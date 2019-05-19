TRENDING:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | May 19, 2019

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores

This will get you excited for this year's WCWS

The 2019 NCAA Softball Tournament bracket continues Sunday, May 19 with Regionals. Check out the bracket, schedule and scores below.

Florida State is the defending national champion, and the Seminoles earned a No. 4 seed in this year's tournament. They will host a regional round in Tallahassee. Oklahoma earned the No. 1 seed and will start its tournament in Norman against UMBC.

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Bracket

Click here for a printable bracket | Interactive bracket version

softball bracket

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Schedule, scores

Click here for a live scoreboard.

REGIONALS

DATES/SITES/PAIRINGS:
*Indicates Host Institution
All times ET

Norman Regional – May 17-19 at Norman, Oklahoma
Game 1: Wisconsin 4, Notre Dame 2 | Box score
Game 2: No. 1 seed Oklahoma 12, UMBC 0 | Box score 
Game 3: Oklahoma 4, Wisconsin 0| Box score 
Game 4: Notre Dame 2, UMBC 0 | Box score 
Game 5: Wisconsin 5, Notre Dame 4 | Box score 
Game 6: Wisconsin 2, Oklahoma 1 | Box score
Game 7: Oklahoma vs. Wisconsin | 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Evanston Regional – May 17-19 at Evanston, Illinois
Game 1: Louisville 9, Southern Illinois 5 | Box score
Game 2: No. 16 Northwestern 15, Detroit Mercy 1 | Box score 
Game 3: Louisville 2, Northwestern 1 | Box score 
Game 4: Southern Illinois 2, Detroit Mercy 1 | Box score
Game 5: Northwestern 8, Southern Illinois 1 | Box score 
Game 6: Louisville vs. Northwestern | 2 p.m. Sunday
Game 7 (if necessary): Louisville vs. Northwestern | 4:30 p.m. Sunday 

Austin Regional – May 17-19 at Austin, Texas
Game 1: Houston 3, Texas A&M 1 | Box score 
Game 2: Sam Houston State 2, No. 9 Texas 1 | Box score
Game 3: Houston 5, Sam Houston State 0 | Box score 
Game 4: Texas 3, Texas A&M 2 | Box score 
Game 5: Texas 3, Sam Houston State 0 | Box score
Game 6: Houston vs. Texas | 4:30 p.m. Sunday
Game 7 (if necessary): Houston vs. Texas | 7 p.m. Sunday

Tuscaloosa Regional – May 17-19 at Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Game 1: Arizona State 4, Lipscomb 3 | Box score
Game 2: No. 8 seed Alabama 8, Alabama State 2 | Box score
Game 3: Alabama 7, Arizona State 4 | Box score 
Game 4: Lipscomb 14, Alabama State 0 | Box score 
Game 5: Arizona State 10, Lipscomb 1 | Box score
Game 6: Alabama vs. Arizona State | 2 p.m. Sunday
Game 7 (if necessary): Alabama vs. Arizona State | 4:30 p.m. Sunday

Gainesville Regional – May 17-19 at Gainesville, Florida
Game 1: Boise State 9, Stanford 1 | Box scores
Game 2: No. 5 seed Florida 3, Boston U 0 | Box score
Game 3: Florida 8, Boise State 0 | Box score 
Game 4: Stanford 13, Boston 2 | Box score
Game 5: Boise State 2, Stanford 0 | Box score 
Game 6: Florida 5, Boise State 0 | Box score 

ADVANCING: Florida

Knoxville Regional – May 17-19 at Knoxville, Tennessee
Game 1: Ohio State 1, North Carolina 0 | Box score
Game 2: No. 12 seed Tennessee 8, Longwood 0 | Box score
Game 3: Tennessee 12, Ohio State 4 | Box score
Game 4: North Carolina 3, Longwood 1 | Box score 
Game 5: North Carolina 5, Ohio State 3 | Box score 
Game 6: North Carolina 1, Tennessee 0| Box score 
Game 7: Tennessee 2, North Carolina 0| Box score 

