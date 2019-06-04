UCLA wins 2019 Women's College World Series against Oklahoma on Kinsley Washington's walk-off single

UCLA is national champion for the 12th time in program history thanks to a walk-off hit by Kinsley Washington.

After allowing a game-tying home run to Oklahoma's Shay Knighton, with the Sooners down to their final out, UCLA bounced back in the bottom of the seventh with a two-out game-winning flare to left field. Jacqui Prober, pinch-running for Colleen Sullivan at second base, raced home on Washington's single to deliver UCLA its first national title since 2010.

UCLA scored two runs in the first inning Tuesday night to take an early lead, but Oklahoma rallied to tie the game at 3-3 in the fourth inning. The Bruins took the lead again in the fifth on Brianna Tautalafua's second homer in as many days, but Knighton's clutch homer again evened the score heading into the last half inning.

But Washington made sure there would be no decisive Game 3 needed. She finished the day 2-for-4 with that one game-winning RBI.

On the mound, Rachel Garcia went the distance with seven innings, four strikeouts and four earned runs. The righty hurler was named 2019 Women's College World Series Most Outstanding Player.

UCLA swept Oklahoma 2-0 in the best-of-three 2019 championship series. The Bruins won Monday's opener, setting a WCWS record with 16 runs in a dominating 16-3 win over Oklahoma. In both games, UCLA clubbed four homers against OU's tough pitching staff.

Championship Finals (Best-of-3)

Game 1: UCLA 16, Oklahoma 3 | UCLA takes 1-0 series lead

Game 2: UCLA 5, Oklahoma 4 | UCLA eliminates Oklahoma

Follow along below for a full recap of the 2019 Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Women's College World Series: Live updates

Thursday, May 30

Game 1: No. 6 Arizona 3, No. 3 Washington 1 (8 inn.)

Game 2: No. 2 UCLA 7, No. 7 Minnesota 2

Game 3: No. 13 Oklahoma State 2, No. 5 Florida 1

Game 4: No. 1 Oklahoma 3, No. 8 Alabama 2

Friday, May 31

Game 5: UCLA 6, Arizona 2

Game 6: Oklahoma 6, Oklahoma State 1

Saturday, June 1

Game 7: Washington 5, Minnesota 3 | Minnesota eliminated

Game 8: Alabama 15, Florida 3 (5 inn.) | Florida eliminated

Game 9: Washington 1, Oklahoma State 0 | Oklahoma State eliminated

Game 10: Alabama 2, Arizona 0 |Arizona eliminated

Sunday, June 2

Game 11: UCLA 3, Washington 0 (10 innings) | UCLA advances to Championship Finals

Game 12: Alabama 1, Oklahoma 0

Game 14: Oklahoma 7, Alabama 3 |Oklahoma advances to Championship Finals

SUPER REGIONALS

DATES/SITES/PAIRINGS:

*Indicates Host Institution

All times ET

Oklahoma* vs. Northwestern Super Regional- May 24-26 at Norman, Oklahoma

Game 1: Oklahoma 3, Northwestern 0| Box score

Game 2: Oklahoma 8, Northwestern 0| Box score

ADVANCING: Oklahoma

Alabama* vs. Texas Super Regional- May 23-25 at Tuscaloosa Alabama

Game 1: Alabama 3, Texas 0 | Box score

Game 2: Texas 7, Alabama 5 | Box score

Game 3: Alabama 8, Texas 5| Box score

ADVANCING: Alabama

Florida* vs. Tennessee Super Regional- May 24- 26 at Gainesville, Florida

Game 1: Florida 3, Tennessee 0 | Box score

Game 2: Tennessee 3, Florida 2 | Box score

Game 3: Florida 2, Tennessee 1 (8)| Box score

ADVANCING: Florida

Florida State* vs. Oklahoma State Super Regional- May 23-25 at Tallahassee, Florida

Game 1: Oklahoma State 3, Florida State 1 (9 inn.) |Box score

Game 2: Florida State 4, Oklahoma State 1 | Box score

Game 3: Oklahoma State 3, Florida State 2 | Box score

ADVANCING: Oklahoma State

Washington* vs. Kentucky Super Regional at Seattle, Washington

Game 1: Washington 3, Kentucky 0 | Box score

Game 2: Washington 5, vs. Kentucky 0| Box score

ADVANCING: Washington

Ole Miss* vs. Arizona Super Regional - May 25-26 at Tuscon, Arizona

Game 1: Arizona 5, Ole Miss 2 | Box score

Game 2: Arizona 9, Ole Miss 1|Box score

ADVANCING: Arizona

Minnesota* vs. LSU Super Regional - May 24-26 at Minneapolis, Minnesota

Game 1: Minnesota 5, LSU 3 | Box score

Game 2: Minnesota 3, LSU 0 | Box score

ADVANCING: Minnesota

James Madison vs. UCLA* Super Regional- May 24-26 at Los Angeles, California

Game 1: UCLA 6, James Madison 1| Box score

Game 2: UCLA 7, James Madison 2| Box score

ADVANCING: UCLA

REGIONALS

DATES/SITES/PAIRINGS:

