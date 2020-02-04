TRENDING:

TONIGHT

Men's hoops: No. 10 Villanova vs. No. 19 Butler

👀 3 unranked women's basketball teams to keep an eye on

🤼‍♂️ Latest wrestling award standings

softball-d1 flag

D1Softball Staff | NCAA.com | February 4, 2020

D1Softball's 2020 preseason All-American college softball teams

7 top pitchers back for the 2020 college softball season

Washington’s strength up the middle this season is on display in D1Softball’s inaugural Preseason All-America Teams.

Pitcher Gabbie Plain, catcher Morganne Flores and shortstop Sis Bates all earned spots on the first team. Led by the Huskies' trio, the Pac-12 has a conference-high seven players on the first team. The Pac-12 and SEC are tied for the most players represented on the All-America teams with 10 total from each. Arizona, UCLA, Oklahoma and Washington each feature three players on the two teams combined. Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State and Texas all have two players on our All-America teams.

2020 SOFTBALL SEASON PREVIEW: Top 25 preseason breakdown, by team | 8 teams we might see in OKC

The D1Softball All-Americans are selected by national writers Tara Henry and Rhiannon Potkey.

First team

Position Name School AVG/OBP/SLG AB 2B 3B HR RBI BB SB
C Morganne Flores, RSr. Washington .348/.452/.781 178 6 1 23 61 32 0
1B Bailey Hemphill, Sr. Alabama .375/.524/.828 192 9 0 26 84 59 1
2B Reyna Carranco, Sr. Arizona .416/.457/.584 178 13 1 5 40 15 0
SS Sis Bates, Sr. Washington .387/.463/.472 199 11 3 0 30 27 10
3B Sydney Sherrill, Jr. Florida State .405/.489/.762 185 18 0 16 60 34 8
OF Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza, RSr. Arizona .386/.477/.787 197 18 2 19 67 33 0
OF Jocelyn Alo, Jr. Oklahoma .379/.484/.730 174 13 0 16 56 30 1
OF Kindra Hackbarth, Jr. Arizona State .412/.500/.841 170 18 2 17 57 29 15
UTL/P Miranda Elish, Sr. Texas .315/.388/.540 124 10 0 6 27 12 2
UTL Shelbi Sunseri, Jr. LSU .340/.468/.748 159 14 0 17 60 37 0
UTL Aaliyah Jordan, RJr. UCLA .383/.467/.711 180 20 0 13 61 28 1
UTL Grace Green, So. Oklahoma .359/.442/.712 170 7 1 17 54 26 10
Position Name School W-L ERA IP SO BB SV
SP Gabbie Plain, Jr. Washington 24-2 1.24 186.0 246 43 4
SP Amber Fiser, Sr. Minnesota 31-9 1.27 259.2 346 74 3
SP Montana Fouts, So. Alabama 21-6 1.39 181.2 193 57 5

Second team

Position Name School AVG/OBP/SLG AB 2B 3B HR RBI BB SB
C Mia Davidson, Jr. Mississippi State .373/.476/.882 169 8 0 26 64 23 2
1B Kayla Konwent, Sr. Wisconsin .459/.582/.859 170 21 1 15 53 42 2
2B Janae Jefferson, Jr. Texas .408/.438/.439 196 6 0 0 23 11 10
SS Jessie Harper, Sr. Arizona .333/.392/.814 204 9 1 29 70 20 1
3B Jana Johns, Jr. South Carolina .348/.388/.417 161 9 2 15 44 30 4
OF Aliyah Andrews, Sr. LSU .358/.407/.363 204 1 0 0 9 16 47
OF Kelli Godin, So. UCLA .418/.469/.455 134 3 1 0 13 12 23
OF Hannah McEwen, Jr. Arkansas .386/.452/.492 189 12 1 2 26 18 0
UTL/P Sierra Lange, Jr. George Washington .411/.451/.580 207 17 6 2 39 13 17
UTL Kendyl Lindaman, Sr. Florida .330/.463/.614 197 9 1 15 54 42 0
UTL Chelsea Seggern, Sr. Tennessee .366/.471/.614 153 16 2 6 46 27 2
UTL Fa Leilua, So. Mississippi State .345/.412/.757 177 7 0 22 52 18 1
Position Name School W-L ERA IP SO BB SV
SP Giselle "G" Juarez, RSr. Oklahoma 28-4 1.39 186.1 269 38 0
SP Danielle Williams, So. Northwestern 31-8 1.55 230.0 317 46 2
SP Megan Faraimo, So. UCLA 16-4 1.41 114.0 286 43
 		 4

Sign up today with the code launch19 and get 30% off an annual subscription to D1Softball.com.

College softball top 25 preseason breakdown, by team

Here are the facts to consider when breaking down the top 25 teams in college softball, according to D1Softball.com.
READ MORE

College softball rankings: Washington tops NFCA preseason coaches poll

After garnering 755 points, Washington narrowly edged Alabama for the top spot in the 2020 NFCA preseason coaches softball poll. The full rankings are available here.
READ MORE

2020 WCWS predictions: 8 teams we might see in Oklahoma

Here are eight teams we might see this spring in Oklahoma City for the 2020 Women's College World Series.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners