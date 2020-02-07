College softball: Florida State rallies back to beat Alabama in walk-off win

Alabama took advantage of multiple FSU miscues to stake a 3-0 lead after the top of the first. Skylar Wallace was hit by the first pitch of the game from FSU’s Kathryn Sandercock, and Alexis Mack followed with an infield single. A groundout moved the runners to second and third and a wild pitch allowed the first run to score. After a strikeout, the inning continued on an FSU throwing error and KB Sides drove in another Alabama run with an RBI single to make it 3-0 Tide.

Alabama added two more in the top of the third inning on a two-run home run by Taylor Clark to push out to a 5-0 lead.

TOP ARMS: 7 pitchers returning for 2020

Alabama starting pitcher Montana Fouts began by retiring six of the first seven batters she faced, before Chloe Culp started the bottom of the third by reaching on a Crimson Tide throwing error. Culp moved to third base on a groundout and scored on an infield RBI single by Landers to cut the lead to 5-1.

Freshman Brianna Enter came in to pitch to begin the top of the fourth inning for Florida State, ending Sandercock’s day in the circle. A leadoff walk moved to third on a pair of groundouts and scored on an RBI infield single by Alexis Mack. Alabama added another run in the top of the fifth after Savannah Woodward lined an RBI double to left center to make it 7-1.

The Seminoles managed just one baserunner over a span of 3.2 innings as Fouts, a NFCA Second Team All-American in 2019 as a freshman, stymied the Florida State offense.

The Noles broke through with another run in the bottom of the sixth as Mason drew a walk and came in to score on an RBI double by Davis, cutting the lead to 7-2.

Fouts initally left the game after 6.0 innings pitched, allowing just two runs, one earned, on two hits with three walks and seven strikeouts, as Krystal Goodman entered to pitch the seventh for the Crimson Tide.

Freshman Devyn Flaherty led off the frame with a single up the middle and an Alabama error off the bat of Muffley, along with a walk to Morgan Noah, loaded the bases with nobody out. Landers drove in a run on an infield RBI single, prompting Alabama to bring Fouts back into the game. Morgan fouled off four pitches and crushed a grand slam to left to tie the game at 7-7.

The inning continued on a walk by Mason with one out, and after she stole second, Davis was intentionally walked. Kaia LoPreste grounded out, moving the runners to second and third with two away. An intentional walk to Flaherty reloaded the bases and Muffley nearly beat out a ground ball to short, but was retired to end the inning and send the game to extras.

An FSU error and a sacrifice bunt gave Alabama a runner on second with one away in the top of the eighth, but a nice play by Sherrill on a ground ball at third and a strikeout from Davis ended the inning.

Noah opened the bottom of the eighth with a single to left, ending Fouts’ day in the circle. Lexi Kilfoyl, winning pitcher in Alabama’s game against UNC earlier in the day, entered and Landers put down a bunt single in front of the plate. Morgan hit a sharp ground ball to third, which turned into a double play, leaving Landers at second. After Sherrill was intentionally walked, Mason lined a single through the right side, scoring Landers from second to secure the 8-7 victory.

WCWS PREDICTIONS: 8 teams we might see in Oklahoma City | The NFCA preseason poll

The Seminoles recorded three double plays against Alabama on Friday night, doubling off runners at second on line drives to Landers and Morgan, along with a strikeout/caught stealing in the sixth inning involving Davis and LoPreste.

Sandercock gave up five runs, three earned, on four hits with one walk and one strikeout over 3.0 innings and did not factor in the decision. Enter tossed 2.2 innings of relief, surrendering two runs on three hits with three walks and a strikeout. Davis closed out the game, tossing 2.1 innings without allowing a hit, issuing just one walk and posting four strikeouts in the relief win.

The Seminoles are back in action on Saturday, February 8 as the JoAnne Graf Classic continues. FSU will take on Detroit Mercy (0-0) at 12:30 p.m., and face No. 1 Alabama at 3:00 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra and links for the broadcast, tickets and live stats will be available on the softball schedule page of Seminoles.com.

2020 WOMEN'S COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: How to buy tickets to the WCWS