4)
|Mike Candrea
|1-0
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|2000
|*Oklahoma (66-8)
|Patty Gasso
|3-1
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1999
|*UCLA (63-6)
|Sue Enquist
|3-2
|Washington
|Oklahoma City
|1998
|Fresno State (52-11)
|Margie Wright
|1-0
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|1997
|Arizona (61-5)
|Mike Candrea
|10-2
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1996
|*Arizona (58-9)
|Mike Candrea
|6-4
|Washington
|Columbus, Ga.
|1995
|*UCLA (50-6)
|Sharron Backus
|4-2
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|1994
|*Arizona (64-3)
|Mike Candrea
|2-0
|Cal State Northridge
|Oklahoma City
|1993
|Arizona (44-8)
|Mike Candrea
|1-0
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1992
|*UCLA (54-2)
|Sharron Backus
|2-0
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|1991
|Arizona (56-16)
|Mike Candrea
|5-1
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1990
|UCLA (62-7)
|Sharron Backus
|2-0
|Fresno State
|Oklahoma City
|1989
|*UCLA (48-4)
|Sharron Backus
|1-0
|Fresno State
|Sunnyvale, Calif.
|1988
|UCLA (53-8)
|Sharron Backus
|3-0
|Fresno State
|Sunnyvale, Calif.
|1987
|Texas A&M (56-8)
|Bob Brock
|4-1
|UCLA
|Omaha, Neb.
|1986
|*Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1)
|Judi Garman
|3-0
|Texas A&M
|Omaha, Neb.
|1985
|UCLA (41-9)
|Sharron Backus
|2-1
|Nebraska
|Omaha, Neb.
|1984
|UCLA (45-6-1)
|Sharron Backus
|1-0
|Texas A&M
|Omaha, Neb.
|1983
|Texas A&M (41-11)
|Bob Brock
|2-0
|Cal State Fullerton
|Omaha, Neb.
|1982
|*UCLA (33-7-2)
|Sharron Backus
|2-0
|Fresno State
|Omaha, Neb.
*Indicates undefeated teams in final series.