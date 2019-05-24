TRENDING:

WCWS: UCLA to meet Oklahoma for title

DI baseball regional scores

DII baseball championship

DIII baseball championship

softball-d2 flag

NCAA.com | May 28, 2019

Augustana beats Texas A&M-Kingsville for 2019 DII softball national championship

Augustana (S.D.) wins the 2019 DII Softball National Championship

Augustana defeated Texas A&M-Kingsville to claim the 2019 DII softball national championship on Monday, May 27. The Vikings came back after losing Game 1 to win Games 2 and 3 for the series victory.

BRACKETS: Print yours | Interactive bracket

Augustana took a 6-4 lead in the top of the sixth inning on a 2-run single by Kendall Cornick. That score held until the end, as the Vikings were able to secure their second title in program history. The first came in 1991. Texas A&M-Kingsville and Augustana were both 3-0 in the tournament entering the final series, with Texas A&M-Kingsville looking to claim its first title in program history.

See the full schedule and list of results below.

2019 DII Softball Championship: Schedule and scores

The 2019 DII softball championship
Game Matchup Date/ Time (ET) Results
1 No. 1 LIU Post vs. No. 8 Young Harris May 23, 1 p.m. Young Harris, 9-4
2 No. 4 Texas A&M Kingsville vs. No. 5 Grand Valley State May 23, 4:15 p.m. TAMU-K, 2-1
3 No. 2 West Florida vs. No. 7 West Chester May 23, 6 p.m. West Florida, 5-1
4 No. 3 Augustana (SD) vs. No. 6 UC San Diego May 23, 8:30 p.m. Augustana, 8-0 (5)
5 Young Harris vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville May 24, 1 p.m. Texas A&M-Kingsville, 3-1
6 West Florida vs. Augustana May 24, 3:30 p.m. Augustana (SD), 4-2
7 LIU Post vs. Grand Valley State May 24, 6 p.m. Grand Valley State, 2-0
8 West Chester vs. UC San Diego May 24, 8:30 p.m. West Chester, 7-6
9 West Florida vs. Grand Valley State May 25, 1 p.m. Grand Valley State, 3-2
10 Young Harris vs. West Chester May 25, 3:30 p.m. Young Harris, 4-0 
11 Texas A&M-Kingsville vs. Grand Valley State May 25, 6 p.m. Texas A&M-Kingsville, 3-2
12 Augustana vs. Young Harris May 25, 8:30 p.m. Augustana, 6-0 
15 Texas A&M-Kingsville vs. Augustana May 26, 10:45 p.m. Texas A&M-Kingsville, 7-2
16 Texas A&M-Kingsville vs. Augustana May 27, 4 p.m. Augustana, 6-4
17 Texas A&M-Kingsville vs. Augustana May 27, 6:30 p.m. Augustana, 6-4

RESULTS: We tracked every regional and Super Regional game of the tournament

DII Softball Championship: History

Southern Indiana won the 2019 DII softball championship, which means we'll have a new champion in 2019. Last season was the ninth year in a row we had a first-time DII softball national champion. UC San Diego and Augustana hope to reverse that trend as the only two teams in the field with a previous national championship. 

