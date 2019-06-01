The 2019 Women’s College World Series began on Thursday, May 30 and will continue through June 4/5. It will be played in Oklahoma City for the 23rd consecutive season and 29th time in the past 30 years. The USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium-OGE Energy Field will play host.
UCLA and Oklahoma will play for the national title in a best-of-three championship series from June 3-4/5. The full schedule and list of results is below.
2019 Women's College World Series: Schedule
Thursday, May 30
Game 1: No. 6 Arizona 3, No. 3 Washington 1| Box score
Game 2: No. 2 UCLA 7, No. 7 Minnesota 2 | Box score
Game 3: No. 13 Oklahoma State 2, No. 5 Florida 1| Box score
Game 4: No. 1 Oklahoma 3, No. 8 Alabama 2| Box score
Friday, May 31
Game 5: UCLA 6, Arizona 2 | Box score
Game 6: Oklahoma 6, Oklahoma State 1 | Box score
Saturday, June 1
Game 7: Washington 5, Minnesota 3
Game 8: Alabama 15, Florida 3
Game 9: Washington 1, Oklahoma State 0
Game 10: Alabama 2, Arizona 0
Sunday, June 2
Game 11: UCLA 3, Washington 0 (10)
Game 12: Alabama 1, Oklahoma 0
Game 13: Oklahoma 7, Alabama 3
Championship Finals (Best-of-3)
Game 1: UCLA vs. Oklahoma | 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 3 | ESPN
Game 2: UCLA vs. Oklahoma | 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4 | ESPN
Game 3: UCLA vs. Oklahoma | 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5 | ESPN
Here’s an overall look at the 2019 WCWS schedule. All times are local and subject to change.
|Date
|Session
|Games
|Time
|TV
|Thu., May, 30
|Session One
|Games 1 and 2
|11 am, 1:30 pm
|ESPN
|Thu., May, 30
|Session Two
|Games 3 and 4
|6 pm, 8:30 pm
|ESPN2
|Fri., May 31
|Session Three
|Games 5 and 6
|6 pm, 8:30 pm
|ESPN
|Sat., June 1
|Session Four
|Games 7 and 8
|11am, 1:30 pm
|ESPN
|Sat., June 1
|Session Five
|Games 9 and 10
|6 pm, 8:30 pm
|ESPN
|Sun., June 2
|Session Six
|Games 11 and 12
|11am, 2:30 pm
|ESPN
|Sun., June 2
|Session Seven *
|Games 13 and 14*
|6 pm, 8:30 pm
|ESPN2
|Mon., June 3
|Session Eight
|Championship Game 1
|6:00 PM
|ESPN
|Tue., June 4
|Session Nine
|Championship Game 2
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|Wed., June 5
|Session Ten*
|Championship Game 3*
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
* = if necessary games.
