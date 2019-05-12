2019 DIII Softball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores

The DIII women's softball championship continues May 23 at Suddenlink Field in Tyler, Texas. The eight teams competing in the tournament each earned their bid after winning their respective super regionals.
The tournament began with 62 teams, and 16 of those teams advanced to the super regionals after winning regionals. The eight regional winners advanced to the finals. Regionals, super regional and finals will be run as double-elimination tournaments. Follow along for the bracket, live scores and schedule.
2019 DIII Softball Tournament Bracket
Click here for the championship bracket
Championship Bracket
Championship Schedule
Game 1: St. Thomas (Minn.) vs. Eastern Connecticut State, May 23, 12 p.m.
Game 2: Texas Lutheran vs. Williams, May 23, 2:30 p.m.
Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, May 24 12 p.m.
Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, May 24, 8 p.m.
Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, May 25, 2 p.m.
Game 6: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 5, May 26 1 p.m.
Game 7: (if necessary)Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 6
Game 1: Illinois Wesleyan vs. Trine, May 23, 5 p.m.
Game 2: Emory vs. Randolph-Macon, May 23 7:30 p.m.
Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, May 24, 2:30 p.m.
Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 , May 24, 5:30 p.m.
Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, May 25 4:30 p.m.
Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 5, May 26, 3:30 p.m.
Game 7: (if necessary) Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 6, May 26, 7:00 p.m.
National championship schedule
Game 1: Winner of top side of the bracket vs. winner of bottom side of bracket May 27, 2 p.m.
Game 2: Winner of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 1, May 27, 4:30 p.m.
Game 3: (if necessary) Winner of Game 2 vs. Loser of Game 2, May 28, 12 p.m.
2019 DIII Softball Tournament: Bracket
Click here for the championship bracket
Click here for the super regional brackets.
Click here for regional brackets.
2019 DIII Softball Super Regional schedule and results
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|stats
|Host: Trine
|1
|May 17, 4 p.m.
|Trine 6, SUNY Geneseo 3
|Live Stats
|2
|May 18, 1 p.m.
|Trine 3, SUNY Geneseo 1
|Live Stats
|ADVANCING:
|TRINE
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Stats
|Host: Illinois Wesleyan
|1
|May 17, 3 p.m.
|Carthage 2, Illinois Wesleyan 0
|Live Stats
|2
|May 18, 2 p.m.
|Illinois Wesleyan 1, Carthage 0
|Live Stats
|3 (if necessary)
|May 18, 4:30 p.m.
|Illinois Wesleyan 4, Carthage 1
|Live Stats
|ADVANCING:
|ILLINOIS WESLEYAN
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Stats
|Host: Ithaca
|1
|May 17, 4 p.m.
|Willimas 1, Ithaca 0
|Live Stats
|2
|May 18, 1 p.m.
|Williams 4, Ithaca 3
|Live Stats
|ADVANCING:
|WILLIAMS
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Lynchburg
|1
|May 17, 2 p.m.
|Lynchburg 7, Emory 2
|Live Stats
|2
|May 18, 2 p.m.
|Emory 9, Lynchburg 5
|Live Stats
|3 (if necessary)
|May 18, 4:30 p.m.
|Emory 10, Lynchburg 8
|Live Stats
|ADVANCING:
|EMORY
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Linfield
|1
|May 17, 7 p.m.
|Texas Lutheran, 6 Linfield 5
|Live Stats
|2
|May 18, 4 p.m.
|Linfield 9, Texas Lutheran 7
|Live Stats
|3
|May 18, 6:30 p.m.* POSTPONED TO SUNDAY AT 3 p.m. ET
|Texas Lutheran 5, Linfield 2
|Live Stats
|ADVANCING:
|TEXAS LUTHERAN
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Christopher Newport
|1
|May 17, 4 p.m.
|Christopher Newport 8, Randolph-Macon 3
|Live Stats
|2
|May 18, 1 p.m.
|Randolph-Macon 4, Christopher Newport 3
|Live Stats
|3 (if necessary)
|May 18, 3:30 p.m.
|Randolph-Macon 4, Christopher Newport 3
|Live Stats
|ADVANCING:
|RANDOLPH-MACON
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: St. Thomas (MN)
|1
|May 17, 12 p.m.
|St. Thomas (MN) 4, Wis. La Crosse 0
|Live Stats
|2
|May 17, 2:15 p.m.
|St. Thomas (MN) 5, Wis. La Crosse 0
|Live Stats
|ADVANCING:
|ST. THOMAS (MN)
|Game
|Date/Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Results
|Host: Eastern Conn. St.
|1
|May 17, 2 p.m.
|Eastern Conn. St. 2, Rowan 1
|Live Stats
|2
|May 18, noon
|Eastern Conn. St. 3, Rowan 2
|Live Stats
|ADVANCING:
|EASTERN CONN. ST.
