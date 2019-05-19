2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2019 NCAA Softball Tournament bracket continues Sunday, May 19 with Regionals. Check out the bracket, schedule and scores below.
Florida State is the defending national champion, and the Seminoles earned a No. 4 seed in this year's tournament. They will host a regional round in Tallahassee. Oklahoma earned the No. 1 seed and will start its tournament in Norman against UMBC.
2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Bracket
2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Schedule, scores
REGIONALS
DATES/SITES/PAIRINGS:
*Indicates Host Institution
All times ET
Norman Regional – May 17-19 at Norman, Oklahoma
Game 1: Wisconsin 4, Notre Dame 2 | Box score
Game 2: No. 1 seed Oklahoma 12, UMBC 0 | Box score
Game 3: Oklahoma 4, Wisconsin 0| Box score
Game 4: Notre Dame 2, UMBC 0 | Box score
Game 5: Wisconsin 5, Notre Dame 4 | Box score
Game 6: Wisconsin 2, Oklahoma 1 | Box score
Game 7: Oklahoma vs. Wisconsin | 6:30 p.m. Sunday
Evanston Regional – May 17-19 at Evanston, Illinois
Game 1: Louisville 9, Southern Illinois 5 | Box score
Game 2: No. 16 Northwestern 15, Detroit Mercy 1 | Box score
Game 3: Louisville 2, Northwestern 1 | Box score
Game 4: Southern Illinois 2, Detroit Mercy 1 | Box score
Game 5: Northwestern 8, Southern Illinois 1 | Box score
Game 6: Louisville vs. Northwestern | 2 p.m. Sunday
Game 7 (if necessary): Louisville vs. Northwestern | 4:30 p.m. Sunday
Austin Regional – May 17-19 at Austin, Texas
Game 1: Houston 3, Texas A&M 1 | Box score
Game 2: Sam Houston State 2, No. 9 Texas 1 | Box score
Game 3: Houston 5, Sam Houston State 0 | Box score
Game 4: Texas 3, Texas A&M 2 | Box score
Game 5: Texas 3, Sam Houston State 0 | Box score
Game 6: Houston vs. Texas | 4:30 p.m. Sunday
Game 7 (if necessary): Houston vs. Texas | 7 p.m. Sunday
Tuscaloosa Regional – May 17-19 at Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Game 1: Arizona State 4, Lipscomb 3 | Box score
Game 2: No. 8 seed Alabama 8, Alabama State 2 | Box score
Game 3: Alabama 7, Arizona State 4 | Box score
Game 4: Lipscomb 14, Alabama State 0 | Box score
Game 5: Arizona State 10, Lipscomb 1 | Box score
Game 6: Alabama vs. Arizona State | 2 p.m. Sunday
Game 7 (if necessary): Alabama vs. Arizona State | 4:30 p.m. Sunday
Gainesville Regional – May 17-19 at Gainesville, Florida
Game 1: Boise State 9, Stanford 1 | Box scores
Game 2: No. 5 seed Florida 3, Boston U 0 | Box score
Game 3: Florida 8, Boise State 0 | Box score
Game 4: Stanford 13, Boston 2 | Box score
Game 5: Boise State 2, Stanford 0 | Box score
Game 6: Florida 5, Boise State 0 | Box score
ADVANCING: Florida
Knoxville Regional – May 17-19 at Knoxville, Tennessee
Game 1: Ohio State 1, North Carolina 0 | Box score
Game 2: No. 12 seed Tennessee 8, Longwood 0 | Box score
Game 3: Tennessee 12, Ohio State 4 | Box score
Game 4: North Carolina 3, Longwood 1 | Box score
Game 5: North Carolina 5, Ohio State 3 | Box score
Game 6: North Carolina 1, Tennessee 0| Box score
Game 7: Tennessee 2, North Carolina 0| Box score
ADVANCING: Tennessee
Stillwater Regional – May 16-18 at Stillwater, Oklahoma
Game 1: Tulsa 5, Arkansas 0 | Box score
Game 2: No. 13 seed Oklahoma State 3, BYU 1 | Box Score
Game 3: Oklahoma State 13, Tulsa 10 | Box score
Game 4: BYU 6, Arkansas 3 | Box score
Game 5: Tulsa 6, BYU 4 | Box score
Game 6: Oklahoma State 2, Tulsa 1 | Box score
ADVANCING: Oklahoma State
Tallahassee Regional – May 17-19 at Tallahassee, Florida
Game 1: South Florida 3, South Carolina 2 | Box score
Game 2: No. 4 seed Florida State 8, Bethune-Cookman 0 | Box score
Game 3: No. 4 seed Florida State 12, South Florida 1 | Box Score
Game 4: South Carolina 10, Bethune-Cookman 0 | Box score
Game 5: South Carolina 2, South Florida 1 | Box score
Game 6: Florida State 7, South Carolina 6| Box score
ADVANCING: Florida State
Seattle Regional – May 17-19 at Seattle, Washington
Game 1: Mississippi State 5, Seattle U. 3 | Box score
Game 2: No. 3 seed Washington 2, Fordham 0 | Box score
Game 3: Washington 6, Mississippi State 1| Box score
Game 4: Seattle 1, Fordham 0 | Box score
Game 5: Mississippi State 7, Seattle 3 | Box score
Game 6: Washington vs. Seattle| 9 p.m. Sunday
Game 7 (if necessary): Washington vs. Seattle | 11:30 p.m. Sunday
Lexington Regional – May 17-19 at Lexington, Kentucky
Game 1: Virginia Tech 6, Illinois 2 | Box score
Game 2: No. 14 seed Kentucky 7, Toledo 2 | Box score
Game 3: No. 14 seed Kentucky 8, Virginia Tech 1 | Box score
Game 4: Illinois 2, Toledo 0 | Box score
Game 5: Virginia Tech 5, Illinois 1 | Box score
Game 6: Kentucky 11, Virginia Tech 1| Box score
ADVANCING: Kentucky
Oxford Regional – May 17-19 at Oxford, Mississippi
Game 1: Louisiana 3, Southeast Missouri State 2 | Box score
Game 2: No. 11 seed Ole Miss 12, Chattanooga 0 | Box score
Game 3: Louisiana 2 , No. 11 seed Ole Miss 0 | Box score
Game 4: Southeast Missouri State 2, Chattanooga 1 | Box score
Game 5: Ole Miss 10, Southeast Missouri State 0 | Box score
Game 6: Louisiana vs. Ole Miss | 3 p.m. Sunday
Game 7 (if necessary): Louisiana vs. Ole Miss | 5:30 p.m. Sunday
Tucson Regional – May 17-19 at Tucson, Arizona
Game 1: Auburn 10, Colorado State 5 | Box score
Game 2: No. 6 seed Arizona 5, Harvard 1 | Box score
Game 3: Arizona 2, Auburn 1 | Box score
Game 4: Colorado State 6, Harvard 0 | Box score
Game 5: Auburn 8, Colorado State 0 | Box score
Game 6: Arizona vs. Auburn | 7 p.m. Sunday
Game 7 (if necessary): Arizona vs. Auburn | 9:30 p.m. Sunday
Minneapolis Regional – May 17-19 at Minneapolis, Minnesota
Game 1: Georgia 6, Drake 4 (8) | Box score
Game 2: No. 7 seed Minnesota 3, North Dakota State 0 | Box score
Game 3: Minnesota 2, Georgia 1 | Box score
Game 4: Drake 8, North Dakota State 0 | Box score
Game 5: Georgia vs. Drake | Postponed until 8 p.m.
Game 6: Minnesota vs. Game 5 winner | 4 p.m. Sunday
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 6:30 p.m. Sunday
Baton Rouge Regional – May 17-19 at Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Game 1: Texas Tech 3, Louisiana Tech 0 | Box score
Game 2: No. 10 seed LSU 2, Monmouth 0 | Box score
Game 3: LSU 5, Texas Tech 4 | Box score
Game 4: Louisiana Tech 1, Monmouth 0 | Box score
Game 5: Texas Tech 3, Louisiana Tech 1 | Box score
Game 6: LSU vs. Texas Tech | 4 p.m. Sunday
Game 7 (if necessary): LSU vs. Texas Tech | 6:30 p.m. Sunday
Ann Arbor Regional – May 17-19 at Ann Arbor, Michigan
Game 1: James Madison 5, vs. DePaul 2 | Box score
Game 2: No. 15 seed Michigan 8, Saint Francis (PA) 0 | Box score
Game 3: Michigan 1, James Madison 0 | Box score
Game 4: DePaul 3, Saint Francis (PA) 1 | Box score
Game 5: James Madison 3, DePaul 0 | Box score
Game 6: Michigan vs. James Madison | 4 p.m. Sunday DELAYED
Game 7 (if necessary): Michigan vs. James Madison | 6:30 p.m. Sunday
Los Angeles Regional – May 17-19 at Los Angeles, California
Game 1: Missouri 7, Cal State Fullerton 4 | Box score
Game 2: No. 2 seed UCLA 6, Weber State 0 | Box score
Game 3: UCLA 9, Missouri 1 | Box score
Game 4: Weber State 7, Cal State Fullerton 3 | Box score
Game 5: Missouri 7, vs. Weber State 0 | Box score
Game 6: UCLA vs. Missouri | 5 p.m. Sunday
Game 7 (if necessary): UCLA vs. Missouri | 7:30 p.m. Sunday
2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Teams
Of the 64 teams that make up the bracket, 32 will qualify automatically. All but four of those teams will earn those AQ bids by winning conference tournaments. Four conferences (Big West, Mountain West, Pac-12 and West Coast) will award their AQ spots to the regular-season champion.
|Conference (BRACKET)
|Location
|Dates
|Champion
|America East
|West Hartford, CT
|May 8-11
|UMBC
|American Athletic
|Houston
|May 9-12
|USF*
|ACC
|Tallahassee, FL
|May 8-11
|Florida State
|Atlantic Sun
|Fort Myers, FL
|May 8-11
|Lipscomb
|Atlantic 10
|Amherst, MA
|May 8-12
|Fordham*
|Big East
|Rosemont, IL
|May 10-11
|DePaul
|Big Sky
|Sacramento, Calif.
|May 8-11
|Weber State
|Big South
|Buies Creek, NC
|May 8-11
|Longwood
|Big Ten
|Bloomington, IN
|May 9-11
|Michigan
|Big 12
|Oklahoma City
|May 10-11
|Oklahoma*
|Big West
|No Tournament
|N/A
|Cal State Fullerton
|Colonial
|Harrisonburg, VA
|May 9-11
|James Madison
|Conference USA
|Birmingham, AL
|May 8-11
|Louisiana Tech
|Horizon
|Chicago
|May 8-11
|Detroit Mercy
|Ivy
|Cambridge, MA
|May 10-11
|Harvard
|Metro Atlantic
|Marist
|May 8-11
|Monmouth
|Mid-American
|Akron, OH
|May 8-11
|Toledo
|Mid-Eastern
|Ormond Beach, FL
|May 8-11
|Bethune-Cookman
|Missouri Valley
|Peoria, IL
|May 8-11
|Drake
|Mountain West
|No Tournament
|N/A
|Colorado State
|Northeast
|LIU Brooklyn
|May 9-11
|St. Francis
|Ohio Valley
|Oxford, AL
|May 8-11
|Southeast Missouri
|Pac-12
|No Tournament
|N/A
|UCLA
|Patriot
|Boston University
|May 9-11
|Boston University
|SEC
|College Station, TX
|May 8-11
|Florida
|Southern
|Chattanooga, TN
|May 8-11
|Chattanooga
|Southland
|Natchitoches, LA
|May 7-10
|Sam Houston State
|SWAC
|Montgomery, AL
|May 8-11
|Alabama State
|Summit
|Fargo, ND
|May 8-11
|North Dakota State
|Sun Belt
|San Marcos, TX
|May 8-11
|Louisiana
|WAC
|Phoenix
|May 8-11
|Seattle
|West Coast
|No Tournament
|N/A
|BYU
2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Dates
Sunday, May 12 — Selection Show
The official 64-team bracket was announced at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Sixteen teams are seeded as the top team in the field and are placed at the 16 regional sites.
Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19 — Regionals
The tournament starts with 16 Regionals played on campus sites. Each site will have four teams playing in a double-elimination tournament.
Thursday, May 23 to Sunday, May 26 — Super Regionals
The 16 winners of the Regionals advance to the Super Regionals, which will be held at eight campus sites. Each site will have two teams playing in a best-of-three series.
Thursday, May 30 to Wednesday, June 5 — Women's College World Series
Eight teams will advance to USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium - OGE Energy Field in Oklahoma City. The teams will play in double-elimination format, with the last two teams then playing in a best-of-three championship series.
