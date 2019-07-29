TRENDING:

Beth Maiman | NCAA.com | July 30, 2019

The 15 best places to watch college softball, according to the fans

The 10 best plays from the 2019 Women's College World Series

While we wait for spring and the next college softball season to begin, we decided to ask the experts — the fans — which places are the best to watch college softball.

We heard from people all across the country who eagerly weighed in with their favorites. 

We read all of your responses and present below, in no particular order, the 15 best places to watch NCAA softball, according to the fans: 

Tiger Park | LSU

Tiger Park is located off the banks of the Mississippi River. According to LSU, the park features 1,289 chair-back and bench-back seats, a party deck on the third-base side and a 30-seat suite above the first-base line. There also is seating for 960 additional fans in the newly designed Tiger Park Terrace. 

RULE CHANGE: Changes to pitching procedures approved in softball

Rhoads Stadium | Alabama

Rhoads Stadium was built in 2000 and has a capacity of about 4,000. Alabama has set multiple NCAA attendance records over the years. 

Bogle Park | Arkansas

Bogle Park holds 1,200 and even has a space for BBQ grilling in the outfield area. Yum! 

Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium | Arizona

According to Arizona, over the last seven seasons the Wildcats have averaged more than 2,000 fans per game. In 2012, the stadium’s all-time attendance reached 700,000 fans.

Husky Softball Stadium | Washington 

Husky Softball Stadium overlooks Lake Washington with a view of Mt. Rainer. The stadium was built in 1994 and renovated in 2014. It holds about 1,500. 

CHAMPS: Here are the 6 college softball teams with the most national championship

Davis Diamond | Texas A&M 

Jane Sage Cowles Stadium | Minnesota

Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium | Florida 

Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium was built in 1996 and had a major renovation in 2018. It has a total capacity of 2,691. Fans are able to watch play from anywhere around the ballpark due to the 360-degree concourse that wraps around the field.

Lamson Park | Louisiana 

The all-time Lamson Park attendance record came on May 20, 2012, in the Lafayette Regional Championship game vs. Stanford with 2,729 fans.

Alumni Field | Michigan 

Alumni Field was builtin in 1982 and has a capacity of 2,650. There have been many renovations and additions to Alumni Field over the years, including an indoor hitting facility and press box. 

WCWS: How to buy tickets to WCWS | Watch UCLA's walk-off single to win 2019 national title

Marita Hynes Field | Oklahoma 

Easton Stadium | UCLA 

Easton Stadium was the training facility for the U.S. National Softball Team for the 1996 Summer Olympics. 

Jane Sanders Stadium | Oregon 

Known to Oregon fans as "The Jane," the stadium averaged 1,198 fans per home game in 2015.

Alberta B. Farrington Softball Stadium | Arizona State 

John Cropp Stadium | Kentucky 

John Cropp Stadium opened in 2013 and that same year hosted the SEC tournament. The stadium has 1,500 seats.

 

The 6 college softball teams with the most national championships

Here are the schools with the most NCAA softball championships, beginning with the UCLA Bruins, who won their unprecedented 12th DI softball championship in 2019.
READ MORE

Changes to pitching procedures approved in softball

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved changes to the components of the pitching position and the procedure for pitchers to take signals before releasing a pitch for the 2020 season.
READ MORE

How to buy Women's College World Series tickets

The 2020 Women's College World Series will take place at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium-OGE Energy Field in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Here's how you can you buy official tickets.
READ MORE