2019 DIII Softball Regional schedule and results
Bloomington, Illinois regional site
|Game
|Matchup
|Date/Time (ET)
|STATS
|Host: Illinois Wesleyan
|1
|MSOE 7, Calvin 5
|1 p.m. May 9
|Live stats
|2
|Illinois Wesleyan 15, Otterbein 0
|3:30 p.m. May 9
|Live stats
|3
|Illinois Wesleyan 4, MSOE 1
|12 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|4 (Elimination Game)
|Calvin 8, Otterbein 6
|2:30 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|5 (Elimination Game)
|Calvin 8, MSOE 4
|5 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|6
|Illinois Wesleyan 8, Calvin 0
|1 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|ADVANCING:
|ILLINOIS WESLEYAN
Cambridge, Massachusetts regional site
|Game
|Matchup
|Date/Time (ET)
|STATS
|Host: MIT
|1
|Rowan 3, Eastern Nazarene 2
|12 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|2
|MIT 1, Husson 0
|2:30 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|3
|Rowan 1, MIT 0
|11 a.m. May 11
|Live stats
|4 (Elimination Game)
|Eastern Nazarene 7, Husson 1
|1:30 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|5 (Elimination Game)
|MIT 5, Eastern Nazarene 4
|4 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|6
|MIT 5, Rowan 3
|10 a.m. May 13
|Live stats
|7 (If necessary)
|Rowan 7, MIT 6
|12:30 p.m. May 13
|Live stats
|ADVANCING:
|ROWAN
Claremont, California regional site
|Game
|Matchup
|Date/Time (ET)
|STATS
|Host: Claremont-M-S
|1
|Whittier 9, Claremont-M-S 1
|3 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|2
|Linfield 6, Whittier 5
|6:30 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|3
|Linfield 5, Claremont-M-S 2
|2 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|4
|Linfield 5, Whittier 1
|5:30 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|ADVANCING:
|LINFIELD
Cortland, New York regional site
|Game
|Matchup
|Date/Time (ET)
|STATS
|Host: SUNY Cortland
|1
|St. John Fisher 5, SUNY Cortland 2
|1 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|2
|Williams 2, Framingham State 0
|3:30 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|3
|Williams 12, St. John Fisher 10
|11 a.m. May 11
|Live stats
|4 (Elimination Game)
|SUNY Cortland 4, Framingham State 1
|1:30 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|5 (Elimination Game)
|SUNY Cortland 9, St. John Fisher 1
|4 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|6
|Williams 9, SUNY Cortland 8
|10 a.m. May 13
|Live stats
|ADVANCING:
|WILLIAMS
Crestview Hills, Kentucky regional site
|Game
|Matchup
|Date/Time (ET)
|STATS
|Host: Thomas More
|1
|SUNY Geneseo 2, Dickinson 1
|2 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|2
|Thomas More 7, Wilson 0
|4:30 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|3
|Thomas More 2, SUNY Geneseo 0
|12 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|4 (Elimination Game)
|Dickinson 8, Wilson 2
|2:30 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|5 (Elimination Game)
|SUNY Geneseo 6, Dickinson 2
|5 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|6
|SUNY Geneseo 3, Thomas More 0
|12 p.m. May 12
|Live stats
|7 (If necessary)
|SUNY Geneseo 5, Thomas More 4
|2:30 p.m. May 12
|Live Stats
|ADVANCING:
|SUNY GENESEO
Demorest, Georgia regional site
|Game
|Matchup
|Date/Time (ET)
|STATS
|Host: Piedmont
|1
|Piedmont 3, Transylvania 1
|2 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|2
|Emory 7, Emory & Henry 3
|4:30 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|3
|Piedmont 4, Emory 0
|12 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|4 (Elimination Game)
|Transylvania 5, Emory & Henry 4 (12)
|4:30 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|5 (Elimination Game)
|Emory 7, Transylvania 2
|4 p.m. May 12
|Live stats
|6
|Emory 5, Piedmont 4
|TBD, May 12
|Live stats
|7 (If necessary)
|Emory 5, Piedmont 4
|1 p.m., May 13
|Live stats
|ADVANCING:
|EMORY
Ewing, New Jersey regional site
|Game
|Matchup
|Date/Time (ET)
|STATS
|Host: TCNJ
|1
|Randolph-Macon 1, Arcadia 0
|12 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|2
|Mount Aloysius 2, TCNJ 0
|2:30 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|3
|Randolph-Macon 4, Mount Aloysius 0
|11 a.m. May 11
|Live stats
|4 (Elimination Game)
|Arcadia 3, TCNJ 0
|1:30 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|5 (Elimination Game)
|Arcadia 4, Mount Aloysius 0
|4 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|6
|Randolph-Macon 0, Arcadia 0***
|Canceled
|ADVANCING:
|Randolph-Macon
***Rain and poor field conditions forced the cancelation of the final day of play at the Ewing, New Jersey regional. Randolph-Macon was crowned champs after going undefeated through the weekend.
