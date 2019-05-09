TRENDING:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | May 9, 2019

2019 NCAA Softball: Conference tournament brackets, automatic qualifiers

College softball plays of the week

The 2019 NCAA softball tournament will have 64 teams playing for a national championship. Of the 64 teams, 32 qualify automatically. Stay here for updated all week during conference tournaments.

Four AQs will be awarded to the regular-season champions of the Big West, Mountain West, Pac-12 and West Coast. The rest will be tournament champions. In the table below, click on the conference to find the bracket from the most recently completed day of games. 

Conference (BRACKET) Location Dates Champion
America East West Hartford, CT May 8-11 TBD
American Athletic Houston May 9-11 TBD
ACC Tallahassee, FL May 8-11 TBD
Atlantic Sun Fort Myers, FL May 8-11 TBD
Atlantic 10 Amherst, MA May 8-11 TBD
Big East Rosemont, IL May 10-11 TBD
Big South Buies Creek, NC May 8-11 TBD
Big Sky Sacramento, Calif. May 8-11 TBD
Big Ten Bloomington, IN May 9-11 TBD
Big 12 Oklahoma City May 10-11 TBD
Big West No Tournament N/A Regular Season winner
Colonial Harrisonburg, VA May 9-11 TBD
Conference USA Birmingham, AL May 8-11 TBD
Horizon Chicago May 8-11 TBD
Ivy Cambridge, MA May 10-11 TBD
Metro Atlantic Marist May 8-11 TBD
Mid-American Akron, OH May 8-11 TBD
Mid-Eastern Ormond Beach, FL May 8-11 TBD
Missouri Valley Peoria, IL May 8-11 TBD
Mountain West No Tournament N/A Regular Season winner
Northeast LIU Brooklyn May 9-11 TBD
Ohio Valley Oxford, AL May 8-11 TBD
Pac-12 No Tournament N/A Regular Season winner
Patriot Boston University May 9-11 TBD
SEC College Station, TX May 8-11 TBD
Southern Chattanooga, TN May 8-11 TBD
Southland Natchitoches, LA May 7-10 TBD
SWAC Montgomery, AL May 8-11 TBD
Summit Fargo, ND May 8-11 TBD
Sun Belt San Marcos, TX May 8-11 TBD
WAC Phoenix May 8-11 TBD
West Coast No Tournament N/A Regular Season winner

NCAA Softball Tournament: Schedule

Selection Show

Sunday, May 12: The 64-team bracket will be revealed

Regionals

Friday, May 17 through Sunday, May 19: 16 campus sites will have a four-team, double-elimination tournament.

View the 2019 interactive bracket

Super Regionals

Thursday, May 23 through Sunday, May 26: Eight campus sites will have two teams play in a best-of-3 series.

Women's College World Series

Thursday, May 30 through Wednesday, June 5: Eight teams will play in a double-elimination bracket, with the final two teams playing a best-of-3 championship series. Games at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium - OGE Energy Field in Oklahoma City.

Buy tickets and schedule your trip to the 2019 Women's College World Series

NCAA Softball: Champions, Women's College World Series winners

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 *Florida State (58-12) Lonni Alameda 8-3 Washington Oklahoma City
2017 *Oklahoma (61-9) Patty Gasso 5-4 Florida Oklahoma City
2016 Oklahoma (57-8) Patty Gasso 2-1 Auburn Oklahoma City
2015 Florida (60-7) Tim Walton 4-1 Michigan Oklahoma City
2014 *Florida (55-12) Tim Walton 6-3 Alabama Oklahoma City
2013 *Oklahoma (57-4) Patty Gasso 4-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2012 Alabama (60-8) Patrick Murphy 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2011 *Arizona State (60-6) Clint Myers 7-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2010 *UCLA (50-11) Kelly Inouye-Perez 15-9 Arizona Oklahoma City
2009 Washington (51-12) Heather Tarr 3-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2008 *Arizona State (66-5) Clint Myers 11-0 Texas A&M Oklahoma City
2007 Arizona (50-14-1) Mike Candrea 5-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2006 Arizona (54-11) Mike Candrea 5-0 Northwestern Oklahoma City
2005 Michigan (65-7) Carol Hutchins 4-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
2004 UCLA (47-9) Sue Enquist 3-1 California Oklahoma City
2003 UCLA (54-7) Sue Enquist 1-0 California Oklahoma City
2002 California (56-19) Diane Ninemire 6-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
2001 *Arizona (65-4) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
2000 *Oklahoma (66-8) Patty Gasso 3-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1999 *UCLA (63-6) Sue Enquist 3-2 Washington Oklahoma City
1998 Fresno State (52-11) Margie Wright 1-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1997 Arizona (61-5) Mike Candrea 10-2 UCLA Oklahoma City
1996 *Arizona (58-9) Mike Candrea 6-4 Washington Columbus, Ga.
1995 *UCLA (50-6) Sharron Backus 4-2 Arizona Oklahoma City
1994 *Arizona (64-3) Mike Candrea 2-0 Cal State Northridge Oklahoma City
1993 Arizona (44-8) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
1992 *UCLA (54-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1991 Arizona (56-16) Mike Candrea 5-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1990 UCLA (62-7) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Oklahoma City
1989 *UCLA (48-4) Sharron Backus 1-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1988 UCLA (53-8) Sharron Backus 3-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1987 Texas A&M (56-8) Bob Brock 4-1 UCLA Omaha, Neb.
1986 *Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1) Judi Garman 3-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1985 UCLA (41-9) Sharron Backus 2-1 Nebraska Omaha, Neb.
1984 UCLA (45-6-1) Sharron Backus 1-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1983 Texas A&M (41-11) Bob Brock 2-0 Cal State Fullerton Omaha, Neb.
1982 *UCLA (33-7-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Omaha, Neb.

*Indicates undefeated teams in final series.

