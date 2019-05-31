NCAA softball bracket 2019: Printable Women's College World Series bracket .PDF

The 2019 Women's College World Series has officially kicked off from Oklahoma City. The 64-team field for the Division I Softball tournament was announced on May 12 and now just eight teams remain. You can find the brackets, important dates, and history here.

2019 Women's College World Series Bracket

DI softball tournament format

Now that the field is selected on May 12, 16 teams were awarded No. 1 seeds to host the 16 regional sites. There, four teams play a double-elimination regional tournament to see which team advances to the Super Regionals.

The 16 teams that advance will play a head-to-head best of three super regionals at eight selected sites. The Super Regionals will occur either Thursday to Saturday, May 23-25 or Friday to Sunday, May 24-26. The eight remaining teams advance to the 2019 Women's College World Series to be played in Oklahoma City for the 23rd consecutive season. Games will be played from Thursday, May 30 to Wednesday, June 5 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium-OGE Energy Field.

History of the Women's College World Series

UCLA defeated Fresno State to bring home the first WCWS title in 1982. Since then, there have been 36 more titles claimed, with the Bruins winning 12 themselves. Arizona isn't far behind with eight of its own. Florida State won its first-ever DI softball championship last year.

Here is the complete history of the Women's College World Series winners and runners-up.