Greencastle, Indiana regional site
|Game
|Matchup
|Date/Time (ET)
|STATS
|Host: DePauw
|1
|Trine 4, Maryville (TN) 3
|2 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|2
|DePauw 4, Saint Vincent 1
|4:30 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|3
|Trine 17, DePauw 4
|12 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|4 (Elimination Game)
|Maryville (TN) 5, Saint Vincent 3
|2:30 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|5 (Elimination Game)
|DePauw 2, Maryville 1
|5 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|6
|Trine 1, DePauw 0
|12 p.m. May 12
|Live stats
|ADVANCING:
|TRINE
Ithaca, New York regional site
|Game
|Matchup
|Date/Time (ET)
|STATS
|Host: Ithaca
|1
|Penn St.-Berks 5, Brandeis 3
|2 p.m. May 10
|Box Score
|2
|Ithaca 8, Farmingdale St. 0 (6)
|4:30 p.m. May 10
|Box score
|3
|Ithaca 3, Penn St. Berks 2
|12 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|4 (Elimination Game)
|Brandeis 8, Farmingdale St. 0
|2:30 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|5 (Elimination Game)
|Brandeis 2, Penn St. Berks 0
|5 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|6
|Ithaca 0, Brandeis 0***
|Canceled
|Live stats
|ADVANCING:
|ITHACA
|TBD May 13
|TBD
***Rain and poor field conditions forced the cancelation of the final day of play at the Ithaca, New York regional. Ithaca was crowned champs after going undefeated through the weekend.
Marshall, Texas regional site
|Game
|Matchup
|Date/Time (ET)
|STATS
|Host: East Texas Baptist
|1
|Texas Lutheran 2, Birmingham-So. 0
|5 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|2
|Birmingham-So. 7, East Tex. Baptist 4
|7:30 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|3
|Texas Lutheran 6, East Tex. Baptist 1
|2:30 p.m., May 12
|Live stats
|4
|Texas Lutheran 5, Birmingham-So. 4
|5 p.m., May 12
|Live Stats
|ADVANCING:
|TEXAS LUTHERAN
|TBD, May 12
|TBD
Medford, Massachusetts regional site
|Game
|Matchup
|Date/Time (ET)
|STATS
|Host: Tufts
|1
|Eastern Conn. St. 6, WPI 3
|2 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|2
|Tufts 11, St. Joseph (CT) 0
|4:30 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|3
|Eastern Conn. St. 2, Tufts 0
|12 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|4 (Elimination Game)
|WPI 12, St. Joseph (CT) 3
|2:30 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|5 (Elimination Game)
|Tufts 4, WPI 3
|5 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|6
|Eastern Conn. St. 5, Tufts 1
|TBD May 13
|Live stats
|ADVANCING:
|EASTERN CONN. ST.