ADVANCING: Tennessee

Stillwater Regional – May 16-18 at Stillwater, Oklahoma
Game 1: Tulsa 5, Arkansas 0 | Box score  
Game 2: No. 13 seed Oklahoma State 3, BYU 1 | Box Score
Game 3: Oklahoma State 13, Tulsa 10 | Box score
Game 4: BYU 6, Arkansas 3 | Box score 
Game 5: Tulsa 6, BYU 4 | Box score
Game 6: Oklahoma State 2, Tulsa 1 | Box score

ADVANCING: Oklahoma State

Tallahassee Regional – May 17-19 at Tallahassee, Florida
Game 1: South Florida 3, South Carolina 2 | Box score
Game 2: No. 4 seed Florida State 8, Bethune-Cookman 0 | Box score 
Game 3: No. 4 seed Florida State 12, South Florida 1 | Box Score
Game 4: South Carolina 10, Bethune-Cookman 0 | Box score 
Game 5: South Carolina 2, South Florida 1 | Box score 
Game 6: Florida State 7, South Carolina 6| Box score

ADVANCING: Florida State

Seattle Regional – May 17-19 at Seattle, Washington
Game 1: Mississippi State 5,  Seattle U. 3 | Box score 
Game 2: No. 3 seed Washington 2, Fordham 0 | Box score
Game 3: Washington 6, Mississippi State 1| Box score 
Game 4: Seattle 1, Fordham 0 | Box score
Game 5: Mississippi State 7, Seattle 3 | Box score
Game 6: Washington vs. Seattle| 9 p.m. Sunday
Game 7 (if necessary): Washington vs. Seattle | 11:30 p.m. Sunday

Lexington Regional – May 17-19 at Lexington, Kentucky
Game 1: Virginia Tech 6, Illinois 2 | Box score
Game 2: No. 14 seed Kentucky 7, Toledo 2 | Box score
Game 3: No. 14 seed Kentucky 8, Virginia Tech 1 | Box score
Game 4: Illinois 2, Toledo 0 | Box score 
Game 5: Virginia Tech 5, Illinois 1 | Box score
Game 6: Kentucky 11, Virginia Tech 1| Box score 

ADVANCING: Kentucky

Oxford Regional – May 17-19 at Oxford, Mississippi
Game 1: Louisiana 3, Southeast Missouri State 2 | Box score
Game 2: No. 11 seed Ole Miss 12, Chattanooga 0 | Box score
Game 3: Louisiana 2 , No. 11 seed Ole Miss  0 | Box score
Game 4: Southeast Missouri State 2, Chattanooga 1 | Box score 
Game 5: Ole Miss 10, Southeast Missouri State 0 | Box score 
Game 6: Louisiana vs. Ole Miss | 3 p.m. Sunday
Game 7 (if necessary): Louisiana vs. Ole Miss | 5:30 p.m. Sunday

Tucson Regional – May 17-19 at Tucson, Arizona
Game 1: Auburn 10, Colorado State 5 | Box score 
Game 2: No. 6 seed Arizona 5, Harvard 1 | Box score
Game 3: Arizona 2, Auburn 1 | Box score 
Game 4: Colorado State 6, Harvard 0 | Box score 
Game 5: Auburn 8, Colorado State 0 | Box score 
Game 6: Arizona vs. Auburn | 7 p.m. Sunday
Game 7 (if necessary): Arizona vs. Auburn | 9:30 p.m. Sunday

