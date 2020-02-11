St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational softball: Schedule, preview, how to watch

The college softball season has just began but we've got a huge event coming up — the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational softball tournament is Wednesday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Florida.
The invitational featured 16 DI schools and the USA Softball team. 12 out of the 16 teams are ranked in the top-25 in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches rankings. Here is the complete schedule for the event, including TV information and a preview of some of the best games to watch.
St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational schedule
Wednesday, Feb. 12
|HOME TEAM
|AWAY TEAM
|TIME
|NETWORK
|Liberty University
|USA Softball
|6 p.m.
|N/A
Thursday, Feb. 13
|HOME TEAM
|AWAY TEAM
|TIME
|NETWORK
|Liberty University
|University of Alabama
|9:30 a.m.
|ESPN3
|Virginia Tech
|Oklahoma State University
|10 a.m.
|ACC Network
|University of South Carolina
|Texas Tech
|12:30 p.m.
|SEC Network
|University of Missouri
|University of Kansas
|1 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Oklahoma State University
|University of South Florida
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN3
|University of Alabama
|University of Washington
|4 p.m.
|ESPN2
Friday, Feb. 14
|HOME TEAM
|AWAY TEAM
|TIME
|NETWORK
|University of South Carolina
|Virginia Tech
|10 a.m.
|ESPNU
|University of Alabama
|University of South Florida
|10:30 a.m.
|ESPN3
|University of Minnesota
|Oklahoma State University
|11:30 a.m.
|ESPN3
|University of Georgia
|University of Kansas
|12 p.m.
|SEC Network
|University of Washington
|Florida State University
|1 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Liberty University
|University of Missouri
|2:30 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Northwestern
|University of Georgia
|3 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Texas Tech
|James Madison University
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN3
|UCLA
|University of Alabama
|4 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Oklahoma State University
|University of Missouri
|5:30 p.m.
|ESPN3
|University of Minnesota
|Florida State University
|6 p.m.
|ESPN3
|University of South Carolina
|University of Kansas
|6 p.m.
|ESPN3
|University of Washington
|Liberty University
|7 p.m.
|ESPN3
Saturday, Feb. 15
|HOME TEAM
|AWAY TEAM
|TIME
|NETWORK
|Texas Tech
|University of Georgia
|10 a.m.
|ESPN3
|University of Alabama
|Oklahoma State University
|10:30 a.m.
|SEC Network
|University of Kansas
|Northwestern
|10:30 a.m.
|ESPN3
|UCLA
|Liberty University
|11:30 a.m.
|ESPN3
|University of Missouri
|Virginia Tech
|1 p.m.
|ESPN3
|University of Kansas
|James Madison University
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Florida State University
|Northwestern
|2:30 p.m.
|ESPN3
|UCLA
|University of Georgia
|4 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Virginia Tech
|University of Minnesota
|5 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Oklahoma State University
|University of Missouri
|5:30 p.m.
|ESPN3
|University of South Florida
|Texas Tech
|5:30 p.m.
|ESPN3
|James Madison University
|University of Missouri
|6 p.m.
|ESPN3
|University of Washington
|University of South Carolina
|8 p.m.
|ESPNU
Sunday, Feb. 16
|HOME TEAM
|AWAY TEAM
|TIME
|NETWORK
|University of Georgia
|University of South Florida
|9 a.m.
|ESPN3
|University of Missouri
|University of Minnesota
|9:30 a.m.
|ESPN3
|Texas Tech
|University of Washington
|10 a.m.
|ESPNU
|USA Softball
|Oklahoma State University
|10 a.m.
|ESPN3
|Florida State University
|Liberty University
|12 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Northwestern
|Virginia Tech
|12 p.m.
|ESPN3
|James Madison University
|University of South Carolina
|12:30 p.m.
|ESPN3
|USA Softball
|University of Washington
|12:30 p.m.
|ESPN3
|University of South Florida
|UCLA
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Florida State University
|UCLA
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2
St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational preview
Alabama vs. Washington — Feb. 13
Alabama and Washington were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the preseason. The Crimson Tide lost three of four games played on opening weekend. Florida State came back for an 8-7 win after falling behind 7-1, then the Seminoles run-ruled the Tide 8-0 the following day. Lastly, North Carolina walked off with a 9-8 win over Alabama. They fell to No. 9 in the rankings, and now will get to face the No. 1 team in the country. Washington made it out of opening weekend 5-0.
Freshman catcher Abby Doerr, an early enrollee, was cleared by the NCAA to join the Crimson Tide and is eligible for the 2020 season.
Minnesota vs. Florida State — Feb. 14
This will be a Minnesota team looking to prove itself again against a top team, and a Florida State team that is now No. 5, looking to climb even higher. Gopher ace Amber Fiser dropped to 2-2 after opening weekend, but the Gophers could bring some fire coming off of a big loss to Kentucky.
UCLA vs. Alabama (Feb. 14), Georgia (Feb. 15) and Florida State (Feb. 16)
The reigning national champions have a tough slate in the St. Pete Clearwater Invitational. The Bruins debuted a new look opening weekend, one without the likes of Rachel Garcia and Bubba Nickles, who are foregoing the season to play for the USA Olympic team. This revamped offense had five new hitters and was led by redshirt junior Aaliyah Jordan (.583) with seven hits, three doubles and six walks. Based on the first weekend, it isn't looking like the Bruins will have too many growing pains this season. They posted a .423 average, scoring 60 runs in six games. Now, they will face three really strong teams in Alabama, Georgia and Florida State. What better way to put this team to the test?