The 2020 Women's College World Series starts Thursday, May 28, from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Check out the daily schedule below.

UCLA is the defending national champion, as the Bruins swept Oklahoma in the best-of-3 Championship Finals. Eight teams will again try to make it through the NCAA Softball tournament bracket to reach the WCWS.

WCWS 2019: View the interactive bracket | Printable bracket | Recap

2020 Women's College World Series: Schedule

All games at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium-OGE Energy Field in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Women's College World Series Game Day Date Game No. 1 Thursday May 28 Game No. 2 Thursday May 28 Game No. 3 Thursday May 28 Game No. 4 Thursday May 28 Game No. 5 Friday May 29 Game No. 6 Friday May 29 Game No. 7 Saturday May 30 Game No. 8 Saturday May 30 Game No. 9 Saturday May 30 Game No. 10 Saturday May 30 Game No. 11 Sunday May 31 Game No. 12 Sunday May 31 Game No. 13 Sunday May 31 Game No. 14 Sunday May 31 Finals (Game 1) Monday June 1 Finals (Game 2) Tuesday June 2 Finals (Game 3) Wednesday June 3

2019 RECAP: NCAA Softball Tournament bracket, schedule, scores

2019 Women's College World Series: Scores, results

Thursday, May 30

Game 1: No. 6 Arizona 3, No. 3 Washington 1 (8 inn.)

Game 2: No. 2 UCLA 7, No. 7 Minnesota 2

Game 3: No. 13 Oklahoma State 2, No. 5 Florida 1

Game 4: No. 1 Oklahoma 3, No. 8 Alabama 2

Friday, May 31

Game 5: UCLA 6, Arizona 2

Game 6: Oklahoma 6, Oklahoma State 1

Saturday, June 1

Game 7: Washington 5, Minnesota 3 | Minnesota eliminated

Game 8: Alabama 15, Florida 3 (5 inn.) | Florida eliminated

Game 9: Washington 1, Oklahoma State 0 | Oklahoma State eliminated

Game 10: Alabama 2, Arizona 0 |Arizona eliminated

Sunday, June 2

Game 11: UCLA 3, Washington 0 (10 innings) | UCLA advances to Championship Finals

Game 12: Alabama 1, Oklahoma 0

Game 14: Oklahoma 7, Alabama 3 |Oklahoma advances to Championship Finals

Championship Finals (Best-of-3)

Game 1: UCLA 16, Oklahoma 3 | UCLA takes 1-0 series lead

Game 2: UCLA 5, Oklahoma 4 | UCLA eliminates Oklahoma

Women's College World Series: Champions, history