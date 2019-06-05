COLLEGE WORLD SERIES:

Anthony Chiusano | NCAA.com | June 5, 2019

Watch Kinsley Washington's walk-off flare single to give UCLA the 2019 Women's College World Series title

Kinsley Washington's walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh delivered UCLA softball its 12th national championship Tuesday night in Oklahoma City. The Bruins defeated Oklahoma 5-4 for the two-game final series sweep.

With two outs, Washington flared a looping single to left field that fell a few steps in front of Oklahoma outfielder Falepolima Aviu, who corralled it on a short hop and quickly fired home. The throw was too late, as Jacqui Prober evaded the sweep tag to score the winning run.

UCLA took the field for the top of the seventh up 4-3 and seemed set to squash Oklahoma's hopes of forcing a Game 3 right there. But down to their final out, the Sooners tied it up on a Shay Knighton homer just beyond the center field wall.

WCWS 2019: Full highlights from UCLA's win | Final bracket | WCWS recap

That set the stage for Washington's heroics the very next half inning. She finished 2-for-4 on the day with that final RBI. 

