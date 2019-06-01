NCAA softball: Key moments from Washington's win over Minnesota in the Women's College World Series

On Survival Saturday, the No. 3 Washington Huskies lived to fight another day.

Gabbie Plain fanned 10 batters in 6.2 innings of work and the Huskies outlasted the No. 7 Minnesota Gophers, winning 5-3.

The Huskies now move on to face Oklahoma State in Game 9 of the Women’s College World Series, which will be played 45 minutes after Florida vs. Alabama concludes Saturday night.

Here’s how the Huskies won it.

Morganne Flores cranked the first pitch she saw over the centerfield fence for a solo home run in the first inning, giving the Huskies an early edge. It was the 23rd dinger of the year for Flores, a mark that is tied for fourth best in the nation.

Bye, ball 👋🥎



Morganne Flores blasts one over the center field fence for a first inning home run!#WCWS | @UWSoftball pic.twitter.com/4lhpzVj8Nr — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 1, 2019

Flores’ homer prompted a special handshake from teammates Rachel Ogasawara.

Sami Reynolds reached base on a fielding error later in the inning, got pushed to second on a walk, got to third on a fielder’s choice and then scored on a wild pitch. Smart base-running paid off here for the Huskies.

Sami Reynolds swipes home on a wild pitch as @UWSoftball scores twice in the opening frame. #WCWS pic.twitter.com/K6YPsuSOK7 — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 1, 2019

Plain was wheeling and dealing early. She needed just nine pitchers to send down the Gophers’ first three batters, with a groundout and a pair of strikeouts. The second inning was a 1-2-3 affair too, as she used 13 pitches to tally a pair of strikeouts and a line-out to third base.

But Plain’s no-hit and shutout bid ended in the third inning when Minnesota’s Carlie Brandt notched a double and then scored, but Plain notched two more strikeouts anyways, preventing the Gophers’ from mounting a serious rally.

Carlie Brandt smokes a double and scores Emma Burns all the way from first!#WCWS | @GopherSoftball pic.twitter.com/wg3VKgvMkG — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 1, 2019

Washington’s lead got a bit more comfortable in the fourth inning when Sis Bates hit a blooper into shallow left centerfield. That single scored Madison Husky.

The Huskies looked to have another run cross the plate in the fourth inning, but the Gophers were able to get a force-out at home plate.

And then… well. Nothing happened. For a while. Weather forced this game to be delayed for more than two hours.

There are worse places to spend a weather delay... pic.twitter.com/NdLgb3nAKG — Minnesota Softball (@GopherSoftball) June 1, 2019

How did you pass the time during the delay? 😂#WCWS pic.twitter.com/t387s29gje — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 1, 2019

When play restarted, Reynolds was there to deliver again for the Huskies, sending the Gophers’ 2-0 offering into centerfield for a base-clearing double that drove in two runs. Reynolds now has 43 RBIs this season, good for second most on the team.

Sami Reynolds delivers again! A 2 RBI double puts the Huskies up, 5-1.#WCWS | @UWSoftball pic.twitter.com/HUiAH3Ql8O — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 1, 2019

In the bottom of the seventh, Brandt came through again for the Gophers, driving in a pair of runs with a double down the right field line.

However, the Gophers’ rally would end there. Washington brought in Taran Alvelo to notch the final strikeout of the contest.

