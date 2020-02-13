Alabama softball shuts out top-ranked Washington, earns first run-rule shutout over No. 1 team

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Alabama softball earned a pair of wins Thursday to open play the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational, defeating Liberty 7-1 before posting an 8-0 shutout in five innings over top-ranked Washington.

Seven different players in the Alabama (3-3) starting lineup earned a hit in a balanced 7-1 win over Liberty (1-5) to start the day before the Crimson Tide posted a convincing 8-0 five-inning shutout over top-ranked Washington (6-1) in the nightcap. The win over the Huskies is Alabama's first run-rule shutout over the top-ranked team in the country and its first shutout of No. 1 since the 2017 NCAA Regional round vs. Minnesota.

MORE: Find the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational schedule, scores and how to watch here

Tide pitching was stingy in the circle on Thursday with senior Krystal Goodman (1-0) allowing just one run in the win over the Flames before freshman Lexi Kilfoyl (2-2) held the top-ranked Huskies scoreless on just one hit and two walks with six strikeouts. At the plate, sophomore Skylar Wallace paced the offense with a 4-for-7 day while juniors Kaylee Tow and KB Sides each had three hits, combining to score seven of the Tide's 15 runs. Freshman Abby Doerr made her Crimson Tide debut, blasting a home run against the Flames in her second career at-bat. Senior Bailey Hemphill sent one over the wall against the Huskies, pushing her career total to 49 which sits five shy of fourth-place Amanda Locke (2008-12).

A BAILEY BOMB‼️💣



Holy smokes, @bailey_hemphill. 😳



A monster shot puts @AlabamaSB up 3-0 over Washington.



🎥⤵️ pic.twitter.com/BsLSGBOjBk — Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) February 13, 2020

From head coach Patrick Murphy

"What a great day for Crimson Tide softball on the biggest stage of the year thus far. Sometimes, a team needs a little more time to gel and come together. We still have a lot to work on. I'm really proud of both Krystal and Lexi for giving us great starts today. It starts in the circle, and they both shined."

RANKINGS: USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll | D1Softball | ESPN/USA Softball | Softball America

Highlights

vs. Liberty

Four of Alabama's seven runs scored came with two outs.

Seven of the Tide's nine starting hitters earned a hit, and five scored at least one run.

Goodman's complete game is her first since game three of the LSU series on May 5, 2019.

Doerr made her Crimson Tide debut, smashing a two-run home run in her second at-bat.

vs. Washington

The win marks Alabama's first run-rule shutout over the No. 1 team in the country, and its first shutout over a top-ranked team since blanking Minnesota in the 2017 NCAA Regional round when the Gophers led the NFCA poll.

Kilfoyl retired the first 11 batters she faced until a two-out walk in the fourth inning broke up her perfect game and a single in the next at-bat ended the no-hit bid.

Eight of Alabama's starters reached base at least once, including multi-hit performances from Tow, Wallace and Sides.

Hemphill, Sides and Kilfoyl each drove in two RBIs.

Scoring summary

vs. Liberty

T1st | Hemphill slugged a hard-hit single off the wall in center field, scoring senior Alexis Mack from second (Alabama 1, Liberty 0)

B2nd | A two-out double followed by an RBI single tied the game (Alabama 1, Liberty 1)

T4th | Doerr crushed a two-run home run down the right field line (Alabama 3, Liberty 1)

T5th | Mack laid down a bunt single, hustled all the way to third on a throwing error and then came home on an RBI sac fly from junior Kaylee Tow (Alabama 4, Liberty 1)

T5th | With runners at the corners and two out, senior Taylor Clark got caught in a rundown between first and second but sophomore Skylar Wallace hustled home from third before the tag to add a run (Alabama 5, Liberty 1)

T6th | Freshman Savannah Woodard knocked a two-out RBI single up the middle, scoring Sides from third (Alabama 6, Liberty 1)

T7th | Freshman Jenna Johnson drove in Tow from third on an RBI groundout (Alabama 7, Liberty 1)

vs. Washington

B1st | Wallace dropped an RBI single into left field to score Tow from second (Alabama 1, Washington 0)

B3rd | Hemphill slugged a two-run home run to left field (Alabama 3, Washington 0)

B3rd | With two outs and the bases loaded, Kilfoyl drew a walk to move everyone up 60 feet and tack on a run (Alabama 4, Washington 0)

B4th | Sides laced a two-run double into the left field gap, driving in Wallace and Tow (Alabama 6, Washington 0)

B5th | Kilfoyl helped her own cause with an RBI triple into the right field corner (Alabama 7, Washington 0)

B5th | Clark, pinch-running at third after Kilfoyl's triple, came home on a wild pitch to cap the run-rule victory (Alabama 8, Washington 0)

2020 WCWS: 8 team we might see in OKC | 2020 schedule | How to buy tickets

Up next

Alabama continues play at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational with a pair of games on Friday, facing USF (9:30 a.m. CT) and third-ranked UCLA (3 p.m. CT).