- Game 1: 12 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN
- Game 2: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN
- Game 3: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN2
- Game 4: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 on ESPN2
- Game 5 (elimination game): 7 p.m. Friday, May 31 on ESPN
- Game 6 (elimination game): 9:30 p.m. Friday, May 31 on ESPN
- Game 7 (elimination game): 12 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on ESPN
- Game 8 (elimination game): 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA
- Game 9: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA
- Game 10: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1 on TBA
- Game 11: 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN
- Game 12: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN
- Game 13 (if necessary): 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN2
- Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2 on ESPN2
- Championship Series Game 1: 7 or 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 3 on ESPN
- Championship Series Game 2: 8 or 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 on ESPN
- Championship Series Game 3 (if necessary): 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 on ESPN
2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: History, champions
Florida State won its first national title last year, defeating Washington 1-0 and then 8-3 to sweep the championship series. Oklahoma had won consecutive national titles the previous two years.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|*Florida State (58-12)
|Lonni Alameda
|8-3
|Washington
|Oklahoma City
|2017
|*Oklahoma (61-9)
|Patty Gasso
|5-4
|Florida
|Oklahoma City
|2016
|Oklahoma (57-8)
|Patty Gasso
|2-1
|Auburn
|Oklahoma City
|2015
|Florida (60-7)
|Tim Walton
|4-1
|Michigan
|Oklahoma City
|2014
|*Florida (55-12)
|Tim Walton
|6-3
|Alabama
|Oklahoma City
|2013
|*Oklahoma (57-4)
|Patty Gasso
|4-0
|Tennessee
|Oklahoma City
|2012
|Alabama (60-8)
|Patrick Murphy
|5-4
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma City
|2011
|*Arizona State (60-6)
|Clint Myers
|7-2
|Florida
|Oklahoma City
|2010
|*UCLA (50-11)
|Kelly Inouye-Perez
|15-9
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|2009
|Washington (51-12)
|Heather Tarr
|3-2
|Florida
|Oklahoma City
|2008
|*Arizona State (66-5)
|Clint Myers
|11-0
|Texas A&M
|Oklahoma City
|2007
|Arizona (50-14-1)
|Mike Candrea
|5-0
|Tennessee
|Oklahoma City
|2006
|Arizona (54-11)
|Mike Candrea
|5-0
|Northwestern
|Oklahoma City
|2005
|Michigan (65-7)
|Carol Hutchins
|4-1
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|2004
|UCLA (47-9)
|Sue Enquist
|3-1
|California
|Oklahoma City
|2003
|UCLA (54-7)
|Sue Enquist
|1-0
|California
|Oklahoma City
|2002
|California (56-19)
|Diane Ninemire
|6-0
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|2001
|*Arizona (65-4)
|Mike Candrea
|1-0
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|2000
|*Oklahoma (66-8)
|Patty Gasso
|3-1
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1999
|*UCLA (63-6)
|Sue Enquist
|3-2
|Washington
|Oklahoma City
|1998
|Fresno State (52-11)
|Margie Wright
|1-0
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|1997
|Arizona (61-5)
|Mike Candrea
|10-2
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1996
|*Arizona (58-9)
|Mike Candrea
|6-4
|Washington
|Columbus, Ga.
|1995
|*UCLA (50-6)
|Sharron Backus
|4-2
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|1994
|*Arizona (64-3)
|Mike Candrea
|2-0
|Cal State Northridge
|Oklahoma City
|1993
|Arizona (44-8)
|Mike Candrea
|1-0
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1992
|*UCLA (54-2)
|Sharron Backus
|2-0
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|1991
|Arizona (56-16)
|Mike Candrea
|5-1
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1990
|UCLA (62-7)
|Sharron Backus
|2-0
|Fresno State
|Oklahoma City
|1989
|*UCLA (48-4)
|Sharron Backus
|1-0
|Fresno State
|Sunnyvale, Calif.
|1988
|UCLA (53-8)
|Sharron Backus
|3-0
|Fresno State
|Sunnyvale, Calif.
|1987
|Texas A&M (56-8)
|Bob Brock
|4-1
|UCLA
|Omaha, Neb.
|1986
|*Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1)
|Judi Garman
|3-0
|Texas A&M
|Omaha, Neb.
|1985
|UCLA (41-9)
|Sharron Backus
|2-1
|Nebraska
|Omaha, Neb.
|1984
|UCLA (45-6-1)
|Sharron Backus
|1-0
|Texas A&M
|Omaha, Neb.
|1983
|Texas A&M (41-11)
|Bob Brock
|2-0
|Cal State Fullerton
|Omaha, Neb.
|1982
|*UCLA (33-7-2)
|Sharron Backus
|2-0
|Fresno State
|Omaha, Neb.
*Indicates undefeated teams in final series.