2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores

Oklahoma and UCLA will play a best-of-three championship series to determine the national champion of the 2019 Women's College World Series.
In Sunday's semifinals, UCLA beat Washington in a 10-inning thriller when Rachel Garcia hit a walk-off 3-run home run. She also had 179 pitches in the win, which clinched a berth to the final series.
Oklahoma then avenged a 1-0 eight-inning afternoon loss to Alabama with a 7-3 victory in the do-or-die nightcap. The Sooners scored three runs in the sixth inning to put away the Crimson Tide and set up the final showdown with the Bruins.
Game 1 between UCLA and Oklahoma will be played Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be the first time since 2005 that the top two overall seeds will play for the WCWS title.
Sunday, June 2
Game 11: UCLA 3, Washington 0 (10 innings) | UCLA advances to Championship Finals
Game 12: Alabama 1, Oklahoma 0
Game 14: Oklahoma 7, Alabama 3 |Oklahoma advances to Championship Finals
Championship Finals (Best-of-3)
Game 1: UCLA vs. Oklahoma | 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 3 | ESPN
Game 2: UCLA vs. Oklahoma | 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4 | ESPN
Game 3: UCLA vs. Oklahoma | 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5 | ESPN
Follow along here for live updates, scores and highlights from the games as well as throughout the entire Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.
Women's College World Series: Live updates
2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Bracket for the Women's College World Series
Click here for a printable bracket | Interactive bracket version
2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Schedule, scores
Click here for a live scoreboard.
Women's College World Series
Thursday, May 30
Game 1: No. 6 Arizona 3, No. 3 Washington 1 (8 inn.)
Game 2: No. 2 UCLA 7, No. 7 Minnesota 2
Game 3: No. 13 Oklahoma State 2, No. 5 Florida 1
Game 4: No. 1 Oklahoma 3, No. 8 Alabama 2
Friday, May 31
Game 5: UCLA 6, Arizona 2
Game 6: Oklahoma 6, Oklahoma State 1
Saturday, June 1
Game 7: Washington 5, Minnesota 3 | Minnesota eliminated
Game 8: Alabama 15, Florida 3 (5 inn.) | Florida eliminated
Game 9: Washington 1, Oklahoma State 0 | Oklahoma State eliminated
Game 10: Alabama 2, Arizona 0 |Arizona eliminated
SUPER REGIONALS
DATES/SITES/PAIRINGS:
*Indicates Host Institution
All times ET
Oklahoma* vs. Northwestern Super Regional- May 24-26 at Norman, Oklahoma
Game 1: Oklahoma 3, Northwestern 0| Box score
Game 2: Oklahoma 8, Northwestern 0| Box score
ADVANCING: Oklahoma
Alabama* vs. Texas Super Regional- May 23-25 at Tuscaloosa Alabama
Game 1: Alabama 3, Texas 0 | Box score
Game 2: Texas 7, Alabama 5 | Box score
Game 3: Alabama 8, Texas 5| Box score
ADVANCING: Alabama
Florida* vs. Tennessee Super Regional- May 24- 26 at Gainesville, Florida
Game 1: Florida 3, Tennessee 0 | Box score
Game 2: Tennessee 3, Florida 2 | Box score
Game 3: Florida 2, Tennessee 1 (8)| Box score
ADVANCING: Florida
Florida State* vs. Oklahoma State Super Regional- May 23-25 at Tallahassee, Florida
Game 1: Oklahoma State 3, Florida State 1 (9 inn.) |Box score
Game 2: Florida State 4, Oklahoma State 1 | Box score
Game 3: Oklahoma State 3, Florida State 2 | Box score
ADVANCING: Oklahoma State
Washington* vs. Kentucky Super Regional at Seattle, Washington
Game 1: Washington 3, Kentucky 0 | Box score
Game 2: Washington 5, vs. Kentucky 0| Box score
ADVANCING: Washington
Ole Miss* vs. Arizona Super Regional - May 25-26 at Tuscon, Arizona
Game 1: Arizona 5, Ole Miss 2 | Box score
Game 2: Arizona 9, Ole Miss 1|Box score
ADVANCING: Arizona
Minnesota* vs. LSU Super Regional - May 24-26 at Minneapolis, Minnesota
