Watch Kinsley Washington's walk-off flare single to give UCLA the 2019 Women's College World Series title

Kinsley Washington's walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh delivered UCLA softball its 12th national championship Tuesday night in Oklahoma City. The Bruins defeated Oklahoma 5-4 for the two-game final series sweep.
With two outs, Washington flared a looping single to left field that fell a few steps in front of Oklahoma outfielder Falepolima Aviu, who corralled it on a short hop and quickly fired home. The throw was too late, as Jacqui Prober evaded the sweep tag to score the winning run.
WALK OFF FOR THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP 😱😱😱#WCWS | @UCLASoftball pic.twitter.com/LbILY0t4S5— NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 5, 2019
UCLA took the field for the top of the seventh up 4-3 and seemed set to squash Oklahoma's hopes of forcing a Game 3 right there. But down to their final out, the Sooners tied it up on a Shay Knighton homer just beyond the center field wall.
That set the stage for Washington's heroics the very next half inning. She finished 2-for-4 on the day with that final RBI.