Minneapolis Regional – May 17-19 at Minneapolis, Minnesota
Game 1: Georgia 6, Drake 4 (8) | Box score 
Game 2: No. 7 seed Minnesota 3, North Dakota State 0 | Box score 
Game 3: Minnesota 2, Georgia 1 | Box score
Game 4: Drake 8, North Dakota State 0 | Box score 
Game 5: Georgia vs. Drake | Postponed until 8 p.m.
Game 6: Minnesota vs. Game 5 winner | 4 p.m. Sunday
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Baton Rouge Regional – May 17-19 at Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Game 1: Texas Tech 3,  Louisiana Tech 0 | Box score
Game 2: No. 10 seed LSU 2, Monmouth 0 | Box score
Game 3: LSU 5, Texas Tech 4 | Box score 
Game 4: Louisiana Tech 1, Monmouth 0 | Box score 
Game 5: Texas Tech 3,  Louisiana Tech 1 | Box score
Game 6: LSU vs. Texas Tech | 4 p.m. Sunday
Game 7 (if necessary): LSU vs. Texas Tech | 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Ann Arbor Regional – May 17-19 at Ann Arbor, Michigan
Game 1: James Madison 5, vs. DePaul 2 | Box score 
Game 2: No. 15 seed Michigan 8, Saint Francis (PA) 0 | Box score 
Game 3: Michigan 1, James Madison 0 | Box score 
Game 4: DePaul 3, Saint Francis (PA) 1 | Box score
Game 5: James Madison 3, DePaul 0 | Box score 
Game 6: Michigan vs. James Madison | 4 p.m. Sunday DELAYED
Game 7 (if necessary): Michigan vs. James Madison | 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Los Angeles Regional – May 17-19 at Los Angeles, California
Game 1: Missouri 7, Cal State Fullerton 4 | Box score 
Game 2: No. 2 seed UCLA 6, Weber State 0 | Box score
Game 3: UCLA 9, Missouri 1 | Box score 
Game 4: Weber State 7, Cal State Fullerton 3 | Box score 
Game 5: Missouri 7, vs. Weber State 0 | Box score 
Game 6: UCLA vs. Missouri | 5 p.m. Sunday
Game 7 (if necessary): UCLA vs. Missouri | 7:30 p.m. Sunday

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Teams

Of the 64 teams that make up the bracket, 32 will qualify automatically. All but four of those teams will earn those AQ bids by winning conference tournaments. Four conferences (Big West, Mountain West, Pac-12 and West Coast) will award their AQ spots to the regular-season champion.

Conference (BRACKET) Location Dates Champion
America East West Hartford, CT May 8-11 UMBC
American Athletic Houston May 9-12 USF*
ACC Tallahassee, FL May 8-11 Florida State
Atlantic Sun Fort Myers, FL May 8-11 Lipscomb
Atlantic 10 Amherst, MA May 8-12 Fordham*
Big East Rosemont, IL May 10-11 DePaul
Big Sky Sacramento, Calif. May 8-11 Weber State
Big South Buies Creek, NC May 8-11 Longwood
Big Ten Bloomington, IN May 9-11 Michigan
Big 12 Oklahoma City May 10-11 Oklahoma*
Big West No Tournament N/A Cal State Fullerton
Colonial Harrisonburg, VA May 9-11 James Madison
Conference USA Birmingham, AL May 8-11 Louisiana Tech
Horizon Chicago May 8-11 Detroit Mercy
Ivy Cambridge, MA May 10-11 Harvard
Metro Atlantic Marist May 8-11 Monmouth
Mid-American Akron, OH May 8-11 Toledo
Mid-Eastern Ormond Beach, FL May 8-11 Bethune-Cookman
Missouri Valley Peoria, IL May 8-11 Drake
Mountain West No Tournament N/A Colorado State
Northeast LIU Brooklyn May 9-11 St. Francis
Ohio Valley Oxford, AL May 8-11 Southeast Missouri
Pac-12 No Tournament N/A UCLA
Patriot Boston University May 9-11 Boston University
SEC College Station, TX May 8-11 Florida
Southern Chattanooga, TN May 8-11 Chattanooga
Southland Natchitoches, LA May 7-10 Sam Houston State
SWAC Montgomery, AL May 8-11 Alabama State
Summit Fargo, ND May 8-11 North Dakota State
Sun Belt San Marcos, TX May 8-11 Louisiana
WAC Phoenix May 8-11 Seattle
West Coast No Tournament N/A BYU

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Dates

Sunday, May 12 — Selection Show

The official 64-team bracket was announced at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Sixteen teams are seeded as the top team in the field and are placed at the 16 regional sites.

Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19 — Regionals

The tournament starts with 16 Regionals played on campus sites. Each site will have four teams playing in a double-elimination tournament.

