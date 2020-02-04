D1Softball's 2020 preseason All-American college softball teams

Washington’s strength up the middle this season is on display in D1Softball’s inaugural Preseason All-America Teams.
Pitcher Gabbie Plain, catcher Morganne Flores and shortstop Sis Bates all earned spots on the first team. Led by the Huskies' trio, the Pac-12 has a conference-high seven players on the first team. The Pac-12 and SEC are tied for the most players represented on the All-America teams with 10 total from each. Arizona, UCLA, Oklahoma and Washington each feature three players on the two teams combined. Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State and Texas all have two players on our All-America teams.
2020 SOFTBALL SEASON PREVIEW: Top 25 preseason breakdown, by team | 8 teams we might see in OKC
The D1Softball All-Americans are selected by national writers Tara Henry and Rhiannon Potkey.
First team
|Position
|Name
|School
|AVG/OBP/SLG
|AB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SB
|C
|Morganne Flores, RSr.
|Washington
|.348/.452/.781
|178
|6
|1
|23
|61
|32
|0
|1B
|Bailey Hemphill, Sr.
|Alabama
|.375/.524/.828
|192
|9
|0
|26
|84
|59
|1
|2B
|Reyna Carranco, Sr.
|Arizona
|.416/.457/.584
|178
|13
|1
|5
|40
|15
|0
|SS
|Sis Bates, Sr.
|Washington
|.387/.463/.472
|199
|11
|3
|0
|30
|27
|10
|3B
|Sydney Sherrill, Jr.
|Florida State
|.405/.489/.762
|185
|18
|0
|16
|60
|34
|8
|OF
|Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza, RSr.
|Arizona
|.386/.477/.787
|197
|18
|2
|19
|67
|33
|0
|OF
|Jocelyn Alo, Jr.
|Oklahoma
|.379/.484/.730
|174
|13
|0
|16
|56
|30
|1
|OF
|Kindra Hackbarth, Jr.
|Arizona State
|.412/.500/.841
|170
|18
|2
|17
|57
|29
|15
|UTL/P
|Miranda Elish, Sr.
|Texas
|.315/.388/.540
|124
|10
|0
|6
|27
|12
|2
|UTL
|Shelbi Sunseri, Jr.
|LSU
|.340/.468/.748
|159
|14
|0
|17
|60
|37
|0
|UTL
|Aaliyah Jordan, RJr.
|UCLA
|.383/.467/.711
|180
|20
|0
|13
|61
|28
|1
|UTL
|Grace Green, So.
|Oklahoma
|.359/.442/.712
|170
|7
|1
|17
|54
|26
|10
|Position
|Name
|School
|W-L
|ERA
|IP
|SO
|BB
|SV
|SP
|Gabbie Plain, Jr.
|Washington
|24-2
|1.24
|186.0
|246
|43
|4
|SP
|Amber Fiser, Sr.
|Minnesota
|31-9
|1.27
|259.2
|346
|74
|3
|SP
|Montana Fouts, So.
|Alabama
|21-6
|1.39
|181.2
|193
|57
|5
Second team
|Position
|Name
|School
|AVG/OBP/SLG
|AB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SB
|C
|Mia Davidson, Jr.
|Mississippi State
|.373/.476/.882
|169
|8
|0
|26
|64
|23
|2
|1B
|Kayla Konwent, Sr.
|Wisconsin
|.459/.582/.859
|170
|21
|1
|15
|53
|42
|2
|2B
|Janae Jefferson, Jr.
|Texas
|.408/.438/.439
|196
|6
|0
|0
|23
|11
|10
|SS
|Jessie Harper, Sr.
|Arizona
|.333/.392/.814
|204
|9
|1
|29
|70
|20
|1
|3B
|Jana Johns, Jr.
|South Carolina
|.348/.388/.417
|161
|9
|2
|15
|44
|30
|4
|OF
|Aliyah Andrews, Sr.
|LSU
|.358/.407/.363
|204
|1
|0
|0
|9
|16
|47
|OF
|Kelli Godin, So.
|UCLA
|.418/.469/.455
|134
|3
|1
|0
|13
|12
|23
|OF
|Hannah McEwen, Jr.
|Arkansas
|.386/.452/.492
|189
|12
|1
|2
|26
|18
|0
|UTL/P
|Sierra Lange, Jr.
|George Washington
|.411/.451/.580
|207
|17
|6
|2
|39
|13
|17
|UTL
|Kendyl Lindaman, Sr.
|Florida
|.330/.463/.614
|197
|9
|1
|15
|54
|42
|0
|UTL
|Chelsea Seggern, Sr.
|Tennessee
|.366/.471/.614
|153
|16
|2
|6
|46
|27
|2
|UTL
|Fa Leilua, So.
|Mississippi State
|.345/.412/.757
|177
|7
|0
|22
|52
|18
|1
|Position
|Name
|School
|W-L
|ERA
|IP
|SO
|BB
|SV
|SP
|Giselle "G" Juarez, RSr.
|Oklahoma
|28-4
|1.39
|186.1
|269
|38
|0
|SP
|Danielle Williams, So.
|Northwestern
|31-8
|1.55
|230.0
|317
|46
|2
|SP
|Megan Faraimo, So.
|UCLA
|16-4
|1.41
|114.0
|286
|43
|4
