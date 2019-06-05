National champs Augustana unanimous No. 1 in final 2019 NFCA DII Top 25 Coaches Poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Following a run to the 2019 national championship, Augustana was voted the unanimous No. 1 team in the final NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Vikings (61-10), who captured their program’s second national title, earned all 16 first-place votes and 800 points.
The top eight spots were filled by each of the NCAA Division II’s region champions with the ninth and 10th positions held by Super Regional participants, Central Oklahoma and Florida Tech.
|Rank
|School
|Totals
|2019 Final Record
|Previous Week
|1
|Augustana (16)
|400
|61-10
|15
|2
|Texas A&M Kingsville
|384
|52-10
|3
|3
|Grand Valley State
|361
|51-10
|7
|4
|Young Harris
|351
|44-20
|NR
|5
|West Florida
|340
|54-11
|2
|6
|West Chester
|311
|40-22
|RV
|7
|UC San Diego
|308
|37-17
|14
|8
|LIU Post
|297
|51-13
|23
|9
|Central Oklahoma
|272
|48-8
|1
|10
|Florida Tech
|243
|42-12
|4
|11
|Cameron
|216
|37-18
|RV
|12
|Concordia Irvine
|210
|47-8
|9
|13
|Lincoln Memorial
|208
|38-15
|RV
|14
|Indianapolis
|196
|49-17
|13
|15
|Winona State
|176
|53-9
|6
|16
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|147
|40-14
|8
|17
|Saint Anselm
|144
|41-10
|20
|18
|North Georgia
|129
|45-13
|5
|19
|Shepherd
|114
|42-18
|NR
|20
|Arkansas Tech
|98
|47-15
|12
|21
|Chico State
|80
|31-17
|22
|22
|Tarleton State
|77
|40-15
|19
|23
|Tampa
|46
|34-13
|RV
|24
|Southern Arkansas
|36
|46-13
|18
|25
|Southern Indiana
|26
|35-21
|RV
New to Poll: No. 4 Young Harris, No. 6 West Chester, No. 11 Cameron, No. 13 Lincoln Memorial, No. 19 Shepherd, No. 23 Tampa, No. 25 Southern Indiana.
Dropped Out:No. 10 West Texas A&M, No. 11 Colorado Mesa, No. 16 UAH, No. 17 Valdosta State, No. 21 Carson-Newman, No. 24 UMSL, No. 25 Mississippi College.
Receiving Votes: Mississippi College (12), UAH (9), Western Oregon (4), Oklahoma Christian (2), UMSL (2), Anderson (1).
The 2019 NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by 16 NCAA Division II head coaches with two representing each of the NCAA’s eight regions.