Thursday, May 23 to Sunday, May 26 — Super Regionals

The 16 winners of the Regionals advance to the Super Regionals, which will be held at eight campus sites. Each site will have two teams playing in a best-of-three series.

Thursday, May 30 to Wednesday, June 5 — Women's College World Series

Eight teams will advance to USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium - OGE Energy Field in Oklahoma City. The teams will play in double-elimination format, with the last two teams then playing in a best-of-three championship series.

  • Game 1: 12 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN
  • Game 2: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN
  • Game 3: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN2
  • Game 4: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN2
  • Game 5 (elimination game): 7 p.m. Friday, May 31 on ESPN
  • Game 6 (elimination game): 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 31 on ESPN
  • Game 7 (elimination game): 12 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on ESPN
  • Game 8 (elimination game): 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA
  • Game 9: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA
  • Game 10: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA
  • Game 11: 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN
  • Game 12: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN
  • Game 13 (if necessary): 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN2
  • Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN2
  • Championship Series Game 1: 7 or 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 3 on ESPN
  • Championship Series Game 2: 8 or 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 on ESPN
  • Championship Series Game 3 (if necessary): 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 on ESPN

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: History, champions

Florida State won its first national title last year, defeating Washington 1-0 and then 8-3 to sweep the championship series. Oklahoma had won consecutive national titles the previous two years.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 *Florida State (58-12) Lonni Alameda 8-3 Washington Oklahoma City
2017 *Oklahoma (61-9) Patty Gasso 5-4 Florida Oklahoma City
2016 Oklahoma (57-8) Patty Gasso 2-1 Auburn Oklahoma City
2015 Florida (60-7) Tim Walton 4-1 Michigan Oklahoma City
2014 *Florida (55-12) Tim Walton 6-3 Alabama Oklahoma City
2013 *Oklahoma (57-4) Patty Gasso 4-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2012 Alabama (60-8) Patrick Murphy 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2011 *Arizona State (60-6) Clint Myers 7-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2010 *UCLA (50-11) Kelly Inouye-Perez 15-9 Arizona Oklahoma City
2009 Washington (51-12) Heather Tarr 3-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2008 *Arizona State (66-5) Clint Myers 11-0 Texas A&M Oklahoma City
2007 Arizona (50-14-1) Mike Candrea 5-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2006 Arizona (54-11) Mike Candrea 5-0 Northwestern Oklahoma City
2005 Michigan (65-7) Carol Hutchins 4-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
2004 UCLA (47-9) Sue Enquist 3-1 California Oklahoma City
2003 UCLA (54-7) Sue Enquist 1-0 California Oklahoma City
2002 California (56-19) Diane Ninemire 6-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
2001 *Arizona (65-4) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
2000 *Oklahoma (66-8) Patty Gasso 3-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1999 *UCLA (63-6) Sue Enquist 3-2 Washington Oklahoma City
1998 Fresno State (52-11) Margie Wright 1-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1997 Arizona (61-5) Mike Candrea 10-2 UCLA Oklahoma City
1996 *Arizona (58-9) Mike Candrea 6-4 Washington Columbus, Ga.
1995 *UCLA (50-6) Sharron Backus 4-2 Arizona Oklahoma City
1994 *Arizona (64-3) Mike Candrea 2-0 Cal State Northridge Oklahoma City
1993 Arizona (44-8) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
1992 *UCLA (54-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1991 Arizona (56-16) Mike Candrea 5-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1990 UCLA (62-7) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Oklahoma City
1989 *UCLA (48-4) Sharron Backus 1-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1988 UCLA (53-8) Sharron Backus 3-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1987 Texas A&M (56-8) Bob Brock 4-1 UCLA Omaha, Neb.
1986 *Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1) Judi Garman 3-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1985 UCLA (41-9) Sharron Backus 2-1 Nebraska Omaha, Neb.
1984 UCLA (45-6-1) Sharron Backus 1-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1983 Texas A&M (41-11) Bob Brock 2-0 Cal State Fullerton Omaha, Neb.
1982 *UCLA (33-7-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Omaha, Neb.

*Indicates undefeated teams in final series.

