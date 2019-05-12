2019 DIII Softball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores

The DIII women's softball championship continues May 23 at Suddenlink Field in Tyler, Texas. The eight teams competing in the tournament each earned their bid after winning their respective super regionals.

Here are your 8️⃣ teams advancing to the #d3sb finals in Tyler, Texas! 🥎https://t.co/97PBOVpMyn pic.twitter.com/d3MUHLwvQT — NCAA Division III (@NCAADIII) May 19, 2019

The tournament began with 62 teams, and 16 of those teams advanced to the super regionals after winning regionals. The eight regional winners advanced to the finals. Regionals, super regional and finals will be run as double-elimination tournaments. Follow along for the bracket, live scores and schedule.

2019 DIII Softball Tournament Bracket

Click here for the championship bracket

Championship Bracket

Championship Schedule

Game 1: St. Thomas (Minn.) vs. Eastern Connecticut State, May 23, 12 p.m.

Game 2: Texas Lutheran vs. Williams, May 23, 2:30 p.m.

Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, May 24 12 p.m.

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, May 24, 8 p.m.

Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, May 25, 2 p.m.

Game 6: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 5, May 26 1 p.m.

Game 7: (if necessary)Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 6



Game 1: Illinois Wesleyan vs. Trine, May 23, 5 p.m.

Game 2: Emory vs. Randolph-Macon, May 23 7:30 p.m.

Game 3: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, May 24, 2:30 p.m.

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 , May 24, 5:30 p.m.

Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, May 25 4:30 p.m.

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 5, May 26, 3:30 p.m.

Game 7: (if necessary) Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 6, May 26, 7:00 p.m.

National championship schedule

Game 1: Winner of top side of the bracket vs. winner of bottom side of bracket May 27, 2 p.m.

Game 2: Winner of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 1, May 27, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: (if necessary) Winner of Game 2 vs. Loser of Game 2, May 28, 12 p.m.

2019 DIII Softball Tournament: Bracket

Click here for the championship bracket

Click here for the super regional brackets.

Click here for regional brackets.

2019 DIII Softball Super Regional schedule and results

Angola, Indiana super regional Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup stats Host: Trine 1 May 17, 4 p.m. Trine 6, SUNY Geneseo 3 Live Stats 2 May 18, 1 p.m. Trine 3, SUNY Geneseo 1 Live Stats ADVANCING: TRINE

Bloomington, Illinois super regional Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Stats Host: Illinois Wesleyan 1 May 17, 3 p.m. Carthage 2, Illinois Wesleyan 0 Live Stats 2 May 18, 2 p.m. Illinois Wesleyan 1, Carthage 0 Live Stats 3 (if necessary) May 18, 4:30 p.m. Illinois Wesleyan 4, Carthage 1 Live Stats ADVANCING: ILLINOIS WESLEYAN

Ithaca, New York super regional Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Stats Host: Ithaca 1 May 17, 4 p.m. Willimas 1, Ithaca 0 Live Stats 2 May 18, 1 p.m. Williams 4, Ithaca 3 Live Stats ADVANCING: WILLIAMS

Lynchburg, Virginia super regional Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Lynchburg 1 May 17, 2 p.m. Lynchburg 7, Emory 2 Live Stats 2 May 18, 2 p.m. Emory 9, Lynchburg 5 Live Stats 3 (if necessary) May 18, 4:30 p.m. Emory 10, Lynchburg 8 Live Stats ADVANCING: EMORY

McMinnville, Oregon super regional Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Linfield 1 May 17, 7 p.m. Texas Lutheran, 6 Linfield 5 Live Stats 2 May 18, 4 p.m. Linfield 9, Texas Lutheran 7 Live Stats 3 May 18, 6:30 p.m.* POSTPONED TO SUNDAY AT 3 p.m. ET Texas Lutheran 5, Linfield 2 Live Stats ADVANCING: TEXAS LUTHERAN

