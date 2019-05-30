TRENDING:

Today's DI track & field championship schedule

DI baseball: 1 key stat for each Super Regional match-up

DII baseball championship continues Saturday

softball-d1 flag

Mitchell Northam | NCAA.com | May 30, 2019

Aaliyah Jordan's 3-run homer leads the big plays from UCLA's Women's College World Series win over Minnesota

UCLA beats Minnesota 7-2 in game 2

Rachel Garcia fanned seven batters over seven innings and the Bruins’ bats went yard twice as No. 2 UCLA took a 7-2 win over No. 7 Minnesota on Thursday in the Women’s College World Series.

The game was filled with long balls, head-turning strikeouts and highlight-material diving catches.

2019 Women's College World Series: Live stats, updates | Storylines Bracket

Here’s all the big plays from the second game of the day in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

  • The scoring started in the bottom of the first for UCLA, when Bubba Nickles took the third pitch she saw and whacked it over the left field fence, giving the Bruins an early 1-0 lead. It was the 17th homer of the year for Nickles, who is slugging .716 this season.
  • Minnesota then walked in a UCLA run in the second inning, and then the Bruins added a third score in the third inning, when Aaliyah Jordan scampered home after Taylor Pack flew out to centerfield.
  • From the circle, Garcia continued to deal. In the midst of her seven-strikeout outing, she passed Lisa Fernandez to climb to fifth all-time in Bruins strikeouts. At the plate, Garcia also notched a hit and drew two walks on Thursday.

BY THE NUMBERS: These are the three best pitchers in college softball

  • But Garcia also had some help in keeping the Gophers off the bases, as her defense made a few incredible plays for outs. The Bruins rank 24th in the country in fielding percentage this season.
  • However, the Bruins couldn’t hang on to this hit into left field from Natalie DenHartog. Her top of the sixth inning double drove in Maddie Houlihan for Minnesota’s first run of the day. It was the 64th RBI of the year for DenHartog, a freshman.
  • The Gophers cut into the Bruins lead even further with a single from Allie Arneson, which drove in DenHartog.
  • UCLA added to its lead by scoring on a Minnesota fielding error in the bottom of the sixth inning. Then, with two runners on, Jordan made another big offensive play, sending the first pitch she saw over the right field fence.

Jordan’s 11th dinger of the season capped off the win for UCLA, who will face Pac-12 rival Arizona on Friday in the winner’s bracket.

SCHEDULE: Dates and times for the 2019 Women's College World Series 

Mitchell Northam is a graduate of Salisbury University. His work has been featured at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Orlando Sentinel, SB Nation, FanSided, USA Today and the Delmarva Daily Times. He grew up on Maryland's Eastern Shore and is now based in Durham, N.C.

Andy Katz shares his top 11 candidates for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar award

The Kareem Abdul-Jabbar award is given annually to the top center in men's college basketball. Andy Katz breaks down his picks for the top 25 candidates.
READ MORE

NCAA softball: Key moments from Washington's win over Minnesota in the Women's College World Series

Gabbie Plain fanned 10 batters in 6.2 innings of work and the Huskies outlasted the No. 7 Minnesota Gophers, winning 5-3.
READ MORE

The 5 lessons learned from Day 1 of the Women's College World Series

The first taste of victory in Oklahoma City is sweet, and for four teams — Arizona, UCLA, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma — the accomplishment of winning their opening game in the 2019 Women’s College World Series earned them the opportunity to stay alive in the championship bracket. Here are the five biggest lessons we learned from watching the opening games in this year’s Women’s College World Series. 
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners