Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | May 12, 2019

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, teams

This will get you excited for this year's WCWS

The 2019 NCAA Softball Tournament bracket was revealed on Sunday, May 12. Find the bracket, schedule and teams information below for the 64-team tournament.

Florida State is the defending national champion, and the Seminoles earned a No. 4 seed in this year's tournament. They will host a regional round in Tallahassee. Oklahoma earned the No. 1 seed and will start its tournament in Norman against UMBC.

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Bracket

Click here for a printable bracket | Interactive bracket version

softball bracket

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Schedule

REGIONALS

DATES/SITES/PAIRINGS:
*Indicates Host Institution

Norman Regional – May 17-19 at Norman, Oklahoma
No. 1 seed Oklahoma* (49-2) vs. UMBC (30-22)
Notre Dame (36-16) vs. Wisconsin (40-12)

Evanston Regional – May 17-19 at Evanston, Illinois
Southern Ill. (33-13) vs. Louisville (33-21)
Detroit Mercy (31-26) vs. No. 16 seed Northwestern* (43-10)

Austin Regional – May 17-19 at Austin, Texas
No. 9 seed Texas* (41-14) vs. Sam Houston St. (34-21)
Texas A&M (28-25) vs. Houston (37-17)

Tuscaloosa Regional – May 17-19 at Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Arizona St. (33-18) vs. Lipscomb (41-13-1)
Alabama St. (24-23) vs. No. 8 seed Alabama* (52-7)

Gainesville Regional – May 17-19 at Gainesville, Florida
No. 5 seed Florida* (44-15) vs. Boston U. (37-18)
Stanford (32-18) vs. Boise St. (34-14)

Knoxville Regional – May 17-19 at Knoxville, Tennessee
North Carolina (35-18) vs. Ohio St. (34-16)
Longwood (37-20) vs. No. 12 seed Tennessee* (39-14)

Stillwater Regional – May 16-18 at Stillwater, Oklahoma
No. 13 seed Oklahoma St.* (39-14) vs. BYU (29-24)
Arkansas (38-18) vs. Tulsa (35-18)

Tallahassee Regional – May 17-19 at Tallahassee, Florida
South Carolina (36-17) vs. South Fla. (40-17)
Bethune-Cookman (26-29) vs. No. 4 seed Florida St.* (51-8)

Seattle Regional – May 17-19 at Seattle, Washington
No. 3 seed Washington* (45-7) vs. Fordham (29-24)
Mississippi State (33-21) vs. Seattle U. (39-15)

Lexington Regional – May 17-19 at Lexington, Kentucky
Virginia Tech (45-9) vs. Illinois (32-23)
Toledo (29-26) vs. No. 14 seed Kentucky* (33-22)

Oxford Regional – May 17-19 at Oxford, Mississippi
No. 11 seed Ole Miss* (37-17) vs. Chattanooga (37-15)
Louisiana (50-4) vs. Southeast Mo. St. (45-16)

Tucson Regional – May 17-19 at Tucson, Arizona
Auburn (37-19) vs. Colorado St. (38-10)
Harvard (25-17) vs. No. 6 seed Arizona* (42-12)

Minneapolis Regional – May 17-19 at Minneapolis, Minnesota
No. 7 seed Minnesota* (41-12) vs. North Dakota St. (42-14)
Georgia (40-17) vs. Drake (42-14)

Baton Rouge Regional – May 17-19 at Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Texas Tech (39-14) vs. Louisiana Tech (44-14)
Monmouth (36-16) vs. No. 10 seed LSU* (40-16)

Ann Arbor Regional – May 17-19 at Ann Arbor, Michigan
No. 15 seed Michigan* (43-11) vs. Saint Francis (PA) (29-29)
James Madison (47-7) vs. DePaul (34-14)

Los Angeles Regional – May 17-19 at Los Angeles, California
Missouri (32-23) vs. Cal St. Fullerton (38-16)
Weber St. (26-19) vs. No. 2 seed UCLA* (46-5)

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Teams

Of the 64 teams that make up the bracket, 32 will qualify automatically. All but four of those teams will earn those AQ bids by winning conference tournaments. Four conferences (Big West, Mountain West, Pac-12 and West Coast) will award their AQ spots to the regular-season champion.

Conference (BRACKET) Location Dates Champion
America East West Hartford, CT May 8-11 UMBC
American Athletic Houston May 9-12 USF*
ACC Tallahassee, FL May 8-11 Florida State
Atlantic Sun Fort Myers, FL May 8-11 Lipscomb
Atlantic 10 Amherst, MA May 8-12 Fordham*
Big East Rosemont, IL May 10-11 DePaul
Big Sky Sacramento, Calif. May 8-11 Weber State
Big South Buies Creek, NC May 8-11 Longwood
Big Ten Bloomington, IN May 9-11 Michigan
Big 12 Oklahoma City May 10-11 Oklahoma*
Big West No Tournament N/A Cal State Fullerton
Colonial Harrisonburg, VA May 9-11 James Madison
Conference USA Birmingham, AL May 8-11 Louisiana Tech
Horizon Chicago May 8-11 Detroit Mercy
Ivy Cambridge, MA May 10-11 Harvard
Metro Atlantic Marist May 8-11 Monmouth
Mid-American Akron, OH May 8-11 Toledo
Mid-Eastern Ormond Beach, FL May 8-11 Bethune-Cookman
Missouri Valley Peoria, IL May 8-11 Drake
Mountain West No Tournament N/A Colorado State
Northeast LIU Brooklyn May 9-11 St. Francis
Ohio Valley Oxford, AL May 8-11 Southeast Missouri
Pac-12 No Tournament N/A UCLA
Patriot Boston University May 9-11 Boston University
SEC College Station, TX May 8-11 Florida
Southern Chattanooga, TN May 8-11 Chattanooga
Southland Natchitoches, LA May 7-10 Sam Houston State
SWAC Montgomery, AL May 8-11 Alabama State
Summit Fargo, ND May 8-11 North Dakota State
Sun Belt San Marcos, TX May 8-11 Louisiana
WAC Phoenix May 8-11 Seattle
West Coast No Tournament N/A BYU