Newport News, Virginia super regional Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Christopher Newport 1 May 17, 4 p.m. Christopher Newport 8, Randolph-Macon 3 Live Stats 2 May 18, 1 p.m. Randolph-Macon 4, Christopher Newport 3 Live Stats 3 (if necessary) May 18, 3:30 p.m. Randolph-Macon 4, Christopher Newport 3 Live Stats ADVANCING: RANDOLPH-MACON

St. Paul, Minnesota super regional Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: St. Thomas (MN) 1 May 17, 12 p.m. St. Thomas (MN) 4, Wis. La Crosse 0 Live Stats 2 May 17, 2:15 p.m. St. Thomas (MN) 5, Wis. La Crosse 0 Live Stats ADVANCING: ST. THOMAS (MN)

Willimantic, Connecticut super regional Game Date/Time (ET) Matchup Results Host: Eastern Conn. St. 1 May 17, 2 p.m. Eastern Conn. St. 2, Rowan 1 Live Stats 2 May 18, noon Eastern Conn. St. 3, Rowan 2 Live Stats ADVANCING: EASTERN CONN. ST.

2019 DIII Softball Regional schedule and results

Bloomington, Illinois regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS Host: Illinois Wesleyan 1 MSOE 7, Calvin 5 1 p.m. May 9 Live stats 2 Illinois Wesleyan 15, Otterbein 0 3:30 p.m. May 9 Live stats 3 Illinois Wesleyan 4, MSOE 1 12 p.m. May 10 Live stats 4 (Elimination Game) Calvin 8, Otterbein 6 2:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats 5 (Elimination Game) Calvin 8, MSOE 4 5 p.m. May 10 Live stats 6 Illinois Wesleyan 8, Calvin 0 1 p.m. May 11 Live stats ADVANCING: ILLINOIS WESLEYAN

Cambridge, Massachusetts regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS Host: MIT 1 Rowan 3, Eastern Nazarene 2 12 p.m. May 10 Live stats 2 MIT 1, Husson 0 2:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats 3 Rowan 1, MIT 0 11 a.m. May 11 Live stats 4 (Elimination Game) Eastern Nazarene 7, Husson 1 1:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats 5 (Elimination Game) MIT 5, Eastern Nazarene 4 4 p.m. May 11 Live stats 6 MIT 5, Rowan 3 10 a.m. May 13 Live stats 7 (If necessary) Rowan 7, MIT 6 12:30 p.m. May 13 Live stats ADVANCING: ROWAN

Claremont, California regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS Host: Claremont-M-S 1 Whittier 9, Claremont-M-S 1 3 p.m. May 10 Live stats 2 Linfield 6, Whittier 5 6:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats 3 Linfield 5, Claremont-M-S 2 2 p.m. May 11 Live stats 4 Linfield 5, Whittier 1 5:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats ADVANCING: LINFIELD

Cortland, New York regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS Host: SUNY Cortland 1 St. John Fisher 5, SUNY Cortland 2 1 p.m. May 10 Live stats 2 Williams 2, Framingham State 0 3:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats 3 Williams 12, St. John Fisher 10 11 a.m. May 11 Live stats 4 (Elimination Game) SUNY Cortland 4, Framingham State 1 1:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats 5 (Elimination Game) SUNY Cortland 9, St. John Fisher 1 4 p.m. May 11 Live stats 6 Williams 9, SUNY Cortland 8 10 a.m. May 13 Live stats ADVANCING: WILLIAMS

Crestview Hills, Kentucky regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS Host: Thomas More 1 SUNY Geneseo 2, Dickinson 1 2 p.m. May 10 Live stats 2 Thomas More 7, Wilson 0 4:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats 3 Thomas More 2, SUNY Geneseo 0 12 p.m. May 11 Live stats 4 (Elimination Game) Dickinson 8, Wilson 2 2:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats 5 (Elimination Game) SUNY Geneseo 6, Dickinson 2 5 p.m. May 11 Live stats 6 SUNY Geneseo 3, Thomas More 0 12 p.m. May 12 Live stats 7 (If necessary) SUNY Geneseo 5, Thomas More 4 2:30 p.m. May 12 Live Stats ADVANCING: SUNY GENESEO

