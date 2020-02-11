St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational softball: Schedule, preview, how to watch

The college softball season has just began but we've got a huge event coming up — the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational softball tournament is Wednesday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Florida.

The invitational featured 16 DI schools and the USA Softball team. 12 out of the 16 teams are ranked in the top-25 in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches rankings. Here is the complete schedule for the event, including TV information and a preview of some of the best games to watch.

St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 12

HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM TIME NETWORK Liberty University USA Softball 6 p.m. N/A

Thursday, Feb. 13

HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM TIME NETWORK Liberty University University of Alabama 9:30 a.m. ESPN3 Virginia Tech Oklahoma State University 10 a.m. ACC Network University of South Carolina Texas Tech 12:30 p.m. SEC Network University of Missouri University of Kansas 1 p.m. ESPNU Oklahoma State University University of South Florida 3:30 p.m. ESPN3 University of Alabama University of Washington 4 p.m. ESPN2

Friday, Feb. 14

HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM TIME NETWORK University of South Carolina Virginia Tech 10 a.m. ESPNU University of Alabama University of South Florida 10:30 a.m. ESPN3 University of Minnesota Oklahoma State University 11:30 a.m. ESPN3 University of Georgia University of Kansas 12 p.m. SEC Network University of Washington Florida State University 1 p.m. ESPNU Liberty University University of Missouri 2:30 p.m. ESPN3 Northwestern University of Georgia 3 p.m. ESPN3 Texas Tech James Madison University 3:30 p.m. ESPN3 UCLA University of Alabama 4 p.m. ESPNU Oklahoma State University University of Missouri 5:30 p.m. ESPN3 University of Minnesota Florida State University 6 p.m. ESPN3 University of South Carolina University of Kansas 6 p.m. ESPN3 University of Washington Liberty University 7 p.m. ESPN3

Saturday, Feb. 15

HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM TIME NETWORK Texas Tech University of Georgia 10 a.m. ESPN3 University of Alabama Oklahoma State University 10:30 a.m. SEC Network University of Kansas Northwestern 10:30 a.m. ESPN3 UCLA Liberty University 11:30 a.m. ESPN3 University of Missouri Virginia Tech 1 p.m. ESPN3 University of Kansas James Madison University 1:30 p.m. ESPN3 Florida State University Northwestern 2:30 p.m. ESPN3 UCLA University of Georgia 4 p.m. ESPNU Virginia Tech University of Minnesota 5 p.m. ESPN3 Oklahoma State University University of Missouri 5:30 p.m. ESPN3 University of South Florida Texas Tech 5:30 p.m. ESPN3 James Madison University University of Missouri 6 p.m. ESPN3 University of Washington University of South Carolina 8 p.m. ESPNU

Sunday, Feb. 16

HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM TIME NETWORK University of Georgia University of South Florida 9 a.m. ESPN3 University of Missouri University of Minnesota 9:30 a.m. ESPN3 Texas Tech University of Washington 10 a.m. ESPNU USA Softball Oklahoma State University 10 a.m. ESPN3 Florida State University Liberty University 12 p.m. ESPN3 Northwestern Virginia Tech 12 p.m. ESPN3 James Madison University University of South Carolina 12:30 p.m. ESPN3 USA Softball University of Washington 12:30 p.m. ESPN3 University of South Florida UCLA 3:30 p.m. ESPN3 Florida State University UCLA 7 p.m. ESPN2

St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational preview

Alabama vs. Washington — Feb. 13

Alabama and Washington were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the preseason. The Crimson Tide lost three of four games played on opening weekend. Florida State came back for an 8-7 win after falling behind 7-1, then the Seminoles run-ruled the Tide 8-0 the following day. Lastly, North Carolina walked off with a 9-8 win over Alabama. They fell to No. 9 in the rankings, and now will get to face the No. 1 team in the country. Washington made it out of opening weekend 5-0.

Freshman catcher Abby Doerr, an early enrollee, was cleared by the NCAA to join the Crimson Tide and is eligible for the 2020 season.

Minnesota vs. Florida State — Feb. 14

This will be a Minnesota team looking to prove itself again against a top team, and a Florida State team that is now No. 5, looking to climb even higher. Gopher ace Amber Fiser dropped to 2-2 after opening weekend, but the Gophers could bring some fire coming off of a big loss to Kentucky.

UCLA vs. Alabama (Feb. 14), Georgia (Feb. 15) and Florida State (Feb. 16)

The reigning national champions have a tough slate in the St. Pete Clearwater Invitational. The Bruins debuted a new look opening weekend, one without the likes of Rachel Garcia and Bubba Nickles, who are foregoing the season to play for the USA Olympic team. This revamped offense had five new hitters and was led by redshirt junior Aaliyah Jordan (.583) with seven hits, three doubles and six walks. Based on the first weekend, it isn't looking like the Bruins will have too many growing pains this season. They posted a .423 average, scoring 60 runs in six games. Now, they will face three really strong teams in Alabama, Georgia and Florida State. What better way to put this team to the test?