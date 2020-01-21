HOOPS:

softball-d1 flag

D1Softball Staff | January 21, 2020

College softball rankings: Preseason top 25 for the 2020 season

Here are 4 of the top home run hitters to watch in the 2020 softball season

A new era is here with the launch of D1Softball, and Alabama comes in at No. 1 in the inaugural D1Softball Top 25 Rankings.

The Tide reached the Women’s College World Series for the 12th time last season and return 13 players from the 2019 roster. The defending SEC champs are atop the rankings due in part to an experienced squad with loads of depth in the circle.

RETURNING PITCHERS: 7 top arms you'll see in 2020

Washington enters the 2020 season ranked in the No. 2 slot just above high-powered Arizona and defending national champion UCLA, which comes in at No. 4. Oklahoma, last year’s national runner-up, slots in at No. 5 to round out the top five.

Texas, which was eliminated by Alabama in the Super Regional round last season, checks in at No. 6, followed by No. 7 Minnesota. Rounding out the top ten are Louisiana at No. 8, No. 9 Florida and No. 10 Florida State.

The final WCWS participant from last season, Oklahoma State, checks in at No. 12 just behind No. 11 LSU.

RETURNING SLUGGERS: 4 home run hitters back for 2020

The SEC leads all conferences with nine teams in the Top 25. The Pac-12 and Big Ten are next with five teams, followed by the Big 12 with four. The ACC and Sun Belt each have one team in the rankings.

The D1Softball Top 25 rankings are compiled by polling 10 sportswriters, broadcasters, analysts and coaches from across the nation, and are headlined by lead writers Rhiannon Potkey and Tara Henry.

Games through  JAN. 21, 2020

RANK

TEAM

2019 RECORD
1 Alabama 60-10
2 Washington 52-9
3 Arizona 48-14
4 UCLA 56-6
5 Oklahoma 57-6
6 Texas 46-17
7 Minnesota 46-14
8 Louisiana 52-6
9 Florida 49-18
10 Florida State 55-10
11 LSU 43-19
12 Oklahoma State 45-17
13 Northwestern 47-13
14 Tennessee 43-17
15 Georgia 42-19
16 Texas Tech 42-16
17 Kentucky 36-24
18 Michigan 45-13
19 Oregon 22-30
20 South Carolina 38-19
21 Arkansas 38-20
22 Auburn 39-21
23 Arizona State 35-20
24 Wisconsin 43-14
25 Missouri 35-22

