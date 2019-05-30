LIU Post’s Julia Seader named 2019 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II National Player of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LIU Post’s Julia Seader was named the 2019 Schutt Sports / NFCA Division II Player of the Year. The senior catcher becomes the first student-athlete to represent LIU Post and the NCAA’s East Region with this prestigious award.

Seader, a first-team NFCA All-America honoree, took home NCAA Division II’s 2019 home run crown, launching 21 round trippers during a stellar season campaign. The East Coast Conference Player of the Year’s prowess at the plate played a key role in leading LIU Post to an NCAA East Region title, school-record 51 wins and a trip to the 2019 NCAA Division II National Championships.

🚨BREAKING! 🚨 Julia Seader becomes @LIUPSB's first ever @schuttsports / @nfcaorg @NCAADII National Player of the Year! Seader led the nation in HR and TB, and became the program leader in hits, doubles, total bases, and slugging % #PioneerNation 🔰🥎



📰: https://t.co/FM2tBqt6xq pic.twitter.com/ulATZGHzqY — LIU Post Pioneers (@liupostpioneers) May 30, 2019

Seader capped off her career with an NCAA Division II-best 173 total bases to go along being ranked fifth nationally with 91 hits and 12thin slugging at .832. The top offensive threat in the ECC, Seader led the league with a .438 batting average, 17 doubles, 63 RBI and a .506 on-base percentage. Additionally, Seader was tabbed the top catcher in Division II earning the 2019 Diamond Sports / NFCA Catcher of the Year award.

Seader was joined by Western Washington’s Emily Benson, Central Oklahoma’s JoBi Heath, Kutztown’s Sara Keeny, Trevecca Nazarene’s MaKray Odom, Colorado Mesa’s AnnMarie Torres and Truman State’s Christa Reisinger as finalists.

The award was created in 2015 to honor the outstanding athletic achievement among softball student-athletes throughout Division II.

Schutt Sports / NFCA Division II Player of the Year

2019 – Julia Seader, LIU Post

2018 – Kylee Smith, North Georgia

2017 – Coley Ries, Minnesota State

2016 – Lindsay Butler, Wayne State University

2015 – Courtney Poole, North Georgia