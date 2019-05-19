2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores

This will get you excited for this year's WCWS

This will get you excited for this year's WCWS

The 2019 NCAA Softball Tournament bracket continues Sunday, May 19 with Regionals. Check out the bracket, schedule and scores below.

Florida State is the defending national champion, and the Seminoles earned a No. 4 seed in this year's tournament. They will host a regional round in Tallahassee. Oklahoma earned the No. 1 seed and will start its tournament in Norman against UMBC.

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Bracket

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Schedule, scores

REGIONALS

DATES/SITES/PAIRINGS:

*Indicates Host Institution

All times ET

Norman Regional – May 17-19 at Norman, Oklahoma

Game 1: Wisconsin 4, Notre Dame 2 | Box score

Game 2: No. 1 seed Oklahoma 12, UMBC 0 | Box score

Game 3: Oklahoma 4, Wisconsin 0| Box score

Game 4: Notre Dame 2, UMBC 0 | Box score

Game 5: Wisconsin 5, Notre Dame 4 | Box score

Game 6: Wisconsin 2, Oklahoma 1 | Box score

Game 7: Oklahoma vs. Wisconsin | 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Evanston Regional – May 17-19 at Evanston, Illinois

Game 1: Louisville 9, Southern Illinois 5 | Box score

Game 2: No. 16 Northwestern 15, Detroit Mercy 1 | Box score

Game 3: Louisville 2, Northwestern 1 | Box score

Game 4: Southern Illinois 2, Detroit Mercy 1 | Box score

Game 5: Northwestern 8, Southern Illinois 1 | Box score

Game 6: Louisville vs. Northwestern | 2 p.m. Sunday

Game 7 (if necessary): Louisville vs. Northwestern | 4:30 p.m. Sunday

Austin Regional – May 17-19 at Austin, Texas

Game 1: Houston 3, Texas A&M 1 | Box score

Game 2: Sam Houston State 2, No. 9 Texas 1 | Box score

Game 3: Houston 5, Sam Houston State 0 | Box score

Game 4: Texas 3, Texas A&M 2 | Box score

Game 5: Texas 3, Sam Houston State 0 | Box score

Game 6: Houston vs. Texas | 4:30 p.m. Sunday

Game 7 (if necessary): Houston vs. Texas | 7 p.m. Sunday

Tuscaloosa Regional – May 17-19 at Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Game 1: Arizona State 4, Lipscomb 3 | Box score

Game 2: No. 8 seed Alabama 8, Alabama State 2 | Box score

Game 3: Alabama 7, Arizona State 4 | Box score

Game 4: Lipscomb 14, Alabama State 0 | Box score

Game 5: Arizona State 10, Lipscomb 1 | Box score

Game 6: Alabama vs. Arizona State | 2 p.m. Sunday

Game 7 (if necessary): Alabama vs. Arizona State | 4:30 p.m. Sunday

Gainesville Regional – May 17-19 at Gainesville, Florida

Game 1: Boise State 9, Stanford 1 | Box scores

Game 2: No. 5 seed Florida 3, Boston U 0 | Box score

Game 3: Florida 8, Boise State 0 | Box score

Game 4: Stanford 13, Boston 2 | Box score

Game 5: Boise State 2, Stanford 0 | Box score

Game 6: Florida 5, Boise State 0 | Box score

ADVANCING: Florida

That's a wrap!



We'll be back next weekend for Supers!

Knoxville Regional – May 17-19 at Knoxville, Tennessee

Game 1: Ohio State 1, North Carolina 0 | Box score

Game 2: No. 12 seed Tennessee 8, Longwood 0 | Box score

Game 3: Tennessee 12, Ohio State 4 | Box score

Game 4: North Carolina 3, Longwood 1 | Box score

Game 5: North Carolina 5, Ohio State 3 | Box score

Game 6: North Carolina 1, Tennessee 0| Box score

Game 7: Tennessee 2, North Carolina 0| Box score

ADVANCING: Tennessee

(12) @Vol_Softball bounces back to win its second game of the day against North Carolina, 2-0, and advance to next week's Super Regionals!