*Indicates Host Institution

All times ET

Norman Regional – May 17-19 at Norman, Oklahoma

Game 1: Wisconsin 4, Notre Dame 2 | Box score

Game 2: No. 1 seed Oklahoma 12, UMBC 0 | Box score

Game 3: Oklahoma 4, Wisconsin 0| Box score

Game 4: Notre Dame 2, UMBC 0 | Box score

Game 5: Wisconsin 5, Notre Dame 4 | Box score

Game 6: Wisconsin 2, Oklahoma 1 | Box score

Game 7: Oklahoma 2, Wisconsin 0| Box score

ADVANCING: Oklahoma

Evanston Regional – May 17-19 at Evanston, Illinois

Game 1: Louisville 9, Southern Illinois 5 | Box score

Game 2: No. 16 Northwestern 15, Detroit Mercy 1 | Box score

Game 3: Louisville 2, Northwestern 1 | Box score

Game 4: Southern Illinois 2, Detroit Mercy 1 | Box score

Game 5: Northwestern 8, Southern Illinois 1 | Box score

Game 6: Northwestern 7, Louisville 0| Box score

Game 7: Northwestern 4, Louisville 3| Box score

ADVANCING: Northwestern

Austin Regional – May 17-19 at Austin, Texas

Game 1: Houston 3, Texas A&M 1 | Box score

Game 2: Sam Houston State 2, No. 9 Texas 1 | Box score

Game 3: Houston 5, Sam Houston State 0 | Box score

Game 4: Texas 3, Texas A&M 2 | Box score

Game 5: Texas 3, Sam Houston State 0 | Box score

Game 6: Texas 5, Houston 2| 4:30 p.m. Sunday

Game 7: Texas 7, Houston 0| Box score

ADVANCING: Texas

Tuscaloosa Regional – May 17-19 at Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Game 1: Arizona State 4, Lipscomb 3 | Box score

Game 2: No. 8 seed Alabama 8, Alabama State 2 | Box score

Game 3: Alabama 7, Arizona State 4 | Box score

Game 4: Lipscomb 14, Alabama State 0 | Box score

Game 5: Arizona State 10, Lipscomb 1 | Box score

Game 6: Alabama 9, Arizona State 8| 2 p.m. Sunday

ADVANCING: Alabama

Gainesville Regional – May 17-19 at Gainesville, Florida

Game 1: Boise State 9, Stanford 1 | Box scores

Game 2: No. 5 seed Florida 3, Boston U 0 | Box score

Game 3: Florida 8, Boise State 0 | Box score

Game 4: Stanford 13, Boston 2 | Box score

Game 5: Boise State 2, Stanford 0 | Box score

Game 6: Florida 5, Boise State 0 | Box score

ADVANCING: Florida

Knoxville Regional – May 17-19 at Knoxville, Tennessee

Game 1: Ohio State 1, North Carolina 0 | Box score

Game 2: No. 12 seed Tennessee 8, Longwood 0 | Box score

Game 3: Tennessee 12, Ohio State 4 | Box score

Game 4: North Carolina 3, Longwood 1 | Box score

Game 5: North Carolina 5, Ohio State 3 | Box score

Game 6: North Carolina 1, Tennessee 0| Box score

Game 7: Tennessee 2, North Carolina 0| Box score

ADVANCING: Tennessee

Stillwater Regional – May 16-18 at Stillwater, Oklahoma

Game 1: Tulsa 5, Arkansas 0 | Box score

Game 2: No. 13 seed Oklahoma State 3, BYU 1 | Box Score

Game 3: Oklahoma State 13, Tulsa 10 | Box score

Game 4: BYU 6, Arkansas 3 | Box score

Game 5: Tulsa 6, BYU 4 | Box score

Game 6: Oklahoma State 2, Tulsa 1 | Box score

ADVANCING: Oklahoma State

Tallahassee Regional – May 17-19 at Tallahassee, Florida

Game 1: South Florida 3, South Carolina 2 | Box score

Game 2: No. 4 seed Florida State 8, Bethune-Cookman 0 | Box score

Game 3: No. 4 seed Florida State 12, South Florida 1 | Box Score

Game 4: South Carolina 10, Bethune-Cookman 0 | Box score

Game 5: South Carolina 2, South Florida 1 | Box score

Game 6: Florida State 7, South Carolina 6| Box score

ADVANCING: Florida State

Seattle Regional – May 17-19 at Seattle, Washington

Game 1: Mississippi State 5, Seattle U. 3 | Box score

Game 2: No. 3 seed Washington 2, Fordham 0 | Box score

Game 3: Washington 6, Mississippi State 1| Box score

Game 4: Seattle 1, Fordham 0 | Box score

Game 5: Mississippi State 7, Seattle 3 | Box score

Game 6: Washington 8, Seattle 0| Box score

ADVANCING: Washington

Lexington Regional – May 17-19 at Lexington, Kentucky

Game 1: Virginia Tech 6, Illinois 2 | Box score

Game 2: No. 14 seed Kentucky 7, Toledo 2 | Box score

Game 3: No. 14 seed Kentucky 8, Virginia Tech 1 | Box score

Game 4: Illinois 2, Toledo 0 | Box score

Game 5: Virginia Tech 5, Illinois 1 | Box score

Game 6: Kentucky 11, Virginia Tech 1| Box score

ADVANCING: Kentucky

Oxford Regional – May 17-19 at Oxford, Mississippi

Game 1: Louisiana 3, Southeast Missouri State 2 | Box score

Game 2: No. 11 seed Ole Miss 12, Chattanooga 0 | Box score

Game 3: Louisiana 2 , No. 11 seed Ole Miss 0 | Box score

Game 4: Southeast Missouri State 2, Chattanooga 1 | Box score

Game 5: Ole Miss 10, Southeast Missouri State 0 | Box score

Game 6: Ole Miss 5, Louisiana 1|Box score

Game 7: Ole Miss 5, Louisiana 4| Box score

ADVANCING: Ole Miss

Tucson Regional – May 17-19 at Tucson, Arizona

Game 1: Auburn 10, Colorado State 5 | Box score

Game 2: No. 6 seed Arizona 5, Harvard 1 | Box score

Game 3: Arizona 2, Auburn 1 | Box score

Game 4: Colorado State 6, Harvard 0 | Box score

Game 5: Auburn 8, Colorado State 0 | Box score

Game 6: Arizona 12, Auburn 3| Box score

ADVANCING: Arizona

Minneapolis Regional – May 17-19 at Minneapolis, Minnesota

Game 1: Georgia 6, Drake 4 (8) | Box score

Game 2: No. 7 seed Minnesota 3, North Dakota State 0 | Box score

Game 3: Minnesota 2, Georgia 1 | Box score

Game 4: Drake 8, North Dakota State 0 | Box score

Game 5: Georgia 7, Drake 4| Box score

Game 6: Minnesota 8, Georgia 1| Box score

ADVANCING: Minnesota

Baton Rouge Regional – May 17-19 at Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Game 1: Texas Tech 3, Louisiana Tech 0 | Box score

Game 2: No. 10 seed LSU 2, Monmouth 0 | Box score

Game 3: LSU 5, Texas Tech 4 | Box score

Game 4: Louisiana Tech 1, Monmouth 0 | Box score

Game 5: Texas Tech 3, Louisiana Tech 1 | Box score

Game 6: Texas Tech 5, LSU 4| Box score

Game 7: LSU 5, Texas Tech 1| Box score

ADVANCING: LSU

Ann Arbor Regional – May 17-19 at Ann Arbor, Michigan

Game 1: James Madison 5, vs. DePaul 2 | Box score

Game 2: No. 15 seed Michigan 8, Saint Francis (PA) 0 | Box score

Game 3: Michigan 1, James Madison 0 | Box score

Game 4: DePaul 3, Saint Francis (PA) 1 | Box score

Game 5: James Madison 3, DePaul 0 | Box score

Game 6: James Madison 3, Michigan 0| Box score

Game 7: James Madison 2, Michigan 1| Box score

Los Angeles Regional – May 17-19 at Los Angeles, California

Game 1: Missouri 7, Cal State Fullerton 4 | Box score

Game 2: No. 2 seed UCLA 6, Weber State 0 | Box score

Game 3: UCLA 9, Missouri 1 | Box score

Game 4: Weber State 7, Cal State Fullerton 3 | Box score

Game 5: Missouri 7, vs. Weber State 0 | Box score

Game 6: Missouri 5, UCLA 1| Box score

Game 7: UCLA 13, Missouri 1| Box score

ADVANCING: UCLA

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Teams

Of the 64 teams that make up the bracket, 32 will qualify automatically. All but four of those teams will earn those AQ bids by winning conference tournaments. Four conferences (Big West, Mountain West, Pac-12 and West Coast) will award their AQ spots to the regular-season champion.

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: Dates

Sunday, May 12 — Selection Show

The official 64-team bracket was announced at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Sixteen teams are seeded as the top team in the field and are placed at the 16 regional sites.

Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19 — Regionals

The tournament starts with 16 Regionals played on campus sites. Each site will have four teams playing in a double-elimination tournament.

Thursday, May 23 to Sunday, May 26 — Super Regionals

The 16 winners of the Regionals advance to the Super Regionals, which will be held at eight campus sites. Each site will have two teams playing in a best-of-three series.

Thursday, May 30 to Wednesday, June 5 — Women's College World Series

Eight teams will advance to USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium - OGE Energy Field in Oklahoma City. The teams will play in double-elimination format, with the last two teams then playing in a best-of-three championship series.

2019 NCAA Softball Tournament: History, champions

Florida State won its first national title last year, defeating Washington 1-0 and then 8-3 to sweep the championship series. Oklahoma had won consecutive national titles the previous two years.