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Dates

Sunday, May 12 — Selection Show

The official 64-team bracket was announced at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Sixteen teams are seeded as the top team in the field and are placed at the 16 regional sites.

Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19 — Regionals

The tournament starts with 16 Regionals played on campus sites. Each site will have four teams playing in a double-elimination tournament.

Thursday, May 23 to Sunday, May 26 — Super Regionals

The 16 winners of the Regionals advance to the Super Regionals, which will be held at eight campus sites. Each site will have two teams playing in a best-of-three series.

Thursday, May 30 to Wednesday, June 5 — Women's College World Series

Eight teams will advance to USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium - OGE Energy Field in Oklahoma City. The teams will play in double-elimination format, with the last two teams then playing in a best-of-three championship series.

  • Game 1: 12 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN
  • Game 2: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN
  • Game 3: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN2
  • Game 4: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN2
  • Game 5 (elimination game): 7 p.m. Friday, May 31 on ESPN
  • Game 6 (elimination game): 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 31 on ESPN
  • Game 7 (elimination game): 12 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on ESPN
  • Game 8 (elimination game): 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA
  • Game 9: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA
  • Game 10: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA
  • Game 11: 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN
  • Game 12: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN
  • Game 13 (if necessary): 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN2
  • Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN2
  • Championship Series Game 1: 7 or 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 3 on ESPN
  • Championship Series Game 2: 8 or 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 on ESPN
  • Championship Series Game 3 (if necessary): 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 on ESPN

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: History, champions

Florida State won its first national title last year, defeating Washington 1-0 and then 8-3 to sweep the championship series. Oklahoma had won consecutive national titles the previous two years.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 *Florida State (58-12) Lonni Alameda 8-3 Washington Oklahoma City
2017 *Oklahoma (61-9) Patty Gasso 5-4 Florida Oklahoma City
2016 Oklahoma (57-8) Patty Gasso 2-1 Auburn Oklahoma City
2015 Florida (60-7) Tim Walton 4-1 Michigan Oklahoma City
2014 *Florida (55-12) Tim Walton 6-3 Alabama Oklahoma City
2013 *Oklahoma (57-4) Patty Gasso 4-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2012 Alabama (60-8) Patrick Murphy 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2011 *Arizona State (60-6) Clint Myers 7-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2010 *UCLA (50-11) Kelly Inouye-Perez 15-9 Arizona Oklahoma City
2009 Washington (51-12) Heather Tarr 3-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2008 *Arizona State (66-5) Clint Myers 11-0 Texas A&M Oklahoma City
2007 Arizona (50-14-1) Mike Candrea 5-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2006 Arizona (54-11) Mike Candrea 5-0 Northwestern Oklahoma City
2005 Michigan (65-7) Carol Hutchins 4-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
2004 UCLA (47-9) Sue Enquist 3-1 California Oklahoma City
2003 UCLA (54-7) Sue Enquist 1-0 California Oklahoma City
2002 California (56-19) Diane Ninemire 6-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
2001 *Arizona (65-4) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
2000 *Oklahoma (66-8) Patty Gasso 3-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1999 *UCLA (63-6) Sue Enquist 3-2 Washington Oklahoma City
1998 Fresno State (52-11) Margie Wright 1-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1997 Arizona (61-5) Mike Candrea 10-2 UCLA Oklahoma City
1996 *Arizona (58-9) Mike Candrea 6-4 Washington Columbus, Ga.
1995 *UCLA (50-6) Sharron Backus 4-2 Arizona Oklahoma City
1994 *Arizona (64-3) Mike Candrea 2-0 Cal State Northridge Oklahoma City
1993 Arizona (44-8) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
1992 *UCLA (54-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1991 Arizona (56-16) Mike Candrea 5-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1990 UCLA (62-7) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Oklahoma City
1989 *UCLA (48-4) Sharron Backus 1-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1988 UCLA (53-8) Sharron Backus 3-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1987 Texas A&M (56-8) Bob Brock 4-1 UCLA Omaha, Neb.
1986 *Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1) Judi Garman 3-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1985 UCLA (41-9) Sharron Backus 2-1 Nebraska Omaha, Neb.
1984 UCLA (45-6-1) Sharron Backus 1-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1983 Texas A&M (41-11) Bob Brock 2-0 Cal State Fullerton Omaha, Neb.
1982 *UCLA (33-7-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Omaha, Neb.

*Indicates undefeated teams in final series.

