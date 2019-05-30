​​​​​​​Grand Valley State’s Lipovsky named 2019 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II National Pitcher of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Grand Valley State senior Allison Lipovsky was named the 2019 Schutt Sports / NFCA Division II National Pitcher of the Year, the Association announced on Thursday morning. Voted on by the NFCA's Division II All-American Committee, Lipovsky was an unanimous selection.

Lipovsky, a two-time NFCA First-Team All-America selection, guided the Lakers (51-10) to its second winningest season in program history and an appearance in the 2019 NCAA Division II national semifinals. Additionally, she keyed GVSU to Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) regular season and conference tournament titles.

A two-time GLIAC Pitcher of the Year, Lipovsky racked up a program-record 33 wins, tied for the top spot nationally, with a 0.94 ERA in 39 starts. In 252 innings of work, the hard-throwing righty struck out a Division II-best 362 batters, while opposing offenses hit just .158 against her. She recorded the most shutouts in Division II with 18 and finished third nationally in ERA, fifth in hits allowed per seven innings (3.92), fifth in strikeouts per seven innings (10.1) and ninth in strikeout-to-walk-ratio (7.10).

2019 SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT: Final printable bracket | Final interactive bracket

The other two hurlers on the list of finalists were Concordia Irvine’s Callie Nunes and North Georgia’s Kylee Smith.

Allison Lipovsky named Schutt Sports/NFCA National Pitcher of the Year https://t.co/lgmZ9GxGfg — GVSU Softball (@GVSUSoftball) May 30, 2019

The award was created in 2015 to honor the outstanding athletic achievement among softball student-athletes throughout Division II. In 2019, the award was split into two categories with a new Pitcher of the Year plaudit coming out of it.

HISTORY: Here are the 7 DII softball programs with the most national championships

Schutt Sports/NFCA Player of the Year

2019 – Allison Lipovsky, Grand Valley State University

Schutt Sports/NFCA Player of the Year

2018 – Kylee Smith, North Georgia

2017 – Coley Ries, Minnesota State

2016 – Lindsay Butler, Wayne State University

2015 – Courtney Poole, North Georgia