2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, teams

The 2019 NCAA Softball Tournament bracket was revealed on Sunday, May 12. Find the bracket, schedule and teams information below for the 64-team tournament.
Florida State is the defending national champion, and the Seminoles earned a No. 4 seed in this year's tournament. They will host a regional round in Tallahassee. Oklahoma earned the No. 1 seed and will start its tournament in Norman against UMBC.
2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Bracket
2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Schedule
REGIONALS
DATES/SITES/PAIRINGS:
*Indicates Host Institution
Norman Regional – May 17-19 at Norman, Oklahoma
No. 1 seed Oklahoma* (49-2) vs. UMBC (30-22)
Notre Dame (36-16) vs. Wisconsin (40-12)
Evanston Regional – May 17-19 at Evanston, Illinois
Southern Ill. (33-13) vs. Louisville (33-21)
Detroit Mercy (31-26) vs. No. 16 seed Northwestern* (43-10)
Austin Regional – May 17-19 at Austin, Texas
No. 9 seed Texas* (41-14) vs. Sam Houston St. (34-21)
Texas A&M (28-25) vs. Houston (37-17)
Tuscaloosa Regional – May 17-19 at Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Arizona St. (33-18) vs. Lipscomb (41-13-1)
Alabama St. (24-23) vs. No. 8 seed Alabama* (52-7)
Gainesville Regional – May 17-19 at Gainesville, Florida
No. 5 seed Florida* (44-15) vs. Boston U. (37-18)
Stanford (32-18) vs. Boise St. (34-14)
Knoxville Regional – May 17-19 at Knoxville, Tennessee
North Carolina (35-18) vs. Ohio St. (34-16)
Longwood (37-20) vs. No. 12 seed Tennessee* (39-14)
Stillwater Regional – May 16-18 at Stillwater, Oklahoma
No. 13 seed Oklahoma St.* (39-14) vs. BYU (29-24)
Arkansas (38-18) vs. Tulsa (35-18)
Tallahassee Regional – May 17-19 at Tallahassee, Florida
South Carolina (36-17) vs. South Fla. (40-17)
Bethune-Cookman (26-29) vs. No. 4 seed Florida St.* (51-8)
Seattle Regional – May 17-19 at Seattle, Washington
No. 3 seed Washington* (45-7) vs. Fordham (29-24)
Mississippi State (33-21) vs. Seattle U. (39-15)
Lexington Regional – May 17-19 at Lexington, Kentucky
Virginia Tech (45-9) vs. Illinois (32-23)
Toledo (29-26) vs. No. 14 seed Kentucky* (33-22)
Oxford Regional – May 17-19 at Oxford, Mississippi
No. 11 seed Ole Miss* (37-17) vs. Chattanooga (37-15)
Louisiana (50-4) vs. Southeast Mo. St. (45-16)
Tucson Regional – May 17-19 at Tucson, Arizona
Auburn (37-19) vs. Colorado St. (38-10)
Harvard (25-17) vs. No. 6 seed Arizona* (42-12)
Minneapolis Regional – May 17-19 at Minneapolis, Minnesota
No. 7 seed Minnesota* (41-12) vs. North Dakota St. (42-14)
Georgia (40-17) vs. Drake (42-14)
Baton Rouge Regional – May 17-19 at Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Texas Tech (39-14) vs. Louisiana Tech (44-14)
Monmouth (36-16) vs. No. 10 seed LSU* (40-16)
Ann Arbor Regional – May 17-19 at Ann Arbor, Michigan
No. 15 seed Michigan* (43-11) vs. Saint Francis (PA) (29-29)
James Madison (47-7) vs. DePaul (34-14)
Los Angeles Regional – May 17-19 at Los Angeles, California
Missouri (32-23) vs. Cal St. Fullerton (38-16)
Weber St. (26-19) vs. No. 2 seed UCLA* (46-5)
2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Teams
Of the 64 teams that make up the bracket, 32 will qualify automatically. All but four of those teams will earn those AQ bids by winning conference tournaments. Four conferences (Big West, Mountain West, Pac-12 and West Coast) will award their AQ spots to the regular-season champion.
