2019 DII softball tournament: Brackets, schedules, scores

The 2019 NCAA DII softball tournament is underway. Sixty-four teams are battling in 16 regionals.

The eight regions are broken into two four-team regional tournaments held from May 9-11. The winner of each regional bracket will advance to the Super Regionals the following weekend and take on the respective winner from the region. The last eight teams standing will head to Denver, Colorado, for the DII softball championship from May 23-27.

Note: All times Eastern

Atlantic Region 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: West Liberty 1 May 9, noon No. 1 West Liberty vs. No. 8 Lock Haven Lock Haven, 7-2 (15) 2 May 9, 2:30 p.m. No. 4 Shepherd vs. No. 5 Concord Shepherd, 10-2 3 May 10, 1 p.m. Lock Haven vs. Shepherd Shepherd, 3-0 (11) 4 May 10 West Liberty vs. Concord Concord, 6-2 5 May 11, 10 a.m. Lock Haven vs. West Liberty West Liberty, 8-2 6 May 11, noon Shepherd vs. West Liberty Shepherd, 3-0 CHAMPION No. 4 SHEPHERD

ATLANTIC REGION 2 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: West Virginia State 1 May 9, noon No. 2 West Virginia State vs. No. 7 Winston-Salem State WSSU, 3-0 2 May 9, 2:30 p.m. No. 3 West Chester vs. No. 6 Gannon WCU, 8-2 3 May 10, 11 a.m. Winston-Salem State vs. West Chester WCU, 12-4 4 May 10, 1:30 p.m. West Virginia State vs. Gannon W. Va. St., 1-0 5 May 10, 4 p.m. West Virginia State vs. Winston-Salem State W. Va. St., 8-0 6 May 11, noon West Chester vs. West Virginia State WCU, 11-5 CHAMPION No. 3 WEST CHESTER

Central REGION 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Central Oklahoma 1 May 9, 1 p.m. No. 4 Arkansas Tech vs. No. 5 Southern Arkansas ATU, 4-3 2 May 9, 3:30 p.m. No. 1 Central Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Minnesota-Duluth UCO, 4-0 3 May 10, 1 p.m. Arkansas Tech vs. Central Oklahoma UCO, 3-2 4 May 10, 3:30 p.m. Southern Arkansas vs. Minnesota-Duluth Southern Arkansas, 3-1 5 May 10, 6 p.m. Arkansas Tech vs. Southern Arkansas Arkansas Tech, 4-3 6 May 11, 1 p.m. Central Oklahoma vs. Arkansas Tech Arkansas Tech, 4-2 7 May 11, 3:30 p.m. Central Oklahoma vs. Arkansas Tech Live stats

Central REGION 2 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Winona State 1 May 9, 2 p.m. No. 2 Winona State vs. No. 7 St. Cloud St. Winona State, 5-0 2 May 9, 4:30 p.m. No. 3 Augustana (SD) vs. No. 6 Missouri Western Augustana, 8-7 3 May 10, 2 p.m. Winona State vs. Augustana Augustana, 4-0 4 May 10, 4:30 p.m. St. Cloud State vs. Missouri Western MWSU, 7-3 5 May 10, 7 p.m. Winona State vs. Missouri Western Winona State, 5-2 6 May 11, 2 p.m. Augustana vs. Winona State Winona State, 2-1 7 May 11, 4:30 p.m. Augustana vs. Winona State Live stats

EAST REGION 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: St. Anselm 1 May 9, noon No. 1 St. Anselm vs. No. 8 Bridgeport St. Anselm 3-1 2 May 9, 2:30 p.m. No. 4 Georgian Court vs. No. 5 Southern New Hampshire SNHU, 4-2 3 May 10, 10:0 a.m. St. Anselm vs. Southern New Hampshire St. Anselm, 5-0 4 May 10, 12:30 p.m. Bridgeport vs. Georgian Court Georgian Court, 11-6 5 May 10, 3:00 p.m. Southern New Hampshire vs. Georgian Court SNHU, 7-0 6 May 11, 12:30 p.m. St. Anselm vs. Southern New Hampshire St. Anselm, 4-0 CHAMPION No. 1 ST. ANSELM

East REGION 2 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Wilmington (DE) 1 May 9, 11 a.m. No. 3 Wilmington (DE) vs. No. 6 Adelphi Adelphi 4-3 (10) 2 May 9, 1:30 p.m. No. 2 LIU Post vs. No. 7 New Haven LIU Post, 2-0 3 May 10, 10 a.m. Adelphi vs. LIU Post LIU Post, 4-2 4 May 10, 12:30 p.m. Wilmington (DE) vs. New Haven New Haven, 7-4 5 May 10, 3 p.m. Adelphi vs. New Haven New Haven, 6-2 6 May 11, noon LIU Post vs. New Haven LIU Post, 6-3 CHAMPION No. 2 LIU POST

Midwest REGION 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Grand Valley State 1 May 9, 2:30 p.m. No. 1 GVSU vs. No. 8 Hillsdale GVSU, 6-1 2 May 9, 5:00 p.m. No. 4 Southern Indiana vs. Wayne State (MI) USI, 4-0 3 May 10, 11 a.m. GVSU vs. Southern Indiana GVSU, 2-0 4 May 10, 1:30 p.m. Hillsdale vs. Wayne State (MI) Wayne St., 8-2 5 May 10, 4 p.m. Southern Indiana vs. Wayne State (MI) USI, 2-0 6 May 11, noon GVSU vs. Southern Indiana GVSU, 8-1 CHAMPION No. 1 GRAND VALLEY STATE

