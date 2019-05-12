2019 DIII Softball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores for regionals

The 2019 DIII softball tournament is here, with the regional matchups underway. Find the bracket, schedule and scores information below for the 16 regional sites.

There are 62 teams in the tournament, with the 16 winners of the regionals (May 10-12) advancing to the super regionals round (May 17 and 18). The finals will then be held at Texas-Tyler (May 23-28). Every round has a double-elimination format.

2019 DIII Softball Tournament: Bracket

Click here for all regional brackets.

2019 DIII Softball Tournament: Schedule for Regionals

Bloomington, Illinois regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS Host: Illinois Wesleyan 1 MSOE 7, Calvin 5 1 p.m. May 9 Live stats 2 Illinois Wesleyan 15, Otterbein 0 3:30 p.m. May 9 Live stats 3 Illinois Wesleyan 4, MSOE 1 12 p.m. May 10 Live stats 4 (Elimination Game) Calvin 8, Otterbein 6 2:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats 5 (Elimination Game) Calvin 8, MSOE 4 5 p.m. May 10 Live stats 6 Illinois Wesleyan 8, Calvin 0 1 p.m. May 11 Live stats CHAMPION ILLINOIS WESLEYAN

Cambridge, Massachusetts regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS Host: MIT 1 Rowan 3, Eastern Nazarene 2 12 p.m. May 10 Live stats 2 MIT 1, Husson 0 2:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats 3 Rowan 1, MIT 0 11 a.m. May 11 Live stats 4 (Elimination Game) Eastern Nazarene 7, Husson 1 1:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats 5 (Elimination Game) MIT 5, Eastern Nazarene 4 4 p.m. May 11 Live stats 6 Rowan vs. MIT 10 a.m. May 13 Live stats 7 (If necessary) Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser 1 p.m. May 13 TBD

Claremont, California regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS Host: Claremont-M-S 1 Whittier 9, Claremont-M-S 1 3 p.m. May 10 Live stats 2 Linfield 6, Whittier 5 6:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats 3 Linfield 5, Claremont-M-S 2 2 p.m. May 11 Live stats 4 Linfield 5, Whittier 1 5:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats CHAMPION LINFIELD

Cortland, New York regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS Host: SUNY Cortland 1 St. John Fisher 5, SUNY Cortland 2 1 p.m. May 10 Live stats 2 Williams 2, Framingham State 0 3:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats 3 Williams 12, St. John Fisher 10 11 a.m. May 11 Live stats 4 (Elimination Game) SUNY Cortland 4, Framingham State 1 1:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats 5 (Elimination Game) SUNY Cortland 9, St. John Fisher 1 4 p.m. May 11 Live stats 6 Williams vs. SUNY Cortland TBA May 13 Live stats 7 (If necessary) Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser TBA May 13 Live stats

Crestview Hills, Kentucky regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS Host: Thomas More 1 SUNY Geneseo 2, Dickinson 1 2 p.m. May 10 Live stats 2 Thomas More 7, Wilson 0 4:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats 3 Thomas More 2, SUNY Geneseo 0 12 p.m. May 11 Live stats 4 (Elimination Game) Dickinson 8, Wilson 2 2:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats 5 (Elimination Game) SUNY Geneseo 6, Dickinson 2 5 p.m. May 11 Live stats 6 SUNY Geneseo 3, Thomas More 0 12 p.m. May 12 Live stats 7 (If necessary) SUNY Geneseo 5, Thomas More 4 2:30 p.m. May 12 Live Stats CHAMPION SUNY GENESEO

Demorest, Georgia regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS Host: Piedmont 1 Piedmont 3, Transylvania 1 2 p.m. May 10 Live stats 2 Emory 7, Emory & Henry 3 4:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats 3 Piedmont 4, Emory 0 12 p.m. May 11 Live stats 4 (Elimination Game) Transylvania 5, Emory & Henry 4 (12) 4:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats 5 (Elimination Game) Emory 7, Transylvania 2 4 p.m. May 12 Live stats 6 Emory 5, Piedmont 4 TBD, May 12 Live stats 7 (If necessary) Emory vs. Piedmont TBD, May 13 Live stats

Ewing, New Jersey regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS Host: TCNJ 1 Randolph-Macon 1, Arcadia 0 12 p.m. May 10 Live stats 2 Mount Aloysius 2, TCNJ 0 2:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats 3 Randolph-Macon 4, Mount Aloysius 0 11 a.m. May 11 Live stats 4 (Elimination Game) Arcadia 3, TCNJ 0 1:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats 5 (Elimination Game) Arcadia 4, Mount Aloysius 0 4 p.m. May 11 Live stats 6 Randolph-Macon vs. Arcadia 9 a.m. May 13 Live stats 7 (If necessary) Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser TBD May 13 Live stats

Greencastle, Indiana regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS Host: DePauw 1 Trine 4, Maryville (TN) 3 2 p.m. May 10 Live stats 2 DePauw 4, Saint Vincent 1 4:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats 3 Trine 17, DePauw 4 12 p.m. May 11 Live stats 4 (Elimination Game) Maryville (TN) 5, Saint Vincent 3 2:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats 5 (Elimination Game) DePauw 2, Maryville 1 5 p.m. May 11 Live stats 6 Trine 1, DePauw 0 12 p.m. May 12 Live stats CHAMPION TRINE