|Conference (BRACKET)
|Location
|Dates
|Champion
|America East
|West Hartford, CT
|May 8-11
|UMBC
|American Athletic
|Houston
|May 9-12
|USF*
|ACC
|Tallahassee, FL
|May 8-11
|Florida State
|Atlantic Sun
|Fort Myers, FL
|May 8-11
|Lipscomb
|Atlantic 10
|Amherst, MA
|May 8-12
|Fordham*
|Big East
|Rosemont, IL
|May 10-11
|DePaul
|Big Sky
|Sacramento, Calif.
|May 8-11
|Weber State
|Big South
|Buies Creek, NC
|May 8-11
|Longwood
|Big Ten
|Bloomington, IN
|May 9-11
|Michigan
|Big 12
|Oklahoma City
|May 10-11
|Oklahoma*
|Big West
|No Tournament
|N/A
|Cal State Fullerton
|Colonial
|Harrisonburg, VA
|May 9-11
|James Madison
|Conference USA
|Birmingham, AL
|May 8-11
|Louisiana Tech
|Horizon
|Chicago
|May 8-11
|Detroit Mercy
|Ivy
|Cambridge, MA
|May 10-11
|Harvard
|Metro Atlantic
|Marist
|May 8-11
|Monmouth
|Mid-American
|Akron, OH
|May 8-11
|Toledo
|Mid-Eastern
|Ormond Beach, FL
|May 8-11
|Bethune-Cookman
|Missouri Valley
|Peoria, IL
|May 8-11
|Drake
|Mountain West
|No Tournament
|N/A
|Colorado State
|Northeast
|LIU Brooklyn
|May 9-11
|St. Francis
|Ohio Valley
|Oxford, AL
|May 8-11
|Southeast Missouri
|Pac-12
|No Tournament
|N/A
|UCLA
|Patriot
|Boston University
|May 9-11
|Boston University
|SEC
|College Station, TX
|May 8-11
|Florida
|Southern
|Chattanooga, TN
|May 8-11
|Chattanooga
|Southland
|Natchitoches, LA
|May 7-10
|Sam Houston State
|SWAC
|Montgomery, AL
|May 8-11
|Alabama State
|Summit
|Fargo, ND
|May 8-11
|North Dakota State
|Sun Belt
|San Marcos, TX
|May 8-11
|Louisiana
|WAC
|Phoenix
|May 8-11
|Seattle
|West Coast
|No Tournament
|N/A
|BYU
2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Dates
Sunday, May 12 — Selection Show
The official 64-team bracket was announced at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Sixteen teams are seeded as the top team in the field and are placed at the 16 regional sites.
Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19 — Regionals
The tournament starts with 16 Regionals played on campus sites. Each site will have four teams playing in a double-elimination tournament.
Thursday, May 23 to Sunday, May 26 — Super Regionals
The 16 winners of the Regionals advance to the Super Regionals, which will be held at eight campus sites. Each site will have two teams playing in a best-of-three series.
Thursday, May 30 to Wednesday, June 5 — Women's College World Series
Eight teams will advance to USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium - OGE Energy Field in Oklahoma City. The teams will play in double-elimination format, with the last two teams then playing in a best-of-three championship series.
