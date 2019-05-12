TRENDING:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | May 12, 2019

2019 DIII Softball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores for regionals

DIII Softball: 2019 Selection Show

The 2019 DIII softball tournament is here, with the regional matchups underway. Find the bracket, schedule and scores information below for the 16 regional sites.

There are 62 teams in the tournament, with the 16 winners of the regionals (May 10-12) advancing to the super regionals round (May 17 and 18). The finals will then be held at Texas-Tyler (May 23-28). Every round has a double-elimination format.

2019 DIII Softball Tournament: Bracket

Click here for all regional brackets.

2019 DIII Softball Tournament: Schedule for Regionals

Bloomington, Illinois regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS
Host: Illinois Wesleyan      
1 MSOE 7, Calvin 5 1 p.m. May 9 Live stats
2 Illinois Wesleyan 15, Otterbein 0 3:30 p.m. May 9 Live stats
3 Illinois Wesleyan 4, MSOE 1 12 p.m. May 10 Live stats
4 (Elimination Game) Calvin 8, Otterbein 6 2:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats
5 (Elimination Game) Calvin 8, MSOE 4 5 p.m. May 10 Live stats
6 Illinois Wesleyan 8, Calvin 0 1 p.m. May 11 Live stats
CHAMPION ILLINOIS WESLEYAN

Cambridge, Massachusetts regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS
Host: MIT      
1 Rowan 3, Eastern Nazarene 2 12 p.m. May 10 Live stats
2 MIT 1, Husson 0 2:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats
3 Rowan 1, MIT 0 11 a.m. May 11 Live stats
4 (Elimination Game) Eastern Nazarene 7, Husson 1 1:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats
5 (Elimination Game) MIT 5, Eastern Nazarene 4 4 p.m. May 11 Live stats
6 Rowan vs. MIT 10 a.m.  May 13 Live stats
7 (If necessary) Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser 1 p.m. May 13 TBD

Claremont, California regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS
Host: Claremont-M-S      
1 Whittier 9, Claremont-M-S 1 3 p.m. May 10 Live stats
2 Linfield 6, Whittier 5 6:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats
3 Linfield 5, Claremont-M-S 2 2 p.m. May 11 Live stats
4 Linfield 5, Whittier 1 5:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats
CHAMPION LINFIELD    

Cortland, New York regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS
Host: SUNY Cortland      
1 St. John Fisher 5, SUNY Cortland 2 1 p.m. May 10 Live stats
2 Williams 2, Framingham State 0 3:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats
3 Williams 12, St. John Fisher 10 11 a.m. May 11 Live stats
4 (Elimination Game) SUNY Cortland 4, Framingham State 1 1:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats
5 (Elimination Game) SUNY Cortland 9, St. John Fisher 1 4 p.m. May 11 Live stats
6 Williams vs. SUNY Cortland TBA May 13 Live stats
7 (If necessary) Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser TBA May 13 Live stats

Crestview Hills, Kentucky regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS
Host: Thomas More      
1 SUNY Geneseo 2, Dickinson 1 2 p.m. May 10 Live stats
2 Thomas More 7, Wilson 0 4:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats
3 Thomas More 2, SUNY Geneseo 0 12 p.m. May 11 Live stats
4 (Elimination Game) Dickinson 8, Wilson 2 2:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats
5 (Elimination Game) SUNY Geneseo 6, Dickinson 2 5 p.m. May 11 Live stats 
6 SUNY Geneseo 3, Thomas More 0 12 p.m. May 12 Live stats
7 (If necessary) SUNY Geneseo 5, Thomas More 4 2:30 p.m. May 12 Live Stats
CHAMPION SUNY GENESEO    

Demorest, Georgia regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS
Host: Piedmont      
1 Piedmont 3, Transylvania 1 2 p.m. May 10 Live stats
2 Emory 7, Emory & Henry 3 4:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats
3 Piedmont 4, Emory 0 12 p.m. May 11 Live stats
4 (Elimination Game) Transylvania 5, Emory & Henry 4 (12) 4:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats
5 (Elimination Game) Emory 7, Transylvania 2 4 p.m. May 12 Live stats
6 Emory 5, Piedmont 4 TBD, May 12 Live stats
7 (If necessary) Emory vs. Piedmont TBD, May 13 Live stats

