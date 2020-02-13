TRENDING:

UPSET

Alabama beats No. 1 Washington in softball

Oregon escapes Colorado in men's hoops

⚾️ 11 must-watch games on college baseball's opening day
softball-d1 flag

Michella Chester | NCAA.com | February 13, 2020

St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational softball: Schedule, preview, how to watch

UCLA softball: The best players in Bruins' history

The college softball season has just began but we've got a huge event already— the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational softball tournament resumes Friday, Feb. 14 through Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Florida.

The invitational features 16 DI schools and the USA Softball team. 12 out of the 16 teams are ranked in the top-25 in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches rankings. Here is the complete schedule for the event, including TV information and a preview of some of the best games to watch.

St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational schedule

(All times Eastern)
FULL SCOREBOARD

Wednesday, Feb. 12

TEAMs TIME NETWORK
USA Softball 18, Liberty 0 6 p.m.  N/A

Thursday, Feb. 13

TEAMs TIME NETWORK
No. 9 Alabama 7, Liberty 1 9:30 a.m. ESPN3
No. 16 Oklahoma State 14, Virginia Tech 6 10 a.m.  ACC Network
No. 17 Texas Tech 5, No. 18 South Carolina 1 12:30 p.m. SEC Network
No. 19 Missouri 8, Kansas 0 1 p.m.  ESPNU
No. 16 Oklahoma State 5, South Florida 1 3:30 p.m. ESPN3
No. 9 Alabama 8, No. 1 Washington 0 4 p.m.  ESPN2

 Friday, Feb. 14

Teams TIME NETWORK
No. 18 South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech 10 a.m. ESPNU
No. 9 Alabama vs. South Florida 10:30 a.m. ESPN3
No. 14 Minnesota vs. No. 16 Oklahoma State 11:30 a.m. ESPN3
No. 15 Georgia vs. Kansas 12 p.m.  SEC Network
No. 1 Washington vs. No. 5 Florida State 1 p.m. ESPNU
Liberty vs. No. 19 Missouri 2:30 p.m.  ESPN3
No. 21 Northwestern vs. No. 15 Georgia 3 p.m.  ESPN3
No. 17 Texas Tech vs. No. 20 James Madison 3:30 p.m. ESPN3
No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 9 Alabama 4 p.m.  ESPNU
No. 16 Oklahoma State vs. No. 19 Missouri 5:30 p.m. ESPN3
No. 14 Minnesota vs. No. 5 Florida State 6 p.m.  ESPN3
No. 18 South Carolina vs. Kansas 6 p.m.  ESPN3
No. 1 Washington vs. Liberty 7 p.m. ESPN3

Saturday, Feb. 15

 TEAMs TIME NETWORK
No. 17 Texas Tech vs. No. 15 Georgia 10 a.m. ESPN3
No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 16 Oklahoma State 10:30 a.m. SEC Network
Kansas vs. No. 21 Northwestern 10:30 a.m. ESPN3
No. 3 UCLA vs. Liberty 11:30 a.m. ESPN3
No. 19 Missouri vs. Virginia Tech 1 p.m. ESPN3
Kansas vs. No. 20 James Madison 1:30 p.m. ESPN3
No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 21 Northwestern 2:30 p.m. ESPN3
No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 15 Georgia 4 p.m. ESPNU
Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 Minnesota 5 p.m.  ESPN3
South Florida vs. No. 17 Texas Tech 5:30 p.m. ESPN3
No. 20 James Madison vs. No. 19 Missouri 6 p.m.  ESPN3
No. 1 Washington vs. No. 18 South Carolina 8 p.m.  ESPNU

Sunday, Feb. 16

TEAMs TIME NETWORK
No. 15 Georgia vs. South Florida 9 a.m. ESPN3
No. 19 Missouri vs. No. 14 Minnesota 9:30 a.m. ESPN3
No. 17 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Washington 10 a.m.  ESPNU
USA Softball vs. No. 16 Oklahoma State 10 a.m. ESPN3
No. 5 Florida State vs. Liberty 12 p.m. ESPN3
No. 21 Northwestern vs. Virginia Tech 12 p.m. ESPN3
No. 20 James Madison vs. No. 18 South Carolina 12:30 p.m. ESPN3
USA Softball vs. No. 1 Washington 12:30 p.m. ESPN3
South Florida vs. No. 3 UCLA 3:30 p.m. ESPN3
No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 3 UCLA 7 p.m. ESPN2

St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational preview

Alabama vs. Washington — Feb. 13

Alabama and Washington were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the preseason. The Crimson Tide lost three of four games played on opening weekend. Florida State came back for an 8-7 win after falling behind 7-1, then the Seminoles run-ruled the Tide 8-0 the following day. Lastly, North Carolina walked off with a 9-8 win over Alabama. They fell to No. 9 in the rankings, and now will get to face the No. 1 team in the country. Washington made it out of opening weekend 5-0. 

Freshman catcher Abby Doerr, an early enrollee, was cleared by the NCAA to join the Crimson Tide and is eligible for the 2020 season. 

Minnesota vs. Florida State — Feb. 14

This will be a Minnesota team looking to prove itself again against a top team, and a Florida State team that is now No. 5, looking to climb even higher. Gopher ace Amber Fiser dropped to 2-2 after opening weekend, but the Gophers could bring some fire coming off of a big loss to Kentucky. 

UCLA vs. Alabama (Feb. 14), Georgia (Feb. 15) and Florida State (Feb. 16)

The reigning national champions have a tough slate in the St. Pete Clearwater Invitational. The Bruins debuted a new look opening weekend, one without the likes of Rachel Garcia and Bubba Nickles, who are foregoing the season to play for the USA Olympic team. This revamped offense had five new hitters and was led by redshirt junior Aaliyah Jordan (.583) with seven hits, three doubles and six walks. Based on the first weekend, it isn't looking like the Bruins will have too many growing pains this season. They posted a .423 average, scoring 60 runs in six games. Now, they will face three really strong teams in Alabama, Georgia and Florida State. What better way to put this team to the test?

Alabama softball shuts out top-ranked Washington, earns first run-rule shutout over No. 1 team

Alabama softball earned a pair of wins Thursday to open play the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational, defeating Liberty 7-1 before posting an 8-0 shutout in five innings over top-ranked Washington.
READ MORE

College softball rankings: Washington remains No. 1 after opening weekend

Washington remains atop the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 college softball rankings after the first week of the 2020 season.
READ MORE

What we learned during college softball's opening weekend

It was an exhilarating first weekend of college softball action, and the D1Softball staff takes an in-depth look at what caught their attention over the past few days.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners