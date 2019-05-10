2019 DII softball tournament: Brackets, schedules, scores

The 2019 NCAA DII softball tournament is underway. Sixty-four teams are battling in 16 regionals.
The eight regions are broken into two four-team regional tournaments held from May 9-11. The winner of each regional bracket will advance to the Super Regionals the following weekend and take on the respective winner from the region. The last eight teams standing will head to Denver, Colorado, for the DII softball championship from May 23-27.
Note: All times Eastern
|Atlantic Region 1
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: West Liberty
|1
|May 9, noon
|No. 1 West Liberty vs. No. 8 Lock Haven
|Lock Haven, 7-2 (15)
|2
|May 9, 2:30 p.m.
|No. 4 Shepherd vs. No. 5 Concord
|Shepherd, 10-2
|3
|May 10, 1 p.m.
|Lock Haven vs. Shepherd
|Shepherd, 3-0 (11)
|4
|May 10
|West Liberty vs. Concord
|Concord, 6-2
|5
|May 11, 10 a.m.
|Lock Haven vs. West Liberty
|West Liberty, 8-2
|6
|May 11, noon
|Shepherd vs. West Liberty
|Shepherd, 3-0
|CHAMPION
|No. 4 SHEPHERD
|ATLANTIC REGION 2
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: West Virginia State
|1
|May 9, noon
|No. 2 West Virginia State vs. No. 7 Winston-Salem State
|WSSU, 3-0
|2
|May 9, 2:30 p.m.
|No. 3 West Chester vs. No. 6 Gannon
|WCU, 8-2
|3
|May 10, 11 a.m.
|Winston-Salem State vs. West Chester
|WCU, 12-4
|4
|May 10, 1:30 p.m.
|West Virginia State vs. Gannon
|W. Va. St., 1-0
|5
|May 10, 4 p.m.
|West Virginia State vs. Winston-Salem State
|W. Va. St., 8-0
|6
|May 11, noon
|West Chester vs. West Virginia State
|WCU, 11-5
|CHAMPION
|No. 3 WEST CHESTER
|Central REGION 1
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Central Oklahoma
|1
|May 9, 1 p.m.
|No. 4 Arkansas Tech vs. No. 5 Southern Arkansas
|ATU, 4-3
|2
|May 9, 3:30 p.m.
|No. 1 Central Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Minnesota-Duluth
|UCO, 4-0
|3
|May 10, 1 p.m.
|Arkansas Tech vs. Central Oklahoma
|UCO, 3-2
|4
|May 10, 3:30 p.m.
|Southern Arkansas vs. Minnesota-Duluth
|Southern Arkansas, 3-1
|5
|May 10, 6 p.m.
|Arkansas Tech vs. Southern Arkansas
|Arkansas Tech, 4-3
|6
|May 11, 1 p.m.
|Central Oklahoma vs. Arkansas Tech
|Arkansas Tech, 4-2
|7
|May 11, 3:30 p.m.
|Central Oklahoma vs. Arkansas Tech
|Live stats
|Central REGION 2
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Winona State
|1
|May 9, 2 p.m.
|No. 2 Winona State vs. No. 7 St. Cloud St.
|Winona State, 5-0
|2
|May 9, 4:30 p.m.
|No. 3 Augustana (SD) vs. No. 6 Missouri Western
|Augustana, 8-7
|3
|May 10, 2 p.m.
|Winona State vs. Augustana
|Augustana, 4-0
|4
|May 10, 4:30 p.m.
|St. Cloud State vs. Missouri Western
|MWSU, 7-3
|5
|May 10, 7 p.m.
|Winona State vs. Missouri Western
|Winona State, 5-2
|6
|May 11, 2 p.m.
|Augustana vs. Winona State
|Winona State, 2-1
|7
|May 11, 4:30 p.m.
|Augustana vs. Winona State
|Live stats
|EAST REGION 1
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: St. Anselm
|1
|May 9, noon
|No. 1 St. Anselm vs. No. 8 Bridgeport
|St. Anselm 3-1
|2
|May 9, 2:30 p.m.
|No. 4 Georgian Court vs. No. 5 Southern New Hampshire
|SNHU, 4-2
|3
|May 10, 10:0 a.m.
|St. Anselm vs. Southern New Hampshire
|St. Anselm, 5-0
|4
|May 10, 12:30 p.m.
|Bridgeport vs. Georgian Court
|Georgian Court, 11-6
|5
|May 10, 3:00 p.m.
|Southern New Hampshire vs. Georgian Court
|SNHU, 7-0
|6
|May 11, 12:30 p.m.
|St. Anselm vs. Southern New Hampshire
|St. Anselm, 4-0
|CHAMPION
|No. 1 ST. ANSELM
|East REGION 2
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Wilmington (DE)
|1
|May 9, 11 a.m.
|No. 3 Wilmington (DE) vs. No. 6 Adelphi
|Adelphi 4-3 (10)
|2
|May 9, 1:30 p.m.
|No. 2 LIU Post vs. No. 7 New Haven
|LIU Post, 2-0
|3
|May 10, 10 a.m.
|Adelphi vs. LIU Post
|LIU Post, 4-2
|4
|May 10, 12:30 p.m.
|Wilmington (DE) vs. New Haven
|New Haven, 7-4
|5
|May 10, 3 p.m.
|Adelphi vs. New Haven
|New Haven, 6-2
|6
|May 11, noon
|LIU Post vs. New Haven
|LIU Post, 6-3
|CHAMPION
|No. 2 LIU POST
MOVING ON!!— LIU Post Softball (@LIUPSB) May 11, 2019
Hanna Finkelstein launches a walk-off grand slam to send us to Super Regionals! #PioneerNation 🔰🥎 pic.twitter.com/TKoEShHfWp
|Midwest REGION 1
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Grand Valley State
|1
|May 9, 2:30 p.m.
|No. 1 GVSU vs. No. 8 Hillsdale
|GVSU, 6-1
|2
|May 9, 5:00 p.m.
|No. 4 Southern Indiana vs. Wayne State (MI)
|USI, 4-0
|3
|May 10, 11 a.m.
|GVSU vs. Southern Indiana
|GVSU, 2-0
|4
|May 10, 1:30 p.m.
|Hillsdale vs. Wayne State (MI)
|Wayne St., 8-2
|5
|May 10, 4 p.m.
|Southern Indiana vs. Wayne State (MI)
|USI, 2-0
|6
|May 11, noon
|GVSU vs. Southern Indiana
|GVSU, 8-1
|CHAMPION
|No. 1 GRAND VALLEY STATE
|Midwest REGION 2
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Missouri-St. Louis
|1
|May 9, 1 p.m.
|No. 3 Indianapolis vs. No. 6 Truman
|UIndy, 10-9
|2
|May 9, 3:30 p.m.
|No. 2 UMSL vs. No. 7 Illinois-Springfield
|Illinois-Springfield, 8-0
|3
|May 10, 1 p.m.
|Indianapolis vs. Illinois-Springfield
|Illinois-Springfield, 3-1
|4
|May 10, 3:30 p.m.
|Truman vs. UMSL
|Truman, 4-0
|5
|May 10, 6 p.m.
|Indianapolis vs. Truman
|Indy, 7-0
|6
|May 11, 6 p.m.
|Illinois-Springfield vs. Indianapolis
|Live stats
|7
|May 11, TBD
|If necessary
|Live stats
|South REGION 1
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: West Florida
|1
|May 9, 2 p.m.
|No. 1 West Florida vs. No. 8 Spring Hill
|West Florida, 4-0
|2
|May 9, 4:30 p.m.
|No. 4 Valdosta State vs. No. 5 Tampa
|Tampa, 1-0 (9)
|3
|May 10, 2 p.m.
|West Florida vs. Tampa
|Tampa, 1-0 (8)
|4
|May 10, 4:30 p.m.
|Spring Hill vs. Valdosta State
|VSU, 3-2
|5
|May 10, 7 p.m.
|West Florida vs. Valdosta State
|West Florida, 4-3
|6
|May 11, 2 p.m.
|Tampa vs. West Florida
|Live stats
|7
|May 11, 4:30 p.m.
|If necessary
|Live stats
|South REGION 2
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Florida Tech
|1
|May 9, 1 p.m.
|No. 2 Florida Tech vs. No. 7 Mississippi College 2
|Florida Tech, 5-2
|2
|May 9, 3:30 p.m.
|No. 3 Alabama Huntsville vs. No. 6 Saint Leo
|Alabama Huntsville, 6-2
|3
|May 10, 10 a.m.
|Florida Tech vs. UAH
|Florida Tech, 6-4
|4
|May 10, 12:30 p.m.
|Mississippi College vs. Saint Leo
|Mississippi College, 2-1 (10)
|5
|May 10, 3 p.m.
|UAH vs. Mississippi College
|Mississippi College, 6-3
|6
|May 11, 1 p.m.
|Florida Tech vs. Mississippi College
|Florida Tech, 5-2
|CHAMPION
|No. 2 FLORIDA TECH
|Southeast REGION 1
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: North Georgia
|1
|May 9, 2 p.m.
|No. 4 Coker vs. No. 5 Young Harris
|Young Harris, 6-0
|2
|May 9, 4:30 p.m.
|No. 1 North Georgia vs. No. 8 Lees-McRae
|North Georgia, 2-0
|3
|May 10, noon
|Young Harris vs. North Georgia
|Young Harris, 1-0 (9)
|4
|May 10, 2:30 p.m.
|Coker vs. Lees-McRae
|Lees-McRae, 1-0 (9)
|5
|May 10, 5 p.m.
|North Georgia vs. Lees-McRae
|North Georgia, 3-2
|6
|May 11, noon
|Young Harris vs. North Georgia
|North Georgia, 2-1
|7
|May 11, 2:30 p.m.
|Young Harris vs. North Georgia
|Live stats
|Southeast REGION 2
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Carson-Newman
|1
|May 9, 1 p.m.
|No. 2 Carson-Newman vs. No. 7 Anderson (SC)
|Carson-Newman, 13-0
|2
|May 9, 3:30 p.m.
|No. 3 Lincoln Memorial vs. No. 6 Wingate
|LMU, 3-1
|3
|May 10, 10 a.m.
|Carson-Newman vs. Lincoln Memorial
|LMU, 7-5 (8)
|4
|May 10, 12:30 p.m.
|Anderson (SC) vs. Wingate
|Anderson, 2-1
|5
|May 10, 3 p.m.
|Carson-Newman vs. Anderson
|Anderson, 8-5
|6
|May 11, 3:30 p.m.
|Lincoln Memorial vs. Anderson
|Live stats
|7
|May 11, 6 p.m.
|If necessary
|Live stats
|South Central REGION 1
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Texas A&M-Kingsville
|1
|May 9, 4:30 p.m.
|No. 4 West Texas A&M vs. No. 5 Colorado Mesa
|WTAMU, 7-3
|2
|May 9, 7 p.m.
|No. 1 Texas A&M-Kingsville vs. No. 8 Oklahoma Christian
|TAMU-K, 5-0
|3
|May 10, 3 p.m.
|West Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville
|TAMU-K, 8-3
|4
|May 10, 5:30 p.m.
|Colorado Mesa vs. Oklahoma Christian
|OC, 6-4
|5
|May 10, 8 p.m.
|West Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma Christian
|OC, 7-5
|6
|May 11, 2:30 p.m.
|Texas A&M-Kingsville vs. Oklahoma Christian
|Live stats
|7
|May 11, 5 p.m.
|If necessary
|Live stats
|South central REGION 2
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Texas A&M-Commerce
|1
|May 9, 4 p.m.
|No. 3 Tarleton vs. No. 6 Cameron
|Tarleton, 2-1
|2
|May 9, 6:30 p.m.
|No. 2 Texas A&M-Commerce vs. No. 7 Dixie St.
|Texas A&M-Commerce, 3-0
|3
|May 10, 1 p.m.
|Tarleton vs. Texas A&M-Commerce
|Texas A&M-Commerce, 2-0
|4
|May 10, 3:30 p.m.
|Cameron vs. Dixie State
|Cameron, 5-4
|5
|May 10, 6 p.m.
|Tarleton vs. Cameron
|Cameron 7-5
|6
|May 11, 5 p.m.
|Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Cameron
|Live stats
|7
|May 11, 7:30 p.m.
|If necessary
|Live stats
|West REGION 1
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Concordia (CA)
|1
|May 9, 2 p.m.
|No. 4 San Francisco State vs. No. 5 Western Oregon
|SF State, 6-3
|2
|May 9, 4:30 p.m.
|No. 1 Concordia (CA) vs. No. 8 Concordia Portland
|Concordia (CA), 3-2
|3
|May 10, 1 p.m.
|San Francisco State vs. Concordia (CA)
|Concordia (CA), 5-3
|4
|May 10, 3:30 p.m.
|Western Oregon vs. Concordia Portland
|Western Oregon, 1-0
|5
|May 10, 6 p.m.
|San Francisco State vs. Western Oregon
|Western Oregon, 1-0
|6
|May 11, 2 p.m.
|Concordia (CA) vs. Western Oregon
|Live stats
|7
|May 11, 4:30 p.m.
|If necessary
|Live stats
|West REGION 2
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: UC San Diego
|1
|May 9, 4 p.m.
|No. 2 UC San Diego vs. No. 7 Central Washington
|UC San Diego, 2-1
|2
|May 9, 6:30 p.m.
|No. 3 Chico State vs. No. 6 Sonoma State
|Chico State, 7-0
|3
|May 10, 3 p.m.
|UC San Diego vs. Chico State
|Chico State, 6-4
|4
|May 10, 5:30 p.m.
|Central Washington vs. Sonoma State
|Sonoma State, 5-0
|5
|May 10, 8 p.m.
|UC San Diego vs. Sonoma State
|UC San Diego, 5-2
|6
|May 11, 2 p.m
|Chico State vs. UC San Diego
|Live stats
|7
|May 11, 4:30 p.m.
|If necessary
|Live stats