Game 1: Minnesota 5, LSU 3 | Box score
Game 2: Minnesota 3, LSU 0 | Box score
ADVANCING: Minnesota
James Madison vs. UCLA* Super Regional- May 24-26 at Los Angeles, California
Game 1: UCLA 6, James Madison 1| Box score
Game 2: UCLA 7, James Madison 2| Box score
ADVANCING: UCLA
REGIONALS
DATES/SITES/PAIRINGS:
*Indicates Host Institution
All times ET
Norman Regional – May 17-19 at Norman, Oklahoma
Game 1: Wisconsin 4, Notre Dame 2 | Box score
Game 2: No. 1 seed Oklahoma 12, UMBC 0 | Box score
Game 3: Oklahoma 4, Wisconsin 0| Box score
Game 4: Notre Dame 2, UMBC 0 | Box score
Game 5: Wisconsin 5, Notre Dame 4 | Box score
Game 6: Wisconsin 2, Oklahoma 1 | Box score
Game 7: Oklahoma 2, Wisconsin 0| Box score
ADVANCING: Oklahoma
Evanston Regional – May 17-19 at Evanston, Illinois
Game 1: Louisville 9, Southern Illinois 5 | Box score
Game 2: No. 16 Northwestern 15, Detroit Mercy 1 | Box score
Game 3: Louisville 2, Northwestern 1 | Box score
Game 4: Southern Illinois 2, Detroit Mercy 1 | Box score
Game 5: Northwestern 8, Southern Illinois 1 | Box score
Game 6: Northwestern 7, Louisville 0| Box score
Game 7: Northwestern 4, Louisville 3| Box score
ADVANCING: Northwestern
Austin Regional – May 17-19 at Austin, Texas
Game 1: Houston 3, Texas A&M 1 | Box score
Game 2: Sam Houston State 2, No. 9 Texas 1 | Box score
Game 3: Houston 5, Sam Houston State 0 | Box score
Game 4: Texas 3, Texas A&M 2 | Box score
Game 5: Texas 3, Sam Houston State 0 | Box score
Game 6: Texas 5, Houston 2| 4:30 p.m. Sunday
Game 7: Texas 7, Houston 0| Box score
ADVANCING: Texas
Tuscaloosa Regional – May 17-19 at Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Game 1: Arizona State 4, Lipscomb 3 | Box score
Game 2: No. 8 seed Alabama 8, Alabama State 2 | Box score
Game 3: Alabama 7, Arizona State 4 | Box score
Game 4: Lipscomb 14, Alabama State 0 | Box score
Game 5: Arizona State 10, Lipscomb 1 | Box score
Game 6: Alabama 9, Arizona State 8| 2 p.m. Sunday
ADVANCING: Alabama
Gainesville Regional – May 17-19 at Gainesville, Florida
Game 1: Boise State 9, Stanford 1 | Box scores
Game 2: No. 5 seed Florida 3, Boston U 0 | Box score
Game 3: Florida 8, Boise State 0 | Box score
Game 4: Stanford 13, Boston 2 | Box score
Game 5: Boise State 2, Stanford 0 | Box score
Game 6: Florida 5, Boise State 0 | Box score
ADVANCING: Florida
Knoxville Regional – May 17-19 at Knoxville, Tennessee
Game 1: Ohio State 1, North Carolina 0 | Box score
Game 2: No. 12 seed Tennessee 8, Longwood 0 | Box score
Game 3: Tennessee 12, Ohio State 4 | Box score
Game 4: North Carolina 3, Longwood 1 | Box score
Game 5: North Carolina 5, Ohio State 3 | Box score
Game 6: North Carolina 1, Tennessee 0| Box score
Game 7: Tennessee 2, North Carolina 0| Box score
ADVANCING: Tennessee
Stillwater Regional – May 16-18 at Stillwater, Oklahoma
Game 1: Tulsa 5, Arkansas 0 | Box score
Game 2: No. 13 seed Oklahoma State 3, BYU 1 | Box Score
Game 3: Oklahoma State 13, Tulsa 10 | Box score
Game 4: BYU 6, Arkansas 3 | Box score
Game 5: Tulsa 6, BYU 4 | Box score
Game 6: Oklahoma State 2, Tulsa 1 | Box score
ADVANCING: Oklahoma State
Tallahassee Regional – May 17-19 at Tallahassee, Florida
Game 1: South Florida 3, South Carolina 2 | Box score
Game 2: No. 4 seed Florida State 8, Bethune-Cookman 0 | Box score
Game 3: No. 4 seed Florida State 12, South Florida 1 | Box Score
Game 4: South Carolina 10, Bethune-Cookman 0 | Box score
Game 5: South Carolina 2, South Florida 1 | Box score
Game 6: Florida State 7, South Carolina 6| Box score
ADVANCING: Florida State
Seattle Regional – May 17-19 at Seattle, Washington
Game 1: Mississippi State 5, Seattle U. 3 | Box score
Game 2: No. 3 seed Washington 2, Fordham 0 | Box score
Game 3: Washington 6, Mississippi State 1| Box score
Game 4: Seattle 1, Fordham 0 | Box score
Game 5: Mississippi State 7, Seattle 3 | Box score
Game 6: Washington 8, Seattle 0| Box score
ADVANCING: Washington
Lexington Regional – May 17-19 at Lexington, Kentucky
Game 1: Virginia Tech 6, Illinois 2 | Box score
Game 2: No. 14 seed Kentucky 7, Toledo 2 | Box score
Game 3: No. 14 seed Kentucky 8, Virginia Tech 1 | Box score
Game 4: Illinois 2, Toledo 0 | Box score
Game 5: Virginia Tech 5, Illinois 1 | Box score
Game 6: Kentucky 11, Virginia Tech 1| Box score
ADVANCING: Kentucky
Oxford Regional – May 17-19 at Oxford, Mississippi
Game 1: Louisiana 3, Southeast Missouri State 2 | Box score
Game 2: No. 11 seed Ole Miss 12, Chattanooga 0 | Box score
Game 3: Louisiana 2 , No. 11 seed Ole Miss 0 | Box score
Game 4: Southeast Missouri State 2, Chattanooga 1 | Box score
Game 5: Ole Miss 10, Southeast Missouri State 0 | Box score
Game 6: Ole Miss 5, Louisiana 1|Box score
Game 7: Ole Miss 5, Louisiana 4| Box score
ADVANCING: Ole Miss
Tucson Regional – May 17-19 at Tucson, Arizona
Game 1: Auburn 10, Colorado State 5 | Box score
Game 2: No. 6 seed Arizona 5, Harvard 1 | Box score
Game 3: Arizona 2, Auburn 1 | Box score
Game 4: Colorado State 6, Harvard 0 | Box score
Game 5: Auburn 8, Colorado State 0 | Box score
Game 6: Arizona 12, Auburn 3| Box score
ADVANCING: Arizona
Minneapolis Regional – May 17-19 at Minneapolis, Minnesota
Game 1: Georgia 6, Drake 4 (8) | Box score
Game 2: No. 7 seed Minnesota 3, North Dakota State 0 | Box score
Game 3: Minnesota 2, Georgia 1 | Box score
Game 4: Drake 8, North Dakota State 0 | Box score
Game 5: Georgia 7, Drake 4| Box score
Game 6: Minnesota 8, Georgia 1| Box score
ADVANCING: Minnesota
Baton Rouge Regional – May 17-19 at Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Game 1: Texas Tech 3, Louisiana Tech 0 | Box score
Game 2: No. 10 seed LSU 2, Monmouth 0 | Box score
Game 3: LSU 5, Texas Tech 4 | Box score
Game 4: Louisiana Tech 1, Monmouth 0 | Box score
Game 5: Texas Tech 3, Louisiana Tech 1 | Box score
Game 6: Texas Tech 5, LSU 4| Box score
Game 7: LSU 5, Texas Tech 1| Box score
ADVANCING: LSU
Ann Arbor Regional – May 17-19 at Ann Arbor, Michigan
Game 1: James Madison 5, vs. DePaul 2 | Box score
Game 2: No. 15 seed Michigan 8, Saint Francis (PA) 0 | Box score
Game 3: Michigan 1, James Madison 0 | Box score
Game 4: DePaul 3, Saint Francis (PA) 1 | Box score
Game 5: James Madison 3, DePaul 0 | Box score
Game 6: James Madison 3, Michigan 0| Box score
Game 7: James Madison 2, Michigan 1| Box score
Los Angeles Regional – May 17-19 at Los Angeles, California
Game 1: Missouri 7, Cal State Fullerton 4 | Box score
Game 2: No. 2 seed UCLA 6, Weber State 0 | Box score
Game 3: UCLA 9, Missouri 1 | Box score
Game 4: Weber State 7, Cal State Fullerton 3 | Box score
Game 5: Missouri 7, vs. Weber State 0 | Box score
Game 6: Missouri 5, UCLA 1| Box score
Game 7: UCLA 13, Missouri 1| Box score
ADVANCING: UCLA
RANKINGS: USA Today/NFCA top 25 | Softball America | RPI
2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Teams
Of the 64 teams that make up the bracket, 32 will qualify automatically. All but four of those teams will earn those AQ bids by winning conference tournaments. Four conferences (Big West, Mountain West, Pac-12 and West Coast) will award their AQ spots to the regular-season champion.
2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Dates
Sunday, May 12 — Selection Show
The official 64-team bracket was announced at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Sixteen teams are seeded as the top team in the field and are placed at the 16 regional sites.
Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19 — Regionals
The tournament starts with 16 Regionals played on campus sites. Each site will have four teams playing in a double-elimination tournament.