HISTORY: Here are the programs with the most DII titles

A complete list of the DII softball championship game can be found below.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 *Southern Indiana (40-23) Sue Kunkle 8-3 Saint Anselm Salem, Va.
2017 *Minnesota State (64-7) Lori Meyer 5-1 Angelo State Salem, Va.
2016 North Alabama (60-7) Ashley Cozart 4-1 Humboldt State Denver
2015 North Georgia (54-8) Mike Davenport 5-0 Dixie State Oklahoma City
2014 *West Texas A&M (60-7) Kevin Blaskowski 3-2 Valdosta State Salem, Va.
2013 *Central Oklahoma (51-11) Genny Stidham 5-2 Kutztown Salem, Va.
2012 Valdosta State (58-5) Thomas Macera 4-1 UC San Diego Louisville, Ky.
2011 UC San Diego Patti Gerckens 10-3 Alabama-Huntsville Salem, Va.
2010 *Hawaii Pacific (50-8) Bryan Nakasone 4-3 Valdosta State Saint Joesph, Mo.
2009 Lock Haven (51-6) Kelly Green 8-0 Alabama-Huntsville Salem, Va.
2008 *Humboldt State (57-18) Frank Cheek 1-0 Emporia State Houston
2007 *SIU Edwardsville (49-8) Sandy Montgomery 3-2 Lock Haven Akron, Ohio
2006 *Lock Haven (56-4) Kelly Green 3-0 Emporia State Salem, Va.
2005 * **Lynn (54-7) Thomas Macera 5-3 Kennesaw State Salem, Va.
2004 Angelo State (47-11 Travis Scott 7-3 Florida Southern Altamonte Springs, Fla.
2003 *UC Davis (53-15) Kathy DeYoung 7-0 Georgia College Salem, Ore.
2002 St. Mary's (Texas) (58-11) Donna Fields 4-0 Grand Valley State Salem, Va.
2001 Nebraska-Omaha (54-6) Jeanne Tostenson 4-0 Lewis Salem, Va.
2000 North Dakota State (68-10) Mitch Hanson 3-1 Kennesaw State Columbus, Ga.
1999 Humboldt State (55-7-1) Frank Cheek 7-2 Nebraska-Kearney Salem, Va.
1998 California (Pa.) (49-7) Rick Bertagnolli 2-1 Barry Pensacola, Fla.
1997 *California (Pa.) (53-5) Rick Bertagnolli 2-1 Wisconsin-Parkside Salem, Va.
1996 Kennesaw State (49-8) Scott Whitlock 6-4 Nebraska-Omaha Emporia, Kan.
1995 Kennesaw State (53-5) Scott Whitlock 3-2 Bloomsburg Salem, Va.
1994 Merrimack (45-4) Michele Myslinski 6-2 Humboldt State Shawnee, Kan.
1993 Florida Southern (45-11) Chris Bellotto 11-5 Augustana (S.D.) Shawnee, Kan.
1992 Missouri Southern State (50-7) Pat Lipira 1-0 Cal State East Bay Shawnee, Kan.
1991 *Augustana (SD) (61-4-1) Sandy Jerstad 3-2 Bloomsburg Midland, Mich.
1990 Cal State Bakersfield (44-11) Kathy Welter 6-2 Cal State Northridge Midland, Mich.
1989 Cal State Bakersfield (38-23) Kathy Welter 8-5 Sacramento State Sacramento, Calif.
1988 Cal State Bakersfield (54-9-1) Kathy Welter 4-3 Lock Haven Sacramento, Calif.
1987 Cal State Northridge (58-7) Gary Torgeson 4-0 Florida Southern Quincy, Ill.
1986 *Stephen F. Austin (38-15-1) Dianne Baker 1-0 Cal State Northridge Akron, Ohio
1985 *Cal State Northridge (62-19) Gary Torgeson 2-1 Akron Northridge, Calif.
1984 *Cal State Northridge (51-12-2) Gary Torgeson 1-0 Akron Sioux Falls, S.D.
1983 *Cal State Northridge (35-20-2) Gary Torgeson 1-0 Sam Houston State Orange, Calif.
1982 Sam Houston State (40-6) Wayne Daigle 3-2 Cal State Northridge Stratford, Conn.

*Indicates undefeated teams in finals series

** Lynn’s participation in the 2005 tournament vacated by NCAA Committee on Infractions.

​​​​​​​Grand Valley State’s Lipovsky named 2019 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II National Pitcher of the Year

Grand Valley State senior Allison Lipovsky was named the 2019 Schutt Sports / NFCA Division II National Pitcher of the Year, the Association announced on Thursday morning. Voted on by the NFCA's Division II All-American Committee, Lipovsky was an unanimous selection.
READ MORE

LIU Post’s Julia Seader named 2019 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II National Player of the Year

LIU Post’s Julia Seader was named the 2019 Schutt Sports / NFCA Division II Player of the Year. The senior catcher becomes the first student-athlete to represent LIU Post and the NCAA’s East Region with this prestigious award.
READ MORE

Here are the 7 DII softball programs with the most national championships

Let's take a look at the DII softball programs that have won multiple national championships.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners

Championships