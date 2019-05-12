2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, teams

This will get you excited for this year's WCWS

This will get you excited for this year's WCWS

The 2019 NCAA Softball Tournament bracket was revealed on Sunday, May 12. Find the bracket, schedule and teams information below for the 64-team tournament.

Florida State is the defending national champion, and the Seminoles earned a No. 4 seed in this year's tournament. They will host a regional round in Tallahassee. Oklahoma earned the No. 1 seed and will start its tournament in Norman against UMBC.

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Bracket

Click here for a printable bracket | Interactive bracket version

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Schedule

REGIONALS

DATES/SITES/PAIRINGS:

*Indicates Host Institution

Norman Regional – May 17-19 at Norman, Oklahoma

No. 1 seed Oklahoma* (49-2) vs. UMBC (30-22)

Notre Dame (36-16) vs. Wisconsin (40-12)

Evanston Regional – May 17-19 at Evanston, Illinois

Southern Ill. (33-13) vs. Louisville (33-21)

Detroit Mercy (31-26) vs. No. 16 seed Northwestern* (43-10)

Austin Regional – May 17-19 at Austin, Texas

No. 9 seed Texas* (41-14) vs. Sam Houston St. (34-21)

Texas A&M (28-25) vs. Houston (37-17)

Tuscaloosa Regional – May 17-19 at Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Arizona St. (33-18) vs. Lipscomb (41-13-1)

Alabama St. (24-23) vs. No. 8 seed Alabama* (52-7)

Gainesville Regional – May 17-19 at Gainesville, Florida

No. 5 seed Florida* (44-15) vs. Boston U. (37-18)

Stanford (32-18) vs. Boise St. (34-14)

Knoxville Regional – May 17-19 at Knoxville, Tennessee

North Carolina (35-18) vs. Ohio St. (34-16)

Longwood (37-20) vs. No. 12 seed Tennessee* (39-14)

Stillwater Regional – May 16-18 at Stillwater, Oklahoma

No. 13 seed Oklahoma St.* (39-14) vs. BYU (29-24)

Arkansas (38-18) vs. Tulsa (35-18)

Tallahassee Regional – May 17-19 at Tallahassee, Florida

South Carolina (36-17) vs. South Fla. (40-17)

Bethune-Cookman (26-29) vs. No. 4 seed Florida St.* (51-8)

Seattle Regional – May 17-19 at Seattle, Washington

No. 3 seed Washington* (45-7) vs. Fordham (29-24)

Mississippi State (33-21) vs. Seattle U. (39-15)

Lexington Regional – May 17-19 at Lexington, Kentucky

Virginia Tech (45-9) vs. Illinois (32-23)

Toledo (29-26) vs. No. 14 seed Kentucky* (33-22)

Oxford Regional – May 17-19 at Oxford, Mississippi

No. 11 seed Ole Miss* (37-17) vs. Chattanooga (37-15)

Louisiana (50-4) vs. Southeast Mo. St. (45-16)

Tucson Regional – May 17-19 at Tucson, Arizona

Auburn (37-19) vs. Colorado St. (38-10)

Harvard (25-17) vs. No. 6 seed Arizona* (42-12)

Minneapolis Regional – May 17-19 at Minneapolis, Minnesota

No. 7 seed Minnesota* (41-12) vs. North Dakota St. (42-14)

Georgia (40-17) vs. Drake (42-14)

Baton Rouge Regional – May 17-19 at Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Texas Tech (39-14) vs. Louisiana Tech (44-14)

Monmouth (36-16) vs. No. 10 seed LSU* (40-16)

Ann Arbor Regional – May 17-19 at Ann Arbor, Michigan

No. 15 seed Michigan* (43-11) vs. Saint Francis (PA) (29-29)

James Madison (47-7) vs. DePaul (34-14)

Los Angeles Regional – May 17-19 at Los Angeles, California

Missouri (32-23) vs. Cal St. Fullerton (38-16)

Weber St. (26-19) vs. No. 2 seed UCLA* (46-5)

RANKINGS: USA Today/NFCA top 25 | Softball America | RPI

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Teams

Of the 64 teams that make up the bracket, 32 will qualify automatically. All but four of those teams will earn those AQ bids by winning conference tournaments. Four conferences (Big West, Mountain West, Pac-12 and West Coast) will award their AQ spots to the regular-season champion.

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Dates

Sunday, May 12 — Selection Show

The official 64-team bracket was announced at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Sixteen teams are seeded as the top team in the field and are placed at the 16 regional sites.

Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19 — Regionals

The tournament starts with 16 Regionals played on campus sites. Each site will have four teams playing in a double-elimination tournament.

Thursday, May 23 to Sunday, May 26 — Super Regionals

The 16 winners of the Regionals advance to the Super Regionals, which will be held at eight campus sites. Each site will have two teams playing in a best-of-three series.

Thursday, May 30 to Wednesday, June 5 — Women's College World Series

Eight teams will advance to USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium - OGE Energy Field in Oklahoma City. The teams will play in double-elimination format, with the last two teams then playing in a best-of-three championship series.

Game 1 : 12 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN

: 12 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN Game 2 : 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN

: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN Game 3 : 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN2

: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN2 Game 4 : 9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN2

: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN2 Game 5 (elimination game) : 7 p.m. Friday, May 31 on ESPN

: 7 p.m. Friday, May 31 on ESPN Game 6 (elimination game) : 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 31 on ESPN

: 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 31 on ESPN Game 7 (elimination game) : 12 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on ESPN

: 12 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on ESPN Game 8 (elimination game) : 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA

: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA Game 9 : 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA

: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA Game 10 : 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA

: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA Game 11 : 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN

: 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN Game 12 : 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN

: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN Game 13 (if necessary) : 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN2

: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN2 Game 14 (if necessary) : 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN2

: 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN2 Championship Series Game 1 : 7 or 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 3 on ESPN

: 7 or 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 3 on ESPN Championship Series Game 2 : 8 or 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 on ESPN

: 8 or 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 on ESPN Championship Series Game 3 (if necessary): 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 on ESPN

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: History, champions

Florida State won its first national title last year, defeating Washington 1-0 and then 8-3 to sweep the championship series. Oklahoma had won consecutive national titles the previous two years.