Midwest REGION 2 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Missouri-St. Louis 1 May 9, 1 p.m. No. 3 Indianapolis vs. No. 6 Truman UIndy, 10-9 2 May 9, 3:30 p.m. No. 2 UMSL vs. No. 7 Illinois-Springfield Illinois-Springfield, 8-0 3 May 10, 1 p.m. Indianapolis vs. Illinois-Springfield Illinois-Springfield, 3-1 4 May 10, 3:30 p.m. Truman vs. UMSL Truman, 4-0 5 May 10, 6 p.m. Indianapolis vs. Truman Indy, 7-0 6 May 11, 6 p.m. Illinois-Springfield vs. Indianapolis Live stats 7 May 11, TBD If necessary Live stats

South REGION 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: West Florida 1 May 9, 2 p.m. No. 1 West Florida vs. No. 8 Spring Hill West Florida, 4-0 2 May 9, 4:30 p.m. No. 4 Valdosta State vs. No. 5 Tampa Tampa, 1-0 (9) 3 May 10, 2 p.m. West Florida vs. Tampa Tampa, 1-0 (8) 4 May 10, 4:30 p.m. Spring Hill vs. Valdosta State VSU, 3-2 5 May 10, 7 p.m. West Florida vs. Valdosta State West Florida, 4-3 6 May 11, 2 p.m. Tampa vs. West Florida Live stats 7 May 11, 4:30 p.m. If necessary Live stats

South REGION 2 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Florida Tech 1 May 9, 1 p.m. No. 2 Florida Tech vs. No. 7 Mississippi College 2 Florida Tech, 5-2 2 May 9, 3:30 p.m. No. 3 Alabama Huntsville vs. No. 6 Saint Leo Alabama Huntsville, 6-2 3 May 10, 10 a.m. Florida Tech vs. UAH Florida Tech, 6-4 4 May 10, 12:30 p.m. Mississippi College vs. Saint Leo Mississippi College, 2-1 (10) 5 May 10, 3 p.m. UAH vs. Mississippi College Mississippi College, 6-3 6 May 11, 1 p.m. Florida Tech vs. Mississippi College Florida Tech, 5-2 CHAMPION No. 2 FLORIDA TECH

Southeast REGION 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: North Georgia 1 May 9, 2 p.m. No. 4 Coker vs. No. 5 Young Harris Young Harris, 6-0 2 May 9, 4:30 p.m. No. 1 North Georgia vs. No. 8 Lees-McRae North Georgia, 2-0 3 May 10, noon Young Harris vs. North Georgia Young Harris, 1-0 (9) 4 May 10, 2:30 p.m. Coker vs. Lees-McRae Lees-McRae, 1-0 (9) 5 May 10, 5 p.m. North Georgia vs. Lees-McRae North Georgia, 3-2 6 May 11, noon Young Harris vs. North Georgia North Georgia, 2-1 7 May 11, 2:30 p.m. Young Harris vs. North Georgia Live stats

Southeast REGION 2 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Carson-Newman 1 May 9, 1 p.m. No. 2 Carson-Newman vs. No. 7 Anderson (SC) Carson-Newman, 13-0 2 May 9, 3:30 p.m. No. 3 Lincoln Memorial vs. No. 6 Wingate LMU, 3-1 3 May 10, 10 a.m. Carson-Newman vs. Lincoln Memorial LMU, 7-5 (8) 4 May 10, 12:30 p.m. Anderson (SC) vs. Wingate Anderson, 2-1 5 May 10, 3 p.m. Carson-Newman vs. Anderson Anderson, 8-5 6 May 11, 3:30 p.m. Lincoln Memorial vs. Anderson Live stats 7 May 11, 6 p.m. If necessary Live stats

South Central REGION 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Texas A&M-Kingsville 1 May 9, 4:30 p.m. No. 4 West Texas A&M vs. No. 5 Colorado Mesa WTAMU, 7-3 2 May 9, 7 p.m. No. 1 Texas A&M-Kingsville vs. No. 8 Oklahoma Christian TAMU-K, 5-0 3 May 10, 3 p.m. West Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville TAMU-K, 8-3 4 May 10, 5:30 p.m. Colorado Mesa vs. Oklahoma Christian OC, 6-4 5 May 10, 8 p.m. West Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma Christian OC, 7-5 6 May 11, 2:30 p.m. Texas A&M-Kingsville vs. Oklahoma Christian Live stats 7 May 11, 5 p.m. If necessary Live stats

South central REGION 2 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Texas A&M-Commerce 1 May 9, 4 p.m. No. 3 Tarleton vs. No. 6 Cameron Tarleton, 2-1 2 May 9, 6:30 p.m. No. 2 Texas A&M-Commerce vs. No. 7 Dixie St. Texas A&M-Commerce, 3-0 3 May 10, 1 p.m. Tarleton vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Texas A&M-Commerce, 2-0 4 May 10, 3:30 p.m. Cameron vs. Dixie State Cameron, 5-4 5 May 10, 6 p.m. Tarleton vs. Cameron Cameron 7-5 6 May 11, 5 p.m. Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Cameron Live stats 7 May 11, 7:30 p.m. If necessary Live stats

West REGION 1 Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Concordia (CA) 1 May 9, 2 p.m. No. 4 San Francisco State vs. No. 5 Western Oregon SF State, 6-3 2 May 9, 4:30 p.m. No. 1 Concordia (CA) vs. No. 8 Concordia Portland Concordia (CA), 3-2 3 May 10, 1 p.m. San Francisco State vs. Concordia (CA) Concordia (CA), 5-3 4 May 10, 3:30 p.m. Western Oregon vs. Concordia Portland Western Oregon, 1-0 5 May 10, 6 p.m. San Francisco State vs. Western Oregon Western Oregon, 1-0 6 May 11, 2 p.m. Concordia (CA) vs. Western Oregon Live stats 7 May 11, 4:30 p.m. If necessary Live stats