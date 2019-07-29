The 15 best places to watch college softball, according to the fans

The 10 best plays from the 2019 Women's College World Series

The 10 best plays from the 2019 Women's College World Series

While we wait for spring and the next college softball season to begin, we decided to ask the experts — the fans — which places are the best to watch college softball.

We heard from people all across the country who eagerly weighed in with their favorites.

We read all of your responses and present below, in no particular order, the 15 best places to watch NCAA softball, according to the fans:

Tiger Park | LSU

Tiger Park is located off the banks of the Mississippi River. According to LSU, the park features 1,289 chair-back and bench-back seats, a party deck on the third-base side and a 30-seat suite above the first-base line. There also is seating for 960 additional fans in the newly designed Tiger Park Terrace.

LSU Softball. Mist beautiful field, stadium and the absolute best field maintenance man ever! LSU — tigermama (@tigermama18) July 24, 2019

RULE CHANGE: Changes to pitching procedures approved in softball

Rhoads Stadium | Alabama

Rhoads Stadium was built in 2000 and has a capacity of about 4,000. Alabama has set multiple NCAA attendance records over the years.

I will just leave this here and let you off the hook for asking this pic.twitter.com/veD1RlWFtU — Jeffrey Higginbotham (@RealReffjey) July 25, 2019

Rhoads and its proven. Attendance, winning percentage there always amongst the best if not highest. — Easy Life (@TTG4281) July 24, 2019

Bogle Park | Arkansas

Bogle Park holds 1,200 and even has a space for BBQ grilling in the outfield area. Yum!

Eh hem, hi yes. Uh, @RazorbackSB would like a word 🙃 pic.twitter.com/AOsoe89Jod — Kevin Snyder (@ksnyd_10) July 25, 2019

BOGLE BY A MILLION @RazorbackSB — Loren Krzysko (@lolaaa_12) July 25, 2019

Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium | Arizona

According to Arizona, over the last seven seasons the Wildcats have averaged more than 2,000 fans per game. In 2012, the stadium’s all-time attendance reached 700,000 fans.

no place in the country shines brighter than Rita! @ArizonaSoftball — Zac Cook 🏈 (@zcook21) July 25, 2019

Easily Hillenbrand stadium. Literally no contest. — Thomas Boren (@ThomasDBoren) July 25, 2019

Husky Softball Stadium | Washington

Husky Softball Stadium overlooks Lake Washington with a view of Mt. Rainer. The stadium was built in 1994 and renovated in 2014. It holds about 1,500.

Washington Huskies (have you seen the bald eagle 🦅 perched atop the beautiful 🌲 and not to mention it’s adjacent to Lake Washington with a view toward majestic Mt. Rainier) — mario jacques💙💛💙 (@goblue90) July 25, 2019

CHAMPS: Here are the 6 college softball teams with the most national championship

Davis Diamond | Texas A&M

It’s just beautiful!!!!👍 — Denise Martinez (@dkm4jc) July 25, 2019

Davis Diamond 💎 — erin.palmer.13@icloud.com (@mrs_coachpalmer) July 25, 2019

Jane Sage Cowles Stadium | Minnesota

Jane Sage Cowles stadium at the University of Minnesota!!! — Bozbrack (@bozbrack) July 24, 2019

Jane Sage Cowles M-I-N-N-E-S-O-T-A! RAH! — Brad Burns (@bad_dad_brad) July 24, 2019

Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium | Florida

Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium was built in 1996 and had a major renovation in 2018. It has a total capacity of 2,691. Fans are able to watch play from anywhere around the ballpark due to the 360-degree concourse that wraps around the field.

KSP 🐊🌻🥎❤️❤️ — Gatorgirl22 (@Gatorgirl1468) July 25, 2019

Lamson Park | Louisiana

The all-time Lamson Park attendance record came on May 20, 2012, in the Lafayette Regional Championship game vs. Stanford with 2,729 fans.

Yvette Girouard field at Lamson Park 🤟🌶 — Tyrell Lentini (@lentini_tyrell) July 24, 2019

Alumni Field | Michigan

Alumni Field was builtin in 1982 and has a capacity of 2,650. There have been many renovations and additions to Alumni Field over the years, including an indoor hitting facility and press box.

Alumni Field ANN Arbor — Larry Frank (@tdbt71) July 24, 2019

WCWS: How to buy tickets to WCWS | Watch UCLA's walk-off single to win 2019 national title

Marita Hynes Field | Oklahoma

Marita Hynes — k9man811 (@JimElrod6) July 24, 2019

Easton Stadium | UCLA

Easton Stadium was the training facility for the U.S. National Softball Team for the 1996 Summer Olympics.

Easton Stadium. Los Angeles California. Home of the NCAA Champion UCLA BRUINS🏆 — Cmack805 (@Cmack8051) July 25, 2019

Others might have fancier digs, but these are hallowed grounds. This is The Home of Legends. @UCLASoftball pic.twitter.com/BZh50zlWHU — T-Mac (@aLilSumpin4Ya) July 25, 2019

Jane Sanders Stadium | Oregon

Known to Oregon fans as "The Jane," the stadium averaged 1,198 fans per home game in 2015.

The Jane — Patricia lynne johns (@Patricialynnej2) July 25, 2019

I mean, does anything even come close to the Jane??? @OregonSB — Ashley Goynes (@AshleyGoynes) July 25, 2019

The Jane — Cindy Utecht (@CindyUtecht) July 24, 2019

Alberta B. Farrington Softball Stadium | Arizona State

Farrington stadium..ASU — Joe Gargiul (@aclacrosse14) July 25, 2019

@ASUSoftball is the BEST home field! — Ara Lynn (@earthiker) July 25, 2019

John Cropp Stadium | Kentucky

John Cropp Stadium opened in 2013 and that same year hosted the SEC tournament. The stadium has 1,500 seats.