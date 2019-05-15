DII softball: Finalists announced for 2019 Schutt Sports / NFCA Division II National Freshman of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eight finalists, one from each of the NCAA’s eight regions, have been selected for the 2019 Schutt Sports / NFCA Division II National Freshman of the Year award. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, May 22 at the NCAA Division II Softball Championship Banquet in Denver, Colo.
2019 DII SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Bracket, schedule, scores
2019 Schutt Sports/NFCA DII National Freshman of the Year Finalists
Hannah Rose Corbin, Designated Player/Pitcher, Columbus State
Erin DelPierre, Outfield, Bloomsburg
Khmari Edwards, Second Base, Cameron
Lydia Goble, Third Base, Grand Valley State
Teala Howard, Outfield, West Florida
Bailey McKittrick, Pitcher, Central Oklahoma
Brylynn Vallejos, Outfield, San Francisco State
Emily Whitman, Second Base, Adelphi
AWARDS: 10 finalists announced for 2019 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II National Player & Pitcher of the Year
Past winners
2018 – Callie Nunes, Concordia Irvine
2017- Autumn Humes, Harding University
2016 – Charlotte Romero, Colorado Christian
2015 – Janessa Bassett, Dixie State