Ithaca, New York regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS Host: Ithaca 1 Penn St.-Berks 5, Brandeis 3 2 p.m. May 10 Box Score 2 Ithaca 8, Farmingdale St. 0 (6) 4:30 p.m. May 10 Box score 3 Ithaca 3, Penn St. Berks 2 12 p.m. May 11 Live stats 4 (Elimination Game) Brandeis 8, Farmingdale St. 0 2:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats 5 (Elimination Game) Brandeis 2, Penn St. Berks 0 5 p.m. May 11 Live stats 6 Ithaca vs. Brandeis TBD May 13 Live stats 7 (If necessary) Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser TBD May 13 TBD

Marshall, Texas regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS Host: East Texas Baptist 1 Texas Lutheran 2, Birmingham-So. 0 5 p.m. May 10 Live stats 2 Birmingham-So. 7, East Tex. Baptist 4 7:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats 3 Texas Lutheran 6, East Tex. Baptist 1 2:30 p.m., May 12 Live stats 4 Texas Lutheran 5, Birmingham-So. 4 5 p.m., May 12 Live Stats CHAMPION TEXAS LUTHERAN TBD, May 12 TBD

Medford, Massachusetts regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS Host: Tufts 1 Eastern Conn. St. 6, WPI 3 2 p.m. May 10 Live stats 2 Tufts 11, St. Joseph (CT) 0 4:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats 3 Eastern Conn. St. 2, Tufts 0 12 p.m. May 11 Live stats 4 (Elimination Game) WPI 12, St. Joseph (CT) 3 2:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats 5 (Elimination Game) Tufts 4, WPI 3 5 p.m. May 11 Live stats 6 Eastern Conn. St. vs. Tufts TBD May 13 Live stats 7 (If necessary) Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser TBD May 13 TBD

Pella, Iowa regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS Host: Central (IA) 1 Wis.-La Crosse 7, Saint Benedict 4 3 p.m. May 10 Live stats 2 Lake Forest 10, Central (IA) 1 5:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats 3 Lake Forest 3, Wis.-La Crosse 2 12 p.m. May 11 Live stats 4 (Elimination Game) Central (IA) 6, Saint Benedict 1 2:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats 5 (Elimination Game) Wis.-La Crosse 5, Central (IA) 1 5 p.m. May 11 Live stats 6 Wis.-La Crosse 5, Lake Forest 0 2 p.m. May 12 Live stats 7 (If necessary) Wis.-La Crosse 10, Lake Forest 3 4:30 p.m. May 12 Live Stats CHAMPION WIS.-LA CROSSE

St. Paul, Minnesota regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS Host: St. Thomas (MN) 1 Wis.-Eau Claire 2, Wartburg 1 3 p.m. May 9 Live stats 2 St. Thomas (MN) 9, Northwestern-St. Paul 0 5:30 p.m. May 9 Live stats 3 St. Thomas (MN) 1, Wis-Eau Claire 0 1 p.m. May 10 Box score 4 (Elimination Game) Wartburg 6, Northwestern-St. Paul (9) 3:30 p.m. May 10 Live Stats 5 (Elimination Game) Wis.-Eau Claire 4, Wartburg 3 5:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats 6 St. Thomas (MN) 6, Wis.-Eau Claire 1 1 p.m. May 11 Live stats CHAMPION: ST. THOMAS (MN)

Union, New Jersey regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS Host: Chris. Newport 1 Kean 2, Endicott 0 2 p.m. May 10 Box score 2 Chris. Newport 10, Staten Island 2 4:30 p.m. May 10 Live Stats 3 Chris. Newport 8, Kean 3 12 p.m. May 11 Live stats 4 (Elimination Game) Endicott 3, Staten Island 2 2:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats 5 (Elimination Game) Kean 8, Endicott 2 5 p.m. May 11 Live stats 6 Chris. Newport 6, vs. Kean 4 7 p.m. May 12 Live stats CHAMPION CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT 9 p.m. May 12 Live stats

Virginia Beach, Virginia regional site

Game MATCHUP DATE/Time (ET) STATS Host: Virginia Wesleyan 1 Lynchburg 6, Manhattanville 5 2 p.m. May 10 Live stats 2 Virginia Wesleyan 7, Scranton 2 4:30 p.m. May 10 Live stats 3 Virginia Wesleyan 1, Lynchburg 0 12 p.m. May 11 Live stats 4 (Elimination Game) Manhattanville 8, Scranton 5 2:30 p.m. May 11 TBD 5 (Elimination Game) Lynchburg 4, Manhattanville 1 4:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats 6 Lynchburg 7, Virginia Wesleyan 4 12 p.m. May 12 Live stats 7 Lynchburg 4, Virginia Wesleyan 2 2:30 p.m. May 12 TBD CHAMPION LYNCHBURG

Whitewater, Wisconsin regional site

Game Matchup Date/Time (ET) STATS Host: Wis.-Whitewater 1 Carthage 3, Coe 1 2 p.m. May 10 Box score 2 Wis.-Whitewater 10, Eureka 0 (5) 4:30 p.m. May 10 Box score 3 Carthage 2, Wis.-Whitewater 0 12 p.m. May 11 Live stats 4 (Elimination Game) Coe 7, Eureka 3 2:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats 5 (Elimination Game) Wis.-Whitewater 4, Coe 2 4:30 p.m. May 11 Live stats 6 Carthage 9, Wis.-Whitewater 1 p.m. May 12 Live stats CHAMPION CARTHAGE

2019 DIII Softball Tournament: Teams

The conferences and teams that received automatic qualification were:

DIII Softball: Selection show release