Stillwater Regional – May 16-18 at Stillwater, Oklahoma

Game 1: Tulsa 5, Arkansas 0 | Box score

Game 2: No. 13 seed Oklahoma State 3, BYU 1 | Box Score

Game 3: Oklahoma State 13, Tulsa 10 | Box score

Game 4: BYU 6, Arkansas 3 | Box score

Game 5: Tulsa 6, BYU 4 | Box score

Game 6: Oklahoma State 2, Tulsa 1 | Box score

ADVANCING: Oklahoma State

Tallahassee Regional – May 17-19 at Tallahassee, Florida

Game 1: South Florida 3, South Carolina 2 | Box score

Game 2: No. 4 seed Florida State 8, Bethune-Cookman 0 | Box score

Game 3: No. 4 seed Florida State 12, South Florida 1 | Box Score

Game 4: South Carolina 10, Bethune-Cookman 0 | Box score

Game 5: South Carolina 2, South Florida 1 | Box score

Game 6: Florida State 7, South Carolina 6| Box score

ADVANCING: Florida State

Makinzy Herzog delivers with a two-out, two-run single in the top of the sixth as No. 4 FSU comes from behind to defeat South Carolina, 7-6, and advance to the Super Regionals! #ATM #DNAE



RECAP: https://t.co/iXtFFJhTnU — FSU Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 19, 2019

Seattle Regional – May 17-19 at Seattle, Washington

Game 1: Mississippi State 5, Seattle U. 3 | Box score

Game 2: No. 3 seed Washington 2, Fordham 0 | Box score

Game 3: Washington 6, Mississippi State 1| Box score

Game 4: Seattle 1, Fordham 0 | Box score

Game 5: Mississippi State 7, Seattle 3 | Box score

Game 6: Washington vs. Seattle| 9 p.m. Sunday

Game 7 (if necessary): Washington vs. Seattle | 11:30 p.m. Sunday

Lexington Regional – May 17-19 at Lexington, Kentucky

Game 1: Virginia Tech 6, Illinois 2 | Box score

Game 2: No. 14 seed Kentucky 7, Toledo 2 | Box score

Game 3: No. 14 seed Kentucky 8, Virginia Tech 1 | Box score

Game 4: Illinois 2, Toledo 0 | Box score

Game 5: Virginia Tech 5, Illinois 1 | Box score

Game 6: Kentucky 11, Virginia Tech 1| Box score

ADVANCING: Kentucky

For the seventh time in program history, KENTUCKY is SUPER!!



For the seventh time in program history, KENTUCKY is SUPER!!

Oxford Regional – May 17-19 at Oxford, Mississippi

Game 1: Louisiana 3, Southeast Missouri State 2 | Box score

Game 2: No. 11 seed Ole Miss 12, Chattanooga 0 | Box score

Game 3: Louisiana 2 , No. 11 seed Ole Miss 0 | Box score

Game 4: Southeast Missouri State 2, Chattanooga 1 | Box score

Game 5: Ole Miss 10, Southeast Missouri State 0 | Box score

Game 6: Louisiana vs. Ole Miss | 3 p.m. Sunday

Game 7 (if necessary): Louisiana vs. Ole Miss | 5:30 p.m. Sunday

Tucson Regional – May 17-19 at Tucson, Arizona

Game 1: Auburn 10, Colorado State 5 | Box score

Game 2: No. 6 seed Arizona 5, Harvard 1 | Box score

Game 3: Arizona 2, Auburn 1 | Box score

Game 4: Colorado State 6, Harvard 0 | Box score

Game 5: Auburn 8, Colorado State 0 | Box score

Game 6: Arizona vs. Auburn | 7 p.m. Sunday

Game 7 (if necessary): Arizona vs. Auburn | 9:30 p.m. Sunday

Minneapolis Regional – May 17-19 at Minneapolis, Minnesota

Game 1: Georgia 6, Drake 4 (8) | Box score

Game 2: No. 7 seed Minnesota 3, North Dakota State 0 | Box score

Game 3: Minnesota 2, Georgia 1 | Box score

Game 4: Drake 8, North Dakota State 0 | Box score

Game 5: Georgia vs. Drake | Postponed until 8 p.m.

