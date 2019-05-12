2019 DIII Softball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores for regionals

The 2019 DIII softball tournament is here, with the regional matchups underway. Find the bracket, schedule and scores information below for the 16 regional sites.
There are 62 teams in the tournament, with the 16 winners of the regionals (May 10-12) advancing to the super regionals round (May 17 and 18). The finals will then be held at Texas-Tyler (May 23-28). Every round has a double-elimination format.
2019 DIII Softball Tournament: Bracket
Click here for all regional brackets.
2019 DIII Softball Tournament: Schedule for Regionals
Bloomington, Illinois regional site
|Game
|Matchup
|Date/Time (ET)
|STATS
|Host: Illinois Wesleyan
|1
|MSOE 7, Calvin 5
|1 p.m. May 9
|Live stats
|2
|Illinois Wesleyan 15, Otterbein 0
|3:30 p.m. May 9
|Live stats
|3
|Illinois Wesleyan 4, MSOE 1
|12 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|4 (Elimination Game)
|Calvin 8, Otterbein 6
|2:30 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|5 (Elimination Game)
|Calvin 8, MSOE 4
|5 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|6
|Illinois Wesleyan 8, Calvin 0
|1 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|CHAMPION
|ILLINOIS WESLEYAN
Cambridge, Massachusetts regional site
|Game
|Matchup
|Date/Time (ET)
|STATS
|Host: MIT
|1
|Rowan 3, Eastern Nazarene 2
|12 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|2
|MIT 1, Husson 0
|2:30 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|3
|Rowan 1, MIT 0
|11 a.m. May 11
|Live stats
|4 (Elimination Game)
|Eastern Nazarene 7, Husson 1
|1:30 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|5 (Elimination Game)
|MIT 5, Eastern Nazarene 4
|4 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|6
|Rowan vs. MIT
|10 a.m. May 13
|Live stats
|7 (If necessary)
|Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser
|1 p.m. May 13
|TBD
Claremont, California regional site
|Game
|Matchup
|Date/Time (ET)
|STATS
|Host: Claremont-M-S
|1
|Whittier 9, Claremont-M-S 1
|3 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|2
|Linfield 6, Whittier 5
|6:30 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|3
|Linfield 5, Claremont-M-S 2
|2 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|4
|Linfield 5, Whittier 1
|5:30 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|CHAMPION
|LINFIELD
Cortland, New York regional site
|Game
|Matchup
|Date/Time (ET)
|STATS
|Host: SUNY Cortland
|1
|St. John Fisher 5, SUNY Cortland 2
|1 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|2
|Williams 2, Framingham State 0
|3:30 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|3
|Williams 12, St. John Fisher 10
|11 a.m. May 11
|Live stats
|4 (Elimination Game)
|SUNY Cortland 4, Framingham State 1
|1:30 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|5 (Elimination Game)
|SUNY Cortland 9, St. John Fisher 1
|4 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|6
|Williams vs. SUNY Cortland
|TBA May 13
|Live stats
|7 (If necessary)
|Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser
|TBA May 13
|Live stats
Crestview Hills, Kentucky regional site
|Game
|Matchup
|Date/Time (ET)
|STATS
|Host: Thomas More
|1
|SUNY Geneseo 2, Dickinson 1
|2 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|2
|Thomas More 7, Wilson 0
|4:30 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|3
|Thomas More 2, SUNY Geneseo 0
|12 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|4 (Elimination Game)
|Dickinson 8, Wilson 2
|2:30 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|5 (Elimination Game)
|SUNY Geneseo 6, Dickinson 2
|5 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|6
|SUNY Geneseo 3, Thomas More 0
|12 p.m. May 12
|Live stats
|7 (If necessary)
|SUNY Geneseo 5, Thomas More 4
|2:30 p.m. May 12
|Live Stats
|CHAMPION
|SUNY GENESEO
Demorest, Georgia regional site
|Game
|Matchup
|Date/Time (ET)
|STATS
|Host: Piedmont
|1
|Piedmont 3, Transylvania 1
|2 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|2
|Emory 7, Emory & Henry 3
|4:30 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|3
|Piedmont 4, Emory 0
|12 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|4 (Elimination Game)
|Transylvania 5, Emory & Henry 4 (12)
|4:30 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|5 (Elimination Game)
|Emory 7, Transylvania 2
|4 p.m. May 12
|Live stats
|6
|Emory 5, Piedmont 4
|TBD, May 12
|Live stats
|7 (If necessary)
|Emory vs. Piedmont
|TBD, May 13
|Live stats
Ewing, New Jersey regional site
|Game
|Matchup
|Date/Time (ET)
|STATS
|Host: TCNJ
|1
|Randolph-Macon 1, Arcadia 0
|12 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|2
|Mount Aloysius 2, TCNJ 0
|2:30 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|3
|Randolph-Macon 4, Mount Aloysius 0
|11 a.m. May 11
|Live stats
|4 (Elimination Game)
|Arcadia 3, TCNJ 0
|1:30 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|5 (Elimination Game)
|Arcadia 4, Mount Aloysius 0
|4 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|6
|Randolph-Macon vs. Arcadia
|9 a.m. May 13
|Live stats
|7 (If necessary)
|Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser
|TBD May 13
|Live stats
Greencastle, Indiana regional site
|Game
|Matchup
|Date/Time (ET)
|STATS
|Host: DePauw
|1
|Trine 4, Maryville (TN) 3
|2 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|2
|DePauw 4, Saint Vincent 1
|4:30 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|3
|Trine 17, DePauw 4
|12 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|4 (Elimination Game)
|Maryville (TN) 5, Saint Vincent 3
|2:30 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|5 (Elimination Game)
|DePauw 2, Maryville 1
|5 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|6
|Trine 1, DePauw 0
|12 p.m. May 12
|Live stats
|CHAMPION
|TRINE
Ithaca, New York regional site
|Game
|Matchup
|Date/Time (ET)
|STATS
|Host: Ithaca
|1
|Penn St.-Berks 5, Brandeis 3
|2 p.m. May 10
|Box Score
|2
|Ithaca 8, Farmingdale St. 0 (6)
|4:30 p.m. May 10
|Box score
|3
|Ithaca 3, Penn St. Berks 2
|12 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|4 (Elimination Game)
|Brandeis 8, Farmingdale St. 0
|2:30 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|5 (Elimination Game)
|Brandeis 2, Penn St. Berks 0
|5 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|6
|Ithaca vs. Brandeis
|TBD May 13
|Live stats
|7 (If necessary)
|Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser
|TBD May 13
|TBD
Marshall, Texas regional site
|Game
|Matchup
|Date/Time (ET)
|STATS
|Host: East Texas Baptist
|1
|Texas Lutheran 2, Birmingham-So. 0
|5 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|2
|Birmingham-So. 7, East Tex. Baptist 4
|7:30 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|3
|Texas Lutheran 6, East Tex. Baptist 1
|2:30 p.m., May 12
|Live stats
|4
|Texas Lutheran 5, Birmingham-So. 4
|5 p.m., May 12
|Live Stats
|CHAMPION
|TEXAS LUTHERAN
|TBD, May 12
|TBD
Medford, Massachusetts regional site
|Game
|Matchup
|Date/Time (ET)
|STATS
|Host: Tufts
|1
|Eastern Conn. St. 6, WPI 3
|2 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|2
|Tufts 11, St. Joseph (CT) 0
|4:30 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|3
|Eastern Conn. St. 2, Tufts 0
|12 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|4 (Elimination Game)
|WPI 12, St. Joseph (CT) 3
|2:30 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|5 (Elimination Game)
|Tufts 4, WPI 3
|5 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|6
|Eastern Conn. St. vs. Tufts
|TBD May 13
|Live stats
|7 (If necessary)
|Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser
|TBD May 13
|TBD
Pella, Iowa regional site
|Game
|Matchup
|Date/Time (ET)
|STATS
|Host: Central (IA)
|1
|Wis.-La Crosse 7, Saint Benedict 4
|3 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|2
|Lake Forest 10, Central (IA) 1
|5:30 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|3
|Lake Forest 3, Wis.-La Crosse 2
|12 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|4 (Elimination Game)
|Central (IA) 6, Saint Benedict 1
|2:30 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|5 (Elimination Game)
|Wis.-La Crosse 5, Central (IA) 1
|5 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|6
|Wis.-La Crosse 5, Lake Forest 0
|2 p.m. May 12
|Live stats
|7 (If necessary)
|Wis.-La Crosse 10, Lake Forest 3
|4:30 p.m. May 12
|Live Stats
|CHAMPION
|WIS.-LA CROSSE
St. Paul, Minnesota regional site
|Game
|Matchup
|Date/Time (ET)
|STATS
|Host: St. Thomas (MN)
|1
|Wis.-Eau Claire 2, Wartburg 1
|3 p.m. May 9
|Live stats
|2
|St. Thomas (MN) 9, Northwestern-St. Paul 0
|5:30 p.m. May 9
|Live stats
|3
|St. Thomas (MN) 1, Wis-Eau Claire 0
|1 p.m. May 10
|Box score
|4 (Elimination Game)
|Wartburg 6, Northwestern-St. Paul (9)
|3:30 p.m. May 10
|Live Stats
|5 (Elimination Game)
|Wis.-Eau Claire 4, Wartburg 3
|5:30 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|6
|St. Thomas (MN) 6, Wis.-Eau Claire 1
|1 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|CHAMPION:
|ST. THOMAS (MN)
Union, New Jersey regional site
|Game
|Matchup
|Date/Time (ET)
|STATS
|Host: Chris. Newport
|1
|Kean 2, Endicott 0
|2 p.m. May 10
|Box score
|2
|Chris. Newport 10, Staten Island 2
|4:30 p.m. May 10
|Live Stats
|3
|Chris. Newport 8, Kean 3
|12 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|4 (Elimination Game)
|Endicott 3, Staten Island 2
|2:30 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|5 (Elimination Game)
|Kean 8, Endicott 2
|5 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|6
|Chris. Newport 6, vs. Kean 4
|7 p.m. May 12
|Live stats
|CHAMPION
|CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT
|9 p.m. May 12
|Live stats
Virginia Beach, Virginia regional site
|Game
|MATCHUP
|DATE/Time (ET)
|STATS
|Host: Virginia Wesleyan
|1
|Lynchburg 6, Manhattanville 5
|2 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|2
|Virginia Wesleyan 7, Scranton 2
|4:30 p.m. May 10
|Live stats
|3
|Virginia Wesleyan 1, Lynchburg 0
|12 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|4 (Elimination Game)
|Manhattanville 8, Scranton 5
|2:30 p.m. May 11
|TBD
|5 (Elimination Game)
|Lynchburg 4, Manhattanville 1
|4:30 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|6
|Lynchburg 7, Virginia Wesleyan 4
|12 p.m. May 12
|Live stats
|7
|Lynchburg 4, Virginia Wesleyan 2
|2:30 p.m. May 12
|TBD
|CHAMPION
|LYNCHBURG
Whitewater, Wisconsin regional site
|Game
|Matchup
|Date/Time (ET)
|STATS
|Host: Wis.-Whitewater
|1
|Carthage 3, Coe 1
|2 p.m. May 10
|Box score
|2
|Wis.-Whitewater 10, Eureka 0 (5)
|4:30 p.m. May 10
|Box score
|3
|Carthage 2, Wis.-Whitewater 0
|12 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|4 (Elimination Game)
|Coe 7, Eureka 3
|2:30 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|5 (Elimination Game)
|Wis.-Whitewater 4, Coe 2
|4:30 p.m. May 11
|Live stats
|6
|Carthage 9, Wis.-Whitewater
|1 p.m. May 12
|Live stats
|CHAMPION
|CARTHAGE
2019 DIII Softball Tournament: Teams
The conferences and teams that received automatic qualification were:
DIII Softball: Selection show release
|CONFERENCE
|SCHOOL
|Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference
|Mount Aloysius
|American Rivers Conference
|Central (Iowa)
|American Southwest Conference
|East Texas Baptist
|Capital Athletic Conference
|Christopher Newport
|Centennial Conference
|Dickinson
|City University of New York Athletic Conference
|Staten Island
|College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Colonial States Athletic Conference
|Wilson
|Commonwealth Coast Conference
|Endicott
|Empire 8
|St. John Fisher
|Great Northeast Athletic Conference
|U of St. Joseph (Connecticut)
|Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Transylvania
|Landmark Conference
|Scranton
|Liberty League
|Ithaca
|Little East Conference
|Eastern Connecticut State
|Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Framingham State
|Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association
|Calvin
|Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth
|Arcadia
|Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom
|Manhattanville
|Midwest Conference
|Lake Forest
|Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|St. Thomas (Minnesota)
|New England Collegiate Conference
|Eastern Nazarene
|New England Small College Athletic Conference
|Tufts
|New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference
|Worcester Polytechnic Institute
|New Jersey Athletic Conference
|The College of New Jersey
|North Atlantic Conference
|Husson
|North Coast Athletic Conference
|DePauw
|North Eastern Athletic Conference
|Penn State-Berks
|Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference
|Milwaukee School of Engineering
|Northwest Conference
|Linfield
|Ohio Athletic Conference
|Otterbein
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|Virginia Wesleyan
|Presidents' Athletic Conference
|Saint Vincent
|Skyline Conference
|Farmingdale State
|Southern Athletic Association
|Birmingham-Southern
|Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Whittier
|Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Texas Lutheran
|St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|
Eureka
|State University of New York Athletic Conference
|SUNY Cortland
|Upper Midwest Athletic Conference
|Northwestern-St. Paul
|USA South Athletic Conference
|Maryville (Tennessee)
|Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Wisconsin-La Crosse