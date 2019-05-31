NCAA softball bracket 2019: Printable Women's College World Series bracket .PDF

The 2019 Women's College World Series has officially kicked off from Oklahoma City. The 64-team field for the Division I Softball tournament was announced on May 12 and now just eight teams remain. You can find the brackets, important dates, and history here.
BRACKETS: Print yours here | Follow the interactive
2019 Women's College World Series Bracket
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS: We tracked all 32 automatic qualifiers here
DI softball tournament format
Now that the field is selected on May 12, 16 teams were awarded No. 1 seeds to host the 16 regional sites. There, four teams play a double-elimination regional tournament to see which team advances to the Super Regionals.
REACTION: 3 takeaways from the DI softball selection show
The 16 teams that advance will play a head-to-head best of three super regionals at eight selected sites. The Super Regionals will occur either Thursday to Saturday, May 23-25 or Friday to Sunday, May 24-26. The eight remaining teams advance to the 2019 Women's College World Series to be played in Oklahoma City for the 23rd consecutive season. Games will be played from Thursday, May 30 to Wednesday, June 5 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium-OGE Energy Field.
WCWS NEWS AND INFO: Tickets, schedule, and everything you need to know for the 2019 WCWS
History of the Women's College World Series
UCLA defeated Fresno State to bring home the first WCWS title in 1982. Since then, there have been 36 more titles claimed, with the Bruins winning 12 themselves. Arizona isn't far behind with eight of its own. Florida State won its first-ever DI softball championship last year.
Here is the complete history of the Women's College World Series winners and runners-up.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|*Florida State (58-12)
|Lonni Alameda
|8-3
|Washington
|Oklahoma City
|2017
|*Oklahoma (61-9)
|Patty Gasso
|5-4
|Florida
|Oklahoma City
|2016
|Oklahoma (57-8)
|Patty Gasso
|2-1
|Auburn
|Oklahoma City
|2015
|Florida (60-7)
|Tim Walton
|4-1
|Michigan
|Oklahoma City
|2014
|*Florida (55-12)
|Tim Walton
|6-3
|Alabama
|Oklahoma City
|2013
|*Oklahoma (57-4)
|Patty Gasso
|4-0
|Tennessee
|Oklahoma City
|2012
|Alabama (60-8)
|Patrick Murphy
|5-4
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma City
|2011
|*Arizona State (60-6)
|Clint Myers
|7-2
|Florida
|Oklahoma City
|2010
|*UCLA (50-11)
|Kelly Inouye-Perez
|15-9
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|2009
|Washington (51-12)
|Heather Tarr
|3-2
|Florida
|Oklahoma City
|2008
|*Arizona State (66-5)
|Clint Myers
|11-0
|Texas A&M
|Oklahoma City
|2007
|Arizona (50-14-1)
|Mike Candrea
|5-0
|Tennessee
|Oklahoma City
|2006
|Arizona (54-11)
|Mike Candrea
|5-0
|Northwestern
|Oklahoma City
|2005
|Michigan (65-7)
|Carol Hutchins
|4-1
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|2004
|UCLA (47-9)
|Sue Enquist
|3-1
|California
|Oklahoma City
|2003
|UCLA (54-7)
|Sue Enquist
|1-0
|California
|Oklahoma City
|2002
|California (56-19)
|Diane Ninemire
|6-0
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|2001
|*Arizona (65-4)
|Mike Candrea
|1-0
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|2000
|*Oklahoma (66-8)
|Patty Gasso
|3-1
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1999
|*UCLA (63-6)
|Sue Enquist
|3-2
|Washington
|Oklahoma City
|1998
|Fresno State (52-11)
|Margie Wright
|1-0
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|1997
|Arizona (61-5)
|Mike Candrea
|10-2
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1996
|*Arizona (58-9)
|Mike Candrea
|6-4
|Washington
|Columbus, Ga.
|1995
|*UCLA (50-6)
|Sharron Backus
|4-2
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|1994
|*Arizona (64-3)
|Mike Candrea
|2-0
|Cal State Northridge
|Oklahoma City
|1993
|Arizona (44-8)
|Mike Candrea
|1-0
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1992
|*UCLA (54-2)
|Sharron Backus
|2-0
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|1991
|Arizona (56-16)
|Mike Candrea
|5-1
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1990
|UCLA (62-7)
|Sharron Backus
|2-0
|Fresno State
|Oklahoma City
|1989
|*UCLA (48-4)
|Sharron Backus
|1-0
|Fresno State
|Sunnyvale, Calif.
|1988
|UCLA (53-8)
|Sharron Backus
|3-0
|Fresno State
|Sunnyvale, Calif.
|1987
|Texas A&M (56-8)
|Bob Brock
|4-1
|UCLA
|Omaha, Neb.
|1986
|*Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1)
|Judi Garman
|3-0
|Texas A&M
|Omaha, Neb.
|1985
|UCLA (41-9)
|Sharron Backus
|2-1
|Nebraska
|Omaha, Neb.
|1984
|UCLA (45-6-1)
|Sharron Backus
|1-0
|Texas A&M
|Omaha, Neb.
|1983
|Texas A&M (41-11)
|Bob Brock
|2-0
|Cal State Fullerton
|Omaha, Neb.
|1982
|*UCLA (33-7-2)
|Sharron Backus
|2-0
|Fresno State
|Omaha, Neb.