Thursday, May 23 to Sunday, May 26 — Super Regionals
The 16 winners of the Regionals advance to the Super Regionals, which will be held at eight campus sites. Each site will have two teams playing in a best-of-three series.
Thursday, May 30 to Wednesday, June 5 — Women's College World Series
Eight teams will advance to USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium - OGE Energy Field in Oklahoma City. The teams will play in double-elimination format, with the last two teams then playing in a best-of-three championship series.
2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: History, champions
Florida State won its first national title last year, defeating Washington 1-0 and then 8-3 to sweep the championship series. Oklahoma had won consecutive national titles the previous two years.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|*Florida State (58-12)
|Lonni Alameda
|8-3
|Washington
|Oklahoma City
|2017
|*Oklahoma (61-9)
|Patty Gasso
|5-4
|Florida
|Oklahoma City
|2016
|Oklahoma (57-8)
|Patty Gasso
|2-1
|Auburn
|Oklahoma City
|2015
|Florida (60-7)
|Tim Walton
|4-1
|Michigan
|Oklahoma City
|2014
|*Florida (55-12)
|Tim Walton
|6-3
|Alabama
|Oklahoma City
|2013
|*Oklahoma (57-4)
|Patty Gasso
|4-0
|Tennessee
|Oklahoma City
|2012
|Alabama (60-8)
|Patrick Murphy
|5-4
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma City
|2011
|*Arizona State (60-6)
|Clint Myers
|7-2
|Florida
|Oklahoma City
|2010
|*UCLA (50-11)
|Kelly Inouye-Perez
|15-9
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|2009
|Washington (51-12)
|Heather Tarr
|3-2
|Florida
|Oklahoma City
|2008
|*Arizona State (66-5)
|Clint Myers
|11-0
|Texas A&M
|Oklahoma City
|2007
|Arizona (50-14-1)
|Mike Candrea
|5-0
|Tennessee
|Oklahoma City
|2006
|Arizona (54-11)
|Mike Candrea
|5-0
|Northwestern
|Oklahoma City
|2005
|Michigan (65-7)
|Carol Hutchins
|4-1
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|2004
|UCLA (47-9)
|Sue Enquist
|3-1
|California
|Oklahoma City
|2003
|UCLA (54-7)
|Sue Enquist
|1-0
|California
|Oklahoma City
|2002
|California (56-19)
|Diane Ninemire
|6-0
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|2001
|*Arizona (65-4)
|Mike Candrea
|1-0
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|2000
|*Oklahoma (66-8)
|Patty Gasso
|3-1
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1999
|*UCLA (63-6)
|Sue Enquist
|3-2
|Washington
|Oklahoma City
|1998
|Fresno State (52-11)
|Margie Wright
|1-0
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|1997
|Arizona (61-5)
|Mike Candrea
|10-2
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1996
|*Arizona (58-9)
|Mike Candrea
|6-4
|Washington
|Columbus, Ga.
|1995
|*UCLA (50-6)
|Sharron Backus
|4-2
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|1994
|*Arizona (64-3)
|Mike Candrea
|2-0
|Cal State Northridge
|Oklahoma City
|1993
|Arizona (44-8)
|Mike Candrea
|1-0
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1992
|*UCLA (54-2)
|Sharron Backus
|2-0
|Arizona
|Oklahoma City
|1991
|Arizona (56-16)
|Mike Candrea
|5-1
|UCLA
|Oklahoma City
|1990
|UCLA (62-7)
|Sharron Backus
|2-0
|Fresno State
|Oklahoma City
|1989
|*UCLA (48-4)
|Sharron Backus
|1-0
|Fresno State
|Sunnyvale, Calif.
|1988
|UCLA (53-8)
|Sharron Backus
|3-0
|Fresno State
|Sunnyvale, Calif.
|1987
|Texas A&M (56-8)
|Bob Brock
|4-1
|UCLA
|Omaha, Neb.
|1986
|*Cal State Fullerton (57-9-1)
|Judi Garman
|3-0
|Texas A&M
|Omaha, Neb.
|1985
|UCLA (41-9)
|Sharron Backus
|2-1
|Nebraska
|Omaha, Neb.
|1984
|UCLA (45-6-1)
|Sharron Backus
|1-0
|Texas A&M
|Omaha, Neb.
|1983
|Texas A&M (41-11)
|Bob Brock
|2-0
|Cal State Fullerton
|Omaha, Neb.
|1982
|*UCLA (33-7-2)
|Sharron Backus
|2-0
|Fresno State
|Omaha, Neb.
*Indicates undefeated teams in final series.