Augustana beats Texas A&M-Kingsville for 2019 DII softball national championship

Augustana defeated Texas A&M-Kingsville to claim the 2019 DII softball national championship on Monday, May 27. The Vikings came back after losing Game 1 to win Games 2 and 3 for the series victory.

Augustana took a 6-4 lead in the top of the sixth inning on a 2-run single by Kendall Cornick. That score held until the end, as the Vikings were able to secure their second title in program history. The first came in 1991. Texas A&M-Kingsville and Augustana were both 3-0 in the tournament entering the final series, with Texas A&M-Kingsville looking to claim its first title in program history.

DII Softball Championship: History

Southern Indiana won the 2019 DII softball championship, which means we'll have a new champion in 2019. Last season was the ninth year in a row we had a first-time DII softball national champion. UC San Diego and Augustana hope to reverse that trend as the only two teams in the field with a previous national championship.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2018 *Southern Indiana (40-23) Sue Kunkle 8-3 Saint Anselm Salem, Va. 2017 *Minnesota State (64-7) Lori Meyer 5-1 Angelo State Salem, Va. 2016 North Alabama (60-7) Ashley Cozart 4-1 Humboldt State Denver 2015 North Georgia (54-8) Mike Davenport 5-0 Dixie State Oklahoma City 2014 *West Texas A&M (60-7) Kevin Blaskowski 3-2 Valdosta State Salem, Va. 2013 *Central Oklahoma (51-11) Genny Stidham 5-2 Kutztown Salem, Va. 2012 Valdosta State (58-5) Thomas Macera 4-1 UC San Diego Louisville, Ky. 2011 UC San Diego Patti Gerckens 10-3 Alabama-Huntsville Salem, Va. 2010 *Hawaii Pacific (50-8) Bryan Nakasone 4-3 Valdosta State Saint Joesph, Mo. 2009 Lock Haven (51-6) Kelly Green 8-0 Alabama-Huntsville Salem, Va. 2008 *Humboldt State (57-18) Frank Cheek 1-0 Emporia State Houston 2007 *SIU Edwardsville (49-8) Sandy Montgomery 3-2 Lock Haven Akron, Ohio 2006 *Lock Haven (56-4) Kelly Green 3-0 Emporia State Salem, Va. 2005 * **Lynn (54-7) Thomas Macera 5-3 Kennesaw State Salem, Va. 2004 Angelo State (47-11 Travis Scott 7-3 Florida Southern Altamonte Springs, Fla. 2003 *UC Davis (53-15) Kathy DeYoung 7-0 Georgia College Salem, Ore. 2002 St. Mary's (Texas) (58-11) Donna Fields 4-0 Grand Valley State Salem, Va. 2001 Nebraska-Omaha (54-6) Jeanne Tostenson 4-0 Lewis Salem, Va. 2000 North Dakota State (68-10) Mitch Hanson 3-1 Kennesaw State Columbus, Ga. 1999 Humboldt State (55-7-1) Frank Cheek 7-2 Nebraska-Kearney Salem, Va. 1998 California (Pa.) (49-7) Rick Bertagnolli 2-1 Barry Pensacola, Fla. 1997 *California (Pa.) (53-5) Rick Bertagnolli 2-1 Wisconsin-Parkside Salem, Va. 1996 Kennesaw State (49-8) Scott Whitlock 6-4 Nebraska-Omaha Emporia, Kan. 1995 Kennesaw State (53-5) Scott Whitlock 3-2 Bloomsburg Salem, Va. 1994 Merrimack (45-4) Michele Myslinski 6-2 Humboldt State Shawnee, Kan. 1993 Florida Southern (45-11) Chris Bellotto 11-5 Augustana (S.D.) Shawnee, Kan. 1992 Missouri Southern State (50-7) Pat Lipira 1-0 Cal State East Bay Shawnee, Kan. 1991 *Augustana (SD) (61-4-1) Sandy Jerstad 3-2 Bloomsburg Midland, Mich. 1990 Cal State Bakersfield (44-11) Kathy Welter 6-2 Cal State Northridge Midland, Mich. 1989 Cal State Bakersfield (38-23) Kathy Welter 8-5 Sacramento State Sacramento, Calif. 1988 Cal State Bakersfield (54-9-1) Kathy Welter 4-3 Lock Haven Sacramento, Calif. 1987 Cal State Northridge (58-7) Gary Torgeson 4-0 Florida Southern Quincy, Ill. 1986 *Stephen F. Austin (38-15-1) Dianne Baker 1-0 Cal State Northridge Akron, Ohio 1985 *Cal State Northridge (62-19) Gary Torgeson 2-1 Akron Northridge, Calif. 1984 *Cal State Northridge (51-12-2) Gary Torgeson 1-0 Akron Sioux Falls, S.D. 1983 *Cal State Northridge (35-20-2) Gary Torgeson 1-0 Sam Houston State Orange, Calif. 1982 Sam Houston State (40-6) Wayne Daigle 3-2 Cal State Northridge Stratford, Conn.

*Indicates undefeated teams in finals series

** Lynn’s participation in the 2005 tournament vacated by NCAA Committee on Infractions.