Demorest, Georgia regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS Host: Piedmont 1 Piedmont 3, Transylvania 1 2 p.m. May 10 Live stats 2 Emory 7, Emory & Henry 3 4:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats 3 Piedmont 4, Emory 0 12 p.m. May 11 Live stats 4 (Elimination Game) Transylvania 5, Emory & Henry 4 (12) 4:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats 5 (Elimination Game) Emory 7, Transylvania 2 4 p.m. May 12 Live stats 6 Emory 5, Piedmont 4 TBD, May 12 Live stats 7 (If necessary) Emory 5, Piedmont 4 1 p.m., May 13 Live stats ADVANCING: EMORY

Ewing, New Jersey regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS Host: TCNJ 1 Randolph-Macon 1, Arcadia 0 12 p.m. May 10 Live stats 2 Mount Aloysius 2, TCNJ 0 2:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats 3 Randolph-Macon 4, Mount Aloysius 0 11 a.m. May 11 Live stats 4 (Elimination Game) Arcadia 3, TCNJ 0 1:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats 5 (Elimination Game) Arcadia 4, Mount Aloysius 0 4 p.m. May 11 Live stats 6 Randolph-Macon 0, Arcadia 0*** Canceled ADVANCING: Randolph-Macon

***Rain and poor field conditions forced the cancelation of the final day of play at the Ewing, New Jersey regional. Randolph-Macon was crowned champs after going undefeated through the weekend.

Greencastle, Indiana regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS Host: DePauw 1 Trine 4, Maryville (TN) 3 2 p.m. May 10 Live stats 2 DePauw 4, Saint Vincent 1 4:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats 3 Trine 17, DePauw 4 12 p.m. May 11 Live stats 4 (Elimination Game) Maryville (TN) 5, Saint Vincent 3 2:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats 5 (Elimination Game) DePauw 2, Maryville 1 5 p.m. May 11 Live stats 6 Trine 1, DePauw 0 12 p.m. May 12 Live stats ADVANCING: TRINE

Ithaca, New York regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS Host: Ithaca 1 Penn St.-Berks 5, Brandeis 3 2 p.m. May 10 Box Score 2 Ithaca 8, Farmingdale St. 0 (6) 4:30 p.m. May 10 Box score 3 Ithaca 3, Penn St. Berks 2 12 p.m. May 11 Live stats 4 (Elimination Game) Brandeis 8, Farmingdale St. 0 2:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats 5 (Elimination Game) Brandeis 2, Penn St. Berks 0 5 p.m. May 11 Live stats 6 Ithaca 0, Brandeis 0*** Canceled Live stats ADVANCING: ITHACA TBD May 13 TBD

***Rain and poor field conditions forced the cancelation of the final day of play at the Ithaca, New York regional. Ithaca was crowned champs after going undefeated through the weekend.

Marshall, Texas regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS Host: East Texas Baptist 1 Texas Lutheran 2, Birmingham-So. 0 5 p.m. May 10 Live stats 2 Birmingham-So. 7, East Tex. Baptist 4 7:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats 3 Texas Lutheran 6, East Tex. Baptist 1 2:30 p.m., May 12 Live stats 4 Texas Lutheran 5, Birmingham-So. 4 5 p.m., May 12 Live Stats ADVANCING: TEXAS LUTHERAN TBD, May 12 TBD

Medford, Massachusetts regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS Host: Tufts 1 Eastern Conn. St. 6, WPI 3 2 p.m. May 10 Live stats 2 Tufts 11, St. Joseph (CT) 0 4:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats 3 Eastern Conn. St. 2, Tufts 0 12 p.m. May 11 Live stats 4 (Elimination Game) WPI 12, St. Joseph (CT) 3 2:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats 5 (Elimination Game) Tufts 4, WPI 3 5 p.m. May 11 Live stats 6 Eastern Conn. St. 5, Tufts 1 TBD May 13 Live stats ADVANCING: EASTERN CONN. ST.

