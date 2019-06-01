TRENDING:

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | June 2, 2019

2019 Women's College World Series schedule

Watch Rachel Garcia's 10th inning walk-off homer to send UCLA to Women's College World Series finals

The 2019 Women’s College World Series began on Thursday, May 30 and will continue through June 4/5. It will be played in Oklahoma City for the 23rd consecutive season and 29th time in the past 30 years. The USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium-OGE Energy Field will play host.

UCLA and Oklahoma will play for the national title in a best-of-three championship series from June 3-4/5. The full schedule and list of results is below.

WCWS 2019: View the interactive bracket | Printable bracket | Live updates 

2019 Women's College World Series: Schedule

Thursday, May 30

Game 1: No. 6 Arizona 3, No. 3 Washington 1| Box score 
Game 2: No. 2 UCLA 7, No. 7 Minnesota 2 | Box score 
Game 3: No. 13 Oklahoma State 2, No. 5 Florida 1| Box score
Game 4: No. 1 Oklahoma 3, No. 8 Alabama 2| Box score

Friday, May 31

Game 5: UCLA 6, Arizona 2 | Box score
Game 6: Oklahoma 6, Oklahoma State 1 | Box score

Saturday, June 1

Game 7: Washington 5, Minnesota 3
Game 8: Alabama 15, Florida 3 
Game 9: Washington 1, Oklahoma State 0
Game 10: Alabama 2, Arizona 0

Sunday, June 2

Game 11: UCLA 3, Washington 0 (10) 
Game 12: Alabama 1, Oklahoma 0 
Game 13: Oklahoma 7, Alabama 3

Championship Finals (Best-of-3)

Game 1: UCLA vs. Oklahoma | 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 3 | ESPN
Game 2: UCLA vs. Oklahoma | 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4 | ESPN
Game 3: UCLA vs. Oklahoma | 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5 | ESPN

Here’s an overall look at the 2019 WCWS schedule. All times are local and subject to change.

Date Session Games Time TV
Thu., May, 30 Session One Games 1 and 2 11 am, 1:30 pm ESPN
Thu., May, 30 Session Two Games 3 and 4 6 pm, 8:30 pm ESPN2
Fri., May 31 Session Three Games 5 and 6 6 pm, 8:30 pm ESPN
Sat., June 1 Session Four Games 7 and 8 11am, 1:30 pm ESPN
Sat., June 1 Session Five Games 9 and 10 6 pm, 8:30 pm ESPN
Sun., June 2 Session Six Games 11 and 12 11am, 2:30 pm ESPN
Sun., June 2 Session Seven * Games 13 and 14* 6 pm, 8:30 pm ESPN2
Mon., June 3 Session Eight Championship Game 1 6:00 PM ESPN
Tue., June 4 Session Nine Championship Game 2 7:00 PM ESPN
Wed., June 5 Session Ten* Championship Game 3* 7:00 PM ESPN

* = if necessary games. 

