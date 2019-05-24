Augustana beats Texas A&M-Kingsville for 2019 DII softball national championship

Augustana defeated Texas A&M-Kingsville to claim the 2019 DII softball national championship on Monday, May 27. The Vikings came back after losing Game 1 to win Games 2 and 3 for the series victory.
Augustana took a 6-4 lead in the top of the sixth inning on a 2-run single by Kendall Cornick. That score held until the end, as the Vikings were able to secure their second title in program history. The first came in 1991. Texas A&M-Kingsville and Augustana were both 3-0 in the tournament entering the final series, with Texas A&M-Kingsville looking to claim its first title in program history.
See the full schedule and list of results below.
2019 DII Softball Championship: Schedule and scores
DII Softball Championship: History
Southern Indiana won the 2019 DII softball championship, which means we'll have a new champion in 2019. Last season was the ninth year in a row we had a first-time DII softball national champion. UC San Diego and Augustana hope to reverse that trend as the only two teams in the field with a previous national championship.
A complete list of the DII softball championship game can be found below.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|*Southern Indiana (40-23)
|Sue Kunkle
|8-3
|Saint Anselm
|Salem, Va.
|2017
|*Minnesota State (64-7)
|Lori Meyer
|5-1
|Angelo State
|Salem, Va.
|2016
|North Alabama (60-7)
|Ashley Cozart
|4-1
|Humboldt State
|Denver
|2015
|North Georgia (54-8)
|Mike Davenport
|5-0
|Dixie State
|Oklahoma City
|2014
|*West Texas A&M (60-7)
|Kevin Blaskowski
|3-2
|Valdosta State
|Salem, Va.
|2013
|*Central Oklahoma (51-11)
|Genny Stidham
|5-2
|Kutztown
|Salem, Va.
|2012
|Valdosta State (58-5)
|Thomas Macera
|4-1
|UC San Diego
|Louisville, Ky.
|2011
|UC San Diego
|Patti Gerckens
|10-3
|Alabama-Huntsville
|Salem, Va.
|2010
|*Hawaii Pacific (50-8)
|Bryan Nakasone
|4-3
|Valdosta State
|Saint Joesph, Mo.
|2009
|Lock Haven (51-6)
|Kelly Green
|8-0
|Alabama-Huntsville
|Salem, Va.
|2008
|*Humboldt State (57-18)
|Frank Cheek
|1-0
|Emporia State
|Houston
|2007
|*SIU Edwardsville (49-8)
|Sandy Montgomery
|3-2
|Lock Haven
|Akron, Ohio
|2006
|*Lock Haven (56-4)
|Kelly Green
|3-0
|Emporia State
|Salem, Va.
|2005
|* **Lynn (54-7)
|Thomas Macera
|5-3
|Kennesaw State
|Salem, Va.
|2004
|Angelo State (47-11
|Travis Scott
|7-3
|Florida Southern
|Altamonte Springs, Fla.
|2003
|*UC Davis (53-15)
|Kathy DeYoung
|7-0
|Georgia College
|Salem, Ore.
|2002
|St. Mary's (Texas) (58-11)
|Donna Fields
|4-0
|Grand Valley State
|Salem, Va.
|2001
|Nebraska-Omaha (54-6)
|Jeanne Tostenson
|4-0
|Lewis
|Salem, Va.
|2000
|North Dakota State (68-10)
|Mitch Hanson
|3-1
|Kennesaw State
|Columbus, Ga.
|1999
|Humboldt State (55-7-1)
|Frank Cheek
|7-2
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Salem, Va.
|1998
|California (Pa.) (49-7)
|Rick Bertagnolli
|2-1
|Barry
|Pensacola, Fla.
|1997
|*California (Pa.) (53-5)
|Rick Bertagnolli
|2-1
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|Salem, Va.
|1996
|Kennesaw State (49-8)
|Scott Whitlock
|6-4
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Emporia, Kan.
|1995
|Kennesaw State (53-5)
|Scott Whitlock
|3-2
|Bloomsburg
|Salem, Va.
|1994
|Merrimack (45-4)
|Michele Myslinski
|6-2
|Humboldt State
|Shawnee, Kan.
|1993
|Florida Southern (45-11)
|Chris Bellotto
|11-5
|Augustana (S.D.)
|Shawnee, Kan.
|1992
|Missouri Southern State (50-7)
|Pat Lipira
|1-0
|Cal State East Bay
|Shawnee, Kan.
|1991
|*Augustana (SD) (61-4-1)
|Sandy Jerstad
|3-2
|Bloomsburg
|Midland, Mich.
|1990
|Cal State Bakersfield (44-11)
|Kathy Welter
|6-2
|Cal State Northridge
|Midland, Mich.
|1989
|Cal State Bakersfield (38-23)
|Kathy Welter
|8-5
|Sacramento State
|Sacramento, Calif.
|1988
|Cal State Bakersfield (54-9-1)
|Kathy Welter
|4-3
|Lock Haven
|Sacramento, Calif.
|1987
|Cal State Northridge (58-7)
|Gary Torgeson
|4-0
|Florida Southern
|Quincy, Ill.
|1986
|*Stephen F. Austin (38-15-1)
|Dianne Baker
|1-0
|Cal State Northridge
|Akron, Ohio
|1985
|*Cal State Northridge (62-19)
|Gary Torgeson
|2-1
|Akron
|Northridge, Calif.
|1984
|*Cal State Northridge (51-12-2)
|Gary Torgeson
|1-0
|Akron
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|1983
|*Cal State Northridge (35-20-2)
|Gary Torgeson
|1-0
|Sam Houston State
|Orange, Calif.
|1982
|Sam Houston State (40-6)
|Wayne Daigle
|3-2
|Cal State Northridge
|Stratford, Conn.
*Indicates undefeated teams in finals series
** Lynn’s participation in the 2005 tournament vacated by NCAA Committee on Infractions.