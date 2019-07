How to buy Women's College World Series tickets

The 2020 Women's College World Series will take place at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium-OGE Energy Field in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The event will be held from May 28 to June 3, 2020.

To buy official tickets to the Women's College World Series click here. Some exciting news for 2020 is the new stadium renovations that will add additional seating options. For more information on 2020 new ticket deposits click here.

2019 CHAMPIONSHIP: WCWS top plays | Watch UCLA's walk-off single to clinch national title

Last year, UCLA defeated Oklahoma to win the 2019 Women's College World Series.

For a full championship history see below: