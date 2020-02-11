College softball rankings: Washington remains No. 1 after opening weekend

2020 WCWS: Way-early predictions for 8 teams we might see in Oklahoma

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following the first weekend of the 2020 season, preseason favorite Washington remains atop the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Huskies (5-0) captured 25 first-place votes and 791 points, while the rest of the poll saw some movement.

Several programs made significant jumps up the poll, including Florida State, LSU and Kentucky with the latter two joining the top 10 and the Seminoles moving up the fifth. Additionally, Michigan (5-0), highlighted by a win over then-No. 7 Florida, moved up six spots to 11, while Missouri (19th / 5-0), Oregon (t-21st / 5-0) and North Carolina (25th / 3-2) entered the top 25.

On the flip side, Minnesota (3-2) and Louisiana (3-1) dropped out of the top ten and No. 2 Alabama (1-3) plummeted to No. 9. Ole Miss (0-5), Auburn (3-2) and Wisconsin (4-1) fell out of the top-25.

Washington posted a perfect mark in Atlanta, Ga., sweeping all five games at the Buzz Classic hosted by Georgia Tech. The Huskies knocked off the hosts twice, while also defeating Ohio, UAB and Furman.

The fifth-ranked Seminoles had a big weekend, earning two wins at home over Alabama. They erased a 7-1 deficit, which included a five-run seventh, and topped the Crimson Tide, 8-7 in eight innings. FSU came back the next day and run-ruled Alabama, 8-0. The Seminoles also upended Detroit Mercy twice and North Carolina.

Along with its defeats to FSU, Alabama also split against North Carolina, winning its opener 5-2 before falling to the Tar Heels, 9-8, in a game that saw UNC score five in the bottom of the seventh to earn the comeback win.

In a pair of tightly-contest contests, LSU edged then-No. 13 Oklahoma State, 1-0 and 3-2 at home. The Tigers (5-0) also earned triumphs over Central Arkansas, and two versus Florida A&M.

Undefeated Oklahoma, UCLA, Arizona and Florida State fill out the top five. No. 6 Texas and No. 7 LSU are also undefeated, while No. 8 Florida suffered a loss to then-No. 17 Michigan and finished 4-1.

The Sooners (4-0) knocked off Nevada, Long Beach State, George Washington and BYU at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in Mexico. The Bruins (6-0) stayed at home, hosting their annual Stacy Winsberg Memorial Tournament. UCLA posted four shutouts and outscored its opposition, 60-5.

Arizona stayed in-state, posing a perfect mark at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe. The Wildcats (5-0) run-ruled No. 12 Tennessee, Kansas and Western Michigan and edged Portland State and Seattle.

The Longhorns exploded for 78 runs and surrendered just eight in their six home wins, hosting the Texas Classic. Texas scored at least 10 runs five times including 17-0 and 18-2 victories over Maryland and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, respectively.

No. 8 Florida picked up wins against Illinois State, RV Fresno State, Georgia State and host RV USF at the USF-Rawlings Invitational. No. 10 Kentucky opened up at the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic presented by Rawlings. The Wildcats (4-0) defeated then-No. 8 Minnesota (7-0), Liberty (6-2), Texas State (2-1) and North Carolina State (6-2) in eight innings. The latter win was highlighted by Autumn Hume’s walk-off grand slam. UK also faced off against the U.S. National Team in an exhibition contest.

The 2020 USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches, one representing each conference. Records reflect games played through Feb. 9 with first-place votes in parentheses.

Through games of Feb. 10, 2020

RANK SCHOOL POINTS RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Washington (25) 791 5-0 1 2 Oklahoma (2) 746 4-0 3 3 UCLA (4) 734 6-0 4 4 Arizona 708 5-0 5 5 Florida State (1) 661 5-0 9 6 Texas 660 6-0 6 7 LSU 580 5-0 11 8 Florida 518 4-1 7 9 Alabama 497 1-3 2 10 Kentucky 470 4-0 15 11 Michigan 450 5-0 17 12 Tennessee 440 2-1 12 13 Louisiana 387 3-1 10 14 Minnesota 380 3-2 8 15 Georgia 354 5-0 16 16 Oklahoma State 323 2-2 13 17 Texas Tech 282 5-0 18 18 South Carolina 259 4-0 19 19 Missouri 243 5-0 NR 20 James Madison 177 0-0 20 21 Northwestern 138 2-3 14 21 Oregon 138 5-0 NR 23 Arizona State 134 4-1 22 24 Arkansas 71 4-1 24 25 North Carolina 64 3-2 NR

Dropped Out: No. 21 Ole Miss, No. 23 Auburn, No. 25 Wisconsin

Receiving Votes: Wisconsin (46), Virginia Tech (35), Auburn (23), Mississippi State (18), Illinois (17), Notre Dame (13), Cal State Fullerton (11), Ohio State (9), Boise State (8), Stanford (5), Fresno State (4), Baylor (3), Tulsa (2), BYU (1).