Ewing, New Jersey regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS
Host: TCNJ      
1 Randolph-Macon 1, Arcadia 0 12 p.m. May 10 Live stats
2 Mount Aloysius 2, TCNJ 0 2:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats
3 Randolph-Macon 4, Mount Aloysius 0 11 a.m. May 11 Live stats
4 (Elimination Game) Arcadia 3, TCNJ 0 1:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats
5 (Elimination Game) Arcadia 4, Mount Aloysius 0 4 p.m. May 11 Live stats
6 Randolph-Macon vs. Arcadia 9 a.m. May 13 Live stats
7 (If necessary) Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser TBD May 13 Live stats

Greencastle, Indiana regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS
Host: DePauw      
1 Trine 4, Maryville (TN) 3 2 p.m. May 10 Live stats
2 DePauw 4, Saint Vincent 1 4:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats
3 Trine 17, DePauw 4 12 p.m. May 11 Live stats
4 (Elimination Game) Maryville (TN) 5, Saint Vincent 3 2:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats
5 (Elimination Game) DePauw 2, Maryville 1 5 p.m. May 11 Live stats
6 Trine 1, DePauw 0 12 p.m. May 12 Live stats
CHAMPION TRINE    

Ithaca, New York regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS
Host: Ithaca      
1 Penn St.-Berks 5, Brandeis 3 2 p.m. May 10 Box Score
2 Ithaca 8, Farmingdale St. 0 (6) 4:30 p.m. May 10 Box score
3 Ithaca 3, Penn St. Berks 2 12 p.m. May 11 Live stats
4 (Elimination Game) Brandeis 8, Farmingdale St. 0 2:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats
5 (Elimination Game) Brandeis 2, Penn St. Berks 0 5 p.m. May 11 Live stats
6 Ithaca vs. Brandeis TBD May 13 Live stats
7 (If necessary) Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser TBD May 13 TBD

Marshall, Texas regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS
Host: East Texas Baptist      
1 Texas Lutheran 2, Birmingham-So. 0 5 p.m. May 10 Live stats
2 Birmingham-So. 7, East Tex. Baptist 4 7:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats
3 Texas Lutheran 6, East Tex. Baptist 1 2:30 p.m., May 12 Live stats
4 Texas Lutheran 5, Birmingham-So. 4 5 p.m., May 12 Live Stats
CHAMPION TEXAS LUTHERAN TBD, May 12 TBD

Medford, Massachusetts regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS
Host: Tufts      
1 Eastern Conn. St. 6, WPI 3 2 p.m. May 10 Live stats
2 Tufts 11, St. Joseph (CT) 0 4:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats
3 Eastern Conn. St. 2, Tufts 0 12 p.m. May 11 Live stats
4 (Elimination Game) WPI 12, St. Joseph (CT) 3 2:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats
5 (Elimination Game) Tufts 4, WPI 3 5 p.m. May 11 Live stats
6 Eastern Conn. St. vs. Tufts TBD May 13 Live stats
7 (If necessary) Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser TBD May 13 TBD

Pella, Iowa regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS
Host: Central (IA)      
1 Wis.-La Crosse 7, Saint Benedict 4 3 p.m. May 10 Live stats
2 Lake Forest 10, Central (IA) 1 5:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats
3 Lake Forest 3, Wis.-La Crosse 2 12 p.m. May 11 Live stats
4 (Elimination Game) Central (IA) 6, Saint Benedict 1 2:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats
5 (Elimination Game) Wis.-La Crosse 5, Central (IA) 1 5 p.m. May 11 Live stats
6 Wis.-La Crosse 5, Lake Forest 0 2 p.m. May 12 Live stats
7 (If necessary) Wis.-La Crosse 10, Lake Forest 3 4:30 p.m. May 12 Live Stats
CHAMPION WIS.-LA CROSSE    

St. Paul, Minnesota regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS
Host: St. Thomas (MN)      
1 Wis.-Eau Claire 2, Wartburg 1 3 p.m. May 9 Live stats
2 St. Thomas (MN) 9, Northwestern-St. Paul 0 5:30 p.m. May 9 Live stats
3 St. Thomas (MN) 1, Wis-Eau Claire 0 1 p.m. May 10 Box score
4 (Elimination Game) Wartburg 6, Northwestern-St. Paul (9) 3:30 p.m. May 10 Live Stats
5 (Elimination Game) Wis.-Eau Claire 4, Wartburg 3 5:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats
6 St. Thomas (MN) 6, Wis.-Eau Claire 1 1 p.m. May 11 Live stats
CHAMPION: ST. THOMAS (MN)    

