DII softball: Finalists announced for 2019 Schutt Sports / NFCA Division II National Freshman of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eight finalists, one from each of the NCAA’s eight regions, have been selected for the 2019 Schutt Sports / NFCA Division II National Freshman of the Year award. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, May 22 at the NCAA Division II Softball Championship Banquet in Denver, Colo.

2019 Schutt Sports/NFCA DII National Freshman of the Year Finalists

Hannah Rose Corbin, Designated Player/Pitcher, Columbus State

Erin DelPierre, Outfield, Bloomsburg

Khmari Edwards, Second Base, Cameron

Lydia Goble, Third Base, Grand Valley State

Teala Howard, Outfield, West Florida

Bailey McKittrick, Pitcher, Central Oklahoma

Brylynn Vallejos, Outfield, San Francisco State

Emily Whitman, Second Base, Adelphi

Past winners



2018 – Callie Nunes, Concordia Irvine

2017- Autumn Humes, Harding University

2016 – Charlotte Romero, Colorado Christian

2015 – Janessa Bassett, Dixie State