TRENDING:

Softball: Region-by-region preview

DI MTEN championship

DII baseball regionals

DI Men's Golf champ participants

softball-d2 flag

Brain Stanley | National Fastpitch Coaches Association | May 15, 2019

DII softball: Finalists announced for 2019 Schutt Sports / NFCA Division II National Freshman of the Year

DII Softball: 2019 Selection Show

LOUISVILLE, Ky.  — Eight finalists, one from each of the NCAA’s eight regions, have been selected for the 2019 Schutt Sports / NFCA Division II National Freshman of the Year award. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, May 22 at the NCAA Division II Softball Championship Banquet in Denver, Colo. 

2019 DII SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Bracket, schedule, scores

2019 Schutt Sports/NFCA DII National Freshman of the Year Finalists

Hannah Rose Corbin, Designated Player/Pitcher, Columbus State

Erin DelPierre, Outfield, Bloomsburg

Khmari Edwards, Second Base, Cameron

Lydia Goble, Third Base, Grand Valley State

Teala Howard, Outfield, West Florida

Bailey McKittrick, Pitcher, Central Oklahoma

Brylynn Vallejos, Outfield, San Francisco State

Emily Whitman, Second Base, Adelphi

AWARDS: 10 finalists announced for 2019 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II National Player & Pitcher of the Year

Past winners

2018 – Callie Nunes, Concordia Irvine
2017- Autumn Humes, Harding University
2016 – Charlotte Romero, Colorado Christian
2015 – Janessa Bassett, Dixie State

DII softball: 10 finalists announced for 2019 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II National Player & Pitcher of the Year

Ten finalists have been selected for the 2019 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II National Player and Pitcher of the Year awards. The winners will be announced on May 30, following the conclusion of the 2019 season.
READ MORE

3 DII softball Super Regional series we're excited to watch

Let's breakdown three under-the-radar Super Regional tournaments in the 2019 DII softball championship.
READ MORE

2019 DII softball tournament: Brackets, schedules, scores

Track the eight super regional tournaments in the 2019 NCAA DII softball tournament. The last eight teams standing will head to Denver, Colorado, for the DII softball championship from May 23-27.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners

Championships