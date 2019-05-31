TRENDING:

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | June 4, 2019

NCAA softball bracket 2019: Printable Women's College World Series bracket .PDF

Women's College World Series: Fan catches two home runs in two different games

The 2019 Women's College World Series has officially kicked off from Oklahoma City. The 64-team field for the Division I Softball tournament was announced on May 12 and now just eight teams remain. You can find the brackets, important dates, and history here. 

BRACKETS: Print yours here | Follow the interactive

2019 Women's College World Series Bracket

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS: We tracked all 32 automatic qualifiers here

Conference (BRACKET) Location Dates Champion
America East West Hartford, CT May 8-11 UMBC
American Athletic Houston May 9-12 USF*
ACC Tallahassee, FL May 8-11 Florida State
Atlantic Sun Fort Myers, FL May 8-11 Lipscomb
Atlantic 10 Amherst, MA May 8-12 Fordham*
Big East Rosemont, IL May 10-11 DePaul
Big Sky Sacramento, Calif. May 8-11 Weber State
Big South Buies Creek, NC May 8-11 Longwood
Big Ten Bloomington, IN May 9-11 Michigan
Big 12 Oklahoma City May 10-11 Oklahoma*
Big West No Tournament N/A Cal State Fullerton
Colonial Harrisonburg, VA May 9-11 James Madison
Conference USA Birmingham, AL May 8-11 Louisiana Tech
Horizon Chicago May 8-11 Detroit Mercy
Ivy Cambridge, MA May 10-11 Harvard
Metro Atlantic Marist May 8-11 Monmouth
Mid-American Akron, OH May 8-11 Toledo
Mid-Eastern Ormond Beach, FL May 8-11 Bethune-Cookman
Missouri Valley Peoria, IL May 8-11 Drake
Mountain West No Tournament N/A Colorado State
Northeast LIU Brooklyn May 9-11 St. Francis
Ohio Valley Oxford, AL May 8-11 Southeast Missouri
Pac-12 No Tournament N/A UCLA
Patriot Boston University May 9-11 Boston University
SEC College Station, TX May 8-11 Florida
Southern Chattanooga, TN May 8-11 Chattanooga
Southland Natchitoches, LA May 7-10 Sam Houston State
SWAC Montgomery, AL May 8-11 Alabama State
Summit Fargo, ND May 8-11 North Dakota State
Sun Belt San Marcos, TX May 8-11 Louisiana
WAC Phoenix May 8-11 Seattle
West Coast No Tournament N/A BYU

DI softball tournament format

Now that the field is selected on May 12, 16 teams were awarded No. 1 seeds to host the 16 regional sites. There, four teams play a double-elimination regional tournament to see which team advances to the Super Regionals.

REACTION: 3 takeaways from the DI softball selection show

The 16 teams that advance will play a head-to-head best of three super regionals at eight selected sites. The Super Regionals will occur either Thursday to Saturday, May 23-25 or Friday to Sunday, May 24-26. The eight remaining teams advance to the 2019 Women's College World Series to be played in Oklahoma City for the 23rd consecutive season. Games will be played from Thursday, May 30 to Wednesday, June 5 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium-OGE Energy Field.

WCWS NEWS AND INFO: Tickets, schedule, and everything you need to know for the 2019 WCWS

History of the Women's College World Series

UCLA defeated Fresno State to bring home the first WCWS title in 1982. Since then, there have been 36 more titles claimed, with the Bruins winning 12 themselves. Arizona isn't far behind with eight of its own. Florida State won its first-ever DI softball championship last year.

Here is the complete history of the Women's College World Series winners and runners-up.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 *Florida State (58-12) Lonni Alameda 8-3 Washington Oklahoma City
2017 *Oklahoma (61-9) Patty Gasso 5-4 Florida Oklahoma City
2016 Oklahoma (57-8) Patty Gasso 2-1 Auburn Oklahoma City
2015 Florida (60-7) Tim Walton 4-1 Michigan Oklahoma City
2014 *Florida (55-12) Tim Walton 6-3 Alabama Oklahoma City
2013 *Oklahoma (57-4) Patty Gasso 4-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2012 Alabama (60-8) Patrick Murphy 5-4 Oklahoma Oklahoma City
2011 *Arizona State (60-6) Clint Myers 7-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2010 *UCLA (50-11) Kelly Inouye-Perez 15-9 Arizona Oklahoma City
2009 Washington (51-12) Heather Tarr 3-2 Florida Oklahoma City
2008 *Arizona State (66-5) Clint Myers 11-0 Texas A&M Oklahoma City
2007 Arizona (50-14-1) Mike Candrea 5-0 Tennessee Oklahoma City
2006 Arizona (54-11) Mike Candrea 5-0 Northwestern Oklahoma City
2005 Michigan (65-7) Carol Hutchins 4-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
2004 UCLA (47-9) Sue Enquist 3-1 California Oklahoma City
2003 UCLA (54-7) Sue Enquist 1-0 California Oklahoma City
2002 California (56-19) Diane Ninemire 6-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
2001 *Arizona (65-4) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
2000 *Oklahoma (66-8) Patty Gasso 3-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1999 *UCLA (63-6) Sue Enquist 3-2 Washington Oklahoma City
1998 Fresno State (52-11) Margie Wright 1-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1997 Arizona (61-5) Mike Candrea 10-2 UCLA Oklahoma City
1996 *Arizona (58-9) Mike Candrea 6-4 Washington Columbus, Ga.
1995 *UCLA (50-6) Sharron Backus 4-2 Arizona Oklahoma City
1994 *Arizona (64-3) Mike Candrea 2-0 Cal State Northridge Oklahoma City
1993 Arizona (44-8) Mike Candrea 1-0 UCLA Oklahoma City
1992 *UCLA (54-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Arizona Oklahoma City
1991 Arizona (56-16) Mike Candrea 5-1 UCLA Oklahoma City
1990 UCLA (62-7) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Oklahoma City
1989 *UCLA (48-4) Sharron Backus 1-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1988 UCLA (53-8) Sharron Backus 3-0 Fresno State Sunnyvale, Calif.
1987 Texas A&M (56-8) Bob Brock 4-1 UCLA Omaha, Neb.
1986 *Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1) Judi Garman 3-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1985 UCLA (41-9) Sharron Backus 2-1 Nebraska Omaha, Neb.
1984 UCLA (45-6-1) Sharron Backus 1-0 Texas A&M Omaha, Neb.
1983 Texas A&M (41-11) Bob Brock 2-0 Cal State Fullerton Omaha, Neb.
1982 *UCLA (33-7-2) Sharron Backus 2-0 Fresno State Omaha, Neb.

