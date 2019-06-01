Women's College World Series: Washington's Taran Alvelo strikes out 16 in 1-0 win over Oklahoma State

The Washington Huskies earned two wins on Survival Saturday to stay alive in the Women's College World Series, the second coming in a 1-0 gem pitched by Taran Alvelo over Oklahoma State.

Alvelo led the charge for the Huskies, recording 16 strikeouts for a WCWS program record. She allowed just three hits to earn the shutout win.

2019 WOMEN'S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: Live stats, updates | Storylines | Bracket

The Huskies move on to face UCLA in the semifinals of the Women's College World Series Sunday at noon ET.

Washington shuts down Oklahoma State

Alvelo set the tone for the game right off the bat, mowing down three straight OSU batters in the first. She kept to that course in the second inning, getting her fourth and fifth strikeouts.

Setting the tone! Taran Alvelo strikes out the side to begin the game!#WCWS | @UWSoftball pic.twitter.com/SQw4peBFDU — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 2, 2019

Oklahoma State stayed competitive, getting out of the second inning thanks to a home run robbery for the third out by Chyenne Factor.

Alvelo's pitching dominance continued through the top of the fourth as she nabbed two more strikeouts, upping her count to 11 through her first 14 batters faced.

Taran Alvelo is ON FIRE 🔥🔥🔥



She now has struck out 10 of 13 batters faced 😳#WCWS | @UWSoftball pic.twitter.com/TZzLzyaGCN — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 2, 2019

Washington took its turn at the plate and pushed across the first and only run of the game, as Amirah Milloy singled to score Taryn Atlee.

Huskies get on the board first! @UWSoftball leads 1-0 as we head to the 5th on ESPN 📺 pic.twitter.com/EBg51dR0WU — espnW (@espnW) June 2, 2019

From there, it was all Alvelo and the Huskies' defense taking control. First baseman Kaija Gibson appeared out of nowhere to snatch this bunt attempt:

And Sami Reynolds robbed OSU on this deep fly ball right at the wall.

Sam Show grabbed a last out for Oklahoma State with her quick reactions on the mound, setting the Cowgirls up for one final chance at the plate.

Alvelo closed it out for the Huskies, though, recording her 16th strikeout for the final out of the night on a full count.