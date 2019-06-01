TRENDING:

Callan Sheridan | NCAA.com | June 2, 2019

Women's College World Series: Washington's Taran Alvelo strikes out 16 in 1-0 win over Oklahoma State

Washington eliminates Oklahoma State, 1-0

The Washington Huskies earned two wins on Survival Saturday to stay alive in the Women's College World Series, the second coming in a 1-0 gem pitched by Taran Alvelo over Oklahoma State.

Alvelo led the charge for the Huskies, recording 16 strikeouts for a WCWS program record. She allowed just three hits to earn the shutout win.

2019 WOMEN'S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: Live stats, updates | Storylines Bracket

The Huskies move on to face UCLA in the semifinals of the Women's College World Series Sunday at noon ET. 

Washington shuts down Oklahoma State

  • Alvelo set the tone for the game right off the bat, mowing down three straight OSU batters in the first. She kept to that course in the second inning, getting her fourth and fifth strikeouts.
  • Oklahoma State stayed competitive, getting out of the second inning thanks to a home run robbery for the third out by Chyenne Factor.