- Game 1: 12 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN
- Game 2: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN
- Game 3: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN2
- Game 4: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN2
- Game 5 (elimination game): 7 p.m. Friday, May 31 on ESPN
- Game 6 (elimination game): 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 31 on ESPN
- Game 7 (elimination game): 12 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on ESPN
- Game 8 (elimination game): 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA
- Game 9: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA
- Game 10: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA
- Game 11: 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN
- Game 12: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN
- Game 13 (if necessary): 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN2
- Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN2
- Championship Series Game 1: 7 or 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 3 on ESPN
- Championship Series Game 2: 8 or 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 on ESPN
- Championship Series Game 3 (if necessary): 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 on ESPN
2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: History, champions
Florida State won its first national title last year, defeating Washington 1-0 and then 8-3 to sweep the championship series. Oklahoma had won consecutive national titles the previous two years.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|*Florida State (58-12)
|Lonni Alameda
|8-3
|Washington
|Oklahoma City
|2017
|*Oklahoma (61-9)
|Patty Gasso
|5-4
|Florida
|Oklahoma City
|2016
|Oklahoma (57-8)
|Patty Gasso
|2-1
|Auburn
|Oklahoma City
|2015
|Florida (60-7)
|Tim Walton
|4-1
|Michigan
|Oklahoma City
|2014
|*Florida (55-12)
|Tim Walton
|6-3
|Alabama
|Oklahoma City
|2013
|*Oklahoma (57-4)
|Patty Gasso
|4-0
|Tennessee
|Oklahoma City
|2012
|Alabama (60-8)
|Patrick Murphy
|5-4
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma City
|2011
|*Arizona State (60-6)
|Clint Myers
|7-2
|Florida
|Oklahoma City
|2010
|*UCLA (50-11)
|Kelly Inouye-Perez
|15-9
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|2009
|Washington (51-12)
|Heather Tarr
|3-2
|Florida
|Oklahoma City
|2008
|*Arizona State (66-5)
|Clint Myers
|11-0
|Texas A&M
|Oklahoma City
|2007
|Arizona (50-14-1)
|Mike Candrea
|5-0
|Tennessee
|Oklahoma City
|2006
|Arizona (54-11)
|Mike Candrea
|5-0
|Northwestern
|Oklahoma City
|2005
|Michigan (65-7)
|Carol Hutchins
|4-1
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|2004
|UCLA (47-9)
|Sue Enquist
|3-1
|California
|Oklahoma City
|2003
|UCLA (54-7)
|Sue Enquist
|1-0
|California
|Oklahoma City
|2002
|California (56-19)
|Diane Ninemire
|6-0
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|2001
|*Arizona (65-4)
|Mike Candrea
|1-0
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|2000
|*Oklahoma (66-8)
|Patty Gasso
|3-1
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1999
|*UCLA (63-6)
|Sue Enquist
|3-2
|Washington
|Oklahoma City
|1998
|Fresno State (52-11)
|Margie Wright
|1-0
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|1997
|Arizona (61-5)
|Mike Candrea
|10-2
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1996
|*Arizona (58-9)
|Mike Candrea
|6-4
|Washington
|Columbus, Ga.
|1995
|*UCLA (50-6)
|Sharron Backus
|4-2
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|1994
|*Arizona (64-3)
|Mike Candrea
|2-0
|Cal State Northridge
|Oklahoma City
|1993
|Arizona (44-8)
|Mike Candrea
|1-0
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1992
|*UCLA (54-2)
|Sharron Backus
|2-0
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|1991
|Arizona (56-16)
|Mike Candrea
|5-1
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1990
|UCLA (62-7)
|Sharron Backus
|2-0
|Fresno State
|Oklahoma City
|1989
|*UCLA (48-4)
|Sharron Backus
|1-0
|Fresno State
|Sunnyvale, Calif.
|1988
|UCLA (53-8)
|Sharron Backus
|3-0
|Fresno State
|Sunnyvale, Calif.
|1987
|Texas A&M (56-8)
|Bob Brock
|4-1
|UCLA
|Omaha, Neb.
|1986
|*Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1)
|Judi Garman
|3-0
|Texas A&M
|Omaha, Neb.
|1985
|UCLA (41-9)
|Sharron Backus
|2-1
|Nebraska
|Omaha, Neb.
|1984
|UCLA (45-6-1)
|Sharron Backus
|1-0
|Texas A&M
|Omaha, Neb.
|1983
|Texas A&M (41-11)
|Bob Brock
|2-0
|Cal State Fullerton
|Omaha, Neb.
|1982
|*UCLA (33-7-2)
|Sharron Backus
|2-0
|Fresno State
|Omaha, Neb.
*Indicates undefeated teams in final series.