Pella, Iowa regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS Host: Central (IA) 1 Wis.-La Crosse 7, Saint Benedict 4 3 p.m. May 10 Live stats 2 Lake Forest 10, Central (IA) 1 5:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats 3 Lake Forest 3, Wis.-La Crosse 2 12 p.m. May 11 Live stats 4 (Elimination Game) Central (IA) 6, Saint Benedict 1 2:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats 5 (Elimination Game) Wis.-La Crosse 5, Central (IA) 1 5 p.m. May 11 Live stats 6 Wis.-La Crosse 5, Lake Forest 0 2 p.m. May 12 Live stats 7 (If necessary) Wis.-La Crosse 10, Lake Forest 3 4:30 p.m. May 12 Live Stats ADVANCING: WIS.-LA CROSSE

St. Paul, Minnesota regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS Host: St. Thomas (MN) 1 Wis.-Eau Claire 2, Wartburg 1 3 p.m. May 9 Live stats 2 St. Thomas (MN) 9, Northwestern-St. Paul 0 5:30 p.m. May 9 Live stats 3 St. Thomas (MN) 1, Wis-Eau Claire 0 1 p.m. May 10 Box score 4 (Elimination Game) Wartburg 6, Northwestern-St. Paul (9) 3:30 p.m. May 10 Live Stats 5 (Elimination Game) Wis.-Eau Claire 4, Wartburg 3 5:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats 6 St. Thomas (MN) 6, Wis.-Eau Claire 1 1 p.m. May 11 Live stats ADVANCING: ST. THOMAS (MN)

Union, New Jersey regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS Host: Chris. Newport 1 Kean 2, Endicott 0 2 p.m. May 10 Box score 2 Chris. Newport 10, Staten Island 2 4:30 p.m. May 10 Live Stats 3 Chris. Newport 8, Kean 3 12 p.m. May 11 Live stats 4 (Elimination Game) Endicott 3, Staten Island 2 2:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats 5 (Elimination Game) Kean 8, Endicott 2 5 p.m. May 11 Live stats 6 Chris. Newport 6, vs. Kean 4 7 p.m. May 12 Live stats ADVANCING: CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT

Virginia Beach, Virginia regional site

Game MATCHUP DATE/Time (ET) STATS Host: Virginia Wesleyan 1 Lynchburg 6, Manhattanville 5 2 p.m. May 10 Live stats 2 Virginia Wesleyan 7, Scranton 2 4:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats 3 Virginia Wesleyan 1, Lynchburg 0 12 p.m. May 11 Live stats 4 (Elimination Game) Manhattanville 8, Scranton 5 2:30 p.m. May 11 TBD 5 (Elimination Game) Lynchburg 4, Manhattanville 1 4:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats 6 Lynchburg 7, Virginia Wesleyan 4 12 p.m. May 12 Live stats 7 Lynchburg 4, Virginia Wesleyan 2 2:30 p.m. May 12 TBD ADVANCING: LYNCHBURG

Whitewater, Wisconsin regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS Host: Wis.-Whitewater 1 Carthage 3, Coe 1 2 p.m. May 10 Box score 2 Wis.-Whitewater 10, Eureka 0 (5) 4:30 p.m. May 10 Box score 3 Carthage 2, Wis.-Whitewater 0 12 p.m. May 11 Live stats 4 (Elimination Game) Coe 7, Eureka 3 2:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats 5 (Elimination Game) Wis.-Whitewater 4, Coe 2 4:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats 6 Carthage 9, Wis.-Whitewater 1 p.m. May 12 Live stats ADVANCING: CARTHAGE

2019 DIII Softball Tournament: Teams

The conferences and teams that received automatic qualification were:

DIII Softball: Selection show release