Game 6: Minnesota vs. Game 5 winner | 4 p.m. Sunday

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Baton Rouge Regional – May 17-19 at Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Game 1: Texas Tech 3, Louisiana Tech 0 | Box score

Game 2: No. 10 seed LSU 2, Monmouth 0 | Box score

Game 3: LSU 5, Texas Tech 4 | Box score

Game 4: Louisiana Tech 1, Monmouth 0 | Box score

Game 5: Texas Tech 3, Louisiana Tech 1 | Box score

Game 6: LSU vs. Texas Tech | 4 p.m. Sunday

Game 7 (if necessary): LSU vs. Texas Tech | 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Ann Arbor Regional – May 17-19 at Ann Arbor, Michigan

Game 1: James Madison 5, vs. DePaul 2 | Box score

Game 2: No. 15 seed Michigan 8, Saint Francis (PA) 0 | Box score

Game 3: Michigan 1, James Madison 0 | Box score

Game 4: DePaul 3, Saint Francis (PA) 1 | Box score

Game 5: James Madison 3, DePaul 0 | Box score

Game 6: Michigan vs. James Madison | 4 p.m. Sunday DELAYED

Game 7 (if necessary): Michigan vs. James Madison | 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Los Angeles Regional – May 17-19 at Los Angeles, California

Game 1: Missouri 7, Cal State Fullerton 4 | Box score

Game 2: No. 2 seed UCLA 6, Weber State 0 | Box score

Game 3: UCLA 9, Missouri 1 | Box score

Game 4: Weber State 7, Cal State Fullerton 3 | Box score

Game 5: Missouri 7, vs. Weber State 0 | Box score

Game 6: UCLA vs. Missouri | 5 p.m. Sunday

Game 7 (if necessary): UCLA vs. Missouri | 7:30 p.m. Sunday

RANKINGS: USA Today/NFCA top 25 | Softball America | RPI

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Teams

Of the 64 teams that make up the bracket, 32 will qualify automatically. All but four of those teams will earn those AQ bids by winning conference tournaments. Four conferences (Big West, Mountain West, Pac-12 and West Coast) will award their AQ spots to the regular-season champion.

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Dates

Sunday, May 12 — Selection Show

The official 64-team bracket was announced at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Sixteen teams are seeded as the top team in the field and are placed at the 16 regional sites.

Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19 — Regionals

The tournament starts with 16 Regionals played on campus sites. Each site will have four teams playing in a double-elimination tournament.

Thursday, May 23 to Sunday, May 26 — Super Regionals

The 16 winners of the Regionals advance to the Super Regionals, which will be held at eight campus sites. Each site will have two teams playing in a best-of-three series.

Thursday, May 30 to Wednesday, June 5 — Women's College World Series

Eight teams will advance to USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium - OGE Energy Field in Oklahoma City. The teams will play in double-elimination format, with the last two teams then playing in a best-of-three championship series.

Game 1 : 12 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN

: 12 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN Game 2 : 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN

: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN Game 3 : 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN2

: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN2 Game 4 : 9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN2

: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN2 Game 5 (elimination game) : 7 p.m. Friday, May 31 on ESPN

: 7 p.m. Friday, May 31 on ESPN Game 6 (elimination game) : 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 31 on ESPN

: 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 31 on ESPN Game 7 (elimination game) : 12 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on ESPN

: 12 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on ESPN Game 8 (elimination game) : 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA

: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA Game 9 : 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA

: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA Game 10 : 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA

: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA Game 11 : 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN

: 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN Game 12 : 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN

: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN Game 13 (if necessary) : 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN2

: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN2 Game 14 (if necessary) : 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN2

: 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN2 Championship Series Game 1 : 7 or 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 3 on ESPN

: 7 or 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 3 on ESPN Championship Series Game 2 : 8 or 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 on ESPN

: 8 or 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 on ESPN Championship Series Game 3 (if necessary): 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 on ESPN

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: History, champions

Florida State won its first national title last year, defeating Washington 1-0 and then 8-3 to sweep the championship series. Oklahoma had won consecutive national titles the previous two years.