NFCA | May 30, 2019

LIU Post’s Julia Seader named 2019 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II National Player of the Year

Julia Seader

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LIU Post’s Julia Seader was named the 2019 Schutt Sports / NFCA Division II Player of the Year. The senior catcher becomes the first student-athlete to represent LIU Post and the NCAA’s East Region with this prestigious award.

2019 SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT: Final printable bracket | Final interactive bracket

Seader, a first-team NFCA All-America honoree, took home NCAA Division II’s 2019 home run crown, launching 21 round trippers during a stellar season campaign. The East Coast Conference Player of the Year’s prowess at the plate played a key role in leading LIU Post to an NCAA East Region title, school-record 51 wins and a trip to the 2019 NCAA Division II National Championships.

Seader capped off her career with an NCAA Division II-best 173 total bases to go along being ranked fifth nationally with 91 hits and 12thin slugging at .832. The top offensive threat in the ECC, Seader led the league with a .438 batting average, 17 doubles, 63 RBI and a .506 on-base percentage. Additionally, Seader was tabbed the top catcher in Division II earning the 2019 Diamond Sports / NFCA Catcher of the Year award.

HISTORY: Here are the 7 DII softball programs with the most national championships

Seader was joined by Western Washington’s Emily Benson, Central Oklahoma’s JoBi Heath, Kutztown’s Sara Keeny, Trevecca Nazarene’s MaKray Odom, Colorado Mesa’s AnnMarie Torres and Truman State’s Christa Reisinger as finalists.

The award was created in 2015 to honor the outstanding athletic achievement among softball student-athletes throughout Division II. 

Schutt Sports / NFCA Division II Player of the Year
2019 – Julia Seader, LIU Post
2018 – Kylee Smith, North Georgia
2017 – Coley Ries, Minnesota State
2016 – Lindsay Butler, Wayne State University
2015 – Courtney Poole, North Georgia

