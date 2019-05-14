DII softball: 10 finalists announced for 2019 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II National Player & Pitcher of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ten finalists have been selected for the 2019 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II National Player and Pitcher of the Year awards. The winners will be announced on May 30, following the conclusion of the 2019 season.

2019 DII SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Bracket, schedule, scores

The finalists represent 10 different institutions and conferences. It marks the fifth straight season a student-athlete from North Georgia has been named to the list and the third time for NightHawk pitcher Kylee Smith, the 2018 recipient of this award.

The other two hurlers on the list, Grand Valley State’s Allison Lipovsky and Concordia Irvine’s Callie Nunes are repeat finalists. Truman State’s Christa Reisinger makes her second appearance, first earning the status in 2017 as a sophomore.

FOLLOW THE ACTION: Printable tournament bracket

Representing their programs for the first time are Western Washington’s Emily Benson, Central Oklahoma’s JoBi Heath, Kutztown’s Sara Keeny, Trevecca Nazarene’s MaKray Odom and LIU Post’s Julia Seader. Colorado Mesa’s AnnMarie Torres is the third different Maverick to be a finalist.

In addition to being their program’s first-time representative, Benson (Great Northwest Athletic Conference), Heath (Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association), Keeny (Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference) and Odom (Great Midwest Athletic Conference) have the honor of being their respective conference’s first-ever top-10 recipients.

Here are your top-10 finalists for the 2019 @schuttsports / NFCA D2 National Player & Pitcher of the Year https://t.co/Z619UGo9RS pic.twitter.com/6B54MoJrA6 — NFCA (@NFCAorg) May 14, 2019

New in 2019 is the announcement of two awards - Schutt Sports /NFCA Player of the Year and Schutt Sports / NFCA Pitcher of the Year. The respective winners will come from the top-10 list and will be voted on by the NFCA Division II All-American Committee.

The award was created in 2015 to honor the outstanding athletic achievement among softball student-athletes throughout Division II.

Past Winners

2018 – Kylee Smith, North Georgia

2017 – Coley Ries, Minnesota State

2016 – Lindsay Butler, Wayne State University

2015 – Courtney Poole, North Georgia

2019 Schutt Sports / NFCA Division II Player of the Year Top 10

Emily Benson, Sr., First Base, Western Washington University

JoBi Heath, Sr., Third Base, University of Central Oklahoma

Sara Keeny, Sr., Outfield, Kutztown University of Pennsylvania

Allison Lipovsky, Sr., Pitcher, Grand Valley State University

Callie Nunes, So., Pitcher, Concordia University Irvine

MaKray Odom, Jr., Shortstop, Trevecca Nazarene University

Christa Reisinger, Sr., Outfield, Truman State University

Julia Seader, Sr., Catcher, Long Island University Post

Kylee Smith, Jr., Pitcher, University of North Georgia

AnnMarie Torres, Jr., First Base, Colorado Mesa University

TOURNAMENT NEWS: A region-by-region look at the DII softball championship