Pella, Iowa regional site
|Game
|Matchup
|Date/Time (ET)
|STATS
|Host: Central (IA)
|1
|Wis.-La Crosse 7, Saint Benedict 4
|3 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|2
|Lake Forest 10, Central (IA) 1
|5:30 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|3
|Lake Forest 3, Wis.-La Crosse 2
|12 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|4 (Elimination Game)
|Central (IA) 6, Saint Benedict 1
|2:30 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|5 (Elimination Game)
|Wis.-La Crosse 5, Central (IA) 1
|5 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|6
|Wis.-La Crosse 5, Lake Forest 0
|2 p.m. May 12
|Live stats
|7 (If necessary)
|Wis.-La Crosse 10, Lake Forest 3
|4:30 p.m. May 12
|Live Stats
|ADVANCING:
|WIS.-LA CROSSE
St. Paul, Minnesota regional site
|Game
|Matchup
|Date/Time (ET)
|STATS
|Host: St. Thomas (MN)
|1
|Wis.-Eau Claire 2, Wartburg 1
|3 p.m. May 9
|Live stats
|2
|St. Thomas (MN) 9, Northwestern-St. Paul 0
|5:30 p.m. May 9
|Live stats
|3
|St. Thomas (MN) 1, Wis-Eau Claire 0
|1 p.m. May 10
|Box score
|4 (Elimination Game)
|Wartburg 6, Northwestern-St. Paul (9)
|3:30 p.m. May 10
|Live Stats
|5 (Elimination Game)
|Wis.-Eau Claire 4, Wartburg 3
|5:30 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|6
|St. Thomas (MN) 6, Wis.-Eau Claire 1
|1 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|ADVANCING:
|ST. THOMAS (MN)
Union, New Jersey regional site
|Game
|Matchup
|Date/Time (ET)
|STATS
|Host: Chris. Newport
|1
|Kean 2, Endicott 0
|2 p.m. May 10
|Box score
|2
|Chris. Newport 10, Staten Island 2
|4:30 p.m. May 10
|Live Stats
|3
|Chris. Newport 8, Kean 3
|12 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|4 (Elimination Game)
|Endicott 3, Staten Island 2
|2:30 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|5 (Elimination Game)
|Kean 8, Endicott 2
|5 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|6
|Chris. Newport 6, vs. Kean 4
|7 p.m. May 12
|Live stats
|ADVANCING:
|CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT
Virginia Beach, Virginia regional site
|Game
|MATCHUP
|DATE/Time (ET)
|STATS
|Host: Virginia Wesleyan
|1
|Lynchburg 6, Manhattanville 5
|2 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|2
|Virginia Wesleyan 7, Scranton 2
|4:30 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|3
|Virginia Wesleyan 1, Lynchburg 0
|12 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|4 (Elimination Game)
|Manhattanville 8, Scranton 5
|2:30 p.m. May 11
|TBD
|5 (Elimination Game)
|Lynchburg 4, Manhattanville 1
|4:30 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|6
|Lynchburg 7, Virginia Wesleyan 4
|12 p.m. May 12
|Live stats
|7
|Lynchburg 4, Virginia Wesleyan 2
|2:30 p.m. May 12
|TBD
|ADVANCING:
|LYNCHBURG
Whitewater, Wisconsin regional site
|Game
|Matchup
|Date/Time (ET)
|STATS
|Host: Wis.-Whitewater
|1
|Carthage 3, Coe 1
|2 p.m. May 10
|Box score
|2
|Wis.-Whitewater 10, Eureka 0 (5)
|4:30 p.m. May 10
|Box score
|3
|Carthage 2, Wis.-Whitewater 0
|12 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|4 (Elimination Game)
|Coe 7, Eureka 3
|2:30 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|5 (Elimination Game)
|Wis.-Whitewater 4, Coe 2
|4:30 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|6
|Carthage 9, Wis.-Whitewater
|1 p.m. May 12
|Live stats
|ADVANCING:
|CARTHAGE
2019 DIII Softball Tournament: Teams
The conferences and teams that received automatic qualification were:
DIII Softball: Selection show release
|CONFERENCE
|SCHOOL
|Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference
|Mount Aloysius
|American Rivers Conference
|Central (Iowa)
|American Southwest Conference
|East Texas Baptist
|Capital Athletic Conference
|Christopher Newport
|Centennial Conference
|Dickinson
|City University of New York Athletic Conference
|Staten Island
|College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Colonial States Athletic Conference
|Wilson
|Commonwealth Coast Conference
|Endicott
|Empire 8
|St. John Fisher
|Great Northeast Athletic Conference
|U of St. Joseph (Connecticut)
|Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Transylvania
|Landmark Conference
|Scranton
|Liberty League
|Ithaca
|Little East Conference
|Eastern Connecticut State
|Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Framingham State
|Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association
|Calvin
|Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth
|Arcadia
|Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom
|Manhattanville
|Midwest Conference
|Lake Forest
|Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|St. Thomas (Minnesota)
|New England Collegiate Conference
|Eastern Nazarene
|New England Small College Athletic Conference
|Tufts
|New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference
|Worcester Polytechnic Institute
|New Jersey Athletic Conference
|The College of New Jersey
|North Atlantic Conference
|Husson
|North Coast Athletic Conference
|DePauw
|North Eastern Athletic Conference
|Penn State-Berks
|Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference
|Milwaukee School of Engineering
|Northwest Conference
|Linfield
|Ohio Athletic Conference
|Otterbein
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|Virginia Wesleyan
|Presidents' Athletic Conference
|Saint Vincent
|Skyline Conference
|Farmingdale State
|Southern Athletic Association
|Birmingham-Southern
|Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Whittier
|Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Texas Lutheran
|St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|
Eureka
|State University of New York Athletic Conference
|SUNY Cortland
|Upper Midwest Athletic Conference
|Northwestern-St. Paul
|USA South Athletic Conference
|Maryville (Tennessee)
|Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Wisconsin-La Crosse