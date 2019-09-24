When does the 2020 college softball season start?

First pitch of the 2020 college softball season is scheduled for the weekend of Feb. 6. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new year.

Though schools have not released 2020 game schedules yet, many have announced their fall schedules, which, for some, begins the weekend of Oct. 4. Florida State (2018 national champion) and Oklahoma (2016, 2017) are among those set to face many in-state and regional teams. The Seminoles begin fall at Georgia (Saturday, Oct. 5) and then return home to host UCF (Saturday, Nov. 9) and Florida (Saturday, Nov. 16).

Oklahoma has a less strict schedule, staying home and opening against Trinity Valley (Friday, Oct. 4). The Sooners will host North Texas (Wednesday, Oct. 16) and close out the fall scrum with UT-Arlington (Friday, Nov. 1).

The 2019 college softball season concluded with Kinsley Washington's walk-off single to secure UCLA's 12 title in program history. The USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium erupted that night, one half inning after the Bruins gave up a game-tying home run to Oklahoma's Shay Knighton.

#WCWSwednesday: 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣9️⃣



After being named @USASoftball Player of the Year, Rachel Garcia followed up with one of the most memorable performances in #WCWS history – tossing 10 shutout innings leading up to her walk off home run to send @UCLASoftball into the Championship Series. pic.twitter.com/K2FHqpWS5O — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) August 21, 2019

After losing to Florida State in the three-game championship series the year before, the Bruins went 5-0 in OKC, including a two-game finals sweep over the Sooners. Rachel Garcia, who hit the walk-off home run in the 10th inning to push the Bruins past Washington into the championship series, was named 2019 WCWS Most Outstanding Player.