Union, New Jersey regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS
Host: Chris. Newport      
1 Kean 2, Endicott 0 2 p.m. May 10 Box score
2 Chris. Newport 10, Staten Island 2 4:30 p.m. May 10 Live Stats
3 Chris. Newport 8, Kean 3 12 p.m. May 11 Live stats
4 (Elimination Game) Endicott 3, Staten Island 2 2:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats
5 (Elimination Game) Kean 8, Endicott 2 5 p.m. May 11 Live stats
6 Chris. Newport 6, vs. Kean 4 7 p.m. May 12 Live stats
CHAMPION CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT 9 p.m. May 12 Live stats

Virginia Beach, Virginia regional site

Game MATCHUP DATE/Time (ET) STATS
Host: Virginia Wesleyan      
1 Lynchburg 6, Manhattanville 5 2 p.m. May 10 Live stats
2 Virginia Wesleyan 7, Scranton 2 4:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats
3 Virginia Wesleyan 1, Lynchburg 0 12 p.m. May 11 Live stats
4 (Elimination Game) Manhattanville 8, Scranton 5 2:30 p.m. May 11 TBD
5 (Elimination Game) Lynchburg 4, Manhattanville 1 4:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats
6 Lynchburg 7, Virginia Wesleyan 4 12 p.m. May 12 Live stats
7 Lynchburg 4, Virginia Wesleyan 2 2:30 p.m. May 12 TBD
CHAMPION LYNCHBURG    

Whitewater, Wisconsin regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS
Host: Wis.-Whitewater      
1 Carthage 3, Coe 1 2 p.m. May 10 Box score
2 Wis.-Whitewater 10, Eureka 0 (5) 4:30 p.m. May 10 Box score
3 Carthage 2, Wis.-Whitewater 0 12 p.m. May 11 Live stats
4 (Elimination Game) Coe 7, Eureka 3 2:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats
5 (Elimination Game) Wis.-Whitewater 4, Coe 2 4:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats
6 Carthage 9, Wis.-Whitewater 1 p.m. May 12 Live stats
CHAMPION CARTHAGE    

2019 DIII Softball Tournament: Teams

The conferences and teams that received automatic qualification were:

DIII Softball: Selection show release

CONFERENCE SCHOOL
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Mount Aloysius
American Rivers Conference Central (Iowa)
American Southwest Conference East Texas Baptist
Capital Athletic Conference Christopher Newport 
Centennial Conference Dickinson
City University of New York Athletic Conference Staten Island
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Illinois Wesleyan
Colonial States Athletic Conference Wilson
Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott
Empire 8 St. John Fisher
Great Northeast Athletic Conference U of St. Joseph (Connecticut)
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania
Landmark Conference Scranton
Liberty League Ithaca
Little East Conference Eastern Connecticut State
Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Framingham State
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Calvin
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Arcadia
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Manhattanville
Midwest Conference Lake Forest
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference St. Thomas (Minnesota)
New England Collegiate Conference Eastern Nazarene  
New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts 
New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Worcester Polytechnic Institute
New Jersey Athletic Conference The College of New Jersey
North Atlantic Conference Husson
North Coast Athletic Conference DePauw
North Eastern Athletic Conference Penn State-Berks
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Milwaukee School of Engineering
Northwest Conference Linfield
Ohio Athletic Conference Otterbein
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Virginia Wesleyan 
Presidents' Athletic Conference Saint Vincent
Skyline Conference Farmingdale State
Southern Athletic Association Birmingham-Southern
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Whittier
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Texas Lutheran
St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Eureka 
State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Cortland
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Northwestern-St. Paul
USA South Athletic Conference Maryville (Tennessee)
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-La Crosse

2019 NCAA Division III Softball Committee announces championship bracket

The NCAA Division III Softball Committee has announced the 62 teams that will compete in the Division III Softball Championship.
Division III softball: Virginia Wesleyan wins second straight national title

Virginia Wesleyan softball won its second national title in a row.
Virginia Wesleyan tops Illinois Wesleyan in Game 3 for second straight national title

Virginia Wesleyan jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the first inning of Tuesday's decisive Game 3 and never relinquished the lead, riding that first inning to the 2018 NCAA DIII softball championship, its second straight national title.
