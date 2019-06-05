National champs Augustana unanimous No. 1 in final 2019 NFCA DII Top 25 Coaches Poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Following a run to the 2019 national championship, Augustana was voted the unanimous No. 1 team in the final NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Vikings (61-10), who captured their program’s second national title, earned all 16 first-place votes and 800 points.

The top eight spots were filled by each of the NCAA Division II’s region champions with the ninth and 10th positions held by Super Regional participants, Central Oklahoma and Florida Tech.

2019 NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll – June 5 (Final) Rank School Totals 2019 Final Record Previous Week 1 Augustana (16) 400 61-10 15 2 Texas A&M Kingsville 384 52-10 3 3 Grand Valley State 361 51-10 7 4 Young Harris 351 44-20 NR 5 West Florida 340 54-11 2 6 West Chester 311 40-22 RV 7 UC San Diego 308 37-17 14 8 LIU Post 297 51-13 23 9 Central Oklahoma 272 48-8 1 10 Florida Tech 243 42-12 4 11 Cameron 216 37-18 RV 12 Concordia Irvine 210 47-8 9 13 Lincoln Memorial 208 38-15 RV 14 Indianapolis 196 49-17 13 15 Winona State 176 53-9 6 16 Texas A&M-Commerce 147 40-14 8 17 Saint Anselm 144 41-10 20 18 North Georgia 129 45-13 5 19 Shepherd 114 42-18 NR 20 Arkansas Tech 98 47-15 12 21 Chico State 80 31-17 22 22 Tarleton State 77 40-15 19 23 Tampa 46 34-13 RV 24 Southern Arkansas 36 46-13 18 25 Southern Indiana 26 35-21 RV

New to Poll: No. 4 Young Harris, No. 6 West Chester, No. 11 Cameron, No. 13 Lincoln Memorial, No. 19 Shepherd, No. 23 Tampa, No. 25 Southern Indiana.

Dropped Out:No. 10 West Texas A&M, No. 11 Colorado Mesa, No. 16 UAH, No. 17 Valdosta State, No. 21 Carson-Newman, No. 24 UMSL, No. 25 Mississippi College.

Receiving Votes: Mississippi College (12), UAH (9), Western Oregon (4), Oklahoma Christian (2), UMSL (2), Anderson (1).

The 2019 NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by 16 NCAA Division II head coaches with two representing each of the NCAA’s eight regions.