Columbus State set to host the Team USA softball team in April

COLUMBUS — A part of the "Stand Beside Her" tour, the Columbus State University softball team will host Team USA on April 3, 2020, at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus.

The Lady Cougars will have the opportunity to take the field against the USA Softball Women's National Team in a doubleheader at the historic complex. The first game will begin at 5 p.m. ET with the nightcap starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

2019 RECAP: Augustana (SD) wins title | Highlights

"This is just an unbelievable opportunity, for not only our team, but for Columbus State University and the community," commented CSU head coach Brad Huskisson. "Our players will never forget taking the field against the world's best players, and we are so honored to be chosen for this event."

"Softball has an important place in the city of Columbus, and this once again proves that. I'm so happy that the community will have the chance to come out to South Commons and watch our nation's team in their hometown."

The "Stand Beside Her" tour is a way for the USA Softball Women's National Team to prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The "Stand Beside Her" message encourages fans everywhere to stand united in their support of the WNT and the United States in their journey to the Olympic Games. It is also meant to encourage the future generation of female athletes.

HISTORY: Most DII softball titles | DII softball's unbreakable records | NCAA's unbreakable records

"As athletes, we love that the tour allows us the opportunity to visit so many places across the country," said 2020 WNT member, Cat Osterman. "Southern hospitality is a real thing, and we received such a warm welcome in Columbus last summer. We are excited to return to the city where Olympic softball started. It's fun to have that history as part of our tour to Tokyo."

The city of Columbus has a storied history with USA softball. The city served as the host site for softball in the 1996 Olympic Games. Earlier this year, international softball returned to the Chattahoochee Valley for the USA Softball International Cup at South Commons.

"It is wonderful that Columbus, Georgia will again serve as the epicenter for elite softball competition in April 2020", added Todd Reeser, Columbus State Director of Athletics. "We are thrilled that our talented CSU softball student-athletes will have the experience of competing against the best softball players in the world."

DI SOFTBALL HOME RUN QUEENS: Top 10 home run hitters of all time

Currently, there are nine stops on the "Stand Beside Her" tour hitting seven states and extending from February to June prior to next summer's Olympic Games which begins on July 22.

Tickets are on sale at ColumbusGaSports.com through March 31, 2020. VIP tickets are $25 and General Admission tickets available for $15 while children 5-and-under are free. Groups with 20 or more can purchase discounted tickets for $10 per person.

For more information on the event, please visit TeamUSA.org. Below is the schedule for the Stand Beside Her Tour.