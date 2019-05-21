TRENDING:

DII softball championship: Schedule, scores, bracket and live updates

DII Softball: 2019 Selection Show

The 2019 DII softball championship field is set. The final eight teams begin their quest for a national championship on May 23 from The Regency Athletic Complex in Denver, Colorado. Here is your spot for daily schedules, brackets, scores, and live updates.

BRACKETS: Print yours | Interactive

Sixty-four teams entered the 2019 DII softball championship, all with the same goal. Now, eight teams that braved both their regional tournament and Super Regional tournament play for the trophy. 

PREVIEW: 1 fun fact about each of the remaining teams in the DII softball championship

2019 DII Softball Championship: Schedule and scores

The 2019 DII softball championship
Game Matchup Date/ Time (ET) Results
1 No. 1 LIU Post vs. No. 8 Young Harris May 23, 1 p.m. Live stats | Stream
2 No. 4 Texas A&M Kingsville vs. No. 5 Grand Valley State May 23, 3:30 p.m. Live stats | Stream
3 No. 2 West Florida vs. No. 7 West Chester May 23, 6 p.m. Live stats | Stream
4 No. 3 Augustana (SD) vs. No. 6 UC San Diego May 23, 8:30 p.m. Live stats | Stream
5 TBD vs. TBD May 24, 1 p.m. Live stats | Stream
6 TBD vs. TBD May 24, 3:30 p.m. Live stats | Stream
7 TBD vs. TBD May 24, 6 p.m. Live stats | Stream
8 TBD vs. TBD May 24, 8:30 p.m. Live stats | Stream
9 TBD vs. TBD May 25, 1 p.m. Live stats | Stream
10 TBD vs. TBD May 25, 3:30 p.m. Live stats | Stream
11 TBD vs. TBD May 25, 6 p.m. Live stats | Stream
12 TBD vs. TBD May 25, 8:30 p.m. Live stats | Stream
13* TBD vs. TBD May 26, 2 p.m. Live stats | Stream
14* TBD vs. TBD May 26, 4:30 p.m. Live stats | Stream
15 TBD vs. TBD May 26, 7 p.m. Live stats | Stream
16 TBD vs. TBD May 27, 2 p.m. Live stats | Stream
17* TBD vs. TBD May 27, 4:30 p.m. Live stats | Stream

RESULTS: We tracked every regional and Super Regional game of the tournament

DII Softball Championship: History

Southern Indiana won the 2019 DII softball championship, which means we'll have a new champion in 2019. Last season was the ninth year in a row we had a first-time DII softball national champion. UC San Diego and Augustana hope to reverse that trend as the only two teams in the field with a previous national championship. 

HISTORY: Here are the programs with the most DII titles

A complete list of the DII softball championship game can be found below.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 *Southern Indiana (40-23) Sue Kunkle 8-3 Saint Anselm Salem, Va.
2017 *Minnesota State (64-7) Lori Meyer 5-1 Angelo State Salem, Va.
2016 North Alabama (60-7) Ashley Cozart 4-1 Humboldt State Denver
2015 North Georgia (54-8) Mike Davenport 5-0 Dixie State Oklahoma City
2014 *West Texas A&M (60-7) Kevin Blaskowski 3-2 Valdosta State Salem, Va.
2013 *Central Oklahoma (51-11) Genny Stidham 5-2 Kutztown Salem, Va.
2012 Valdosta State (58-5) Thomas Macera 4-1 UC San Diego Louisville, Ky.
2011 UC San Diego Patti Gerckens 10-3 Alabama-Huntsville Salem, Va.
2010 *Hawaii Pacific (50-8) Bryan Nakasone 4-3 Valdosta State Saint Joesph, Mo.
2009 Lock Haven (51-6) Kelly Green 8-0 Alabama-Huntsville Salem, Va.
2008 *Humboldt State (57-18) Frank Cheek 1-0 Emporia State Houston
2007 *SIU Edwardsville (49-8) Sandy Montgomery 3-2 Lock Haven Akron, Ohio
2006 *Lock Haven (56-4) Kelly Green 3-0 Emporia State Salem, Va.
2005 * **Lynn (54-7) Thomas Macera 5-3 Kennesaw State Salem, Va.
2004 Angelo State (47-11 Travis Scott 7-3 Florida Southern Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2003 *UC Davis (53-15) Kathy DeYoung 7-0 Georgia College Salem, Ore.
2002 St. Mary's (Texas) (58-11) Donna Fields 4-0 Grand Valley State Salem, Va.
2001 Nebraska-Omaha (54-6) Jeanne Tostenson 4-0 Lewis Salem, Va.
2000 North Dakota State (68-10) Mitch Hanson 3-1 Kennesaw State Columbus, Ga.
1999 Humboldt State (55-7-1) Frank Cheek 7-2 Nebraska-Kearney Salem, Va.
1998 California (Pa.) (49-7) Rick Bertagnolli 2-1 Barry Pensacola, Fla.
1997 *California (Pa.) (53-5) Rick Bertagnolli 2-1 Wisconsin-Parkside Salem, Va.
1996 Kennesaw State (49-8) Scott Whitlock 6-4 Nebraska-Omaha Emporia, Kan.
1995 Kennesaw State (53-5) Scott Whitlock 3-2 Bloomsburg Salem, Va.
1994 Merrimack (45-4) Michele Myslinski 6-2 Humboldt State Shawnee, Kan.
1993 Florida Southern (45-11) Chris Bellotto 11-5 Augustana (S.D.) Shawnee, Kan.
1992 Missouri Southern State (50-7) Pat Lipira 1-0 Cal State East Bay Shawnee, Kan.
1991 *Augustana (SD) (61-4-1) Sandy Jerstad 3-2 Bloomsburg Midland, Mich.
1990 Cal State Bakersfield (44-11) Kathy Welter 6-2 Cal State Northridge Midland, Mich.
1989 Cal State Bakersfield (38-23) Kathy Welter 8-5 Sacramento State Sacramento, Calif.
1988 Cal State Bakersfield (54-9-1) Kathy Welter 4-3 Lock Haven Sacramento, Calif.
1987 Cal State Northridge (58-7) Gary Torgeson 4-0 Florida Southern Quincy, Ill.
1986 *Stephen F. Austin (38-15-1) Dianne Baker 1-0 Cal State Northridge Akron, Ohio
1985 *Cal State Northridge (62-19) Gary Torgeson 2-1 Akron Northridge, Calif.
1984 *Cal State Northridge (51-12-2) Gary Torgeson 1-0 Akron Sioux Falls, S.D.
1983 *Cal State Northridge (35-20-2) Gary Torgeson 1-0 Sam Houston State Orange, Calif.
1982 Sam Houston State (40-6) Wayne Daigle 3-2 Cal State Northridge Stratford, Conn.

*Indicates undefeated teams in finals series

** Lynn’s participation in the 2005 tournament vacated by NCAA Committee on Infractions.

